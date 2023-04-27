Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that in back-to-back years, DCIG has named the company's industry-leading Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform as one of the top five backup solutions for Microsoft Azure.

The ranking is part of DCIG's "2023-24 DCIG TOP 5 Microsoft Azure Backup Solutions" report. The report comes after the analyst group evaluated 12 backup solutions on the basis of backup administration; backup capabilities; cyber-resilience; configuration, licensing, and pricing; recovery and restores; snapshot administration; and support.

"Cobalt Iron makes security and scalability two of its top priorities in its Compass backup software. It delivers enterprise scale through its use of Cloud Accelerators, which support all environments ranging from cloud-only environments to sprawling hybrid enterprise deployments," DCIG analysts Ben Maas and Jerome Wendt wrote in the report. "Cobalt Iron's Analytics Engine may represent Compass' most notable security feature. It proactively monitors organizational data, detects potential issues such as ransomware threats, and then takes steps to protect against attacks."

According to the report, the following features help distinguish Compass from the other top five offerings:

Azure AD integration Compass may directly integrate with Azure Active Directory to facilitate single sign-on for users. Azure AD allows organizations to centrally manage their authentication and authorization services in a globally resilient service. Organizations may easily add multifactor authentication to further validate user identities.

Hybrid and multicloud Compass protects data across both public and private cloud environments. In addition to Microsoft Azure, it supports Amazon AWS, Google Cloud Platform, the IBM Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. Cobalt Iron positions organizations to use either public or private clouds while maintaining the same backup solution across all of them.

"With Microsoft Azure becoming more and more prominent in the growing cloud services market, there's a great need for scalable, cloud-native SaaS backup solutions that support the Azure cloud," said Andy Hurt, chief marketing officer at Cobalt Iron. "The fact that DCIG has recognized Compass as one of the best backup solutions in that category will give Azure users even more confidence to trust Compass to protect their data while simplifying the whole backup operation."

Download report here. More information: cobaltiron.com

PR Link: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/230427-Cobalt_Iron-DCIG_Top_5_Azure.docx

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/DCIG-2023-24-TOP-5-Microsoft-Azure-Backup-Solutions-Icon-600.jpg

Caption: DCIG Names Cobalt Iron Compass a Top 5 Microsoft Azure Backup Solution

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005207/en/

Contacts:

Sunny Branson

+1.801.326.9946

sunny@wallstcom.com