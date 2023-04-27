InvestWE Is The Real Estate Investment Platform That Provides Investors Absolute Control Of Their Properties, High Profitability, Low Risk and Monthly Incomes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Investing in real estate remains one of the best ways to accumulate wealth, both in terms of appreciation in market value as well as generating a reliable monthly cash flow.

Historically, real estate has been less volatile than the stock market, especially through tougher economic times. Given the diversity of available choices, property investment is an option for investors on all rungs of the financial ladder, not only high net worth individuals!

In that context, InvestWE is an innovative platform that allows users to invest from $50 in real estate properties for short-term rentals like AIRBNB, in different parts of the world and in just 5 minutes.

The platform offers all investors absolute control of their investments, the possibility of making safe real estate investments in the United States and Colombia, 24/7 monitoring through the app, high profitability, low risk and monthly incomes.

The investment process is really simple: 1. Users must register for free on the platform. 2. They must select a property in which to invest. 3. They must make the payment in their preferred currency and 4. They will finally begin to receive income from their properties!

The brain behind this successful business is Sebastian Garces, a Colombian entrepreneur who in the last 15 years has founded 8 successful companies related to different sectors, such as finances, construction, wholesale trade, agriculture, software development, and more.

All InvestWE operations are always backed by the properties that investors acquire, which are revalued day by day and, thanks to the administration of InvestWE, generate optimal financial returns. Plus, all investment is backed by a legally constituted company and everything is done in compliance with current legal and tax regulations.

"Our investors have no cost to register or invest through our platform. In addition, each investment option has its supporting documents which will be sent immediately after making the investment", Reads their website.

The investment process is 100% online. That way it is easy, fast and effective for all people.

InvestWE manages to stand out from other similar platforms because they offer high valuation, immediate support, better liquidity, indefinite returns and a digital wallet. And, since investment security is a priority for the entire team, they comply with all current regulations and safety rules.

"Our goal is to democratize real estate investments so that anyone can invest in this industry without having to invest large sums of money or having advanced knowledge, from anywhere in the world!", Sebastian explains.

The business group behind InvestWE has more than 12 years of experience in the business market, and has established itself as a leader in the industry, positively impacting the lives of hundreds of people and contributing widely to the development of society.

