Latvia's Elugie plans fuel cell deployment in Belgium with CHP capabilities

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has signed an agreement with Elugie to provide a total of 9.75 megawatts (MW) of power from the Bloom Energy Server® at five commercial, industrial and data center sites in Belgium. It is Bloom's first entry to the northern Europe market. Elugie, which has its headquarters in Riga, Latvia, with offices in Mechelen, Belgium, is an energy service company in the Benelux market of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Bloom's solid-oxide fuel cell platforms, to be delivered in late 2023 and early 2024, will include Bloom's new compatibility with Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems. Elugie and Bloom are in discussions about deploying additional Bloom energy platforms to sites in the Netherlands and the Baltic nations, comprised of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Elugie is also in discussions with Bloom about the opportunity to deploy the hydrogen-producing Bloom Electrolyzer.

The agreement with Elugie is another major step in Bloom's expansion into Europe, following marketing partnership agreements with Telam for Spain and Portugal announced earlier this year, and energy platform sales to Cefla and Ferrari in Italy announced in 2022. It will be the largest deployment of Bloom's new CHP feature, which is an important energy efficiency and climate-friendly technology for industrial and commercial electricity users in Europe.

"This is a big win in support of our focus to build international business sales," said Tim Schweikert, Senior Managing Director of International Business Development, Bloom Energy. "We look forward to Elugie's work in Belgium and the many markets that it serves. This builds on our activities to grow sales across Europe and also in target markets in Asia."

"Elugie is proud of developing opportunities with Bloom for a total capacity of 9.75MW in Belgium," says Bjorn Van Haver, founder, Elugie. "This partnership will bring utility-scale clean solutions to critical customers in the country. Our objective is also to deploy Bloom's servers in the Netherlands and the Baltics. Elugie is an experienced EPC (engineering, procurement and construction company) in delivering energy-as-a-service."

