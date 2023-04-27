IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the "Company" or "Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $62.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $73.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $66.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company's return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.15%, return on average equity ("ROAE") was 8.87%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) was 13.89%, compared to 1.36%, 10.71%, and 16.99%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 1.28%, 9.34%, and 14.66%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. Total assets were $21.36 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $21.69 billion at December 31, 2022, and $21.62 billion at March 31, 2022.
Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the Company, commented, "Over the years, we have maintained our commitment to growing a diversified commercial client base predicated on a long-term approach to relationship management. We have consistently operated the institution with a prudent approach to credit risk management along with maintaining ample levels of liquidity and an overall conservative view towards capital management. This longstanding discipline permeates our organization and has enabled us to deliver another quarter of solid profitability and returns in a challenging operating environment.
"The strategic actions we have taken over the past year to proactively address rising interest rates have placed us in a position of strength as we continue to guide our organization through the uncertain economic outlook. Successful execution of our strategy has allowed us to build our capital levels to some of the strongest among our peers, which in turn provides us with significant optionality and flexibility. By employing a disciplined approach to the business, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our clients while maintaining our focus on generating new profitable customer relationships.
"I am grateful for the extraordinary effort our team put forth during a difficult quarter for the benefit of all of our stakeholders, including our clients, communities, employees, and our stockholders. As we look to the near- and medium-term, we are preparing for the possibility of further dislocations in the credit, funding, and capital markets. We will continue to leverage the strength of our balance sheet, liquidity, and capital positions to navigate these headwinds and will prudently take advantage of future opportunities to expand our business, while continuing to create long-term franchise value."
(1) Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
Financial highlights (unaudited)
Net income
$
62,562
$
73,673
$
66,904
Net interest income
168,610
181,396
161,839
Diluted earnings per share
0.66
0.77
0.70
Common equity dividend per share paid
0.33
0.33
0.33
Return on average assets
1.15
%
1.36
%
1.28
%
Return on average equity
8.87
10.71
9.34
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
13.89
16.99
14.66
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (1)
1.63
1.89
1.72
Net interest margin
3.44
3.61
3.41
Cost of deposits
0.94
0.58
0.04
Cost of core deposits (1)
0.54
0.31
0.03
Efficiency ratio (1)
51.7
47.4
50.7
Noninterest expense as a percent of average assets
1.87
1.83
1.86
Total assets
$
21,361,564
$
21,688,017
$
21,622,296
Total deposits
17,207,810
17,352,401
17,689,223
Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits
82.6
%
85.6
%
94.2
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits
36.1
36.3
40.2
Loan-to-deposit ratio
82.4
84.6
83.4
Book value per share
$
29.58
$
29.45
$
29.31
Tangible book value per share (1)
19.61
19.38
19.12
Tangible common equity ratio
9.20
%
8.88
%
8.79
%
Total capital ratio
16.33
15.53
14.37
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income totaled $168.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $12.8 million, or 7.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a higher cost of funds reflecting an increase in deposit pricing as a result of the higher interest rate environment, an increase in brokered certificates of deposit as part of our liquidity management strategy, and two fewer days of interest, partially offset by higher yields on average interest-earning assets.
The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 17 basis points to 3.44%, from 3.61% in the prior quarter. The lower net interest margin was due to higher cost of funds and lower loan prepayment fees, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 increased $6.8 million, or 4.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase was attributable to higher yields on average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a higher cost of funds, higher average interest-bearing liabilities, and lower loan-related fees and accretion income as a result of decreased prepayment activity.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,335,611
$
13,594
4.13
%
$
1,015,197
$
8,636
3.37
%
$
322,236
$
90
0.11
%
Investment securities
4,165,681
26,791
2.57
4,130,042
24,688
2.39
4,546,408
17,852
1.57
Loans receivable, net (1) (2)
14,394,775
180,958
5.10
14,799,417
184,457
4.94
14,371,588
150,604
4.25
Total interest-earning assets
$
19,896,067
$
221,343
4.51
$
19,944,656
$
217,781
4.33
$
19,240,232
$
168,546
3.55
Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
11,104,624
$
40,234
1.47
%
$
11,021,383
$
25,865
0.93
%
$
10,351,434
$
1,673
0.07
%
Borrowings
1,319,114
12,499
3.83
1,157,258
10,520
3.62
555,879
5,034
3.63
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
12,423,738
$
52,733
1.72
$
12,178,641
$
36,385
1.19
$
10,907,313
$
6,707
0.25
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
6,219,818
$
6,587,400
$
6,928,872
Net interest income
$
168,610
$
181,396
$
161,839
Net interest margin (3)
3.44
%
3.61
%
3.41
%
Cost of deposits (4)
0.94
0.58
0.04
Cost of funds (5)
1.15
0.77
0.15
Cost of core deposits (6)
0.54
0.31
0.03
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
160.15
163.77
176.40
(1)
Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.
