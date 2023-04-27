BROCKTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "HarborOne") (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income of $7.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $9.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and net income of $12.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Selected Financial Highlights:

Recent Company-wide cost savings measures and organizational efficiencies will provide approximately $4.1 million in annual cost savings; a branch closure and a branch relocation will provide additional long-term expense savings.

Returned $3.3 million of capital to shareholders via dividends and increased quarterly dividend by 7%.

Continued share repurchase program returning $26.8 million to shareholders, representing 2.0 million shares.

Disciplined underwriting continues to provide strong credit quality, with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.27% compared to 0.32% on a linked-quarter basis.

Loan growth of $73.0 million, or 1.6%, and deposit growth of $52.2 million, or 1.2%, on a linked-quarter basis.

"While significant challenges presented themselves in Q1, I have tremendous confidence in our ability to manage through the current environment. Our excellent credit quality, strong capital position, and deposit growth provide the foundation for that confidence," said Joseph F. Casey, President and CEO. "Our team remains highly focused on ensuring stability in our deposit base. The Company has been proactive in reducing expenses at both HarborOne Mortgage and the Bank and will continue to look for additional opportunities. Our resilience and strategic discipline position us well to drive long-term value for our shareholders."

Net Interest Income

The Company's net interest and dividend income was $34.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $39.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $33.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The tax equivalent interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.28% and 2.78%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 2.88% and 3.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 3.12% and 3.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

On a linked-quarter basis, the decreases in net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent interest rate spread, and net interest margin primarily reflect an increase in interest-bearing liabilities, with higher cost of funding, partially offset by increased loan balances and yields with liability repricing outpacing assets. The cost of funds was 188 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 114 basis points for the preceding quarter.

The $1.1 million increase in net interest and dividend income from the prior year quarter reflects an increase of $20.3 million, or 57.1%, in total interest and dividend income and an increase of $19.2 million, or 823.7%, in total interest expense. The changes reflect rate and volume changes in both interest-bearing assets and liabilities. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 108 basis points, while the average balance increased $849.7 million, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 192 basis points, while the average balance increased $887.5 million.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased $1.2 million, or 12.2%, to $8.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $9.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Mortgage loan closings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $125.6 million with a gain on loan sales of $2.2 million, compared to $222.4 million in mortgage closings and $2.3 million in gain on sales for the preceding quarter as higher gain-on-sale margins help offset the seasonal loss in production volume. Deposit account fees were $4.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 decreased $1.7 million, primarily reflecting a $1.1 million decrease in swap fee income.

The decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $1.3 million, as compared to a decrease of $2.1 million in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The valuation was negatively impacted by key benchmark mortgage rates used in the valuation. The impact of principal payments on the underlying mortgages on the mortgage servicing rights was $371,000 and $570,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Total noninterest income decreased $10.4 million, or 54.4%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to a $10.4 million, or 79.1%, decrease in mortgage banking income, driven by the decrease in loan demand as a result of interest rate increases. The prior year quarter also reflected a $6.1 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expenses were $31.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 9.0%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Compensation and benefits decreased $2.3 million primarily reflecting decreased mortgage origination commission and incentive accruals. Other expenses decreased $1.6 million, or 35.7% for the quarter ended March 31 2023, primarily as a result of a legal settlement accrued for in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total noninterest expenses decreased $3.3 million, or 9.5%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Compensation and benefits decreased $2.9 million primarily reflecting decreased mortgage origination commission and incentive accruals.

During the quarter, management evaluated potential cost saving measures across the Company. This resulted in a reduction in force at HarborOne Mortgage, LLC ("HarborOne Mortgage") during the first quarter with an expected annual cost savings of $1.2 million and recognized severance expense of $249,000. During the second quarter of 2023 the Bank took further cost savings measures and organizational efficiencies with an estimated annual savings of $2.9 million and will recognize severance expense of $452,000. Additionally, the Bank sought and obtained regulatory approval in 2023 to close one branch and relocate another branch that will both provide additional long-term expense savings.

Income Tax Provision

The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 24.9% compared to 22.4% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The 2022 effective tax rate was impacted by a tax benefit recorded for Industrial Revenue Bonds and a reserve release upon the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Disciplined underwriting and active loan management continues to result in strong credit quality performance. Total nonperforming assets improved to $12.3 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $14.8 million at December 31, 2022 and $26.1 million at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.22% at March 31, 2023, 0.28% at December 31, 2022, and 0.57% at March 31, 2022. During 2022, two large commercial credits were resolved, reducing nonperforming assets significantly.

