First quarter revenues of $1.00 billion declined 14% year-over-year, or 13% on a constant currency basis. MAGIC: THE GATHERING revenue increases 16% Year-Over-Year

First quarter operating profit of $17.9 million and adjusted operating profit of $47.2 million.

First quarter net loss of $22.1 million, or a net loss of $0.16 per share, and adjusted net income of $1.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Company realizes $35 million in Operational Excellence program cost savings year-to-date. Reaffirms guidance for $150 million run-rate savings for full-year 2023.

"First quarter results came in ahead of our expectations and position Hasbro to meet our full-year financial targets," said Chris Cocks, Hasbro chief executive officer. "Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming delivered strong fan engagement. Segment revenues increased 12%, including a 16% revenue increase in MAGIC: THE GATHERING, behind the successful release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves delivered strong critical and audience reviews pointing to a promising long life including home entertainment and streaming, while also introducing our newest Franchise Brand to tens of millions of new fans around the world and positioning DUNGEONS & DRAGONS for robust full-year growth.

"We've made significant progress in implementing our Blueprint 2.0 strategy, including heightening our focus on high-growth, high-profit categories; improving our cost structure; and adding talented executives to our leadership team. The sale process for the eOne TV and film assets is ongoing and we expect to provide an update during the second quarter," said Cocks. "The global Hasbro team continues to execute our strategy to unlock the value of our rich IP library across our growth priorities including in gaming, direct-to-consumer and licensing."

"The year has started on plan as we reduce retail inventory levels and remain positioned to drive continued margin expansion. As we work through our inventory, we continue to invest in our growth priorities, reduce costs, and return cash to shareholders," said Deborah Thomas, Hasbro chief financial officer. "The first quarter is the smallest quarter of the year, and there is a lot of the year ahead of us. The team is advancing our cost savings and taking strategic steps to drive long-term shareholder value. With my upcoming retirement and transition on May 18, I believe Hasbro is well positioned with an experienced leadership team and a strong strategic and financial plan for the future."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

$ Millions, except earnings per share Q1 2023 Q1 2022 % Change Net Revenues1 $ 1,001.0 $ 1,163.1 -14 % Operating Profit $ 17.9 $ 120.0 -85 % Adjusted Operating Profit2 $ 47.2 $ 141.8 -67 % Net Earnings (Loss) $ (22.1 ) $ 61.2 >-100% Net Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share $ (0.16 ) $ 0.44 >-100% Adjusted Net Earnings2 $ 1.0 $ 79.4 -99 % Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share2 $ 0.01 $ 0.57 -98 % EBITDA2 $ 72.4 $ 174.0 -58 % Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 98.7 $ 192.1 -49 % 1Foreign exchange had a negative $15.8 million impact, or 1%, on first quarter 2023 revenue. 2See the financial tables accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, namely, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA.

First Quarter 2023 Brand Portfolio

Brand Performance ($ Millions) Net Revenues Q1 2023 Q1 2022 % Change Franchise Brands1 $ 613.4 $ 650.4 -6 % Partner Brands $ 132.7 $ 206.5 -36 % Portfolio Brands $ 92.0 $ 112.6 -18 % Non-Hasbro Branded Film & TV $ 162.9 $ 193.6 -16 % 1Effective in the first quarter of 2023, the Company realigned its Brand Portfolios to Franchise Brands, Partner Brands, Portfolio Brands and Non-Hasbro Branded Film & TV. Franchise Brands include DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, PEPPA PIG, PLAY-DOH and TRANSFORMERS. A schedule of historical quarterly revenue is available at https://investor.hasbro.com/ under Financials & Filings.

Within Franchise Brands, NERF, Hasbro Gaming, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG declined in the quarter as retailers focused on reducing inventory levels.

First Quarter 2023 MAGIC: THE GATHERING and Gaming Portfolio

Net Revenues $ Millions Q1 2023 Q1 2022 % Change MAGIC: THE GATHERING $ 229.1 $ 197.2 16 % Hasbro Total Gaming1 386.5 378.8 2 % 1Hasbro's Total Gaming Category includes all gaming revenue, most notably MAGIC: THE GATHERING, Hasbro Gaming and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING's first quarter revenues increased 16%. Strong player demand led to higher-than-expected performance for the first quarter release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Back catalog sales of previously released sets continue to perform. Modern Horizons 2, released in June 2021, officially became the game's first $200 million set in the first quarter. Universes Beyond Warhammer 40K hit its fourth reprint on strong continuing demand and the newest Universes Beyond set, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth, debuted with record pre-orders in March for a late second quarter release. As previously communicated, we expect MAGIC: THE GATHERING revenue to decline in the second quarter based on year-over-year release timing. Third quarter revenue is expected to increase on a strong release slate and robust ongoing demand for the game. Organized play, i.e., in person tournaments, also continues to build with the second MagicCon of the year slated for May 5-7 in Minneapolis following a successful event in Philadelphia in February.

