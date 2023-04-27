Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bawat Water Technologies AB is removed (235/23)

On April 17, 2023, the shares and warrants of series TO1 in Bawat Water Technologies AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Yesterday, April 26, 2023, the Company issued a press release that inter alia included information on the outcome of the first tranche of a directed share issue raising approximately MSEK 17.1 before issue costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares (BAWAT, ISIN code SE0017487424, order book ID 252581) and the equity rights (BAWAT TO1, ISIN code SE0017563265, order book 252582) in Bawat Water Technologies AB. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.