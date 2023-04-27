CBIZ, Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

FIRST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
- TOTAL REVENUE UP 16.1%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 10.0%
- GAAP EPS UP 30.9%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 23.7%
- NET INCOME UP 25.9%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 22.0%
CLEVELAND, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ" or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
For the 2023 first quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $454.6 million, an increase of $62.9 million, or 16.1%, compared with $391.7 million reported for the same period in 2022. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $23.6 million, or 6.1%, to revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $39.3 million, or 10.0%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Net income was $73.2 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared with $58.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
Excluding non-recurring transaction and first-year integration expenses related to the acquisition of Marks Paneth in January 2022, and expenses related to the acquisition of Somerset in February 2023, Adjusted net income was $74.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with Adjusted net income of $62.6 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.46, an increase of 23.7% compared with Adjusted earnings per share of $1.18 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $113.3 million, up 22.0% compared with $92.9 million for the same period in 2022.
Schedules reconciling Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables included in this release.
During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares of its common stock on the open market. Between April 1, 2023 and April 26, 2023, the Company repurchased an additional 0.2 million shares. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on March 31, 2023, was $403.7 million with $190.0 million of unused borrowing capacity.
Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "With same unit revenue up 10.0% and total revenue up 16.1%, we are pleased that our strong performance in 2022 has continued into the first quarter of 2023. With this encouraging start to our year, we would expect our full-year results to come in at the high-end of the guidance that we provided in February of this year."
"We are also pleased to bring another outstanding accounting firm to our CBIZ team with the acquisition of the non-attest assets of Somerset CPAs and Advisors which closed effective February 1 of this year. Although they have only been with us for a short time, Somerset is performing in line with expectations and was a meaningful contributor to strong first quarter results. We continue to have a healthy pipeline of acquisition candidates and access to sufficient funds to pursue those opportunities," Grisko concluded.
2023 Outlook
- The Company expects revenue to grow within a range of 8% to 10% over the prior year.
- The Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 28%. The increased rate, up from 25.5% in 2022, will impact diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.08 .
- The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 50.5 to 51.0 million shares.
- The Company expects GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to grow within a range of 15% to 17%, to $2.31 to $2.36 per share over the $2.01 per share reported for 2022.
- The Company expects Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share to grow within a range of 11% to 13%, to $2.36 to $2.41 per share over the Adjusted earnings per share of $2.13 per share reported for 2022.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the anticipated benefits and perceived advantages of an acquisition may not be achieved; the impact of COVID-19 or governmental rules related to public health issues on the Company's business, operations and clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO, other key employees, producers and service personnel; the effects of any potential cyber-attacks; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental laws or regulation affecting the Company's clients, business, business services operations, or business models. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
%
2022
%
Revenue
$ 454,606
100.0 %
$ 391,722
100.0 %
Operating expenses (1)
341,011
75.0
290,299
74.1
Gross margin
113,595
25.0
101,423
25.9
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
15,598
3.4
16,309
4.2
Operating income
97,997
21.6
85,114
21.7
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(3,641)
(0.8)
(1,259)
(0.3)
Gain on sale of operations, net
99
-
-
-
Other income (expense), net (1) (2)
5,112
1.1
(6,407)
(1.6)
Total other income (expense), net
1,570
0.3
(7,666)
(1.9)
Income before income tax expense
99,567
21.9
77,448
19.8
Income tax expense
26,407
19,321
Net income
$ 73,160
16.1 %
$ 58,127
14.8 %
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.44
$ 1.10
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
50,762
52,955
Other data:
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 113,348
$ 92,892
Adjusted EPS (3)
$ 1.46
$ 1.18
(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
% of Revenue
2022
% of Revenue
Operating expenses (income)
$ 4,760
1.0 %
$ (5,667)
(1.4) %
Corporate general and administrative expense (income)
642
0.1 %
(811)
(0.2) %
Other income (expense), net
5,402
1.2 %
(6,478)
(1.7) %
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended March 31,
