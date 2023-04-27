IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the "Company" or "Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $62.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $73.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $66.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company's return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.15%, return on average equity ("ROAE") was 8.87%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) was 13.89%, compared to 1.36%, 10.71%, and 16.99%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 1.28%, 9.34%, and 14.66%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. Total assets were $21.36 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $21.69 billion at December 31, 2022, and $21.62 billion at March 31, 2022.

Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the Company, commented, "Over the years, we have maintained our commitment to growing a diversified commercial client base predicated on a long-term approach to relationship management. We have consistently operated the institution with a prudent approach to credit risk management along with maintaining ample levels of liquidity and an overall conservative view towards capital management. This longstanding discipline permeates our organization and has enabled us to deliver another quarter of solid profitability and returns in a challenging operating environment.

"The strategic actions we have taken over the past year to proactively address rising interest rates have placed us in a position of strength as we continue to guide our organization through the uncertain economic outlook. Successful execution of our strategy has allowed us to build our capital levels to some of the strongest among our peers, which in turn provides us with significant optionality and flexibility. By employing a disciplined approach to the business, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our clients while maintaining our focus on generating new profitable customer relationships.

"I am grateful for the extraordinary effort our team put forth during a difficult quarter for the benefit of all of our stakeholders, including our clients, communities, employees, and our stockholders. As we look to the near- and medium-term, we are preparing for the possibility of further dislocations in the credit, funding, and capital markets. We will continue to leverage the strength of our balance sheet, liquidity, and capital positions to navigate these headwinds and will prudently take advantage of future opportunities to expand our business, while continuing to create long-term franchise value."

(1) Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 Financial highlights (unaudited) Net income $ 62,562 $ 73,673 $ 66,904 Net interest income 168,610 181,396 161,839 Diluted earnings per share 0.66 0.77 0.70 Common equity dividend per share paid 0.33 0.33 0.33 Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.36 % 1.28 % Return on average equity 8.87 10.71 9.34 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.89 16.99 14.66 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (1) 1.63 1.89 1.72 Net interest margin 3.44 3.61 3.41 Cost of deposits 0.94 0.58 0.04 Cost of core deposits (1) 0.54 0.31 0.03 Efficiency ratio (1) 51.7 47.4 50.7 Noninterest expense as a percent of average assets 1.87 1.83 1.86 Total assets $ 21,361,564 $ 21,688,017 $ 21,622,296 Total deposits 17,207,810 17,352,401 17,689,223 Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits 82.6 % 85.6 % 94.2 % Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits 36.1 36.3 40.2 Loan-to-deposit ratio 82.4 84.6 83.4 Book value per share $ 29.58 $ 29.45 $ 29.31 Tangible book value per share (1) 19.61 19.38 19.12 Tangible common equity ratio 9.20 % 8.88 % 8.79 % Total capital ratio 16.33 15.53 14.37

(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $168.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $12.8 million, or 7.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a higher cost of funds reflecting an increase in deposit pricing as a result of the higher interest rate environment, an increase in brokered certificates of deposit as part of our liquidity management strategy, and two fewer days of interest, partially offset by higher yields on average interest-earning assets.

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 17 basis points to 3.44%, from 3.61% in the prior quarter. The lower net interest margin was due to higher cost of funds and lower loan prepayment fees, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 increased $6.8 million, or 4.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase was attributable to higher yields on average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a higher cost of funds, higher average interest-bearing liabilities, and lower loan-related fees and accretion income as a result of decreased prepayment activity.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,335,611 $ 13,594 4.13 % $ 1,015,197 $ 8,636 3.37 % $ 322,236 $ 90 0.11 % Investment securities 4,165,681 26,791 2.57 4,130,042 24,688 2.39 4,546,408 17,852 1.57 Loans receivable, net (1) (2) 14,394,775 180,958 5.10 14,799,417 184,457 4.94 14,371,588 150,604 4.25 Total interest-earning assets $ 19,896,067 $ 221,343 4.51 $ 19,944,656 $ 217,781 4.33 $ 19,240,232 $ 168,546 3.55 Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 11,104,624 $ 40,234 1.47 % $ 11,021,383 $ 25,865 0.93 % $ 10,351,434 $ 1,673 0.07 % Borrowings 1,319,114 12,499 3.83 1,157,258 10,520 3.62 555,879 5,034 3.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 12,423,738 $ 52,733 1.72 $ 12,178,641 $ 36,385 1.19 $ 10,907,313 $ 6,707 0.25 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,219,818 $ 6,587,400 $ 6,928,872 Net interest income $ 168,610 $ 181,396 $ 161,839 Net interest margin (3) 3.44 % 3.61 % 3.41 % Cost of deposits (4) 0.94 0.58 0.04 Cost of funds (5) 1.15 0.77 0.15 Cost of core deposits (6) 0.54 0.31 0.03 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 160.15 163.77 176.40