(2)
Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.5 million, $3.5 million, and $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
(3)
Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(5)
Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(6)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $3.0 million of provision expense, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $448,000 for the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was impacted by changes to the overall size, composition, asset quality trends, and unfunded commitments of the loan portfolio, as well as the impact of the weighted macroeconomic forecasts.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Provision for credit losses
Provision for loan losses
$
3,021
$
3,899
$
211
Provision for unfunded commitments
(189
)
(1,013
)
218
Provision for held-to-maturity securities
184
(48
)
19
Total provision for credit losses
$
3,016
$
2,838
$
448
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $21.2 million, an increase of $689,000 from the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in trust custodial account fees driven by seasonal, annual tax fees earned during the first quarter, partially offset by a $344,000 decrease in other income, and a $224,000 decrease in escrow and exchange fees. Additionally, the Bank sold $304.2 million of investment securities for a net gain of $138,000 during the first quarter of 2023.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $4.7 million, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.0 million decrease in net gain from sales of investment securities, a $1.5 million decrease in net gain from loan sales, a $603,000 decrease in escrow and exchange fees attributable to the lower transaction activity in the commercial real estate market, and a $554,000 decrease in trust custodial account fees.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Noninterest income
Loan servicing income
$
573
$
346
$
419
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,629
2,689
2,615
Other service fee income
296
295
367
Debit card interchange fee income
803
1,048
836
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
3,374
3,359
3,221
Net gain from sales of loans
29
151
1,494
Net gain from sales of investment securities
138
-
2,134
Trust custodial account fees
11,025
9,722
11,579
Escrow and exchange fees
1,058
1,282
1,661
Other income
1,261
1,605
1,568
Total noninterest income
$
21,186
$
20,497
$
25,894
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $101.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in deposit expense driven by higher deposit earnings credit rates, as well as a $962,000 increase in FDIC insurance premiums, partially offset by a $622,000 decrease in other expense.
Noninterest expense increased by $3.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $4.7 million increase in deposit expense driven by higher deposit earnings credit rates, a $1.4 million increase in legal and professional services, a $1.3 million increase in data processing, and a $1.0 million increase in FDIC insurance premiums, partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in compensation and benefits from decreased staffing levels as well as a $1.1 million decrease in other expense.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
$
54,293
$
54,347
$
56,981
Premises and occupancy
11,742
11,641
11,952
Data processing
7,265
6,991
5,996
Other real estate owned operations, net
108
-
-
FDIC insurance premiums
2,425
1,463
1,396
Legal and professional services
5,501
5,175
4,068
Marketing expense
1,838
1,985
1,809
Office expense
1,232
1,310
1,203
Loan expense
646
743
1,134
Deposit expense
8,436
6,770
3,751
Amortization of intangible assets
3,171
3,440
3,592
Other expense
4,695
5,317
5,766
Total noninterest expense
$
101,352
$
99,182
$
97,648
Income Tax
For the first quarter of 2023, income tax expense totaled $22.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.8%, compared with income tax expense of $26.2 million and an effective tax rate of 26.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and income tax expense of $22.7 million and an effective tax rate of 25.4% for the first quarter of 2022.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Loans
Loans held for investment totaled $14.17 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $504.5 million, or 3.4%, from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $562.0 million, or 3.8%, from March 31, 2022. The decrease from December 31, 2022 was a result of lower loan originations due to our disciplined approach around credit risk management and loan pricing along with lower loan demand. The decrease from March 31, 2022 was primarily driven by lower loan fundings as well as loan prepayments and maturities.
During the first quarter of 2023, new loan commitments totaled $116.8 million, and loan fundings totaled $66.9 million, compared with $239.8 million in loan commitments and $149.1 million in new loan fundings for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $1.46 billion in loan commitments and $1.06 billion in new loan fundings for the first quarter of 2022. Loan commitments decreased compared to prior quarters as we strategically maintained a disciplined approach to credit risk management and loan pricing.