The provision for funded loan credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $1.7 million and reflects provisioning for loan growth and increased economic uncertainty. Net recoveries totaled $11,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $2.1 million, or 0.19% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and net charge-offs totaled $2.7 million, or 0.30% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $47.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $45.2 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 and $41.8 million, or 1.12% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $5.0 million at March 31, 2023 as compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2022 and $3.8 million at March 31, 2022.

We believe that we are well positioned to withstand any downturn in the credit cycle should one materialize. We continue to closely monitor our loan portfolio for signs of deterioration. Management is focused on commercial real estate in light of speculation that commercial real estate values may deteriorate as the market adjusts to higher vacancies and rates. Our commercial real estate portfolio is centered in New England with approximately 75% in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Approximately 60% of commercial real estate loans are fixed-rate loans with limited near-term maturity risk.

Management has also identified certain sectors within the commercial real estate segment that may be particularly susceptible to increased credit risk as a result of trends that were precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and may be exacerbated by current economic conditions. This includes business-oriented hotels, non-anchored retail space and metro office space. As of March 31, 2023, business-oriented hotels loans included 12 loans with a total outstanding balance of $85.3 million, non-anchored retail space loans included 28 loans with a total outstanding balance of $40.2 million, and metro office space loans included two loans with a total outstanding balance of $14.8 million. As of March 31, 2023, there was one business-oriented hotel credit with a carrying value of $1.9 million that was rated substandard and on nonaccrual. This credit was provided a principal deferral in the third quarter of 2022. The other loans in these groups were performing in accordance with their terms.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $213.3 million, or 4.0%, to $5.57 billion at March 31, 2023, from $5.36 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase primarily reflects an increase of $152.5 million in short-term investments and a $73.0 million increase in loans. The increase in short-term investments reflects management's pro-active liquidity-enhancing measures in response to financial industry concerns.

Available for sale securities were $303.1 million and $301.1 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The unrealized loss on securities available for sale decreased to $61.2 million as of March 31, 2023, as compared to $68.3 million of unrealized losses as of December 31, 2022. Securities held to maturity were $19.8 million, or 0.4% of total assets, with a fair value of $19.3 million.

Loans increased $73.0 million, or 1.6%, to $4.62 billion at March 31, 2023, from $4.55 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in loans for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans of $36.4 million, commercial construction loans of $13.4 million, and residential real estate loans of $33.6 million, partially offset by decreases in commercial and industrial loans of $1.2 million and consumer loans of $9.2 million. Management continues to seek prudent commercial lending opportunities to deepen relationships with existing customers and develop new relationships with strong borrowers.

Total deposits were $4.24 billion at March 31, 2023 and $4.19 billion at December 31, 2022. Compared to the prior quarter, non-certificate accounts decreased $124.9 million, term certificate accounts increased $155.6 million, and brokered deposits increased $21.5 million. As of March 31, 2023, FDIC-insured deposits exceeded 70% of total deposits. Including Depositors Insurance Fund ("DIF") excess insurance coverage that remains available until February 24, 2024, insured deposits are approximately 100% of total deposits. The Bank exited the DIF as of February 24, 2023; however, insurance remains in place for funds on deposit as of that date for one year or until maturity for term certificates, if that is a later date.

FHLB borrowings increased $190.0 million to $590.7 million at March 31, 2023 from $400.7 million at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, FHLB borrowings were primarily short-term borrowings as the Bank utilized available credit to enhance liquidity. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank had $677.6 million in available borrowing capacity across multiple relationships.

Total stockholders' equity was $599.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $617.0 million at December 31, 2022 and $649.1 million at March 31, 2022. Stockholders' equity decreased 2.8% when compared to the prior quarter, as earnings were offset by share repurchases. The Company repurchased 2,033,192 shares at an average price of $13.19, including $0.13 per share of excise tax, during the three months ended March 31, 2023. A share repurchase program that commenced in the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023. Due to recent market volatility and increased economic uncertainty, share repurchase activity is expected to be reduced in the second quarter of 2023 compared to recent prior quarters. The tangible-common-equity-to-tangible-assets ratio was 9.60% at March 31, 2023, 10.31% at December 31, 2022, and 12.75% at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the Company and the Bank had strong capital positions, exceeded all regulatory capital requirements, and are considered well-capitalized.