Company Outlook

Reflecting on the current environment and an expected flat to declining toy and game market in 2023, the Company's full-year 2023 guidance remains:

Revenue down low-single digits

Adjusted operating profit margin expansion of 50 to 70 basis points, excluding Operational Excellence charges and other non-GAAP items 1

Adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $4.45 to $4.55

Adjusted EBITDA approximately flat with 2022 Adjusted EBITDA

Operating cash flow in the range of $600 to $700 million

1The Company is not able to reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted operating profit margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA measures because the Company cannot predict with certainty the timing and amounts of discrete items such as charges associated with its cost-savings program, which could impact GAAP results. Guidance does not reflect the potential sale of select entertainment assets. The Company plans to update its outlook upon completion of this process if it results in the sale of non-core entertainment assets.

Operational Excellence Program

In support of Blueprint 2.0, Hasbro implemented an Operational Excellence program to deliver $250-300 million in annualized run-rate cost savings by year-end 2025. In the first quarter 2023, the Company realized an additional $35 million of savings and still expects to achieve $150 million in run-rate cost savings for the full-year 2023. Expected cash costs to implement the program are approximately $200 million, of which $17.1 million was spent in the first quarter and approximately $167 million remains to be spent. An $8.1 million after-tax charge was recorded in first quarter 2023 associated with the execution of the Blueprint 2.0 strategy.

First Quarter 2023 Major Segment Performance

Q1 2023 Major Segments ($ Millions) Net Revenues Operating Profit

(Loss) Adjusted

Operating Profit (Loss)1 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 %

Change Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Consumer Products $ 520.4 $ 672.8 -23 % $ (46.0 ) $ 8.6 $ (35.4 ) $ 18.9 Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming $ 295.2 $ 262.8 12 % $ 76.8 $ 106.4 $ 76.8 $ 106.4 Entertainment $ 185.4 $ 227.5 -19 % $ (8.7 ) $ 12.2 $ (2.5 ) $ 21.0

Q1 2023 Major Segments ($ Millions) EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA1 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Consumer Products $ (11.5 ) $ 41.3 $ (4.6 ) $ 48.8 Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming $ 81.2 $ 107.6 $ 86.4 $ 112.2 Entertainment $ 3.5 $ 25.9 $ 8.1 $ 31.4 1Reconciliations are included in the attached schedules under the heading "Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit" and "Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA."

First Quarter 2023 Segment Commentary & 2023 Outlook

Consumer Products segment revenues decreased 23%.

Revenue decreased 21% excluding a negative $8.3 million impact of foreign exchange, $6.2 million of which was in Europe.

Revenue declines reflect the Company's efforts to lower retail inventory levels.

The segment's decline in adjusted operating profit is the result of lower revenue, including higher allowances and close outs to sell through inventory. These items were partially offset by savings realized from the Company's Operational Excellence program, reflected primarily in cost of sales.

For the full year 2023, revenue is expected to decline mid-single digits from full-year 2022 with adjusted operating profit margin improvement of 150 to 200 basis points from the adjusted 7.6% in 2022.

Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment revenues increased 12%.

Revenues increased 14% excluding a negative $3.1 million impact of foreign exchange.

Tabletop gaming revenue increased 13%. Digital and licensed gaming revenue increased 9%, bolstered by the addition of D&D Beyond. Underlying demand for both MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS remains robust.

Operating profit declined 28% due to investments in product development and personnel, higher product cost, advertising expense and costs supporting the return of organized play.

Second quarter revenues are expected to decline year-over-year for the segment based on MAGIC release timing which favors the third quarter. Third quarter revenues are also expected to be buoyed by the anticipated release of the D&D branded AAA video game, Baldur's Gate 3 , in August on consoles and PC.

, in August on consoles and PC. For the full year 2023, we expect mid-single digit revenue growth. Operating profit margin is expected to be in the high 30% range as we continue to build on the Universes Beyond franchise and invest for long-term growth in these valuable brands.

Entertainment segment revenue decreased 19%.

Revenues declined 17% excluding a negative $4.3 million impact of foreign exchange.

Film & TV revenue declined 11% reflecting lower film revenues with fewer new releases in 2023 vs. 2022 and lower unscripted TV revenue. TV revenues increased behind continued strong scripted TV deliveries, including the new series The Rookie: Feds .