(1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.5 million, $3.5 million, and $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. (3) Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. (5) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $3.0 million of provision expense, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $448,000 for the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was impacted by changes to the overall size, composition, asset quality trends, and unfunded commitments of the loan portfolio, as well as the impact of the weighted macroeconomic forecasts.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses $ 3,021 $ 3,899 $ 211 Provision for unfunded commitments (189 ) (1,013 ) 218 Provision for held-to-maturity securities 184 (48 ) 19 Total provision for credit losses $ 3,016 $ 2,838 $ 448

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $21.2 million, an increase of $689,000 from the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in trust custodial account fees driven by seasonal, annual tax fees earned during the first quarter, partially offset by a $344,000 decrease in other income, and a $224,000 decrease in escrow and exchange fees. Additionally, the Bank sold $304.2 million of investment securities for a net gain of $138,000 during the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $4.7 million, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.0 million decrease in net gain from sales of investment securities, a $1.5 million decrease in net gain from loan sales, a $603,000 decrease in escrow and exchange fees attributable to the lower transaction activity in the commercial real estate market, and a $554,000 decrease in trust custodial account fees.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Noninterest income Loan servicing income $ 573 $ 346 $ 419 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,629 2,689 2,615 Other service fee income 296 295 367 Debit card interchange fee income 803 1,048 836 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 3,374 3,359 3,221 Net gain from sales of loans 29 151 1,494 Net gain from sales of investment securities 138 - 2,134 Trust custodial account fees 11,025 9,722 11,579 Escrow and exchange fees 1,058 1,282 1,661 Other income 1,261 1,605 1,568 Total noninterest income $ 21,186 $ 20,497 $ 25,894

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $101.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in deposit expense driven by higher deposit earnings credit rates, as well as a $962,000 increase in FDIC insurance premiums, partially offset by a $622,000 decrease in other expense.

Noninterest expense increased by $3.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $4.7 million increase in deposit expense driven by higher deposit earnings credit rates, a $1.4 million increase in legal and professional services, a $1.3 million increase in data processing, and a $1.0 million increase in FDIC insurance premiums, partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in compensation and benefits from decreased staffing levels as well as a $1.1 million decrease in other expense.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Noninterest expense Compensation and benefits $ 54,293 $ 54,347 $ 56,981 Premises and occupancy 11,742 11,641 11,952 Data processing 7,265 6,991 5,996 Other real estate owned operations, net 108 - - FDIC insurance premiums 2,425 1,463 1,396 Legal and professional services 5,501 5,175 4,068 Marketing expense 1,838 1,985 1,809 Office expense 1,232 1,310 1,203 Loan expense 646 743 1,134 Deposit expense 8,436 6,770 3,751 Amortization of intangible assets 3,171 3,440 3,592 Other expense 4,695 5,317 5,766 Total noninterest expense $ 101,352 $ 99,182 $ 97,648

Income Tax

For the first quarter of 2023, income tax expense totaled $22.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.8%, compared with income tax expense of $26.2 million and an effective tax rate of 26.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and income tax expense of $22.7 million and an effective tax rate of 25.4% for the first quarter of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

Loans held for investment totaled $14.17 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $504.5 million, or 3.4%, from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $562.0 million, or 3.8%, from March 31, 2022. The decrease from December 31, 2022 was a result of lower loan originations due to our disciplined approach around credit risk management and loan pricing along with lower loan demand. The decrease from March 31, 2022 was primarily driven by lower loan fundings as well as loan prepayments and maturities.

During the first quarter of 2023, new loan commitments totaled $116.8 million, and loan fundings totaled $66.9 million, compared with $239.8 million in loan commitments and $149.1 million in new loan fundings for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $1.46 billion in loan commitments and $1.06 billion in new loan fundings for the first quarter of 2022. Loan commitments decreased compared to prior quarters as we strategically maintained a disciplined approach to credit risk management and loan pricing.

