London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - First Class Metals Plc (LSE: FCM) (FSE: WN9) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on May 5th and 6th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the First Class Metals Plc management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 15:00-15:30 CET on May 5th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "Following two virtual, and three in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 12 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, mining influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am excited to offer this boutique event once again, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About First Class Metals Plc

First Class Metals Plc. is minerals exploration company listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company is also dual listed on Frankfurt and Stuttgart exchanges in Germany. First Class Metals is focused on proving and developing their flagship property in North Hemlo in Ontario, Canada. The company has 9 project areas in total with excellent prospects for gold, silver, copper, nickel, and lithium. FCM recently acquired a lithium project in northwest Ontario, already proven to be highly prospective for hard rock, pegmatite hosted lithium. First Class Metals' flagship North Hemlo property comprises 427 contiguous single cell mining claims covering approximately 90km2. This includes the Pickle Lake joint venture with Palladium One over the West Pickle Lake nickel sulphide discovery. North Hemlo is based in an extremely prospective geological setting for base metals such as Ni as well as precious metals like Au. The company has an exploration strategy and philosophy based around accountability, science-driven methodology and environmental concern. The company's vison is develop viable exploration opportunities together with ensuring due regard for stewardship of the land, climate change and rights of indigenous peoples. Projects are selected based on their scientific merit, progressive jurisdictions and how any impact on land can be limited by exploration or development activities. The highlights of First Class Metals journey so far:

World class jurisdiction - consolidated a substantial land package of 857 mining claims in in a world class mining jurisdiction.

Technical expertise - assembled an experienced mining/metals/exploration/technical and corporate management team.

London Stock Exchange listed - listed on the premium United Kingdom trading exchange.

Encouraging early results - Encouraging early results for prospects of gold, nickel, copper, and silver.

Maiden drill campaign 2023 - the initial drill campaign planned for 2023 should provide multiple value inflection points for investors.

First Class Metals is listed in Germany on Frankfurt and Stuttgart Stock Exchanges. The Company is supported in Germany by DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH).

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