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
Gross margin
$ 113,595
$ 4,760
$ 118,355
26.0 %
$ 101,423
$ (5,667)
$ 95,756
24.4 %
Operating income
97,997
5,402
103,399
22.7 %
85,114
(6,478)
78,636
20.1 %
Other income (expense), net
5,112
(5,402)
(290)
(0.1) %
(6,407)
6,478
71
- %
Income before income tax expense
99,567
-
99,567
21.9 %
77,448
-
77,448
19.8 %
(2) Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, is expense of $0.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively, related to net
(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
SELECT SEGMENT DATA
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Revenue
Financial Services
$ 343,086
$ 288,746
Benefits and Insurance Services
100,054
92,486
National Practices
11,466
10,490
Total
$ 454,606
$ 391,722
Gross Margin
Financial Services
$ 98,643
$ 78,946
Benefits and Insurance Services
23,131
19,829
National Practices
883
914
Operating expenses - unallocated (1):
Other expense
(4,302)
(3,933)
Deferred compensation
(4,760)
5,667
Total
$ 113,595
$ 101,423
(1) Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation,
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Net income
$ 73,160
$ 58,127
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
8,625
8,173
Gain on sale of operations, net
(99)
-
Bad debt expense, net of recoveries
461
549
Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net
630
642
Stock-based compensation expense
3,831
3,689
Other noncash adjustments
2,749
2,992
Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
89,357
74,172
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures
(133,868)
(125,062)
Net cash used in operating activities
(44,511)
(50,890)
Net cash used in investing activities
(45,896)
(81,531)
Net cash provided by financing activities
61,778
170,446
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(28,629)
38,025
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
$ 160,145
$ 150,474
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 131,516
$ 188,499
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,265
$ 558
Restricted cash
25,109
33,394
Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients
104,142
154,547
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 131,516
$ 188,499
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
2,265
4,697
Restricted cash
25,109
28,487
Accounts receivable, net
442,781
334,498
Current assets before funds held for clients
501,617
397,113
Funds held for clients
148,240
171,313
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,005,873
951,702
Total assets
2,038,196
1,879,124
Current liabilities before client fund obligations
310,942
338,940
Client fund obligations
150,216
173,467
Total long-term debt, net
401,772
263,654
Total liabilities
1,266,266
1,165,672
Treasury stock
(853,793)
(824,778)
Total stockholders' equity
771,930
713,452
Debt to equity
52.0 %
37.0 %
Days sales outstanding (DSO) (1)
94
74
Shares outstanding
50,312
50,180
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
50,367
51,502
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
50,762
52,388
(1) DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue.
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Adjusted Net Income, EPS and EBITDA(1)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Amounts
EPS
Amounts
EPS
Net income
$ 73,160
$ 1.44
$ 58,127
$ 1.10
Adjustments:
Transaction costs related to acquisitions (2)
611
0.01
1,329
0.03
Integration & retention costs related to acquisitions (2)
1,003
0.02
4,684
0.09
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(428)
(0.01)
(1,500)
(0.04)
Adjusted net income
$ 74,346
$ 1.46
$ 62,640
$ 1.18
Interest expense
$ 3,641
$ 1,259
Income tax expense
26,407
19,321
Gain on sale of operations, net
(99)
-
Tax effect related to the adjustments above
428
1,500
Depreciation
2,975
2,779
Amortization
5,650
5,394
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 113,348
$ 92,893
(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly
(2) These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Full Year 2023 Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to
Adjusted Net Income, EPS and EBITDA Guidance
(Amount in millions, except per share data)
Full Year 2023 Guidance
Low
High
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net income
$ 121.1
$ 2.31
$ 123.2
$ 2.36
Transaction and integration costs related to Somerset (1)
3.6
0.07
3.6
0.07
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(1.0)
$ (0.02)
(1.0)
$ (0.02)
Adjusted net income
$ 123.7
$ 2.36
$ 125.8
$ 2.41
Interest expense
$ 20.8
$ 20.8
Income tax expense
47.2
47.2
Tax effect related to the adjustments above
1.0
1.0
Depreciation and amortization
35.9
35.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 228.6
$ 230.7
GAAP diluted EPS for 2022
$ 2.01
$ 2.01
Adjusted diluted EPS for 2022 (2)
$ 2.13
$ 2.13
GAAP diluted EPS range
15 %
17 %
Adjusted diluted EPS range
11 %
13 %
GAAP Net income for 2022
$ 105.4
$ 105.4
GAAP Net income ra nge
15 %
17 %
(1) Includes estimated integration costs related to the Somerset acquisition. Such costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as
(2) A reconciliation between net income and adjusted net income and a reconciliation between GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal year ended
Year Ended December 31, 2022
In millions
EPS
Net income
$ 105.4
$ 2.01
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of assets, net
(2.4)
(0.05)
Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth
1.3
0.03
Integration and retention costs related to Marks Paneth
9.2
0.18
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(2.1)
(0.04)
Adjusted net income
$ 111.4
$ 2.13
SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.