At March 31, 2023, the total loan-to-deposit ratio was 82.4%, compared with 84.6% and 83.4% at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

The following table presents the primary loan roll-forward activities for total gross loans, including both loans held for investment and loans held for sale, during the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Beginning gross loan balance before basis adjustment $ 14,740,867 $ 14,979,098 $ 14,306,766 New commitments 116,835 239,829 1,461,992 Unfunded new commitments (49,891 ) (90,758 ) (399,235 ) Net new fundings 66,944 149,071 1,062,757 Purchased loans - - - Amortization/maturities/payoffs (519,986 ) (481,120 ) (786,700 ) Net draws on existing lines of credit (53,436 ) 107,560 182,868 Loan sales (803 ) (9,471 ) (17,991 ) Charge-offs (3,664 ) (4,271 ) (2,299 ) Transferred to other real estate owned (6,886 ) - - Net (decrease) increase (517,831 ) (238,231 ) 438,635 Ending gross loan balance before basis adjustment $ 14,223,036 $ 14,740,867 $ 14,745,401 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (1) (50,005 ) (61,926 ) - Ending gross loan balance $ 14,173,031 $ 14,678,941 $ 14,745,401

(1) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

The following table presents the composition of the loans held for investment as of the dates indicated:

March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,590,824 $ 2,660,321 $ 2,774,650 Multifamily 5,955,239 6,112,026 6,041,085 Construction and land 420,079 399,034 303,811 SBA secured by real estate (1) 40,669 42,135 42,642 Total investor loans secured by real estate 9,006,811 9,213,516 9,162,188 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,342,175 2,432,163 2,391,984 Franchise real estate secured 371,902 378,057 384,267 SBA secured by real estate (3) 60,527 61,368 68,466 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,774,604 2,871,588 2,844,717 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,967,128 2,160,948 2,242,632 Franchise non-real estate secured 388,722 404,791 388,322 SBA non-real estate secured 10,437 11,100 10,761 Total commercial loans 2,366,287 2,576,839 2,641,715 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 70,913 72,997 79,978 Consumer 3,174 3,284 5,157 Total retail loans 74,087 76,281 85,135 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) 14,221,789 14,738,224 14,733,755 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7) (50,005 ) (61,926 ) - Loans held for investment 14,171,784 14,676,298 14,733,755 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (195,388 ) (195,651 ) (197,517 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 13,976,396 $ 14,480,647 $ 14,536,238 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 2,413,169 $ 2,489,203 $ 2,940,370 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ 1,247 $ 2,643 $ 11,646

(1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $52.2 million, $54.8 million, and $71.2 million as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. (7) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

The total end-of-period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts, at March 31, 2023 was 4.68%, compared to 4.61% at December 31, 2022, and 3.92% at March 31, 2022. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases reflect higher rates on new originations and the repricing of loans as a result of the increases in benchmark interest rates.

The following table presents the composition of loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 1,200 ) $ 34,258 ) $ 153,845 ) Multifamily 4,464 28,285 454,652 Construction and land - 31,175 213,206 SBA secured by real estate (1) - - 7,775 Total investor loans secured by real estate 5,664 93,718 829,478 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 6,562 24,266 246,405 Franchise real estate secured 3,217 840 21,060 SBA secured by real estate (3) 497 4,198 9,378 Total business loans secured by real estate 10,276 29,304 276,843 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 93,150 96,566 317,728 Franchise non-real estate secured 1,666 14,130 28,090 SBA non-real estate secured 720 1,058 3,543 Total commercial loans 95,536 111,754 349,361 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 5,359 5,053 6,310 Total retail loans 5,359 5,053 6,310 Total loan commitments $ 116,835 $ 239,829 $ 1,461,992

(1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments increased to 7.43% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 6.34% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 3.55% in the first quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2023, our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans held for investment was $195.4 million, a decrease of $263,000 from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $2.1 million from March 31, 2022. The decline in ACL from December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was reflective primarily of lower loans held for investment.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company incurred $3.3 million of net charge-offs, compared to $3.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $446,000 of net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022, respectively.

The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Beginning ACL Balance Charge-offs Recoveries Provision for Credit Losses Ending ACL Balance Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 33,692 $ (66 ) $ 15 $ (1,926 ) $ 31,715 Multifamily 56,334 (217 ) - 1,670 57,787 Construction and land 7,114 - - 558 7,672 SBA secured by real estate (1) 2,592 - - (301 ) 2,291 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 32,340 (2,163 ) 12 (855 ) 29,334 Franchise real estate secured 7,019 - - 771 7,790 SBA secured by real estate (3) 4,348 - - 67 4,415 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 35,169 (1,123 ) 211 3,402 37,659 Franchise non-real estate secured 16,029 - 100 (408 ) 15,721 SBA non-real estate secured 441 - 6 (46 ) 401 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 352 (90 ) 1 129 392 Consumer loans 221 (5 ) 35 (40 ) 211 Totals $ 195,651 $ (3,664 ) $ 380 $ 3,021 $ 195,388

(1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment at March 31, 2023 was 1.38%, compared to 1.33% at December 31, 2022, and 1.34% at March 31, 2022. The fair value net discount on loans acquired through total bank acquisitions was $52.2 million, or 0.37% of total loans held for investment, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $54.8 million, or 0.37% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2022, and $71.2 million, or 0.48% of total loans held for investment, as of March 31, 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $30.4 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, compared with $30.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, and $55.3 million, or 0.26% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. Loan delinquencies were $20.8 million, or 0.15% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2023, compared to $43.3 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022, and $43.7 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2022.