. Family Brands revenue declined 27% primarily due to content sales timing year-over-year with several multi-year licensing deals executed in Q1 2022.

Music and Other declined as the Company exited these businesses in late 2022.

Adjusted operating loss was the result of lower revenues, as well as higher advertising for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves partially offset by lower royalty expense.

partially offset by lower royalty expense. For the full-year 2023, we expect revenue to increase low-single digits and adjusted operating profit margin is expected to increase slightly from 8.6% in 2022. Guidance will be updated upon completion of the sale process of our non-core entertainment assets.

Capital Priorities and Dividend

During the first quarter, Hasbro paid $96.7 million in cash dividends to shareholders. The next dividend of $0.70 per common share was previously declared and will be payable on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2023.

The Company continues to target Debt to EBITDA of 2.0 to 2.5 times. For 2023, progress is expected against this target. Pending the outcome of the sale of non-core film and TV assets, the Company anticipates prioritizing the sale proceeds toward paying down debt. The Company remains committed to maintaining its investment grade rating.

HASBRO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (1) (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 386.2 $ 1,057.9 Accounts Receivable, Net 685.2 931.7 Inventories 713.4 644.3 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 754.4 621.4 Total Current Assets 2,539.2 3,255.3 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 509.1 422.6 Goodwill 3,470.1 3,419.3 Other Intangible Assets, Net 801.0 1,136.6 Other Assets 1,604.3 1,284.9 Total Assets $ 8,923.7 $ 9,518.7 LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Short-Term Borrowings $ 134.5 $ 104.1 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 109.0 155.8 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 1,653.9 1,783.1 Total Current Liabilities 1,897.4 2,043.0 Long-Term Debt 3,682.4 3,737.9 Other Liabilities 585.2 633.6 Total Liabilities 6,165.0 6,414.5 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - 23.5 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,758.7 3,080.7 Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,923.7 $ 9,518.7 (1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding

HASBRO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (1) (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars and Shares Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended April 2, 2023 % Net

Revenues March 27, 2022 % Net

Revenues Net Revenues $ 1,001.0 100.0 % $ 1,163.1 100.0 % Costs and Expenses: Cost of Sales 285.3 28.5 % 333.1 28.6 % Program Cost Amortization 122.5 12.2 % 138.5 11.9 % Royalties 69.0 6.9 % 90.1 7.7 % Product Development 83.3 8.3 % 69.6 6.0 % Advertising 82.8 8.3 % 77.6 6.7 % Amortization of Intangibles 23.1 2.3 % 27.1 2.3 % Selling, Distribution and Administration 317.1 31.7 % 307.1 26.4 % Operating Profit 17.9 1.8 % 120.0 10.3 % Interest Expense 46.3 4.6 % 41.6 3.6 % Other Expense (Income), Net (7.4 ) -0.7 % (1.8 ) -0.2 % Earnings (Loss) before Income Taxes (21.0 ) -2.1 % 80.2 6.9 % Income Tax Expense 0.7 0.1 % 17.3 1.5 % Net Earnings (Loss) (21.7 ) -2.2 % 62.9 5.4 % Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 0.4 0.0 % 1.7 0.1 % Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Hasbro, Inc. $ (22.1 ) -2.2 % $ 61.2 5.3 % Per Common Share Net Earnings (Loss) Basic $ (0.16 ) $ 0.44 Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ 0.44 Cash Dividends Declared $ 0.70 $ 0.70 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 138.6 139.3 Diluted 138.7 139.6 (1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding

HASBRO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (1) (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) Quarter Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Earnings (Loss) $ (21.7 ) $ 62.9 Other Non-Cash Adjustments 181.9 179.3 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities (71.4 ) (107.5 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 88.8 134.7 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment (53.2 ) (29.2 ) Other (2.4 ) 5.3 Net Cash Utilized by Investing Activities (55.6 ) (23.9 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from Long-Term Debt 1.2 1.3 Repayments of Long-Term Debt (35.5 ) (133.9 ) Net (Repayments of) Proceeds from Short-Term Borrowings (7.7 ) 103.3 Stock-Based Compensation Transactions - 70.2 Dividends Paid (96.7 ) (94.5 ) Payments Related to Tax Withholding for Share-Based Compensation (14.0 ) (19.3 ) Other (3.9 ) (4.6 ) Net Cash Utilized by Financing Activities (156.6 ) (77.5 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (3.5 ) 5.4 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (126.9 ) 38.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 513.1 1,019.2 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 386.2 $ 1,057.9 (1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding

