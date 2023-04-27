Care Synergy Network: Colorado PACE Receives Initial Approval to Launch PACE Program in Metro Denver

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Colorado PACE, a new organization under the same corporate umbrella as The Denver Hospice, has received initial approval from the State of Colorado's Healthcare Policy and Finance (HCPF) department to become a provider within the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

Serving the Denver metro area since 1978, The Denver Hospice (TDH) is the region's leading, largest, and most trusted not-for-profit provider of life-enhancing hospice and palliative care. TDH provides the greatest expertise, resources, and complete continuum of compassionate care to patients facing life-limiting illnesses and end-of-life transition.

Colorado PACE will join the legacy and tradition of TDH in providing the highest quality care available to seniors in the Denver metro area. PACE is a comprehensive health care program that helps individuals at risk for nursing home placement stay in their own homes and communities for as long as safely as possible.

The service delivery model of PACE is very similar to that of the hospice interdisciplinary team. A team of doctors, nurses, therapists, social workers, home care specialists and other health care professionals work with each participant and their loved ones to develop a customized care plan designed to meet each person's individual health care needs. At a PACE day care center, participants can visit the clinic to receive medical care, enjoy a meal, participate in social programs and recreational activities.

Through the proposed PACE program, Colorado PACE may serve up to 81 zip codes which encompasses Denver County and portions of Jefferson, Arapahoe, Douglas, Broomfield and Adams counties.

HCPF's approval is the initial step in the application process. Colorado PACE may now move forward and seek approval from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Upon CMS' approval, Colorado PACE will return to HCPF for a final review and approval. HCPF estimates that Colorado PACE could be operational in two years.

About Colorado PACE: Colorado PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is a local, community-based, not-for-profit program serving the Denver metro area. Colorado PACE provides a complete continuum of compassionate care to nursing home eligible seniors. The goal of PACE is to keep seniors in their homes and communities for as long, and as safely as possible. Colorado PACE is an affiliate of the Care Synergy network and can be reached at (303) 780-4600.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

Contact Information:

Robin Doerr

Director of Special Projects

Colorado PACE

rdoerr@care4denver.org

(303) 780-4600

SOURCE: Colorado PACE

