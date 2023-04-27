Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Appoints Bally's Corporation Nominee, Sina Miri, to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, announced the addition of Sina Miri to its Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. Miri joins the Board as a nominee of Bally's Corporation and will replace Adi Dhandhania.

Bally's Corporation is a 10% investor in Snipp Interactive and has nominated Sina Miri to the Board of Directors. Mr. Miri is currently the Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation at Bally's Interactive. He is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years of experience in bridging the gap between design, technology, and business requirements. He has a proven track record of transforming innovative ideas into commercially successful products through his expertise in product development and strategic planning.

"We are delighted to welcome Sina Miri to the Board of Directors. His extensive experience in corporate finance and technology investments will bring valuable insights to our team," said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive. "We look forward to working with Sina to further drive not only our growth and success but that of our valued investor, partner and client - Bally's Corporation."

"I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors of Snipp Interactive," said Sina Miri. "Snipp has a great team, an innovative product suite, and a proven track record of delivering value to its clients. Over the last year, we partnered closely with the Snipp team to roll out industry-leading rewards programs, and I am excited to play a more active role on the board to contribute to the future success of Snipp Interactive."

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSXV in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol "SNIPF".