Classified loans totaled $161.1 million, or 1.14% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2023, compared with $149.3 million, or 1.02% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022, and $122.5 million, or 0.83% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2022.

The following table presents the asset quality metrics of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 24,872 $ 30,905 $ 55,309 Other real estate owned 5,499 - - Nonperforming assets $ 30,371 $ 30,905 $ 55,309 Total classified assets (1) $ 166,576 $ 149,304 $ 122,528 Allowance for credit losses 195,388 195,651 197,517 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 786 % 633 % 357 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.18 0.21 0.38 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.14 0.14 0.26 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 1.14 1.02 0.83 Classified assets to total assets 0.78 0.69 0.57 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended $ 3,284 $ 3,797 $ 446 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans 0.02 % 0.03 % - % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.38 1.33 1.34 Delinquent loans 30 - 59 days $ 761 $ 20,538 $ 25,332 60 - 89 days 1,198 185 74 90+ days 18,884 22,625 18,245 Total delinquency $ 20,843 $ 43,348 $ 43,651 Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment 0.15 % 0.30 % 0.30 %

(1) Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned. (2) At March 31, 2023, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $52.2 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2022, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $54.8 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2022, 32% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $71.2 million, or 0.48% of loans held for investment.

Investment Securities

At March 31, 2023, available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") investment securities were $2.11 billion and $1.75 billion, respectively, compared to $2.60 billion and $1.39 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2022, and $3.22 billion and $996.4 million, respectively, at March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company reassessed classification of certain AFS investments and transferred approximately $410.7 million of collateralized mortgage obligations to HTM securities, which the Company intends and has the ability to hold to maturity. The transfer of these securities was accounted for at fair value on the transfer date. These securities had pre-tax unrealized losses of $50.4 million at the time of transfer.

In total, investment securities were $3.86 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $127.2 million from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $356.6 million from March 31, 2022. The decrease in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of $304.2 million in investment securities sales and $105.9 million in principal payments, discounts from the AFS securities transferred to HTM, amortization, and redemptions, partially offset by $232.3 million in purchases and a mark-to-market fair value loss reduction of $50.7 million.

The decrease in investment securities from March 31, 2022 was primarily the result of $580.4 million in sales, $422.8 million in principal payments, discounts from the AFS securities transferred to HTM, amortization, and redemptions, and a mark-to-market fair value loss increase of $80.2 million, partially offset by $720.0 million in purchases.

Deposits

At March 31, 2023, total deposits were $17.21 billion, a decrease of $144.6 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $481.4 million, or 2.7%, from March 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023, core deposits(1) totaled $14.21 billion or 82.6% of total deposits, a decrease of $639.5 million, or 4.3%, from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $2.44 billion, or 14.7%, from March 31, 2022. The decreases from prior quarters were largely driven by the industry-wide turmoil experienced during the quarter and partially by clients redeploying funds into higher yielding alternatives.

At March 31, 2023, non-core deposits totaled $3.00 billion, an increase of $494.9 million, or 19.8%, from December 31, 2022, and an increase of $1.96 billion, or 189.2%, from March 31, 2022. The increase in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the addition of $324.3 million in brokered certificates of deposit, and an increase of $170.7 million in retail certificates of deposit. The increase from March 31, 2022 was primarily driven by increases in brokered and retail certificates of deposit.

The weighted average cost of total deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 0.94%, compared to 0.58% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 0.04% for the first quarter of 2022. The increases in the weighted average cost of

deposits for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022, were principally driven by higher pricing across all deposit categories. The weighted average cost of core deposits(2) for the first quarter of 2023 was 0.54%, compared to 0.31% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 0.03% for the first quarter of 2022.

At March 31, 2023, the end-of-period weighted average rate of total deposits was 1.15%, compared to 0.79% at December 31, 2022 and 0.04% at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the end-of-period weighted average rate of core deposits was 0.61%, compared to 0.43% at December 31, 2022, and 0.03% at March 31, 2022.

