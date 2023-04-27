AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.: AgEagle Wins Contract from U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit to Equip eBee VISION with RAS-A IOP Compliant Ground Control Capabilities

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors, and software for commercial and government use, today announced that the Company has won a federal contract from the U.S. Department of Defense's ("DoD") Defense Innovation Unit ("DIU") to produce and deliver eBee VISION fixed-wing drones and customized command and control software that proves compatible and is in full compliance with the DoD Robotic and Autonomous System-Air Interoperability Profile ("RAS-A IOP").

Through the DIU's Commercial Solutions Opening process, it competitively solicits proposals for innovative solutions that accelerate attainment of defense capabilities for its DoD partners. AgEagle is among a small group of BlueUAS-approved, commercial drone manufacturers awarded contracts for this project, whereby the DIU will ultimately screen, analyze and approve RAS-A compliant commercial small unmanned aerial systems ("sUAS") for onboarding into the DoD. DIU will support these systems through a supply chain prototype analysis for NDAA compliance, cyber-vulnerability penetration testing, the United States Air Force Authority to Operate process, and the U.S. Navy Interim Flight Clearance process. Once these administrative requirements are completed, approved sUAS should no longer require "Exception to Policy" requests for DoD users to procure and use.

RAS-A IOP is a ground control link protocol that was developed to enable secure, standardized interoperability between diverse sUAS approved for use by U.S. federal government agencies, including models from different manufacturers and of different types, such as fixed-wing, rotary wing and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL). AgEagle will support software development and integration efforts to securely connect and bridge both the eBee VISION unmanned aerial system ("UAS") with specific government networks.

The eBee VISION is AgEagle's latest innovation in autonomous robotics and joins the Company's line of proven, high performance eBee photogrammetry solutions. The eBee VISION delivers high resolution, medium-range video imagery made possible by its 32x zoom and powerful thermal observation capabilities. Its sensor payloads are capable of detecting, tracking and geo-locating objects in both day and night conditions. Offering up to 90 minutes of flight time and the same ease-of-use that has earned AgEagle's eBee line of drones industry distinction, the eBee VISION can be deployed and operated by a single person.

Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, stated, "We are very proud to have been awarded this key government contract from the DIU in support of its mission to field and scale transformational commercial technologies across the U.S. military at commercial speed. It is a true testament to AgEagle's historical success in developing and bringing to market highly innovative drone-enabled solutions designed to meet and exceed the needs of our customers. As global threats continue, so, too, will AgEagle works towards ensuring that our military forces are equipped with the most advanced UAS possible."

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

