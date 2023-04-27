Quantive Singularity helps senior leaders better predict and shape the future success of their strategy with real-time insights, forecasts, and built-in intelligence

Quantive, the world's leading strategy execution software and services company, today announced the launch of Quantive Singularity. The AI-powered strategic intelligence platform enables companies to make better and more informed decisions in pursuit of their strategic goals by quickly surfacing the insights, forecasts, and intelligence today's organizations need.

Quantive unveils its new AI-powered platform, Quantive Singularity, that delivers strategic forecasts and intelligent analysis, helping senior leaders direct their organizations more decisively. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In an increasingly competitive and uncertain market environment, leaders must constantly and quickly make critical decisions to steer their organizations toward success. A lack of timely and intelligent information, an overload of data, and backward-looking dashboards often prevent organizations from achieving their full strategic potential. Quantive Singularity solves this problem by enabling senior leaders to fully understand their company's performance against their strategic priorities, allowing them to better anticipate and manage risks, make better data-driven decisions, and deliver on their organization's long-term strategies.

"For businesses to succeed in today's environment of uncertainty and change, an organization's ability to quickly adapt while delivering ambitious results is critical," said Ivan Osmak, CEO of Quantive. "Quantive Singularity provides leaders with access to crucial information like opportunities for growth, root causes of issues, and recommended actions to address challenges -- all at their fingertips."

Quantive Singularity gives senior leaders real-time updates on their strategic priorities and better organizational visibility. Specifically, it provides:

Domain-specific machine learning that quickly forecasts how an organization will perform against its goals, ensuring companies can anticipate future risks and challenges.

AI-powered analysis of strategic progress and critical business KPIs reveals the causes of a company's successes and challenges to empower business leaders to make more informed decisions and adjust strategies to continue to achieve their goals.

Discovery of actions the business needs to take to accelerate progress, remove any blockers, and align resources behind strategic outcomes to move the business forward and achieve strategic objectives regardless of any challenges it may face.

"Our mission at Quantive is to make organizations successful by helping them achieve their most important goals. Quantive Singularity is doing just that by helping leaders direct and focus their resources in the areas that will deliver the best possible outcomes," said Osmak.

The launch of the Quantive Singularity platform comes on the heels of an impressive amount of innovation designed to deliver increased value for Quantive customers. In March, Quantive acquired AuxinOKR and launched Quantive Consulting to help customers implement organizational change management and operationalize transformation at all levels of their business. In February, the company also added new AI capabilities to its flagship Quantive Results platform.

To learn more about Quantive and the Quantive Singularity platform, please visit: www.quantive.com/products/singularity.

