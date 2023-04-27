Sales of $1.0 billion, up 3 percent compared to sales for the same period last year.

Operating income increased 26 percent to $184 million reflecting ROS of 17.8 percent, an increase of 320 basis points when compared to first quarter of 2022; on an adjusted basis, ROS expanded 330 basis points to 20.5 percent.

GAAP EPS increased 10 percent to $0.78 compared to the same period last year and adjusted EPS rose 7 percent to $0.91 compared to the same period last year.

The company updates its full year 2023 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $3.25 to $3.35 and on an adjusted basis to approximately $3.60 to $3.70.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, today announced first quarter 2023 sales of $1.0 billion. Sales were up 3 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 3 percent in the first quarter. First quarter 2023 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.78 compared to $0.71 in the first quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.91 compared to $0.85 in the first quarter of 2022. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "Our diversified portfolio delivered strong performance in the first quarter which exceeded our sales growth, margin expansion and EPS expectations. Transformation initiatives drove greater efficiencies across all three segments through pricing and sourcing while growth in Water Solutions and Industrial and Flow Technologies more than offset expected volume declines in Pool. Integration of our Manitowoc Ice acquisition remains on track and it has performed well with a strong backlog and accretive margins. We also published our Corporate Responsibility report last week highlighting progress towards our strategic targets."

"We are confident that our resilient portfolio is driving balanced growth and we are excited about the long-term shareholder value we expect to create through our Transformation initiatives across all three segments, as evidenced by our Q1 adjusted margin expansion of 330 basis points versus the prior year period. We plan to continue to push innovation and reimagine how we can Make Better Essential through our products and solutions, for people and our planet by helping our customers move, improve and enjoy water."

First quarter 2023 operating income was $184 million, up 26 percent compared to operating income for the first quarter of 2022, and return on sales ("ROS") was 17.8 percent, an increase of 320 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the company reported segment income of $211 million for the first quarter of 2023, up 23 percent compared to segment income for the first quarter of 2022, and ROS was 20.5 percent, an increase of 330 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Industrial Flow Technologies sales were up 9 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 11 percent in the first quarter. Segment income of $65 million was up 25 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022, and ROS was 16.6 percent, an increase of 200 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Water Solutions sales were up 32 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 2 percent in the first quarter. Segment income of $52 million was up 136 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022, and ROS was 19.3 percent, an increase of 850 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Pool sales were down 16 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 16 percent in the first quarter. Segment income of $116 million was unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2022, and ROS was 31.9 percent, an increase of 520 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Net cash used for operating activities was $107 million compared to $132 million in the first quarter of 2022 and free cash flow used for the quarter was $123 million compared to $149 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.22 per share in the first quarter of 2023. Pentair previously announced on February 20, 2023 that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on May 5, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2023. This year marks the 47th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

OUTLOOK

Mr. Stauch concluded, "We continue to operate in a challenging macroeconomic environment, however, we have confidence in the diversification of our smart, sustainable water business and our long-term strategy. Our Manitowoc Ice acquisition continues to exceed our expectations, and we are pleased with our transformation progress. While we expect 2023 to be a softer year for our Pool sales due to economic uncertainty, lower demand in new pools and higher channel inventory, we believe Pool remains a very attractive segment led by migration to sunbelt states, automation of existing pools and energy efficient product offerings. We have great confidence in our global talent and company culture, and we have demonstrated experience navigating challenges. We believe we have the right purpose, the right team, the right portfolio, the right strategy and the right competitive advantages to win in this market. This is reflected in our second quarter and full year 2023 updated guidance."

The company updates its estimated 2023 GAAP EPS from continuing operations to approximately $3.25 to $3.35 and on an adjusted EPS basis to approximately $3.60 to $3.70. The company updates full year 2023 sales guidance to be down approximately 2 percent to flat on a reported basis. The company expects full year free cash flow to approximate 100 percent of net income.

In addition, the company introduces second quarter 2023 GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance of approximately $0.87 to $0.89 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $0.94 to $0.96. The company expects second quarter sales to be down approximately 1 percent to flat on a reported basis compared to the second quarter of 2022.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "positioned," "strategy," or "future" or words, phrases, or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets and conditions relating to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions; supply, demand, logistics, competition and pricing pressures related to and in the markets we serve; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans, cost reduction initiatives and transformation program; the impact of raw material, logistics and labor costs and other inflation; volatility in currency exchange rates and interest rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating and ESG goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements, including all financial forecasts, speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2022 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended In millions, except per-share data March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Net sales 1,028.6 999.6 Cost of goods sold 646.8 667.4 Gross profit 381.8 332.2 % of net sales 37.1 33.2 Selling, general and administrative 173.3 164.1 % of net sales 16.8 16.4 Research and development 24.9 22.3 % of net sales 2.4 2.2 Operating income 183.6 145.8 % of net sales 17.8 14.6 Other expense Other expense 0.7 0.1 Net interest expense 32.4 5.7 % of net sales 3.1 0.6 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 150.5 140.0 Provision for income taxes 22.0 21.5 Effective tax rate 14.6 15.4 Net income from continuing operations 128.5 118.5 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1.2 (0.9 Net income 129.7 117.6 Earnings (loss) per ordinary share Basic Continuing operations 0.78 0.72 Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.01 Basic earnings per ordinary share 0.79 0.71 Diluted Continuing operations 0.78 0.71 Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.01 Diluted earnings per ordinary share 0.79 0.70 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 164.8 165.3 Diluted 165.8 166.5 Cash dividends paid per ordinary share 0.22 0.21