At March 31, 2023, the total loan-to-deposit ratio was 82.4%, compared with 84.6% and 83.4% at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
The following table presents the primary loan roll-forward activities for total gross loans, including both loans held for investment and loans held for sale, during the quarters indicated:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Beginning gross loan balance before basis adjustment
$
14,740,867
$
14,979,098
$
14,306,766
New commitments
116,835
239,829
1,461,992
Unfunded new commitments
(49,891
)
(90,758
)
(399,235
)
Net new fundings
66,944
149,071
1,062,757
Purchased loans
-
-
-
Amortization/maturities/payoffs
(519,986
)
(481,120
)
(786,700
)
Net draws on existing lines of credit
(53,436
)
107,560
182,868
Loan sales
(803
)
(9,471
)
(17,991
)
Charge-offs
(3,664
)
(4,271
)
(2,299
)
Transferred to other real estate owned
(6,886
)
-
-
Net (decrease) increase
(517,831
)
(238,231
)
438,635
Ending gross loan balance before basis adjustment
$
14,223,036
$
14,740,867
$
14,745,401
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (1)
(50,005
)
(61,926
)
-
Ending gross loan balance
$
14,173,031
$
14,678,941
$
14,745,401
(1)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
The following table presents the composition of the loans held for investment as of the dates indicated:
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,590,824
$
2,660,321
$
2,774,650
Multifamily
5,955,239
6,112,026
6,041,085
Construction and land
420,079
399,034
303,811
SBA secured by real estate (1)
40,669
42,135
42,642
Total investor loans secured by real estate
9,006,811
9,213,516
9,162,188
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
2,342,175
2,432,163
2,391,984
Franchise real estate secured
371,902
378,057
384,267
SBA secured by real estate (3)
60,527
61,368
68,466
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,774,604
2,871,588
2,844,717
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
1,967,128
2,160,948
2,242,632
Franchise non-real estate secured
388,722
404,791
388,322
SBA non-real estate secured
10,437
11,100
10,761
Total commercial loans
2,366,287
2,576,839
2,641,715
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
70,913
72,997
79,978
Consumer
3,174
3,284
5,157
Total retail loans
74,087
76,281
85,135
Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)
14,221,789
14,738,224
14,733,755
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7)
(50,005
)
(61,926
)
-
Loans held for investment
14,171,784
14,676,298
14,733,755
Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment
(195,388
)
(195,651
)
(197,517
)
Loans held for investment, net
$
13,976,396
$
14,480,647
$
14,536,238
Total unfunded loan commitments
$
2,413,169
$
2,489,203
$
2,940,370
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
$
1,247
$
2,643
$
11,646
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
(6)
Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $52.2 million, $54.8 million, and $71.2 million as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
(7)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
The total end-of-period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts, at March 31, 2023 was 4.68%, compared to 4.61% at December 31, 2022, and 3.92% at March 31, 2022. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases reflect higher rates on new originations and the repricing of loans as a result of the increases in benchmark interest rates.
The following table presents the composition of loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
1,200
)
$
34,258
)
$
153,845
)
Multifamily
4,464
28,285
454,652
Construction and land
-
31,175
213,206
SBA secured by real estate (1)
-
-
7,775
Total investor loans secured by real estate
5,664
93,718
829,478
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
6,562
24,266
246,405
Franchise real estate secured
3,217
840
21,060
SBA secured by real estate (3)
497
4,198
9,378
Total business loans secured by real estate
10,276
29,304
276,843
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
93,150
96,566
317,728
Franchise non-real estate secured
1,666
14,130
28,090
SBA non-real estate secured
720
1,058
3,543
Total commercial loans
95,536
111,754
349,361
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
5,359
5,053
6,310
Total retail loans
5,359
5,053
6,310
Total loan commitments
$
116,835
$
239,829
$
1,461,992
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
The weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments increased to 7.43% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 6.34% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 3.55% in the first quarter of 2022.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
At March 31, 2023, our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans held for investment was $195.4 million, a decrease of $263,000 from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $2.1 million from March 31, 2022. The decline in ACL from December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was reflective primarily of lower loans held for investment.
During the first quarter of 2023, the Company incurred $3.3 million of net charge-offs, compared to $3.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $446,000 of net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022, respectively.
The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Beginning
ACL Balance
Charge-offs
Recoveries
Provision for
Credit
Losses
Ending
ACL Balance
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
33,692
$
(66
)
$
15
$
(1,926
)
$
31,715
Multifamily
56,334
(217
)
-
1,670
57,787
Construction and land
7,114
-
-
558
7,672
SBA secured by real estate (1)
2,592
-
-
(301
)
2,291
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
32,340
(2,163
)
12
(855
)
29,334
Franchise real estate secured
7,019
-
-
771
7,790
SBA secured by real estate (3)
4,348
-
-
67
4,415
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
35,169
(1,123
)
211
3,402
37,659
Franchise non-real estate secured
16,029
-
100
(408
)
15,721
SBA non-real estate secured
441
-
6
(46
)
401
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
352
(90
)
1
129
392
Consumer loans
221
(5
)
35
(40
)
211
Totals
$
195,651
$
(3,664
)
$
380
$
3,021
$
195,388
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment at March 31, 2023 was 1.38%, compared to 1.33% at December 31, 2022, and 1.34% at March 31, 2022. The fair value net discount on loans acquired through total bank acquisitions was $52.2 million, or 0.37% of total loans held for investment, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $54.8 million, or 0.37% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2022, and $71.2 million, or 0.48% of total loans held for investment, as of March 31, 2022.