March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Deposit accounts Noninterest-bearing checking $ 6,209,104 $ 6,306,825 $ 7,106,548 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,871,812 3,119,850 3,679,067 Money market/savings 5,128,827 5,422,577 5,867,044 Total core deposits (1) 14,209,743 14,849,252 16,652,659 Brokered money market 30 30 5,553 Retail certificates of deposit 1,257,146 1,086,423 1,031,011 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 1,740,891 1,416,696 - Total non-core deposits 2,998,067 2,503,149 1,036,564 Total deposits $ 17,207,810 $ 17,352,401 $ 17,689,223 Cost of deposits 0.94 % 0.58 % 0.04 % Cost of core deposits (2) 0.54 0.31 0.03 Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits 36.1 36.3 40.2 Core deposits as a percent of total deposits 82.6 85.6 94.1

(1) Core deposits are total deposits excluding all certificates of deposits and all brokered deposits. (2) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Borrowings

At March 31, 2023, total borrowings amounted to $1.13 billion, a decrease of $199.8 million from December 31, 2022, and an increase of $200.6 million from March 31, 2022. Total borrowings at March 31, 2023 were comprised of $800.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") term advances and $331.4 million of subordinated debt. The decrease in borrowings at March 31, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022 was due to the maturity of $200.0 million in FHLB term advances during the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by the amortization of the subordinated debt issuance costs. The increase in borrowings at March 31, 2023 as compared to March 31, 2022 was due to $200.0 million higher FHLB term advances to manage interest rate risk and liquidity.

As of March 31, 2023, our unused borrowing capacity was $8.55 billion, which consists of available lines of credit with FHLB and other correspondent banks as well as access through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window and the new Bank Term Funding Program, neither of which we accessed during the first quarter of 2023.

Capital Ratios

At March 31, 2023, our common stockholder's equity was $2.83 billion, or 13.25% of total assets, compared with $2.80 billion, or 12.90%, at December 31, 2022, and $2.78 billion, or 12.87%, at March 31, 2022, with a book value per share of $29.58, compared with $29.45 at December 31, 2022, and $29.31 at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.20%, compared with 8.88% at December 31, 2022, and 8.79% at March 31, 2022, and tangible book value per share(1) was $19.61, compared with $19.38 at December 31, 2022, and $19.12 at March 31, 2022. The increase in tangible book value per share at March 31, 2023 from the prior quarter was primarily driven by net income, partially offset by the dividends paid.

The Company implemented the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company began phasing into regulatory capital the cumulative adjustments at the end of the second year of the transition period at 25% per year. At March 31, 2023, the Company and Bank were in compliance with the capital conservation buffer requirement and exceeded the minimum Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1, and total capital ratios, inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 7.0%, 8.5%, and 10.5%, respectively, and the Bank qualified as "well capitalized" for purposes of the federal bank regulatory prompt corrective action regulations.

(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

March 31, December 31, March 31, Capital ratios 2023 2022 2022 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.41 % 10.29 % 10.10 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.54 12.99 11.80 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.54 12.99 11.80 Total capital ratio 16.33 15.53 14.37 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.20 8.88 8.79 Pacific Premier Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.93 % 11.80 % 11.66 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.52 14.89 13.61 Tier 1 capital ratio 15.52 14.89 13.61 Total capital ratio 16.55 15.74 14.47 Share data Book value per share $ 29.58 $ 29.45 $ 29.31 Tangible book value per share (1) 19.61 19.38 19.12 Common equity dividends declared per share 0.33 0.33 0.33 Closing stock price (2) 24.02 31.56 35.35 Shares issued and outstanding 95,714,777 95,021,760 94,945,849 Market capitalization (2)(3) $ 2,299,069 $ 2,998,887 $ 3,356,336

(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release. (2) As of the last trading day prior to period end. (3) Dollars in thousands.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program