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered trust company. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 31 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. HarborOne Bank also provides a range of educational services through "HarborOne U," with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to our Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with 24 offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, and is licensed to lend in six additional states.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "would," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, changes in general business and economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about inflation) on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay the Company's loans; changes in customer behavior; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company's business activities; changes in interest rates; increases in loan default and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities in the Company's investment portfolio; fluctuations in real estate values; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; acquisitions may not produce results at levels or within time frames originally anticipated; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company's market area; the Company's ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, HarborOne's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 38,989 $ 39,712 $ 39,910 $ 35,843 $ 41,862 Short-term investments 210,765 58,305 46,044 48,495 97,870 Total cash and cash equivalents 249,754 98,017 85,954 84,338 139,732 Securities available for sale, at fair value 303,059 301,149 304,852 334,398 361,529 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,838 19,949 15,000 10,000 - Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 23,589 20,071 15,973 5,625 5,931 Asset held for sale - - - - 678 Loans held for sale, at fair value 13,956 18,544 18,805 31,679 25,690 Loans: Commercial real estate 2,286,727 2,250,344 2,041,905 1,847,619 1,816,484 Commercial construction 212,689 199,311 185,062 158,762 154,059 Commercial and industrial 423,036 424,275 397,112 407,182 410,787 Total commercial loans 2,922,452 2,873,930 2,624,079 2,413,563 2,381,330 Residential real estate 1,667,934 1,634,319 1,520,809 1,423,074 1,252,920 Consumer 32,246 41,421 52,466 75,312 103,100 Loans 4,622,632 4,549,670 4,197,354 3,911,949 3,737,350 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,994 ) (45,236 ) (44,621 ) (43,560 ) (41,765 ) Net loans 4,575,638 4,504,434 4,152,733 3,868,389 3,695,585 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 47,080 48,138 49,861 47,130 45,043 Goodwill 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Other intangible assets 2,082 2,272 2,461 2,695 2,930 Other assets 268,060 277,169 272,202 249,988 244,405 Total assets $ 5,572,858 $ 5,359,545 $ 4,987,643 $ 4,704,044 $ 4,591,325 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposit accounts $ 726,548 $ 762,576 $ 795,945 $ 775,154 $ 771,172 NOW accounts 287,376 297,692 308,191 316,839 310,090 Regular savings and club accounts 1,455,318 1,468,172 1,289,825 1,282,913 1,218,656 Money market deposit accounts 796,008 861,704 889,517 885,673 864,316 Term certificate accounts 653,553 497,975 484,936 487,354 497,746 Brokered deposits 322,927 301,380 114,696 100,000 100,000 Total deposits 4,241,730 4,189,499 3,883,110 3,847,933 3,761,980 Short-term borrowed funds 425,000 385,000 330,000 90,000 - Long-term borrowed funds 165,665 15,675 15,684 15,693 55,702 Subordinated debt 34,317 34,285 34,254 34,222 34,191 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 106,352 118,110 113,225 91,718 90,387 Total liabilities 4,973,064 4,742,569 4,376,273 4,079,566 3,942,260 Common stock 597 596 593 593 591 Additional paid-in capital 483,831 483,031 480,617 479,519 477,302 Unearned compensation - ESOP (27,164 ) (27,623 ) (28,083 ) (28,542 ) (29,002 ) Retained earnings 360,454 356,438 350,049 339,471 332,734 Treasury stock (175,514 ) (148,384 ) (143,125 ) (132,296 ) (113,513 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,410 ) (47,082 ) (48,681 ) (34,267 ) (19,047 ) Total stockholders' equity 599,794 616,976 611,370 624,478 649,065 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,572,858 $ 5,359,545 $ 4,987,643 $ 4,704,044 $ 4,591,325

