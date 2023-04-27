CubiCasa Announces Collaboration to Bring Floor Plans to More Than 100,000 Bright MLS Members

Second largest Multiple Listing Service in United States joins CubiCasa's Growing Partnership Program

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / CubiCasa , the global-reaching real estate software company, today announced a collaboration with Bright MLS , the second largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in the country, to offer CubiCasa's easy-to-use floor plan creation app to Bright subscribers. The collaboration will expand the use of floor plans on listings within the Bright MLS ecosystem, adding a new level of transparency to property listings and empowering home buyers to make more informed purchasing decisions.

"Bright has identified visual media, including floor plans, as being critical to the success of listings, and we have invested heavily in innovating in the space," said Richard McDonald , Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Bright MLS. "With CubiCasa, we see an opportunity to offer subscribers a way to simplify the floor plan creation process so that listings are more effective, allowing our members to maximize the value they provide to their clients."

The collaboration with Bright MLS is part of CubiCasa's MLS Partnership Program, launched in December, and marks the 11th MLS to join the growing program. The program empowers agents with free floor plans for new listings, discounted pricing for optional add-on features, and access to CubiCasa's directory of professional real estate photographers who are already actively using CubiCasa.

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, floor plans are the second most desired feature on a home listing after standard listing photos and property data. However, only a small share of home listings in the U.S. have floor plans today. CubiCasa's unique product offerings and the power and reach of the partnership with Bright MLS aim to change that.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bright MLS to our MLS Partnership Program," said Jeff Allen , President of CubiCasa. "We're on a mission to bring floor plans to every listing in the U.S. because of the immense value it can create for an organized real estate ecosystem, and Bright is a great partner in that vision."

Bright MLS covers more than 20 million consumers across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. In 2022, Bright launched Media Sync , which dramatically cuts down the time it takes for a subscriber to add media to their listings.

The CubiCasa app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about CubiCasa's free floor plan scanning app, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS was founded in 2016 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation's most prominent MLSs to transform what an MLS is and what it does, so real estate pros and the people they serve can thrive today and into our data-driven future through an open, clear and competitive housing market for all. Bright is proud to be the source of truth for comprehensive real estate data in the Mid-Atlantic, with market intelligence currently covering six states (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia) and the District of Columbia. Bright MLS's innovative tool library-both created and curated-provides services and award-winning support to well over 100k real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million home buyers and sellers monthly. Learn more at BrightMLS.com.

CubiCasa Media Contact

Ross Stevens

Caliber Corporate Advisers for CubiCasa

ross@calibercorporate.com

803-5497529

SOURCE: CubiCasa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751558/CubiCasa-Announces-Collaboration-to-Bring-Floor-Plans-to-More-Than-100000-Bright-MLS-Members