HASBRO, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA SEGMENT RESULTS - AS REPORTED AND AS ADJUSTED (5) (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) Operating Results Quarter Ended April 2, 2023 Quarter Ended March 27, 2022 As Reported Non-GAAP

Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Non-GAAP

Adjustments Adjusted %

Change Total Company Results External Net Revenues (1) $ 1,001.0 $ - $ 1,001.0 $ 1,163.1 $ - $ 1,163.1 -14 % Operating Profit (1) 17.9 29.3 47.2 120.0 21.8 141.8 -67 % Operating Margin 1.8 % 2.9 % 4.7 % 10.3 % 1.9 % 12.2 % EBITDA 72.4 26.3 98.7 174.0 18.1 192.1 -49 % Segment Results Consumer Products: External Net Revenues (2) $ 520.4 $ - $ 520.4 $ 672.8 $ - $ 672.8 -23 % Operating Profit (Loss) (46.0 ) 10.6 (35.4 ) 8.6 10.3 18.9 >-100% Operating Margin -8.8 % 2.0 % -6.8 % 1.3 % 1.5 % 2.8 % EBITDA (11.5 ) 6.9 (4.6 ) 41.3 7.5 48.8 >-100% Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: External Net Revenues (3) $ 295.2 $ - $ 295.2 $ 262.8 $ - $ 262.8 12 % Operating Profit 76.8 - 76.8 106.4 - 106.4 -28 % Operating Margin 26.0 % - 26.0 % 40.5 % - 40.5 % EBITDA 81.2 5.2 86.4 107.6 4.6 112.2 -23 % Entertainment: External Net Revenues (4) $ 185.4 $ - $ 185.4 $ 227.5 $ - $ 227.5 -19 % Operating Profit (Loss) (8.7 ) 6.2 (2.5 ) 12.2 8.8 21.0 >-100% Operating Margin -4.7 % 3.3 % -1.3 % 5.4 % 3.9 % 9.2 % EBITDA 3.5 4.6 8.1 25.9 5.5 31.4 -74 % Corporate and Other: Operating Profit (Loss) $ (4.2 ) $ 12.5 $ 8.3 $ (7.2 ) $ 2.7 $ (4.5 ) >100% EBITDA (0.8 ) 9.6 8.8 (0.8 ) 0.5 (0.3 ) >100% (1) Effective in the first quarter of 2023, the Company is realigning our brand portfolios to correspond with the Blueprint 2.0 strategy. Net Revenues by Brand Portfolio below have been restated to present net revenues and operating profit under the realigned structure.

Net Revenues Quarter Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 % Change Net Revenues by Brand Portfolio Franchise Brands (a) $ 613.4 $ 650.4 -6 % Partner Brands 132.7 206.5 -36 % Portfolio Brands 92.0 112.6 -18 % Non-Hasbro Branded Film & TV 162.9 193.6 -16 % Total $ 1,001.0 $ 1,163.1 Operating Profit (Loss) Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 % Change April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 % Change Operating Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) by Brand Portfolio (i) Franchise Brands (a) $ 61.6 $ 142.5 -57 % $ 69.9 $ 152.3 -54 % Partner Brands (13.2 ) (5.6 ) >-100% (13.2 ) (5.6 ) >-100% Portfolio Brands (10.8 ) 1.7 >-100% (6.2 ) 6.0 >-100% Non-Hasbro Branded Film & TV (15.5 ) (11.4 ) -36 % (11.6 ) (6.4 ) -81 % Total $ 22.1 $ 127.2 $ 38.9 $ 146.3 (i) Operating Profit (Loss) by Brand Portfolio excludes Corporate and Other. For the quarter ended April 2, 2023, and quarter ended March 27, 2022 there was an Operating Loss of $4.2 and $7.2, respectively, relating to unallocated Corporate and Other expenses. Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) for Corporate and Other was $8.3 for the quarter ended April 2, 2023 and ($4.5) for the quarter ended March 27, 2022, respectively. Adjusted measures exclude certain non-GAAP adjustments. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for Adjusted Operating Profit. (a) Franchise Brands include: DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, PEPPA PIG, PLAY-DOH and TRANSFORMERS.