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend (Unaudited) Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 52,771 $ 49,177 $ 42,065 $ 37,522 $ 33,576 Interest on loans held for sale 286 334 377 331 264 Interest on securities 2,079 2,045 1,971 1,873 1,701 Other interest and dividend income 803 359 143 131 61 Total interest and dividend income 55,939 51,915 44,556 39,857 35,602 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 15,913 8,499 3,491 2,019 1,621 Interest on FHLB borrowings 5,105 3,703 1,209 119 188 Interest on subordinated debentures 523 524 524 524 523 Total interest expense 21,541 12,726 5,224 2,662 2,332 Net interest and dividend income 34,398 39,189 39,332 37,195 33,270 Provision for credit losses 1,866 2,108 668 2,546 338 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 32,532 37,081 38,664 34,649 32,932 Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,224 2,301 3,809 4,538 5,322 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (1,692 ) (2,631 ) 1,816 862 5,285 Other 2,216 2,325 2,453 2,612 2,558 Total mortgage banking income 2,748 1,995 8,078 8,012 13,165 Deposit account fees 4,733 5,031 4,870 4,892 4,472 Income on retirement plan annuities 119 118 119 112 107 Bank-owned life insurance income 500 501 503 494 483 Other income 590 2,255 675 593 834 Total noninterest income 8,690 9,900 14,245 14,103 19,061 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 17,799 20,104 20,991 21,455 20,723 Occupancy and equipment 5,040 4,935 4,829 4,575 5,428 Data processing 2,346 2,359 2,311 2,259 2,241 Loan expense 313 169 355 385 478 Marketing 1,181 862 850 986 1,218 Professional fees 1,501 1,446 1,457 1,680 1,539 Deposit insurance 510 385 357 354 349 Other expenses 2,819 4,384 3,323 3,260 2,859 Total noninterest expenses 31,509 34,644 34,473 34,954 34,835 Income before income taxes 9,713 12,337 18,436 13,798 17,158 Income tax provision 2,416 2,760 4,678 3,811 4,891 Net income $ 7,297 $ 9,577 $ 13,758 $ 9,987 $ 12,267 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 44,857,224 45,321,491 45,830,737 46,980,830 47,836,410 Diluted 45,284,240 45,861,658 46,420,527 47,536,033 48,690,420