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 In millions Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 119.2 108.9 Accounts and notes receivable, net 718.1 531.5 Inventories 782.8 790.0 Other current assets 146.6 128.1 Total current assets 1,766.7 1,558.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 348.8 344.5 Other assets Goodwill 3,263.2 3,252.6 Intangibles, net 1,081.9 1,094.6 Other non-current assets 210.6 197.3 Total other assets 4,555.7 4,544.5 Total assets 6,671.2 6,447.5 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 331.3 355.0 Employee compensation and benefits 94.1 106.0 Other current liabilities 576.2 602.1 Total current liabilities 1,001.6 1,063.1 Other liabilities Long-term debt 2,491.8 2,317.3 Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits 71.1 70.8 Deferred tax liabilities 43.9 43.3 Other non-current liabilities 253.3 244.9 Total liabilities 3,861.7 3,739.4 Equity 2,809.5 2,708.1 Total liabilities and equity 6,671.2 6,447.5

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months ended In millions March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Operating activities Net income 129.7 117.6 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1.2 0.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (0.2 (0.5 Depreciation 14.7 13.0 Amortization 13.8 6.6 Deferred income taxes (14.0 (3.7 Share-based compensation 7.2 6.9 Asset impairment and write-offs 4.1 Amortization of bridge financing fees 2.6 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts receivable (184.8 (116.1 Inventories 6.0 (95.1 Other current assets (17.4 (23.5 Accounts payable (24.9 10.4 Employee compensation and benefits (12.8 (37.5 Other current liabilities (28.7 (12.4 Other non-current assets and liabilities 1.9 (0.7 Net cash used for operating activities (106.6 (131.5 Investing activities Capital expenditures (16.6 (17.7 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.2 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 0.2 (1.4 Net cash used for investing activities (16.2 (19.1 Financing activities Net borrowings of revolving long-term debt 173.6 199.6 Debt issuance costs (5.8 Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld (4.1 (5.3 Dividends paid (36.2 (34.7 Net cash provided by financing activities 133.3 153.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.2 4.6 Change in cash and cash equivalents 10.3 7.8 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 108.9 94.5 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 119.2 102.3

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of the GAAP Operating Activities Cash Flow to the Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended In millions March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Net cash used for operating activities (106.6 (131.5 Capital expenditures (16.6 (17.7 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.2 Free cash flow (123.0 (149.2

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) 2023 2022 In millions First Quarter First Quarter Net sales Industrial Flow Technologies 391.8 358.1 Water Solutions 272.0 205.8 Pool 364.3 435.4 Other 0.5 0.3 Consolidated 1,028.6 999.6 Segment income (loss) Industrial Flow Technologies 65.0 52.2 Water Solutions 52.4 22.2 Pool 116.2 116.3 Other (22.6 (18.6 Consolidated 211.0 172.1 Return on sales Industrial Flow Technologies 16.6 14.6 Water Solutions 19.3 10.8 Pool 31.9 26.7 Consolidated 20.5 17.2

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ending December 31, 2023 Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited) Actual Forecast In millions, except per-share data First Quarter Second Quarter Full Year Net sales 1,028.6 approx Down 1% Flat approx Down 2% Flat Operating income 183.6 approx Up 5% -7% approx Up 26% 30% % of net sales 17.8 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 2.9 approx approx 3 Transformation costs 8.5 approx approx 9 Intangible amortization 13.8 approx 14 approx 55 Legal accrual adjustments (1.9 approx approx (2 Asset impairment and write-offs 3.9 approx approx 4 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.2 approx 1 approx 3 Segment income 211.0 approx Up 5% 7% approx Up 7% 10% Return on sales 20.5 Net income from continuing operations-as reported 128.5 approx $144 $147 approx $538 $555 Adjustments to operating income 27.2 approx 14 approx 69 Income tax adjustments (4.6 approx (2 approx (11 Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted 151.1 approx $156 $159 approx $596 $613 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported 0.78 approx $0.87 $0.89 approx $3.25 $3.35 Adjustments 0.13 approx 0.07 approx 0.35 Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted 0.91 approx $0.94 $0.96 approx $3.60 $3.70

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited) In millions, except per-share data First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Net sales 999.6 1,064.2 1,055.1 1,002.9 4,121.8 Operating income 145.8 190.8 147.1 111.6 595.3 % of net sales 14.6 17.9 13.9 11.1 14.4 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 2.1 1.1 12.5 16.7 32.4 Transformation costs 5.5 5.2 10.1 6.4 27.2 Intangible amortization 6.6 6.3 18.5 21.1 52.5 Legal accrual adjustments and settlements (0.7 0.5 0.4 0.2 Asset impairment and write-offs 25.6 25.6 Inventory step-up 5.8 5.8 Deal-related costs and expenses 6.4 1.6 13.4 0.8 22.2 Russia business exit impact 5.9 (0.8 (0.4 4.7 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.6 1.8 Segment income 172.1 205.9 206.9 182.8 767.7 Return on sales 17.2 19.3 19.6 18.2 18.6 Net income from continuing operations-as reported 118.5 153.0 115.4 96.3 483.2 Gain on sale of businesses (0.2 (0.2 Pension and other post retirement mark-to-market gain (17.5 (17.5 Amortization of bridge financing fees 2.6 5.1 1.3 9.0 Adjustments to operating income 25.8 14.7 59.5 70.6 170.6 Income tax adjustments (5.4 (3.8 (12.3 (14.4 (35.9 Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted 141.5 169.0 163.7 135.0 609.2 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported 0.71 0.92 0.70 0.58 2.92 Adjustments 0.14 0.10 0.29 0.24 0.76 Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted 0.85 1.02 0.99 0.82 3.68

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Q1 Net Sales Growth Core Currency Acq. Div. Total Total Pentair (2.6 (1.1 6.6 2.9 Industrial Flow Technologies 11.4 (2.0 9.4 Water Solutions 1.7 (1.6 32.1 32.2 Pool (16.1 (0.2 (16.3