On April 24, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.33 per share dividend, payable on May 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 8, 2023. In January 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; interest rate, liquidity, economic, market, credit, operational, and inflation risks associated with our business, including the speed and predictability of changes in these risks; our ability to attract and retain deposits and access to other sources of liquidity; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market, ineffective management of the U.S. Federal budget or debt or turbulence or uncertainty in domestic or foreign financial markets; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; possible impairment charges to goodwill, including any impairment that may result from increased volatility in our stock price; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; compliance risks, including the costs of monitoring, testing, and maintaining compliance with complex laws and regulations; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; the transition away from USD LIBOR and related uncertainty as well as the risk and costs related to our adoption of Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"); the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," commonly referenced as the CECL model, which has changed how we estimate credit losses and may further increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses in future periods; possible credit-related impairments of securities held by us; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system; the impact of recent or future changes in the FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payments of dividends on our common stock; the possibility that we may discontinue, reduce or otherwise limit the level of repurchases of our common stock we may make from time to time pursuant to our stock repurchase program; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; public health crises and pandemics, including with respect to COVID-19, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; climate change, including the enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit, and reputational risks and costs; natural disasters, earthquakes, fires, and severe weather; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,424,896 $ 1,101,249 $ 739,211 $ 972,798 $ 809,259 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 1,734 1,734 1,733 2,216 2,216 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses 1,749,030 1,388,103 1,385,502 1,390,682 996,382 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 2,112,852 2,601,013 2,661,079 2,679,070 3,222,095 FHLB, FRB, and other stock 105,479 119,918 118,778 118,636 116,973 Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value 1,247 2,643 2,163 2,957 11,646 Loans held for investment 14,171,784 14,676,298 14,908,811 15,047,608 14,733,755 Allowance for credit losses (195,388 ) (195,651 ) (195,549 ) (196,075 ) (197,517 ) Loans held for investment, net 13,976,396 14,480,647 14,713,262 14,851,533 14,536,238 Accrued interest receivable 69,660 73,784 66,192 66,898 60,922 Other real estate owned 5,499 - - - - Premises and equipment, net 63,450 64,543 65,651 68,435 70,453 Deferred income taxes, net 177,778 183,602 190,948 163,767 133,938 Bank owned life insurance 462,732 460,010 457,301 454,593 451,968 Intangible assets 52,417 55,588 59,028 62,500 65,978 Goodwill 901,312 901,312 901,312 901,312 901,312 Other assets 257,082 253,871 257,041 258,522 242,916 Total assets $ 21,361,564 $ 21,688,017 $ 21,619,201 $ 21,993,919 $ 21,622,296 LIABILITIES Deposit accounts: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 6,209,104 $ 6,306,825 $ 6,775,465 $ 6,934,318 $ 7,106,548 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,871,812 3,119,850 3,605,498 4,149,432 3,679,067 Money market/savings 5,128,857 5,422,607 5,493,988 5,545,230 5,872,597 Retail certificates of deposit 1,257,146 1,086,423 872,421 855,966 1,031,011 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 1,740,891 1,416,696 999,002 599,667 - Total interest-bearing 10,998,706 11,045,576 10,970,909 11,150,295 10,582,675 Total deposits 17,207,810 17,352,401 17,746,374 18,084,613 17,689,223 FHLB advances and other borrowings 800,000 1,000,000 600,000 600,000 600,000 Subordinated debentures 331,364 331,204 331,045 330,886 330,726 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 191,229 206,023 206,386 223,201 219,329 Total liabilities 18,530,403 18,889,628 18,883,805 19,238,700 18,839,278 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 937 933 933 933 933 Additional paid-in capital 2,361,830 2,362,663 2,357,731 2,353,361 2,348,727 Retained earnings 731,123 700,040 657,845 615,943 577,591 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (262,729 ) (265,247 ) (281,113 ) (215,018 ) (144,233 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,831,161 2,798,389 2,735,396 2,755,219 2,783,018 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,361,564 $ 21,688,017 $ 21,619,201 $ 21,993,919 $ 21,622,296

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 180,958 $ 184,457 $ 150,604 Investment securities and other interest-earning assets 40,385 33,324 17,942 Total interest income 221,343 217,781 168,546 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 40,234 25,865 1,673 FHLB advances and other borrowings 7,938 5,960 474 Subordinated debentures 4,561 4,560 4,560 Total interest expense 52,733 36,385 6,707 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 168,610 181,396 161,839 Provision for credit losses 3,016 2,838 448 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 165,594 178,558 161,391 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan servicing income 573 346 419 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,629 2,689 2,615 Other service fee income 296 295 367 Debit card interchange fee income 803 1,048 836 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 3,374 3,359 3,221 Net gain from sales of loans 29 151 1,494 Net gain from sales of investment securities 138 - 2,134 Trust custodial account fees 11,025 9,722 11,579 Escrow and exchange fees 1,058 1,282 1,661 Other income 1,261 1,605 1,568 Total noninterest income 21,186 20,497 25,894 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 54,293 54,347 56,981 Premises and occupancy 11,742 11,641 11,952 Data processing 7,265 6,991 5,996 Other real estate owned operations, net 108 - - FDIC insurance premiums 2,425 1,463 1,396 Legal and professional services 5,501 5,175 4,068 Marketing expense 1,838 1,985 1,809 Office expense 1,232 1,310 1,203 Loan expense 646 743 1,134 Deposit expense 8,436 6,770 3,751 Amortization of intangible assets 3,171 3,440 3,592 Other expense 4,695 5,317 5,766 Total noninterest expense 101,352 99,182 97,648 Net income before income taxes 85,428 99,873 89,637 Income tax expense 22,866 26,200 22,733 Net income $ 62,562 $ 73,673 $ 66,904 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.78 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.77 $ 0.70 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 93,857,812 93,810,468 93,499,695 Diluted 94,182,522 94,176,633 93,946,074

