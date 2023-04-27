New Feature Updates Include Powerful Conversational AI Self-Service Solution, New Audit History Feature, Enhanced Mobile Administration Capabilities, and More

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced enhancements to the 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform to enhance the agent, administrator, and customer experience.

Key feature enhancements for 8x8 Contact Center include:

AI-Powered Self-Service Recently launched 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant is a powerful, user-friendly, conversational AI solution that enables businesses to create automated self-service interactions across digital channels. It provides tremendous value to contact center operations while improving customer experiences. 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant offers organizations the following: Quickly increases first contact resolution with end-to-end automation. Reduces agent workload by handling routine tasks. Personalizes customer interactions with pre-built integrations. Optimizes decision-making with advanced, built-in analytics for managers.

the updated 8x8 Agent Workspace Dashboard provides a single view of both agents and queues, along with the ability to see coworker availability and service demand levels with a single click. Deeper Integrations for Improved Agent Productivity and Customer Experience: The integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, now in limited availability, includes the Customer Service module, enhancing agent productivity by embedding communications and contact center functionality into key workflows and allowing agents to personalize every interaction for improved customer engagement and retention. A new generally available integration with Salesforce Sales Engagement allows agents to handle interactions faster while delivering more contextual and consistent experiences across every channel to meet and exceed customer expectations.



"Taking advantage of AI-based technologies for self-service has shown great potential, but in practice have been frustrating to deploy and use," said Gary Boucher, Acer Program Manager. "We chose 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant over other vendors because of its robust features and ease of use. The overall simplicity belies its complexity on the back end. Additionally, it offers us the option to escalate to live assistance, when necessary, with a seamless handoff from the automated interaction to the contact center agent."

New generally available feature updates for 8x8 Unified Communications include:

Mobile Administration Enhancements the 8x8 Mobile Admin helps boost operational efficiency and confidence in 8x8 services by surfacing key metrics, configurations, and parameters using the 8x8 Work for Mobile app. This new capability allows system administrators to execute everyday operational tasks directly from their mobile devices in addition to providing immediate visibility into incidents and updates, including activity metrics for inbound and outbound call volumes.

system administrators can now access historical configuration details for complete audit visibility, including what changes were made, when, and by whom. SMS 10DLC Application-to-Person (A2P) Registration US and Canadian organizations can comply with new SMS requirements and improve message deliverability by utilizing the streamlined process for campaign registration.

US and Canadian organizations can comply with new SMS requirements and improve message deliverability by utilizing the streamlined process for campaign registration. New Phone and Accessory Certifications a wide selection of new phones, headsets, and accessories compatible with the 8x8 service have been certified, including Yealink T5 series desk phones, Poly Edge E series desk phones, Poly and EPOS headsets, and SYNC series of USB accessories

"8x8 Mobile Admin surpassed our expectations, providing valuable insights into business statuses at a glance no matter where our team is located," said Mark Weingarten, VP of Patient Services at Affiliated Physicians. "We can now track and manage all of our active sites, users, and ring groups without having to be tethered to a desk and laptop. This will save us time to focus on other business initiatives."

"Organizations are constantly evolving, so it's imperative that their technology vendors anticipate and prepare for those changes by evolving themselves," said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. "We are continuing to innovate and advance our 8x8 XCaaS cloud contact center and communications platform to ensure that our customers always have the tools and resources they need to guarantee exceptional employee and customer engagement."

8x8 XCaaS includes integrated cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform, which offers the highest levels of reliability with financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

