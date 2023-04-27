Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEQK | ISIN: NO0012885252 | Ticker-Symbol: 9LG0
Tradegate
27.04.23
14:03 Uhr
1,087 Euro
-0,101
-8,50 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSE ATLANTIC ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSE ATLANTIC ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0781,10816:47
GlobeNewswire
27.04.2023 | 15:58
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Norse Atlantic ASA, on First North NOK (236/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Norse Atlantic ASA, shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from April 28, 2023. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      NORSEo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0012885252      
Order book ID:    291816         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.