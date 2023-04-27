Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Scott Broughton has agreed to join its board of directors.

Mr. Broughton joins the board of Fjordland as an accomplished and engaged senior executive and engineer with North American and international experience in the mining and minerals exploration sectors. Scott has over 30 years of diverse technical and business development experience, roughly half of which was serving the mining sector through global consulting practices. His work has been recognized by governments and industry associations for excellence in community engagement, permitting and environmental aspects for the construction and operation of mines. The balance was building and leading operating companies focused on exploration and mine development. Well known in the mining sector, Scott has an extensive mining network. He has served as chair of the Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC) and a director of the Association of Mineral Explorers of BC (AMEBC). He has also served on the board of the Sechelt and District Chamber of Commerce and several Canadian public companies.

James Tuer, Fjordland's President commented, "I'm pleased to welcome Scott to the Company's board of directors. He brings with him a wealth of experience in mineral exploration and operations. I've known Scott for over 40 years and look forward to working with him as we advance our various projects to a higher level. Scott is replacing Mark Gibson, who recently stepped down. I want to take this opportunity to thank Mark and all his team at Ivanhoe Electric for their tremendous input over the past 2 years."

Stock Option Grants

The board of directors reports it has accepted the recommendations of the Compensation Committee and has granted a total of 2,075,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and advisors of the Company under the Company's stock option plan, in accordance with the Company's compensation policy. The options are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.06 per share and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic metal deposits in Canada.

In collaboration with Commander Resources Ltd., Fjordland is exploring the SVB "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is in a geologic setting analogous to the nearby nickel-cobalt-copper Voisey's Bay deposit. Fjordland has earned a 75% interest in the project.

Fjordland, owns a 100% interest in the Renzy nickel-project located near Maniwaki, Quebec. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where, during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70% nickel and 0.72% copper. Fjordland has staked additional claims to increase the size of the project to 530 sq. km.

As well, Fjordland has two copper-gold properties in the Quesnel Trough of central British Columbia, The West Milligan copper-gold project is a joint venture with Northwest Copper Corp. located within 4 km of Centerra's Mount Milligan copper-gold mine. The 103 sq. km. Witch copper-gold project is located another 35 km west of the Milligan mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Tuer"

James Tuer, CEO

For further information:

James Tuer

Ph: 604-688-3415

tuer@fjordlandex.com

www.fjordlandex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement, and other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include market prices, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