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,335,611 $ 13,594 4.13 % $ 1,015,197 $ 8,636 3.37 % $ 322,236 $ 90 0.11 % Investment securities 4,165,681 26,791 2.57 4,130,042 24,688 2.39 4,546,408 17,852 1.57 Loans receivable, net (1)(2) 14,394,775 180,958 5.10 14,799,417 184,457 4.94 14,371,588 150,604 4.25 Total interest-earning assets 19,896,067 221,343 4.51 19,944,656 217,781 4.33 19,240,232 168,546 3.55 Noninterest-earning assets 1,788,806 1,784,277 1,716,559 Total assets $ 21,684,873 $ 21,728,933 $ 20,956,791 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking $ 3,008,712 $ 5,842 0.79 % $ 3,320,146 $ 3,752 0.45 % $ 3,537,824 $ 229 0.03 % Money market 4,992,084 13,053 1.06 4,998,726 7,897 0.63 5,343,973 888 0.07 Savings 453,079 508 0.45 443,016 310 0.28 422,186 26 0.02 Retail certificates of deposit 1,206,966 7,775 2.61 975,958 3,941 1.60 1,047,451 530 0.21 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 1,443,783 13,056 3.67 1,283,537 9,965 3.08 - - - Total interest-bearing deposits 11,104,624 40,234 1.47 11,021,383 25,865 0.93 10,351,434 1,673 0.07 FHLB advances and other borrowings 987,817 7,938 3.26 826,125 5,960 2.86 225,250 474 0.85 Subordinated debentures 331,297 4,561 5.51 331,133 4,560 5.51 330,629 4,560 5.52 Total borrowings 1,319,114 12,499 3.83 1,157,258 10,520 3.62 555,879 5,034 3.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,423,738 52,733 1.72 12,178,641 36,385 1.19 10,907,313 6,707 0.25 Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,219,818 6,587,400 6,928,872 Other liabilities 218,925 211,731 256,219 Total liabilities 18,862,481 18,977,772 18,092,404 Stockholders' equity 2,822,392 2,751,161 2,864,387 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,684,873 $ 21,728,933 $ 20,956,791 Net interest income $ 168,610 $ 181,396 $ 161,839 Net interest margin (3) 3.44 % 3.61 % 3.41 % Cost of deposits (4) 0.94 0.58 0.04 Cost of funds (5) 1.15 0.77 0.15 Cost of core deposits (6) 0.54 0.31 0.03 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 160.15 163.77 176.40

(1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.5 million, $3.5 million, and $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. (3) Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. (5) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30 June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,590,824 $ 2,660,321 $ 2,771,272 $ 2,788,715 $ 2,774,650 Multifamily 5,955,239 6,112,026 6,199,581 6,188,086 6,041,085 Construction and land 420,079 399,034 373,194 331,734 303,811 SBA secured by real estate (1) 40,669 42,135 42,998 44,199 42,642 Total investor loans secured by real estate 9,006,811 9,213,516 9,387,045 9,352,734 9,162,188 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,342,175 2,432,163 2,477,530 2,486,747 2,391,984 Franchise real estate secured 371,902 378,057 383,468 387,683 384,267 SBA secured by real estate (3) 60,527 61,368 64,002 67,191 68,466 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,774,604 2,871,588 2,925,000 2,941,621 2,844,717 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,967,128 2,160,948 2,164,623 2,295,421 2,242,632 Franchise non-real estate secured 388,722 404,791 409,773 415,830 388,322 SBA non-real estate secured 10,437 11,100 11,557 11,008 10,761 Total commercial loans 2,366,287 2,576,839 2,585,953 2,722,259 2,641,715 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 70,913 72,997 75,176 77,951 79,978 Consumer 3,174 3,284 3,761 4,130 5,157 Total retail loans 74,087 76,281 78,937 82,081 85,135 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) 14,221,789 14,738,224 14,976,935 15,098,695 14,733,755 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7) (50,005 ) (61,926 ) (68,124 ) (51,087 ) - Loans held for investment 14,171,784 14,676,298 14,908,811 15,047,608 14,733,755 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (195,388 ) (195,651 ) (195,549 ) (196,075 ) (197,517 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 13,976,396 $ 14,480,647 $ 14,713,262 $ 14,851,533 $ 14,536,238 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ 1,247 $ 2,643 $ 2,163 $ 2,957 $ 11,646

