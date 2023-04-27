Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
WKN: 859157 | ISIN: JP3667600005
27.04.23
08:04 Uhr
PR Newswire
27.04.2023 | 14:30
102 Leser
Morphose Capital Partners: M&A SPECIALIST MORPHOSE CAPITAL HELPS SECURE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN SCOTLAND-BASED JGC ENGINEERING AND ENGINEERING GROUP LANGFIELDS

LONDON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphose Capital Partners, London-based specialists in Mergers and Acquisitions, corporate restructuring and finance, is pleased to announce the equity partnership between JGC Engineering and Technical Services Ltd and engineering group Langfields. Morphose acted as advisors to JGC throughout the process leading to deal completion on April 21, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Morphose Capital Partners)

JGC is a long-established family owned and run engineering business located in Thurso, Scotland. Initially focusing on welding, the business has expanded over the years into highly specialised steel design and fabrication for high-growth clean energies including nuclear, wind, wave and tidal. JGC approached Morphose to help them identify a suitable investment partner, advise on terms, help structure the right deal and support the board and shareholders throughout the process. It was important for JGC to find a partner whom they respected and could work with since the senior team at JGC wanted to continue within the operation. This was an ideal condition for Envoy Engineering Group, who were familiar with JGC's excellent reputation for steel engineering for renewables and had a successful track record in integrating existing teams into their wider business.

Envoy's existing investee business Langfields engineering group funded the partnership, and the deal sees Langfields assume a majority equity share in JGC, while retaining the expertise of the JGC management team. This partnership works well for both parties since it provides continuity of senior management and provides further financial upside for the team through retained equity. The unique engineering and manufacturing expertise this partnership brings will help consolidate the combined entity's position at the forefront of design and manufacturing for renewable energies and oil and gas plants throughout the UK.

Dave Seaton, Director at Morphose commented, "it's been a pleasure working for Will and his team and great to see such a positive result that achieves everything the stakeholders sought from the outcome, namely a partner that they respect and will enjoy working with, a group that can help support the future growth of JGC and an opportunity for the executive team to play an active role in the next chapter of JGC's story."

JGC Managing Director Will Campbell welcomed the investment. "After five decades of family ownership we're certain Langfields will support JGC grow to the next level and benefit from the substantial demand for new and clean energy sources," he said.

http://www.morphose.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064785/JGC_and_Langfields.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ma-specialist-morphose-capital-helps-secure-partnership-between-scotland-based-jgc-engineering-and-engineering-group-langfields-301809633.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
