Veji Holdings Ltd.: Veji Provides Corporate Updates and Announcement of LOI

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Veji Holdings Ltd.(CSE:VEJI)(OTC PINK:VEJIF) (the "Company' or "Veji") announces progress towards finalizing its BIA Proposal, and announces LOI to acquire certain assets from Keto Caveman Café Ltd.

Proposed Share Issuance under its BIA Proposal

On April 18th, the Company provided 5 business days' notice to announce that after receiving court approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (Vernon Registry) for its Division I proposal (the "Proposal"), pursuant to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the "BIA"), the Company intends to issue 25,726,146 common shares ("Settlement Shares"). The company has now filed its Form 9 and corresponding treasury instructions to issue the Settlement Shares. "This is a key step forward in allow Veji and our shareholders to move forward with the business, we want to thank our investors, partners, management, and directors for sticking through this process with us", Said Kory Zelickson, CEO.

Year End Financials

The Company also anticipates that it will not meet its deadline to file its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 before the prescribed deadline of May 1st, 2023.

Auditor Engagement

The Company's management and team members have identified and are in the process of onboarding a new auditor no later than May 15, 2023 with initial diligence procedures already underway. The team will work diligently to complete the Annual Filings as soon as possible and currently expects this to occur on or about June 26, 2023.

Letter of Intent

On March 16, 2023, Veji entered into a non-binding letter of intent to purchase certain bakery-related assets (the "Bakery Assets") from Keto Caveman Café Ltd. The Bakery Assets would leverage Veji's existing expertise in direct-to-consumer and direct-to-business sales and allow the brand to expand across Canada and into the United States. Although no assurances can be given that the transaction will close, the teams are working diligently towards finalizing an asset purchase agreement respecting the same.

About Veji Holdings Ltd.

The Company is a reporting issuer in Canada and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "VEJI" and on the OTC under the symbol "VEJIF".

