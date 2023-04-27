CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing"), announced that Madam MA Hong was appointed as Chairperson and Non-Executive Director of CDB Aviation, effective April 18, 2023.

"I feel privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for CDB Aviation, one of the premier global leasing companies that has leveraged its increasingly prominent role in the aircraft financing ecosystem to advance its commercial growth journey," noted Madam MA Hong, newly appointed Chairperson and Non-Executive Director of CDB Aviation. "Together with our board members and the management team, we will continue to ensure CDB Aviation's growth strategy makes a positive impact for all stakeholders in the broader aircraft leasing community, including our customers, the OEMs and suppliers, our financial partners, and, of course, our shareholders."

Ms. MA Hong is currently Chairwoman and Executive Director of CDB Leasing, the lessor's parent company and the leasing business platform under China Development Bank ("CDB"). Ms. MA Hong, who joined CDB Leasing in May 2021, has served in her current chairmanship role since November 2021. She became part of CDB in March 1994, where she held various positions, including Deputy Head of CDB Planning Department, Vice President of CDB Beijing Branch as well as President of CDB Shanxi Branch and President of CDB Beijing Branch.

"The unique capabilities and resources of and continued support from our parent, CDB Leasing, have helped tremendously to propel our platform to where we are today. Ms. MA Hong's long history of leadership and her extensive experience within CDBL and CDB, which recognize that CDB Aviation is a business in growth mode, will be critical to the next phase of our development," concluded Jie Chen, CDB Aviation Chief Executive Officer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation's business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "may," "will," "seek," "continue," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "projected," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "achieve" or other terminology or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing") a 38-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

