TCS World Travel, the world's leading operator of private jet expeditions, today unveiled eight new customizable itineraries for travelers seeking a personalized getaway with private jet, plane or first class commercial travel options. From a deep dive into some of the most remote destinations in southern Africa, to an island-hopping journey around the Mediterranean, travelers can choose from a diverse menu of all-encompassing trips that combine exclusive access and one-of-a-kind experiences with luxury accommodations in desirable destinations around the world.

TCS World Travel's Private Custom Travel arm offers guests an exclusive, private and stress-free way to travel, leveraging TCS' wealth of knowledge, global network of connections, and on-the-ground expertise from the company's 30 years of experience creating unforgettable Group Jet Expeditions. Guests will enjoy TCS World Travel's exceptional service, dedication and attention to detail, and benefit from their exclusive access and insights, as their knowledgeable travel consultants plan every step of the journey. TCS can also include an experienced trip leader to travel with the group and sort out all the on-the-ground details throughout the journey.

Travelers will begin with a complimentary trip consultation with TCS' travel consultants, who will help them personalize their itinerary by choosing the perfect destinations and activities. All itineraries are completely customizable for travelers looking to build their own personalized vacations to their own unique tastes and specifications. While these itineraries are designed to spark ideas, TCS can create trips that are as over-the-top as guests wish to go.

"Whether guests are planning a once-in-a-lifetime bucket-list trip, multi-generational family getaway, or romantic trip with their partner, TCS World Travel has the planning and operational expertise to make the complex simple," said Shelley Cline, President of TCS World Travel. "The unparalleled expertise of our travel consultants makes the process seamless and enjoyable from start to finish, as guests work with our team to create the trip of their dreams."

TCS' all-encompassing curated journeys include luxury accommodations, savvy local guides, exceptional dining experiences, transfers, gratuities and end-to-end service. The trip pricing includes all accommodations and activities in the proposed itinerary, with the ability to add on a private jet or first-class commercial travel to the itinerary starting points. Select itineraries (as indicated below) include private jet travel between destinations, but TCS can arrange anything from commercial or private flights to private car service, yachts or even train travel. Choosing Private Custom Travel gives guests the freedom to travel however they desire.

New 2023 Private Travel Itineraries

Iconic Europe by Private Jet from $213,500 per person based on double occupancy

Paris, France Prague, Czech Republic Milan, Italy Geneva, Switzerland

Uncharted Mediterranean by Private Jet from $103,250 per person based on a group of eight

Corsica, France Cyprus Crete, Greece Valletta, Malta Sardinia, Italy Palma de Mallorca, Spain

South America by Private Jet $95,350 per person based on a group of ten

Panama City, Panama Atacama, Chile La Paz, Bolivia Uyuni, Bolivia Iquitos, Peru Trujillo, Peru Cartagena, Colombia

Classic India from $66,350 per person based on double occupancy

Delhi Jaipur Agra Bandhavgarh National Park Delhi

Red Sands of Namibia, the Okavango Delta and Victoria Falls by Private Plane from $63,300 per person based on double occupancy

Sossusvlei, Namibia Damaraland, Namibia Etosha National Park, Namibia Okavango Delta, Botswana Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Crater to Plain: Tanzania Kenya from $36,000 per person based on double occupancy

Nairobi, Kenya Amboseli National Park, Kenya Masai Mara, Kenya Serengeti, Tanzania Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania

Australia's Diverse Landscapes from $32,978 per person based on double occupancy

Melbourne Adelaide Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park Daintree Rainforest Lizard Island Sydney

Modern Marvels of Asia from $25,000 per person based on a group of six

Tokyo, Japan Bangkok, Thailand Singapore

For more information please call TCS Private Custom Travel at 206-995-8655, email at lctinquiries@tcsworldtravel.com or visit TCSWorldTravel.com

About TCS World Travel

TCS World Travel leads the industry in private jet journeys with the experience and knowledge built from developing hundreds of trips for over 30 years. The company excels at providing unparalleled local access and exclusive activities tailored to any travel style. Circle the globe or take a dive deep into a region on a luxury private jet expedition or embark on a luxury custom journey by private charter plane created especially for you to any destination in the world. For more information, visit www.tcsworldtravel.com or find TCS World Travel on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