Nonperforming assets totaled $30.4 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, compared with $30.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, and $55.3 million, or 0.26% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. Loan delinquencies were $20.8 million, or 0.15% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2023, compared to $43.3 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022, and $43.7 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2022.
Classified loans totaled $161.1 million, or 1.14% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2023, compared with $149.3 million, or 1.02% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022, and $122.5 million, or 0.83% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2022.
The following table presents the asset quality metrics of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Asset quality
Nonperforming loans
$
24,872
$
30,905
$
55,309
Other real estate owned
5,499
-
-
Nonperforming assets
$
30,371
$
30,905
$
55,309
Total classified assets (1)
$
166,576
$
149,304
$
122,528
Allowance for credit losses
195,388
195,651
197,517
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans
786
%
633
%
357
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment
0.18
0.21
0.38
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.14
0.14
0.26
Classified loans to total loans held for investment
1.14
1.02
0.83
Classified assets to total assets
0.78
0.69
0.57
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended
$
3,284
$
3,797
$
446
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans
0.02
%
0.03
%
-
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.38
1.33
1.34
Delinquent loans
30 - 59 days
$
761
$
20,538
$
25,332
60 - 89 days
1,198
185
74
90+ days
18,884
22,625
18,245
Total delinquency
$
20,843
$
43,348
$
43,651
Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment
0.15
%
0.30
%
0.30
%
(1)
Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned.
(2)
At March 31, 2023, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $52.2 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2022, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $54.8 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2022, 32% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $71.2 million, or 0.48% of loans held for investment.
Investment Securities
At March 31, 2023, available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") investment securities were $2.11 billion and $1.75 billion, respectively, compared to $2.60 billion and $1.39 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2022, and $3.22 billion and $996.4 million, respectively, at March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company reassessed classification of certain AFS investments and transferred approximately $410.7 million of collateralized mortgage obligations to HTM securities, which the Company intends and has the ability to hold to maturity. The transfer of these securities was accounted for at fair value on the transfer date. These securities had pre-tax unrealized losses of $50.4 million at the time of transfer.
In total, investment securities were $3.86 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $127.2 million from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $356.6 million from March 31, 2022. The decrease in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of $304.2 million in investment securities sales and $105.9 million in principal payments, discounts from the AFS securities transferred to HTM, amortization, and redemptions, partially offset by $232.3 million in purchases and a mark-to-market fair value loss reduction of $50.7 million.
The decrease in investment securities from March 31, 2022 was primarily the result of $580.4 million in sales, $422.8 million in principal payments, discounts from the AFS securities transferred to HTM, amortization, and redemptions, and a mark-to-market fair value loss increase of $80.2 million, partially offset by $720.0 million in purchases.
Deposits
At March 31, 2023, total deposits were $17.21 billion, a decrease of $144.6 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $481.4 million, or 2.7%, from March 31, 2022.
At March 31, 2023, core deposits(1) totaled $14.21 billion or 82.6% of total deposits, a decrease of $639.5 million, or 4.3%, from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $2.44 billion, or 14.7%, from March 31, 2022. The decreases from prior quarters were largely driven by the industry-wide turmoil experienced during the quarter and partially by clients redeploying funds into higher yielding alternatives.
At March 31, 2023, non-core deposits totaled $3.00 billion, an increase of $494.9 million, or 19.8%, from December 31, 2022, and an increase of $1.96 billion, or 189.2%, from March 31, 2022. The increase in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the addition of $324.3 million in brokered certificates of deposit, and an increase of $170.7 million in retail certificates of deposit. The increase from March 31, 2022 was primarily driven by increases in brokered and retail certificates of deposit.
The weighted average cost of total deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 0.94%, compared to 0.58% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 0.04% for the first quarter of 2022. The increases in the weighted average cost of
deposits for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022, were principally driven by higher pricing across all deposit categories. The weighted average cost of core deposits(2) for the first quarter of 2023 was 0.54%, compared to 0.31% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 0.03% for the first quarter of 2022.
At March 31, 2023, the end-of-period weighted average rate of total deposits was 1.15%, compared to 0.79% at December 31, 2022 and 0.04% at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the end-of-period weighted average rate of core deposits was 0.61%, compared to 0.43% at December 31, 2022, and 0.03% at March 31, 2022.