(1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $52.2 million, $54.8 million, $59.0 million, $63.6 million, and $71.2 million as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. (7) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 24,872 $ 30,905 $ 60,464 $ 44,445 $ 55,309 Other real estate owned 5,499 - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 30,371 $ 30,905 $ 60,464 $ 44,445 $ 55,309 Total classified assets (1) $ 166,576 $ 149,304 $ 110,143 $ 106,153 $ 122,528 Allowance for credit losses 195,388 195,651 195,549 196,075 197,517 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 786 % 633 % 323 % 441 % 357 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.18 0.21 0.41 0.30 0.38 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.14 0.14 0.28 0.20 0.26 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 1.14 1.02 0.74 0.71 0.83 Classified assets to total assets 0.78 0.69 0.51 0.48 0.57 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended $ 3,284 $ 3,797 $ 1,072 $ 5,245 $ 446 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.04 % - % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.38 1.33 1.31 1.30 1.34 Delinquent loans 30 - 59 days $ 761 $ 20,538 $ 1,484 $ 6,915 $ 25,332 60 - 89 days 1,198 185 6,535 - 74 90+ days 18,884 22,625 33,238 29,360 18,245 Total delinquency $ 20,843 $ 43,348 $ 41,257 $ 36,275 $ 43,651 Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment 0.15 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.30 %

(1) Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned. (2) At March 31, 2023, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $52.2 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2022, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $54.8 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2022, 27% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $59.0 million, or 0.39% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2022, 29% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $63.6 million, or 0.42% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2022, 32% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $71.2 million, or 0.48% of loans held for investment.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NONACCRUAL LOANS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Collateral Dependent Loans ACL Non- Collateral Dependent Loans ACL Total Nonaccrual Loans Nonaccrual Loans With No ACL March 31, 2023 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 5,545 $ - $ - $ - $ 5,545 $ 5,545 Multifamily 3,708 - - - 3,708 3,708 SBA secured by real estate (2) 519 - - - 519 519 Total investor loans secured by real estate 9,772 - - - 9,772 9,772 Business loans secured by real estate (3) CRE owner-occupied 9,102 - - - 9,102 9,102 SBA secured by real estate (4) 1,190 - - - 1,190 1,190 Total business loans secured by real estate 10,292 - - - 10,292 10,292 Commercial loans (5) Commercial and industrial 4,236 3,999 - - 4,236 237 SBA not secured by real estate 572 - - - 572 572 Total commercial loans 4,808 3,999 - - 4,808 809 Totals nonaccrual loans $ 24,872 $ 3,999 $ - $ - $ 24,872 $ 20,873

(1) The ACL for nonaccrual loans is determined based on a discounted cash flow methodology unless the loan is considered collateral dependent. The ACL for collateral dependent loans is determined based on the estimated fair value of the underlying collateral. (2) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (3) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (4) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (5) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PAST DUE STATUS (Unaudited) Days Past Due (Dollars in thousands) Current 30-59 60-89 90+ Total March 31, 2023 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,585,273 $ 6 $ 1,129 $ 4,416 $ 2,590,824 Multifamily 5,951,531 - - 3,708 5,955,239 Construction and land 420,079 - - - 420,079 SBA secured by real estate (1) 40,669 - - - 40,669 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,997,552 6 1,129 8,124 9,006,811 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,337,413 - - 4,762 2,342,175 Franchise real estate secured 371,902 - - - 371,902 SBA secured by real estate (3) 59,029 308 - 1,190 60,527 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,768,344 308 - 5,952 2,774,604 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,962,376 447 69 4,236 1,967,128 Franchise non-real estate secured 388,722 - - - 388,722 SBA not secured by real estate 9,865 - - 572 10,437 Total commercial loans 2,360,963 447 69 4,808 2,366,287 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 70,913 - - - 70,913 Consumer loans 3,174 - - - 3,174 Total retail loans 74,087 - - - 74,087 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) $ 14,200,946 $ 761 $ 1,198 $ 18,884 $ 14,221,789

(1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Excludes the basis adjustment of $50.0 million to the carrying amount of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.