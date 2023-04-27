CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT), a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, today reported results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Net sales for the quarter increased 15.4% to $1.1 billion from $980.7 million in the prior year. The change includes a 0.7% increase from acquisitions, offset by a negative 0.3% impact from foreign currency translation. Excluding these factors, sales increased 15.0% on an organic basis reflecting a 16.1% increase in the Service Center segment and a 13.1% increase in the Engineered Solutions segment. The Company reported net income of $97.2 million, or $2.47 per share, and EBITDA of $140.3 million. Results include a net tax benefit of $3.7 million, or $0.09 per share, from a deferred tax valuation allowance adjustment. Excluding this item, the Company reported non-GAAP adjusted net income of $93.5 million, or $2.38 per share. On a pre-tax basis, results include $8.2 million ($0.16 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $7.4 million ($0.14 after tax per share) of LIFO expense in the prior-year period.
Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We reported another solid quarter as sales grew over 15% with ongoing support from our industry position. We continued to expand gross margins while remaining focused on managing costs given the current backdrop. These dynamics drove strong EBITDA margin expansion and earnings growth. At the same time, we remain focused on our investments in talent, technology, and our service solutions as we further enhance our capabilities and operational strength for the future. Overall, we continue to demonstrate the benefits of our strategy and ability to consistently execute."
Mr. Schrimsher added, "Looking ahead, we remain constructive on underlying industrial sector fundamentals within North America. Customer feedback remains generally positive, while our internal initiatives and technical capabilities are supporting new growth opportunities. That said, consistent with our prior outlook and recent macroeconomic industrial reports, we expect underlying market demand and orders to continue to moderate near term as broader industry activity normalizes and customers rebalance spending levels against current macro uncertainty. Month to date in April, sales are trending up by a high single-digit percent on an organic basis compared to the prior year. Our diverse mix of growth tailwinds and business evolution puts us in a favorable position to sustain above-market growth, and our track record highlights our ability to execute across all parts of the cycle. Lastly, our balance sheet and liquidity are in a solid position, and we expect stronger cash generation going forward."
Updated Fiscal 2023 Guidance
For fiscal 2023, the Company now projects EPS of $8.47 to $8.60 on an adjusted basis (prior $8.10 to $8.50), sales growth of 14% to 15% (prior 13% to 15%), and EBITDA margins of 11.7% to 11.8% (prior 11.5% to 11.7%). Updated adjusted EPS guidance excludes the $3.7 million net tax benefit in the fiscal 2023 third quarter related to a deferred tax valuation allowance adjustment. Guidance incorporates ongoing economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures. Guidance does not assume contribution from potential future acquisitions.
Dividend
Today the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on May 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2023.
About Applied®
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.
This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Applied intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as "expect," "will," "guidance," "projects," "assume", and derivative or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including trends in the industrial sector of the economy (such as the inflationary environment and supply chain strains), the effects of the health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, results of operations, and financial condition, and other risk factors identified in Applied's most recent periodic report and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, many of which risks are amplified by circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Applied or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Applied assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, or events, or otherwise.
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Sales
$
1,132,035
$
980,662
$
3,254,720
$
2,749,217
|Cost of sales
798,917
693,338
2,306,314
1,948,928
|Gross Profit
333,118
287,324
948,406
800,289
|Selling, distribution and administrative expense,
including depreciation
206,207
191,481
602,070
551,655
|Operating Income
126,911
95,843
346,336
248,634
|Interest expense, net
4,773
5,852
17,438
20,249
|Other (income) expense, net
(142
)
469
1,624
(712
)
|Income Before Income Taxes
122,280
89,522
327,274
229,097
|Income tax expense
25,093
21,216
72,750
50,796
|Net Income
$
97,187
$
68,306
$
254,524
$
178,301
|Net Income Per Share - Basic
$
2.52
$
1.78
$
6.60
$
4.63
|Net Income Per Share - Diluted
$
2.47
$
1.75
$
6.49
$
4.56
|Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
38,617
38,453
38,574
38,470
|Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
39,268
39,098
39,203
39,102
|NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|(1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.
|APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|March 31, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
182,127
$
184,474
|Accounts receivable, net
705,638
656,429
|Inventories
526,978
449,821
|Other current assets
92,002
68,805
|Total current assets
1,506,745
1,359,529
|Property, net
115,383
111,896
|Operating lease assets, net
101,960
108,052
|Intangibles, net
243,133
250,590
|Goodwill
577,235
563,205
|Other assets
64,182
59,316
|Total Assets
$
2,608,638
$
2,452,588
|Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
276,024
$
259,463
|Current portion of long-term debt
25,196
40,174
|Other accrued liabilities
179,372
199,990
|Total current liabilities
480,592
499,627
|Long-term debt
597,006
649,150
|Other liabilities
150,380
154,456
|Total Liabilities
1,227,978
1,303,233
|Shareholders' Equity
1,380,660
1,149,355
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,608,638
$
2,452,588
|APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net income
$
254,524
$
178,301
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization of property
16,598
16,215
|Amortization of intangibles
23,189
24,096
|Provision for losses on accounts receivable
4,676
2,905
|Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options
2,322
2,897
|Other share-based compensation expense
7,419
6,064
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
(142,092
)
(106,136
)
|Other, net
(2,609
)
9,481
|Net Cash provided by Operating Activities
164,027
133,823
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(35,667
)
(6,974
)
|Capital expenditures
(20,809
)
(11,674
)
|Proceeds from property sales
226
494
|Life insurance proceeds
-
3,159
|Cash payments for loans on company-owned life insurance
-
(14,835
)
|Net Cash used in Investing Activities
(56,250
)
(29,830
)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facility
(27,000
)
442,592
|Long-term debt repayments
(40,185
)
(550,432
)
|Interest rate swap settlement receipts (payments)
5,501
(4,812
)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
-
(1,956
)
|Purchases of treasury shares
(716
)
(13,604
)
|Dividends paid
(39,829
)
(38,612
)
|Acquisition holdback payments
(1,510
)
(2,361
)
|Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards
(7,914
)
(4,405
)
|Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options
127
224
|Net Cash used in Financing Activities
(111,526
)
(173,366
)
|Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
1,402
(288
)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(2,347
)
(69,661
)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
184,474
257,745
|Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$
182,127
$
188,084
|APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
|Reconciliation of Net income and Net income per share, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net income and
Adjusted Net income per share, non-GAAP financial measures:
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
|Pre-tax
|Tax Effect
|Net of Tax
|Per Share
Diluted Impact
|Tax Rate
|Net income and net income per share
$
122,280
$
25,093
$
97,187
$
2.47
20.5
%
|Tax valuation allowance adjustment, net
-
3,657
(3,657
)
(0.09
)
3.0
%
|Adjusted net income and net income per share
$
122,280
$
28,750
$
93,530
$
2.38
23.5
%
|Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
|Pre-tax
|Tax Effect
|Net of Tax
|Per Share
Diluted Impact
|Tax Rate
|Net income and net income per share
$
327,274
$
72,750
$
254,524
$
6.49
22.2
%
|Tax valuation allowance adjustment, net
-
3,657
(3,657
)
(0.09
)
1.1
%
|Adjusted net income and net income per share
$
327,274
$
76,407
$
250,867
$
6.40
23.3
%
|Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Income
$
97,187
$
68,306
$
254,524
$
178,301
|Interest expense, net
4,773
5,852
17,438
20,249
|Income tax expense
25,093
21,216
72,750
50,796
|Depreciation and amortization of property
5,565
5,352
16,598
16,215
|Amortization of intangibles
7,670
7,891
23,189
24,096
|EBITDA
$
140,288
$
108,617
$
384,499
$
289,657
|The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure.
|Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Cash provided by Operating Activities
$
75,204
$
52,559
$
164,027
$
133,823
|Capital expenditures
(7,992
)
(4,164
)
(20,809
)
(11,674
)
|Free Cash Flow
$
67,212
$
48,395
$
143,218
$
122,149
|Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure.