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Deposit accounts
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
6,209,104
$
6,306,825
$
7,106,548
Interest-bearing:
Checking
2,871,812
3,119,850
3,679,067
Money market/savings
5,128,827
5,422,577
5,867,044
Total core deposits (1)
14,209,743
14,849,252
16,652,659
Brokered money market
30
30
5,553
Retail certificates of deposit
1,257,146
1,086,423
1,031,011
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
1,740,891
1,416,696
-
Total non-core deposits
2,998,067
2,503,149
1,036,564
Total deposits
$
17,207,810
$
17,352,401
$
17,689,223
Cost of deposits
0.94
%
0.58
%
0.04
%
Cost of core deposits (2)
0.54
0.31
0.03
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits
36.1
36.3
40.2
Core deposits as a percent of total deposits
82.6
85.6
94.1
(1)
Core deposits are total deposits excluding all certificates of deposits and all brokered deposits.
(2)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Borrowings
At March 31, 2023, total borrowings amounted to $1.13 billion, a decrease of $199.8 million from December 31, 2022, and an increase of $200.6 million from March 31, 2022. Total borrowings at March 31, 2023 were comprised of $800.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") term advances and $331.4 million of subordinated debt. The decrease in borrowings at March 31, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022 was due to the maturity of $200.0 million in FHLB term advances during the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by the amortization of the subordinated debt issuance costs. The increase in borrowings at March 31, 2023 as compared to March 31, 2022 was due to $200.0 million higher FHLB term advances to manage interest rate risk and liquidity.
As of March 31, 2023, our unused borrowing capacity was $8.55 billion, which consists of available lines of credit with FHLB and other correspondent banks as well as access through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window and the new Bank Term Funding Program, neither of which we accessed during the first quarter of 2023.
Capital Ratios
At March 31, 2023, our common stockholder's equity was $2.83 billion, or 13.25% of total assets, compared with $2.80 billion, or 12.90%, at December 31, 2022, and $2.78 billion, or 12.87%, at March 31, 2022, with a book value per share of $29.58, compared with $29.45 at December 31, 2022, and $29.31 at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.20%, compared with 8.88% at December 31, 2022, and 8.79% at March 31, 2022, and tangible book value per share(1) was $19.61, compared with $19.38 at December 31, 2022, and $19.12 at March 31, 2022. The increase in tangible book value per share at March 31, 2023 from the prior quarter was primarily driven by net income, partially offset by the dividends paid.
The Company implemented the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company began phasing into regulatory capital the cumulative adjustments at the end of the second year of the transition period at 25% per year. At March 31, 2023, the Company and Bank were in compliance with the capital conservation buffer requirement and exceeded the minimum Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1, and total capital ratios, inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 7.0%, 8.5%, and 10.5%, respectively, and the Bank qualified as "well capitalized" for purposes of the federal bank regulatory prompt corrective action regulations.
_________________________
(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Capital ratios
2023
2022
2022
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.41
%
10.29
%
10.10
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
13.54
12.99
11.80
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.54
12.99
11.80
Total capital ratio
16.33
15.53
14.37
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
9.20
8.88
8.79
Pacific Premier Bank
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.93
%
11.80
%
11.66
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
15.52
14.89
13.61
Tier 1 capital ratio
15.52
14.89
13.61
Total capital ratio
16.55
15.74
14.47
Share data
Book value per share
$
29.58
$
29.45
$
29.31
Tangible book value per share (1)
19.61
19.38
19.12
Common equity dividends declared per share
0.33
0.33
0.33
Closing stock price (2)
24.02
31.56
35.35
Shares issued and outstanding
95,714,777
95,021,760
94,945,849
Market capitalization (2)(3)
$
2,299,069
$
2,998,887
$
3,356,336
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
(2)
As of the last trading day prior to period end.
(3)
Dollars in thousands.
Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program
On April 24, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.33 per share dividend, payable on May 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 8, 2023. In January 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on April 27, 2023 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts page of the Company's investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended. The conference call can be accessed by telephone at (866) 290-5977 and asking to be joined to the Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. conference call. Additionally, a telephone replay will be made available through May 4, 2023, at (877) 344-7529, conference ID 4228581.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with over $21 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $17 billion of assets under custody and 38,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners' Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,424,896
$
1,101,249
$
739,211
$
972,798
$
809,259
Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions
1,734
1,734
1,733
2,216
2,216
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses
1,749,030
1,388,103
1,385,502
1,390,682
996,382
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
2,112,852
2,601,013
2,661,079
2,679,070
3,222,095
FHLB, FRB, and other stock
105,479
119,918
118,778
118,636
116,973
Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value
1,247
2,643
2,163
2,957
11,646
Loans held for investment
14,171,784
14,676,298
14,908,811
15,047,608
14,733,755
Allowance for credit losses
(195,388
)
(195,651
)
(195,549
)
(196,075
)
(197,517
)
Loans held for investment, net
13,976,396
14,480,647
14,713,262
14,851,533
14,536,238
Accrued interest receivable
69,660
73,784
66,192
66,898
60,922
Other real estate owned
5,499
-
-
-
-
Premises and equipment, net
63,450
64,543
65,651
68,435
70,453
Deferred income taxes, net
177,778
183,602
190,948
163,767
133,938
Bank owned life insurance
462,732
460,010
457,301
454,593
451,968
Intangible assets
52,417
55,588
59,028
62,500
65,978
Goodwill
901,312
901,312
901,312
901,312
901,312
Other assets
257,082
253,871
257,041
258,522
242,916
Total assets
$
21,361,564
$
21,688,017
$
21,619,201
$
21,993,919
$
21,622,296
LIABILITIES
Deposit accounts:
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
6,209,104
$
6,306,825
$
6,775,465
$
6,934,318
$
7,106,548
Interest-bearing:
Checking
2,871,812
3,119,850
3,605,498
4,149,432
3,679,067
Money market/savings
5,128,857
5,422,607
5,493,988
5,545,230
5,872,597
Retail certificates of deposit
1,257,146
1,086,423
872,421
855,966
1,031,011
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
1,740,891
1,416,696
999,002
599,667
-
Total interest-bearing
10,998,706
11,045,576
10,970,909
11,150,295
10,582,675
Total deposits
17,207,810
17,352,401
17,746,374
18,084,613
17,689,223
FHLB advances and other borrowings
800,000
1,000,000
600,000
600,000
600,000
Subordinated debentures
331,364
331,204
331,045
330,886
330,726
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
191,229
206,023
206,386
223,201
219,329
Total liabilities
18,530,403
18,889,628
18,883,805
19,238,700
18,839,278
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
937
933
933
933
933
Additional paid-in capital
2,361,830
2,362,663
2,357,731
2,353,361
2,348,727
Retained earnings
731,123
700,040
657,845
615,943
577,591
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(262,729
)
(265,247
)
(281,113
)
(215,018
)
(144,233
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,831,161
2,798,389
2,735,396
2,755,219
2,783,018
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
21,361,564
$
21,688,017
$
21,619,201
$
21,993,919
$
21,622,296
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$
180,958
$
184,457
$
150,604
Investment securities and other interest-earning assets
40,385
33,324
17,942
Total interest income
221,343
217,781
168,546
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
40,234
25,865
1,673
FHLB advances and other borrowings
7,938
5,960
474
Subordinated debentures
4,561
4,560
4,560
Total interest expense
52,733
36,385
6,707
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
168,610
181,396
161,839
Provision for credit losses
3,016
2,838
448
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
165,594
178,558
161,391
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loan servicing income
573
346
419
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,629
2,689
2,615
Other service fee income
296
295
367
Debit card interchange fee income
803
1,048
836
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
3,374
3,359
3,221
Net gain from sales of loans
29
151
1,494
Net gain from sales of investment securities
138
-
2,134
Trust custodial account fees
11,025
9,722
11,579
Escrow and exchange fees
1,058
1,282
1,661
Other income
1,261
1,605
1,568
Total noninterest income
21,186
20,497
25,894
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
54,293
54,347
56,981
Premises and occupancy
11,742
11,641
11,952
Data processing
7,265
6,991
5,996
Other real estate owned operations, net
108
-
-
FDIC insurance premiums
2,425
1,463
1,396
Legal and professional services
5,501
5,175
4,068
Marketing expense
1,838
1,985
1,809
Office expense
1,232
1,310
1,203
Loan expense
646
743
1,134
Deposit expense
8,436
6,770
3,751
Amortization of intangible assets
3,171
3,440
3,592
Other expense
4,695
5,317
5,766
Total noninterest expense
101,352
99,182
97,648
Net income before income taxes
85,428
99,873
89,637
Income tax expense
22,866
26,200
22,733
Net income
$
62,562
$
73,673
$
66,904
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.66
$
0.78
$
0.71
Diluted
$
0.66
$
0.77
$
0.70
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
93,857,812
93,810,468
93,499,695
Diluted
94,182,522
94,176,633
