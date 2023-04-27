Simpson Associates awarded UK's Best Workplaces recognition!

Release Date: Embargoed until 27th April 2023

YORK, United Kingdom, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simpson Associates has been recognised as one of the UK's Best Workplaces (2023) today, with 98% of employees agreeing that "Management is approachable and easy to talk to." Awarded by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

By recognising peoples' individuality and core strengths, we always strive to create a supportive, caring environment where everyone can be successful. We invest in our people by providing exciting opportunities for professional development, working with leading technologies and innovative solutions.

"In such a competitive labour market, this accolade is one we're especially proud of. Now more than ever do we need to look after our people. At Simpson Associates, we recognise that the culture we create, the values we embody and environment we provide for our colleagues is vital to the continuing success of our business. We can't help but be honoured that our contribution to the development of our team, and our commitment to the local communities in which we work is being recognised," Fiona Todd, Head of People.

"As the global authority on workplace culture, our mission at Great Place to Work® has always been to build a better world by helping organisations become a great place to work for all. We strongly believe in the notion of 'better for business, better for people, better for the world'," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK.

"Best Workplaces consistently put people first - not just in terms of looking out for their own employees but also by caring for and supporting their surrounding community and environment. We're incredibly proud to recognise the very best 'For All' organisations committed to equity and unfaltering in ensuring that all employees are empowered to deliver the right strategic solutions to ever-changing business opportunities and challenges."

A great workplace is more than lavish perks, fancy parties and amazing benefits. While those elements are present in many Best Workplace organisations, at its core a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs; and the extent to which they experience camaraderie with their colleagues.

Great Place to Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit submissions from leaders at each company to create the 2023 UK's Best Workplaces list. They then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience.

Those businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces status. Some stand out responses from Simpson's employees:

"People are brilliant. The work is incredibly fun and the right amount of challenge."

"A truly flexible organisation."

"Really approachable owners & directors."

"Sense of community in the company where everyone can go up to anyone to ask for help or just a quick chat."

"A genuinely caring and 'together' place for employees to feel valued."

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates are a Data Analytics consultancy providing data solutions that enable organisations to gain valuable insights and make better informed decisions. We have been helping organisations in both the public and private sectors for more than 30 years. We are a Microsoft Solutions partner, with certifications in Data & AI; Infrastructure; and Digital & App Innovation, and an Advanced Specialisation in Analytics on Azure; a Databricks partner; and an IBM Gold Partner, specialising in Cognos Analytics and Planning Analytics (TM1).

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In 2022, they launched the first-ever annual UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list of organisations who stood out as delivering exceptional wellbeing support for their employees across all levels and departments. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

