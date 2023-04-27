impak Analytics and Good Circle join forces to launch an enriched SFDR offering for private equity players

? This partnership enables private companies to engage in a concrete and value-creating impact strategy

? Good Circle's platform enables companies to improve their attractiveness to clients, talent and investors

PARIS, MONTREAL and LONDON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Circle, a new player in tech for good, and impak Analytics, a provider of impact data, are joining forces to maximize the commitment of private equity players to sustainable finance.





Impact, the basis for sustainable transformation

By using impak Analytics' technology and its SFDR+i solution to develop its platform, Good Circle helps investors meet SFDR requirements by integrating social and environmental impact data. This offer creates a virtuous mechanism for investors, allowing their portfolio companies to benefit from a personalized balance sheet and impact plan while minimizing their reputational risks.

"It is essential that our impact analyses serve a company's value creation strategy, and Good Circle seemed ideal for creating this link," said Paul Allard, CEO of impak Analytics.

"We chose impak Analytics for the quality and depth of their data, which we believe is non-negotiable for generating quality recommendations for our clients," adds Juliette Karrer, CEO at Good Circle.

A turnkey solution

Companies will be able to easily access this data, based on the most rigorous impact principles on the market, such as the Impact Management Norms, via the Good Circle platform, where they will also find an action plan and a catalog of customized solutions.

The enhanced SFDR offering is a turnkey solution for private equity players seeking to optimize their decision-making processes and gain a qualitative and quantitative understanding of the sustainability of their assets.

About impak

impak Analytics

impak Analytics, is an AI-using fintech scale-up that has developed a user-friendly impact data & intelligence platform with impact assessment, scoring and rating solutions

Good Circle

Good Circle, an impact value creation platform, enables companies to assess their impact on a range of stakeholders, to implement a personalized action plan, and to value these actions.