93,946,074
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,335,611
$
13,594
4.13
%
$
1,015,197
$
8,636
3.37
%
$
322,236
$
90
0.11
%
Investment securities
4,165,681
26,791
2.57
4,130,042
24,688
2.39
4,546,408
17,852
1.57
Loans receivable, net (1)(2)
14,394,775
180,958
5.10
14,799,417
184,457
4.94
14,371,588
150,604
4.25
Total interest-earning assets
19,896,067
221,343
4.51
19,944,656
217,781
4.33
19,240,232
168,546
3.55
Noninterest-earning assets
1,788,806
1,784,277
1,716,559
Total assets
$
21,684,873
$
21,728,933
$
20,956,791
Liabilities and equity
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest checking
$
3,008,712
$
5,842
0.79
%
$
3,320,146
$
3,752
0.45
%
$
3,537,824
$
229
0.03
%
Money market
4,992,084
13,053
1.06
4,998,726
7,897
0.63
5,343,973
888
0.07
Savings
453,079
508
0.45
443,016
310
0.28
422,186
26
0.02
Retail certificates of deposit
1,206,966
7,775
2.61
975,958
3,941
1.60
1,047,451
530
0.21
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
1,443,783
13,056
3.67
1,283,537
9,965
3.08
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing deposits
11,104,624
40,234
1.47
11,021,383
25,865
0.93
10,351,434
1,673
0.07
FHLB advances and other borrowings
987,817
7,938
3.26
826,125
5,960
2.86
225,250
474
0.85
Subordinated debentures
331,297
4,561
5.51
331,133
4,560
5.51
330,629
4,560
5.52
Total borrowings
1,319,114
12,499
3.83
1,157,258
10,520
3.62
555,879
5,034
3.63
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,423,738
52,733
1.72
12,178,641
36,385
1.19
10,907,313
6,707
0.25
Noninterest-bearing deposits
6,219,818
6,587,400
6,928,872
Other liabilities
218,925
211,731
256,219
Total liabilities
18,862,481
18,977,772
18,092,404
Stockholders' equity
2,822,392
2,751,161
2,864,387
Total liabilities and equity
$
21,684,873
$
21,728,933
$
20,956,791
Net interest income
$
168,610
$
181,396
$
161,839
Net interest margin (3)
3.44
%
3.61
%
3.41
%
Cost of deposits (4)
0.94
0.58
0.04
Cost of funds (5)
1.15
0.77
0.15
Cost of core deposits (6)
0.54
0.31
0.03
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
160.15
163.77
176.40
(1)
Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.
(2)
Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.5 million, $3.5 million, and $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
(3)
Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(5)
Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(6)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,590,824
$
2,660,321
$
2,771,272
$
2,788,715
$
2,774,650
Multifamily
5,955,239
6,112,026
6,199,581
6,188,086
6,041,085
Construction and land
420,079
399,034
373,194
331,734
303,811
SBA secured by real estate (1)
40,669
42,135
42,998
44,199
42,642
Total investor loans secured by real estate
9,006,811
9,213,516
9,387,045
9,352,734
9,162,188
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
2,342,175
2,432,163
2,477,530
2,486,747
2,391,984
Franchise real estate secured
371,902
378,057
383,468
387,683
384,267
SBA secured by real estate (3)
60,527
61,368
64,002
67,191
68,466
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,774,604
2,871,588
2,925,000
2,941,621
2,844,717
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
1,967,128
2,160,948
2,164,623
2,295,421
2,242,632
Franchise non-real estate secured
388,722
404,791
409,773
415,830
388,322
SBA non-real estate secured
10,437
11,100
11,557
11,008
10,761
Total commercial loans
2,366,287
2,576,839
2,585,953
2,722,259
2,641,715
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
70,913
72,997
75,176
77,951
79,978
Consumer
3,174
3,284
3,761
4,130
5,157
Total retail loans
74,087
76,281
78,937
82,081
85,135
Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)
14,221,789
14,738,224
14,976,935
15,098,695
14,733,755
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7)
(50,005
)
(61,926
)
(68,124
)
(51,087
)
-
Loans held for investment
14,171,784
14,676,298
14,908,811
15,047,608
14,733,755
Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment
(195,388
)
(195,651
)
(195,549
)
(196,075
)
(197,517
)
Loans held for investment, net
$
13,976,396
$
14,480,647
$
14,713,262
$
14,851,533
$
14,536,238
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
$
1,247
$
2,643
$
2,163
$
2,957
$
11,646
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
(6)
Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $52.2 million, $54.8 million, $59.0 million, $63.6 million, and $71.2 million as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
(7)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Asset quality
Nonperforming loans
$
24,872
$
30,905
$
60,464
$
44,445
$
55,309
Other real estate owned
5,499
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets
$
30,371
$
30,905
$
60,464
$
44,445
$
55,309
Total classified assets (1)
$
166,576
$
149,304
$
110,143
$
106,153
$
122,528
Allowance for credit losses
195,388
195,651
195,549
196,075
197,517
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans
786
%
633
%
323
%
441
%
357
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment
0.18
0.21
0.41
0.30
0.38
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.14
0.14
0.28
0.20
0.26
Classified loans to total loans held for investment
1.14
1.02
0.74
0.71
0.83
Classified assets to total assets
0.78
0.69
0.51
0.48
0.57
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended
$
3,284
$
3,797
$
1,072
$
5,245
$
446
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
-
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.38
1.33
1.31
1.30
1.34
Delinquent loans
30 - 59 days
$
761
$
20,538
$
1,484
$
6,915
$
25,332
60 - 89 days
1,198
185
6,535
-
74
90+ days
18,884
22,625
33,238
29,360
18,245
Total delinquency
$
20,843
$
43,348
$
41,257
$
36,275
$
43,651
Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment
0.15
%
0.30
%
0.28
%
0.24
%
0.30
%
(1)
Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned.
