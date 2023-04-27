Nutranomics Inc.: NutraNomics Announces Exclusive Production Agreement with Premium Edibles Brand

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive California-market production agreement with Chew & Chill LLC, a premium cannabis industry edibles brand.

Chew and Chill, a leading brand in the nutritional and THC gummy space, specializes in vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free and symptom-based edibles, has market presence in 20 US States and two Canadian provinces, and expects to expand its global market share by a factor of 5-10 times over the next 18-24 months.

The Companies have been collaborating on trial basis since November 2022 after NutraNomics was recognized as the ideal provider of R&D, Manufacturing Services and Distribution - a unique blend of all three services under one roof. Between November and March, an estimated 25,000 units were sold, producing in excess of $160,000 in wholesale sales revenue. The combined organizations are expected to significantly scale production through the addition of several product SKU's to their overall production portfolio.

"We couldn't be more excited about the partnership and opportunity to expand our quality brand and product lines," stated Michael Krause, CEO of Chew & Chill. "Working with NutraNomics throughout this initial period has been one of our best trials to date. We look forward to expanding our partnership with NutraNomics in California, and eventually throughout North America."

"NutraNomics is extremely pleased to have reached this level of partnership with Chew & Chill," commented Jonathan Bishop, CEO of NutraNomics. "We're very excited and encouraged about the initial stage success of our partnership with Chew & Chill, and we look forward to expanding and scaling the Chew and Chill premium brand throughout our market."

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX), we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