Net Revenues Quarter Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 % Change MAGIC: THE GATHERING $ 229.1 $ 197.2 16 % Hasbro Total Gaming (b) 386.5 378.8 2 % (b) Hasbro Total Gaming includes all gaming revenue, most notably DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MAGIC: THE GATHERING and Hasbro Gaming. Net Revenues Quarter Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 % Change (2) Consumer Products Segment Net Revenues by Major Geographic Region North America $ 279.1 $ 405.2 -31 % Europe 131.6 176.7 -26 % Asia Pacific 63.3 52.2 21 % Latin America 46.4 38.7 20 % Total $ 520.4 $ 672.8 Quarter Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 % Change (3) Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues by Category Tabletop Gaming $ 217.9 $ 192.2 13 % Digital and Licensed Gaming 77.3 70.6 9 % Total $ 295.2 $ 262.8 Quarter Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 % Change (4) Entertainment Segment Net Revenues by Category Film and TV $ 168.4 $ 190.2 -11 % Family Brands 17.0 23.2 -27 % Music and Other - 14.1 -100 % Total $ 185.4 $ 227.5 (5) Amounts within this section may not sum due to rounding

HASBRO, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit (1) Quarter Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 Operating Profit (Loss) $ 17.9 $ 120.0 Consumer Products (46.0 ) 8.6 Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming 76.8 106.4 Entertainment (8.7 ) 12.2 Corporate and Other (4.2 ) (7.2 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments (2) $ 29.3 $ 21.8 Consumer Products 10.6 10.3 Entertainment 6.2 8.8 Corporate and Other 12.5 2.7 Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) $ 47.2 $ 141.8 Consumer Products (35.4 ) 18.9 Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming 76.8 106.4 Entertainment (2.5 ) 21.0 Corporate and Other 8.3 (4.5 ) (2) Non-GAAP Adjustments include the following: Acquisition-related costs (i) $ 1.9 $ 2.7 Acquired intangible amortization (ii) 16.8 19.1 Operational Excellence charges (iii) Transformation office and consultant fees 10.6 - Total $ 29.3 $ 21.8 (1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding (i) In association with the Company's acquisition of eOne, the Company incurred stock compensation expenses of $1.9 ($1.7 after-tax) in the quarter ended April 2, 2023, and $2.7 ($2.3 after-tax) in the quarter ended March 27, 2022. The expense is included within Selling, Distribution and Administration. (ii) Represents intangible amortization costs related to the intangible assets acquired in the eOne acquisition. The Company has allocated certain of these intangible amortization costs between the Consumer Products and Entertainment segments, to match the revenue generated from such intangible assets. (iii) Program related transformation office and consultant fees of $10.6 ($8.1 after-tax) for the quarter ended April 2, 2023, are included within Selling, Distribution and Administration within the Corporate and Other segment.

HASBRO, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (1) Quarter Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Hasbro, Inc. $ (22.1 ) $ 61.2 Interest Expense 46.3 41.6 Income Tax Expense 0.7 17.3 Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 0.4 1.7 Depreciation 24.0 25.1 Amortization of Intangibles 23.1 27.1 EBITDA $ 72.4 $ 174.0 Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation (2) 26.3 18.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98.7 $ 192.1 (2) Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation are comprised of the following: Stock compensation $ 15.7 $ 18.1 Operational Excellence charges 10.6 - Total $ 26.3 $ 18.1 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: Consumer Products $ (4.6 ) $ 48.8 Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming 86.4 112.2 Entertainment 8.1 31.4 Corporate and Other 8.8 (0.3 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 98.7 $ 192.1 Consumer Products: Operating Profit (Loss) $ (46.0 ) $ 8.6 Other Income 8.5 0.8 Depreciation 12.1 13.9 Amortization of Intangibles 13.9 18.0 EBITDA $ (11.5 ) $ 41.3 Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation 6.9 7.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4.6 ) $ 48.8 Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: Operating Profit $ 76.8 $ 106.4 Other Expense (0.5 ) (0.7 ) Depreciation 3.0 1.9 Amortization of Intangibles 1.9 - EBITDA $ 81.2 $ 107.6 Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation 5.2 4.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86.4 $ 112.2 Entertainment: Operating Profit (Loss) $ (8.7 ) $ 12.2 Other Income 3.6 1.9 Depreciation 1.9 2.8 Amortization of Intangibles 6.7 9.0 EBITDA $ 3.5 $ 25.9 Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation 4.6 5.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.1 $ 31.4 (1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding

HASBRO, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars and Shares, Except Per Share Data) Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings per Share (1) Quarter Ended (all adjustments reported after-tax) April 2, 2023 Diluted Per

Share Amount March 27, 2022 Diluted Per

Share Amount Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Hasbro, Inc. $ (22.1 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 61.2 $ 0.44 Acquisition and related costs 1.7 0.01 2.3 0.02 Acquired intangible amortization 13.3 0.10 15.9 0.11 Operational Excellence charges 8.1 0.06 - - Net Earnings Attributable to Hasbro, Inc., as Adjusted $ 1.0 $ 0.01 $ 79.4 $ 0.57 (1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding

