Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), Japan's largest glassmaker, plans to conduct tests on photovoltaic windows developed by its US unit, Ubiquitous Energy, at a train station in Japan. The windows feature a transparent photovoltaic coating with an invisible element of power generation, capable of absorbing non-visible wavelengths.NSG says it will test transparent photovoltaic windows made by its Ubiquitous Energy subsidiary in indoor environments at Takanawa Gateway Station, a train station in Tokyo. NSG is leading a consortium formed by Japanese oil company Eneos, East Japan Railway Company, and Japanese ...

