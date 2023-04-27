betFIRST Partners with Leap Gaming

betFIRST Casino adds Leap Gaming to its providers suite

BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 27, 2023- a leading Belgian online casino - are welcoming Leap Gaming to its family of operators, building on its already extensive library of exciting gaming products.



betFIRST Casino has a strong presence within the Belgian gaming market. Known for putting user experience and player entertainment at the heart of everything it does, the gambling platform is continuously looking for ways to evolve its products and services.

By working alongside the best talent in software development and game design, betFIRST continues to bring its players the cream of the crop when it comes to responsive gaming content.

Leap Gaming specialise in creating immersive, mobile-friendly titles that appeal to a wide audience of sport and casino game players at all levels. Standouts from their collection that are now playable on betFIRST Casino include Football Cup , Instant Velodrome and Virtual Golf .

Marcus Pieck, Head of Inbound Marketing at betFIRST, said: "We are thrilled to be working alongside Leap Gaming and to offer the best of their portfolio to our many loyal customers. Their dedication to innovation mirrors our own, and we're certain our players will love everything they have to offer, both now and in the future."

For more information contact pr@betfirst.be.