(2)
At March 31, 2023, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $52.2 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2022, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $54.8 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2022, 27% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $59.0 million, or 0.39% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2022, 29% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $63.6 million, or 0.42% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2022, 32% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $71.2 million, or 0.48% of loans held for investment.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NONACCRUAL LOANS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Collateral
Dependent
Loans
ACL
Non-
Collateral
Dependent
Loans
ACL
Total
Nonaccrual
Loans
Nonaccrual
Loans With
No ACL
March 31, 2023
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
5,545
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
5,545
$
5,545
Multifamily
3,708
-
-
-
3,708
3,708
SBA secured by real estate (2)
519
-
-
-
519
519
Total investor loans secured by real estate
9,772
-
-
-
9,772
9,772
Business loans secured by real estate (3)
CRE owner-occupied
9,102
-
-
-
9,102
9,102
SBA secured by real estate (4)
1,190
-
-
-
1,190
1,190
Total business loans secured by real estate
10,292
-
-
-
10,292
10,292
Commercial loans (5)
Commercial and industrial
4,236
3,999
-
-
4,236
237
SBA not secured by real estate
572
-
-
-
572
572
Total commercial loans
4,808
3,999
-
-
4,808
809
Totals nonaccrual loans
$
24,872
$
3,999
$
-
$
-
$
24,872
$
20,873
(1)
The ACL for nonaccrual loans is determined based on a discounted cash flow methodology unless the loan is considered collateral dependent. The ACL for collateral dependent loans is determined based on the estimated fair value of the underlying collateral.
(2)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(3)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(4)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(5)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
PAST DUE STATUS
(Unaudited)
Days Past Due
(Dollars in thousands)
Current
30-59
60-89
90+
Total
March 31, 2023
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,585,273
$
6
$
1,129
$
4,416
$
2,590,824
Multifamily
5,951,531
-
-
3,708
5,955,239
Construction and land
420,079
-
-
-
420,079
SBA secured by real estate (1)
40,669
-
-
-
40,669
Total investor loans secured by real estate
8,997,552
6
1,129
8,124
9,006,811
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
2,337,413
-
-
4,762
2,342,175
Franchise real estate secured
371,902
-
-
-
371,902
SBA secured by real estate (3)
59,029
308
-
1,190
60,527
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,768,344
308
-
5,952
2,774,604
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
1,962,376
447
69
4,236
1,967,128
Franchise non-real estate secured
388,722
-
-
-
388,722
SBA not secured by real estate
9,865
-
-
572
10,437
Total commercial loans
2,360,963
447
69
4,808
2,366,287
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
70,913
-
-
-
70,913
Consumer loans
3,174
-
-
-
3,174
Total retail loans
74,087
-
-
-
74,087
Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)
$
14,200,946
$
761
$
1,198
$
18,884
$
14,221,789
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
(6)
Excludes the basis adjustment of $50.0 million to the carrying amount of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CREDIT RISK GRADES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Pass
Special
Mention
Substandard
Total Gross
Loans
March 31, 2023
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,572,545
$
5,104
$
13,175
$
2,590,824
Multifamily
5,938,189
12,604
4,446
5,955,239
Construction and land
420,079
-
-
420,079
SBA secured by real estate (1)
31,743
-
8,926
40,669
Total investor loans secured by real estate
8,962,556
17,708
26,547
9,006,811
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
2,263,811
18,379
59,985
2,342,175
Franchise real estate secured
338,357
26,346
7,199
371,902
SBA secured by real estate (3)
55,072
195
5,260
60,527
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,657,240
44,920
72,444
2,774,604
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
1,885,615
29,666
51,847
1,967,128
Franchise non-real estate secured
349,238
30,717
8,767
388,722
SBA not secured by real estate
8,969
-
1,468
10,437
Total commercial loans
2,243,822
60,383
62,082
2,366,287
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
70,909
-
4
70,913
Consumer loans
3,174
-
-
3,174
Total retail loans
74,083
-