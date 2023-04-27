MilliporeSigma: The Life Science Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Signature Partnerships Advance Access to Science Education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Building on its focus to spark curiosity in the next generation of scientists and accelerate global access to science, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, announces eight new and expanded Signature Partnerships for 2023-2025.

These large-scale, multi-dimensional, and long-term partnerships are designed to have a deep reach and impact in the communities where employees live and work. Collectively, the company's Signature Partnerships are expected to impact more than 1.5 million people globally by 2025!

The company is expanding its partnership with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) to advance science education. EMBL, with 27 member states and laboratories at six locations across Europe, is an intergovernmental organization designed to promote molecular biology, research in Europe, training of young scientists and the development of new technologies. In 2021, the company supported an online teacher training pilot program, with more than 500 teachers across 65 countries participating, resulting in a 90% classroom implementation rate and a 93% recommendation rate. The newly expanded partnership will help scale the pilot course model in a teacher training program called "Teach Life Science" to develop reach and impact.

The company has a long history of supporting nonprofits globally with its Signature Partnership program to create sustainable change in science education and global access to science. Spanning across the globe, its partners vary from a program in Taiwan that utilizes retrofitted trucks that transform into mobile science labs to a female-led organization that offers free, year-round, out-of-school STEM programming for girls across the U.S. In addition to EMBL, Signature Partners for 2023-2025 include Seeding Labs, Girlstart, Technorama, Chemistry on the Go, KIPP St. Louis, Discovery World and BioSTL.

Visit MilliporeSigma's Employee and Community Engagement webpage to learn more about how the company's Signature Partnerships expand access for the global scientific community and inspire curiosity in the next generation of scientists.

Pictured above is a screenshot from one of EMBL's virtual teacher training sessions

