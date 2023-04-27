An international research group used the ultrasonic spray pyrolysis (USP) method to fabricate an antimony trisulfide PV cell with high power conversion efficiency and remarkable average visible transmittance. The cell has an active area of 7.06 mm2.Scientists at Estonia's Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) have designed a solar cell based on antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3) that uses fluorene-based hole transport materials (HTMs) with terminating thiophene units. "The HTMs were systemized and developed in the research group of Prof. Vytautas Getautis at the Kaunas University of Technology," ...

