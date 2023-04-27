CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT), a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, today reported results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Net sales for the quarter increased 15.4% to $1.1 billion from $980.7 million in the prior year. The change includes a 0.7% increase from acquisitions, offset by a negative 0.3% impact from foreign currency translation. Excluding these factors, sales increased 15.0% on an organic basis reflecting a 16.1% increase in the Service Center segment and a 13.1% increase in the Engineered Solutions segment. The Company reported net income of $97.2 million, or $2.47 per share, and EBITDA of $140.3 million. Results include a net tax benefit of $3.7 million, or $0.09 per share, from a deferred tax valuation allowance adjustment. Excluding this item, the Company reported non-GAAP adjusted net income of $93.5 million, or $2.38 per share. On a pre-tax basis, results include $8.2 million ($0.16 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $7.4 million ($0.14 after tax per share) of LIFO expense in the prior-year period.

Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, " We reported another solid quarter as sales grew over 15% with ongoing support from our industry position. We continued to expand gross margins while remaining focused on managing costs given the current backdrop. These dynamics drove strong EBITDA margin expansion and earnings growth. At the same time, we remain focused on our investments in talent, technology, and our service solutions as we further enhance our capabilities and operational strength for the future. Overall, we continue to demonstrate the benefits of our strategy and ability to consistently execute."

Mr. Schrimsher added, " Looking ahead, we remain constructive on underlying industrial sector fundamentals within North America. Customer feedback remains generally positive, while our internal initiatives and technical capabilities are supporting new growth opportunities. That said, consistent with our prior outlook and recent macroeconomic industrial reports, we expect underlying market demand and orders to continue to moderate near term as broader industry activity normalizes and customers rebalance spending levels against current macro uncertainty. Month to date in April, sales are trending up by a high single-digit percent on an organic basis compared to the prior year. Our diverse mix of growth tailwinds and business evolution puts us in a favorable position to sustain above-market growth, and our track record highlights our ability to execute across all parts of the cycle. Lastly, our balance sheet and liquidity are in a solid position, and we expect stronger cash generation going forward."

Updated Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For fiscal 2023, the Company now projects EPS of $8.47 to $8.60 on an adjusted basis (prior $8.10 to $8.50), sales growth of 14% to 15% (prior 13% to 15%), and EBITDA margins of 11.7% to 11.8% (prior 11.5% to 11.7%). Updated adjusted EPS guidance excludes the $3.7 million net tax benefit in the fiscal 2023 third quarter related to a deferred tax valuation allowance adjustment. Guidance incorporates ongoing economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures. Guidance does not assume contribution from potential future acquisitions.

Dividend

Today the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on May 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2023.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 1,132,035 $ 980,662 $ 3,254,720 $ 2,749,217 Cost of sales 798,917 693,338 2,306,314 1,948,928 Gross Profit 333,118 287,324 948,406 800,289 Selling, distribution and administrative expense, including depreciation 206,207 191,481 602,070 551,655 Operating Income 126,911 95,843 346,336 248,634 Interest expense, net 4,773 5,852 17,438 20,249 Other (income) expense, net (142 ) 469 1,624 (712 ) Income Before Income Taxes 122,280 89,522 327,274 229,097 Income tax expense 25,093 21,216 72,750 50,796 Net Income $ 97,187 $ 68,306 $ 254,524 $ 178,301 Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 2.52 $ 1.78 $ 6.60 $ 4.63 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 2.47 $ 1.75 $ 6.49 $ 4.56 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 38,617 38,453 38,574 38,470 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 39,268 39,098 39,203 39,102 NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,127 $ 184,474 Accounts receivable, net 705,638 656,429 Inventories 526,978 449,821 Other current assets 92,002 68,805 Total current assets 1,506,745 1,359,529 Property, net 115,383 111,896 Operating lease assets, net 101,960 108,052 Intangibles, net 243,133 250,590 Goodwill 577,235 563,205 Other assets 64,182 59,316 Total Assets $ 2,608,638 $ 2,452,588 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 276,024 $ 259,463 Current portion of long-term debt 25,196 40,174 Other accrued liabilities 179,372 199,990 Total current liabilities 480,592 499,627 Long-term debt 597,006 649,150 Other liabilities 150,380 154,456 Total Liabilities 1,227,978 1,303,233 Shareholders' Equity 1,380,660 1,149,355 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,608,638 $ 2,452,588

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 254,524 $ 178,301 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property 16,598 16,215 Amortization of intangibles 23,189 24,096 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 4,676 2,905 Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options 2,322 2,897 Other share-based compensation expense 7,419 6,064 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (142,092 ) (106,136 ) Other, net (2,609 ) 9,481 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 164,027 133,823 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (35,667 ) (6,974 ) Capital expenditures (20,809 ) (11,674 ) Proceeds from property sales 226 494 Life insurance proceeds - 3,159 Cash payments for loans on company-owned life insurance - (14,835 ) Net Cash used in Investing Activities (56,250 ) (29,830 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facility (27,000 ) 442,592 Long-term debt repayments (40,185 ) (550,432 ) Interest rate swap settlement receipts (payments) 5,501 (4,812 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (1,956 ) Purchases of treasury shares (716 ) (13,604 ) Dividends paid (39,829 ) (38,612 ) Acquisition holdback payments (1,510 ) (2,361 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards (7,914 ) (4,405 ) Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options 127 224 Net Cash used in Financing Activities (111,526 ) (173,366 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 1,402 (288 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,347 ) (69,661 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 184,474 257,745 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 182,127 $ 188,084

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net income and Net income per share, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net income and

Adjusted Net income per share, non-GAAP financial measures: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted Impact Tax Rate Net income and net income per share $ 122,280 $ 25,093 $ 97,187 $ 2.47 20.5 % Tax valuation allowance adjustment, net - 3,657 (3,657 ) (0.09 ) 3.0 % Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 122,280 $ 28,750 $ 93,530 $ 2.38 23.5 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted Impact Tax Rate Net income and net income per share $ 327,274 $ 72,750 $ 254,524 $ 6.49 22.2 % Tax valuation allowance adjustment, net - 3,657 (3,657 ) (0.09 ) 1.1 % Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 327,274 $ 76,407 $ 250,867 $ 6.40 23.3 %

Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 97,187 $ 68,306 $ 254,524 $ 178,301 Interest expense, net 4,773 5,852 17,438 20,249 Income tax expense 25,093 21,216 72,750 50,796 Depreciation and amortization of property 5,565 5,352 16,598 16,215 Amortization of intangibles 7,670 7,891 23,189 24,096 EBITDA $ 140,288 $ 108,617 $ 384,499 $ 289,657 The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 75,204 $ 52,559 $ 164,027 $ 133,823 Capital expenditures (7,992 ) (4,164 ) (20,809 ) (11,674 ) Free Cash Flow $ 67,212 $ 48,395 $ 143,218 $ 122,149 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure.