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances / Yields (Unaudited) Quarters Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost (7) Balance Interest Cost (7) Balance Interest Cost (7) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 387,303 $ 2,079 2.18 % $ 388,247 $ 2,045 2.09 % $ 393,364 $ 1,701 1.75 % Other interest-earning assets 63,426 803 5.13 42,640 359 3.34 150,569 61 0.16 Loans held for sale 18,108 286 6.41 22,350 334 5.93 29,842 264 3.59 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 2,901,464 36,837 5.15 2,770,667 34,351 4.92 2,291,343 22,095 3.91 Residential real estate loans (3) 1,647,109 15,616 3.85 1,566,389 14,352 3.64 1,220,703 10,142 3.37 Consumer loans (3) 36,310 519 5.80 45,629 632 5.50 118,242 1,339 4.59 Total loans 4,584,883 52,972 4.69 4,382,685 49,335 4.47 3,630,288 33,576 3.75 Total interest-earning assets 5,053,720 56,140 4.51 4,835,922 52,073 4.27 4,204,063 35,602 3.43 Noninterest-earning assets 313,309 311,372 326,811 Total assets $ 5,367,029 $ 5,147,294 $ 4,530,874 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,459,392 5,445 1.51 $ 1,408,493 3,591 1.01 $ 1,165,683 366 0.13 NOW accounts 275,801 36 0.05 291,890 40 0.05 301,279 36 0.05 Money market accounts 824,694 5,238 2.58 878,609 3,312 1.50 858,792 303 0.14 Certificates of deposit 552,636 2,685 1.97 487,121 1,062 0.86 522,211 729 0.57 Brokered deposits 330,426 2,509 3.08 148,460 494 1.32 100,000 187 0.76 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,442,949 15,913 1.87 3,214,573 8,499 1.05 2,947,965 1,621 0.22 FHLB advances 448,096 5,105 4.62 392,508 3,703 3.74 55,706 188 1.37 Subordinated debentures 34,298 523 6.18 34,268 524 6.07 34,173 523 6.21 Total borrowings 482,394 5,628 4.73 426,776 4,227 3.93 89,879 711 3.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,925,343 21,541 2.23 3,641,349 12,726 1.39 3,037,844 2,332 0.31 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 721,536 788,572 738,578 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 101,820 101,621 86,763 Total liabilities 4,748,699 4,531,542 3,863,185 Total stockholders' equity 618,330 615,752 667,689 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,367,029 $ 5,147,294 $ 4,530,874 Tax equivalent net interest income 34,599 39,347 33,270 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (4) 2.28 % 2.88 % 3.12 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 201 158 - Net interest income as reported $ 34,398 $ 39,189 $ 33,270 Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,128,377 $ 1,194,573 $ 1,166,219 Net interest margin (6) 2.76 % 3.22 % 3.21 % Tax equivalent effect 0.02 0.01 - Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 2.78 % 3.23 % 3.21 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 128.75 % 132.81 % 138.39 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 4,164,485 $ 15,913 $ 4,003,145 $ 8,499 $ 3,686,543 $ 1,621 Cost of total deposits 1.55 % 0.84 % 0.18 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 4,646,879 $ 21,541 $ 4,429,921 $ 12,726 $ 3,776,422 $ 2,332 Cost of total funding liabilities 1.88 % 1.14 % 0.25 % (1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Includes industrial revenue bonds for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Interest income from tax exempt loans is computed on a taxable equivalent basis using a rate of 21% for the quarters presented. The yield on commercial loans before tax equivalent adjustment at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was 5.12% and 4.90%, respectively. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7) Annualized.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yield Trend (Unaudited) Average Balances - Trend - Quarters Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 (in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 387,303 $ 388,247 $ 390,577 $ 391,448 $ 393,364 Other interest-earning assets 63,426 42,640 27,723 64,678 150,569 Loans held for sale 18,108 22,350 28,046 29,474 29,842 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 2,901,464 2,770,667 2,522,359 2,384,630 2,291,343 Residential real estate loans (3) 1,647,109 1,566,389 1,470,305 1,330,772 1,220,703 Consumer loans (3) 36,310 45,629 63,220 88,943 118,242 Total loans 4,584,883 4,382,685 4,055,884 3,804,345 3,630,288 Total interest-earning assets 5,053,720 4,835,922 4,502,230 4,289,945 4,204,063 Noninterest-earning assets 313,309 311,372 308,734 311,998 326,811 Total assets $ 5,367,029 $ 5,147,294 $ 4,810,964 $ 4,601,943 $ 4,530,874 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,459,392 $ 1,408,493 $ 1,293,598 $ 1,266,912 $ 1,165,683 NOW accounts 275,801 291,890 305,777 311,241 301,279 Money market accounts 824,694 878,609 893,452 885,305 858,792 Certificates of deposit 552,636 487,121 486,923 484,484 522,211 Brokered deposits 330,426 148,460 102,875 100,000 100,000 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,442,949 3,214,573 3,082,625 3,047,942 2,947,965 FHLB advances 448,096 392,508 196,036 34,763 55,706 Subordinated debentures 34,298 34,268 34,237 34,207 34,173 Total borrowings 482,394 426,776 230,273 68,970 89,879 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,925,343 3,641,349 3,312,898 3,116,912 3,037,844 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 721,536 788,572 789,214 768,088 738,578 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 101,820 101,621 80,304 75,186 86,763 Total liabilities 4,748,699 4,531,542 4,182,416 3,960,186 3,863,185 Total stockholders' equity 618,330 615,752 628,548 641,757 667,689 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,367,029 $ 5,147,294 $ 4,810,964 $ 4,601,943 $ 4,530,874 Annualized Yield Trend - Quarters Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) 2.18 % 2.09 % 2.00 % 1.92 % 1.75 % Other interest-earning assets 5.13 % 3.34 % 2.05 % 0.81 % 0.16 % Loans held for sale 6.41 % 5.93 % 5.33 % 4.51 % 3.59 % Commercial loans (2)(3) 5.15 % 4.92 % 4.45 % 4.25 % 3.91 % Residential real estate loans (3) 3.85 % 3.64 % 3.50 % 3.37 % 3.37 % Consumer loans (3) 5.80 % 5.50 % 4.99 % 4.71 % 4.59 % Total loans 4.69 % 4.47 % 4.11 % 3.96 % 3.75 % Total interest-earning assets 4.51 % 4.27 % 3.93 % 3.73 % 3.43 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 1.51 % 1.01 % 0.37 % 0.20 % 0.13 % NOW accounts 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Money market accounts 2.58 % 1.50 % 0.61 % 0.30 % 0.14 % Certificates of deposit 1.97 % 0.86 % 0.64 % 0.55 % 0.57 % Brokered deposits 3.08 % 1.32 % 0.27 % 0.20 % 0.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.87 % 1.05 % 0.45 % 0.27 % 0.22 % FHLB advances 4.62 % 3.74 % 2.45 % 1.36 % 1.37 % Subordinated debentures 6.18 % 6.07 % 6.07 % 6.14 % 6.21 % Total borrowings 4.73 % 3.93 % 2.99 % 3.74 % 3.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.23 % 1.39 % 0.63 % 0.34 % 0.31 % (1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Includes industrial revenue bonds for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Interest income from tax exempt loans is computed on a taxable equivalent basis using a rate of 21% for the quarters presented. The yield on commercial loans before tax equivalent adjustment at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was 5.12% and 4.90%, respectively. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Performance Ratios (annualized): 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands) Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.54 % 0.74 % 1.14 % 0.87 % 1.08 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 4.72 % 6.22 % 8.76 % 6.22 % 7.35 % Total noninterest expense $ 31,509 $ 34,644 $ 34,473 $ 34,954 $ 34,835 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets 189 189 235 235 235 Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 31,320 $ 34,455 $ 34,238 $ 34,719 $ 34,600 Net interest and dividend income $ 34,398 $ 39,189 $ 39,332 $ 37,195 $ 33,270 Total noninterest income 8,690 9,900 14,245 14,103 19,061 Total revenue $ 43,088 $ 49,089 $ 53,577 $ 51,298 $ 52,331 Efficiency ratio (1) 72.69 % 70.19 % 63.90 % 67.68 % 66.12 % (1) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by total revenue

