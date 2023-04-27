As part of the worldwide Women in Data Science community, the WiDS ambassadors at Dataiku have announced the regional WiDS Madrid Dataiku event, to be held at 8:30-2pm at ISDI La escuela de negocios de la Era Digital, on the 11th of May.

WiDS Madrid Dataiku is an independent event that is organized by the WiDS ambassadors at Dataiku as part of the annual WiDS Worldwide conference hosted by Stanford University.It is made possible with the support of our partners Keyrus and Innova.

The day aims to present the work of established women in the data science field and to connect with a broad community of those interested in learning more about the latest developments in the field. All genders are invited to attend all WiDS Worldwide conference events.

The conference features inspirational talks, and roundtables based on themes such as "Data democratization" and 'Data-driven innovation," to clarify the daily challenges of Chief Data Officers. The conference will also feature a musicologist, Mariella Köhn, to lead audience participation through voice, rhythm, and percussion around the theme of data.

Attendees will hear from data leaders a mix of Data Scientists, Chief Data Innovation Risks Officers such as Camino Urioste (Data Scientist at ING), Virginie Lange (Chief Data Science Officer at Floa Bank), Rebeca Abella (VP Data Analytics at Ikea), Maria A de Dios (Chief Risk Officer at Amadeus), Rafif Srour (Vice Dean IE), Milena Guerra (Head of Customer Intelligence at La Liga) and Macarena Estevez (Founder Circulo de Ingenio Analitico). Presentations will be dedicated to exploring data's role in healthcare, education, social responsibility, media transformation, and the future of data science, amongst many other topics.

Organizers Stephanie Griffiths, Nancy Larre and Ana Villacanas of Dataiku are looking forward to welcoming speakers, attendees and media:

"At WiDS Madrid Dataiku, we're thrilled to bring together an exceptional roster of speakers and a diverse community of attendees who share a passion for advancing the understanding of data and AI," said Stephanie Griffiths, Field CDO at Dataiku and organizer of the event. "Our goal is to create an experience that goes beyond the typical corporate event, one that inspires and energizes everyone who participates. We want to foster collaboration, promote innovation, and encourage active participation through best practice sharing, in-depth discussions, and engaging activities. So come join us for an exciting day of learning, networking, and inspiration!"

If you want to attend WiDS Madrid Dataiku, click here to get in touch. For all press attendance queries, please contact Stephanie Griffiths, Dataiku.