At or for the Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Asset Quality 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands) Total nonperforming assets $ 12,300 $ 14,840 $ 23,367 $ 24,441 $ 26,109 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.28 % 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.57 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.02 % 0.99 % 1.06 % 1.11 % 1.12 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (11 ) $ 2,067 $ (799 ) $ (504 ) $ 2,730 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans - % 0.19 % (0.08 ) % (0.05 ) % 0.30 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 383.50 % 305.93 % 191.60 % 178.41 % 159.96 %

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Capital and Share Related 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Common stock outstanding 47,063,087 48,961,452 49,202,660 49,989,007 51,257,696 Book value per share $ 12.74 $ 12.60 $ 12.43 $ 12.49 $ 12.66 Tangible common equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 599,794 $ 616,976 $ 611,370 $ 624,478 $ 649,065 Less: Goodwill 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets (1) 2,082 2,272 2,461 2,695 2,930 Tangible common equity $ 527,910 $ 544,902 $ 539,107 $ 551,981 $ 576,333 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 11.22 $ 11.13 $ 10.96 $ 11.04 $ 11.24 Tangible assets: Total assets $ 5,572,858 $ 5,359,545 $ 4,987,643 $ 4,704,044 $ 4,591,325 Less: Goodwill 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets 2,082 2,272 2,461 2,695 2,930 Tangible assets $ 5,500,974 $ 5,287,471 $ 4,915,380 $ 4,631,547 $ 4,518,593 Tangible common equity / tangible assets (3) 9.60 % 10.31 % 10.97 % 11.92 % 12.75 % (1) Other intangible assets are core deposit intangibles. (2) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common stock outstanding. (3) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets to total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Segments Statements of Net Income (Unaudited) HarborOne Mortgage HarborOne Bank For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 2022 (in thousands) Net interest and dividend income $ 327 $ 419 $ 350 $ 34,562 $ 39,258 $ 33,424 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - - - 1,866 2,108 338 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for loan losses 327 419 350 32,696 37,150 33,086 Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,224 2,301 5,322 - - - Intersegment gain (loss) 454 553 837 (348 ) (997 ) (608 ) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (1,556 ) (2,368 ) 4,695 (136 ) (263 ) 590 Other 2,015 2,122 2,325 201 203 233 Total mortgage banking income (loss) 3,137 2,608 13,179 (283 ) (1,057 ) 215 Other noninterest income (loss) - 126 9 5,942 7,779 5,887 Total noninterest income 3,137 2,734 13,188 5,659 6,722 6,102 Noninterest expense 5,322 5,452 7,761 26,190 28,744 26,825 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,858 ) (2,299 ) 5,777 12,165 15,128 12,363 Provision for income taxes (565 ) - 1,541 3,115 2,817 3,557 Net (loss) income $ (1,293 ) $ (2,299 ) $ 4,236 $ 9,050 $ 12,311 $ 8,806

