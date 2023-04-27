ATP Flight School and United Airlines Celebrate Milestone With Fly-in at Ft. Myers Training Center

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / ATP Flight School and United Airlines join together in celebrating the milestone of surpassing 300 ATP Airline Career Pilot Program participants in United's Aviate program. The partnership between ATP and Aviate combines ATP's accelerated fixed-cost pilot training with defined milestones to advance students on a secure path toward a pilot career with United. ATP students can interview with Aviate upon earning their private pilot certificate. Once accepted into the program, they receive a conditional job offer and are on a secure path to becoming a United pilot.

"The partnership between ATP and Aviate has allowed students to take advantage of the proven accelerated training ATP is known for, while charting the most direct path towards becoming a United pilot," said Michael Arnold, Vice President of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "Students can start training with ATP this summer, immediately join the Aviate program after earning their private pilot certificate, earn $20,000 in airline-sponsored tuition reimbursement, and be at United in as few as five years. It's an exciting time in the industry, and we're looking forward to the next milestone partnering with Aviate and bringing more opportunity to our students and instructors."

Since first joining Aviate in 2020, ATP has grown into the leading program partner and United a top career destination for ATP graduates, with nearly 200 graduates hired by United Express carriers over that time. ATP students have access to apply to the United Aviate pathway from all 82 locations, along with full financing through ATP's lending partners and exclusive partnerships with airlines like CommuteAir, which provide $20,000 in tuition reimbursement.

"We are proud to celebrate our partnership with ATP, as their longstanding history of attracting and developing skilled aviators incorporates well into our pilot recruitment strategy. Current and future ATP students and instructors will benefit from this partnership in their journeys to becoming professional pilots," said Captain Mike Bonner, Managing Director of Aviate & Pilot Strategy.

On May 2nd, 2023, ATP and United are hosting a milestone celebration at ATP's Ft. Myers training center, where current students and instructors will have the opportunity to interview with Aviate onsite and participate in a Q&A panel session with United pilots. United Express carriers CommuteAir and GoJet Airlines, along with JSX will also be in attendance recruiting ATP flight instructors. A CRJ-550 from GoJet is being flown in for the event to give students a first-hand look at their future careers. Prospective students and those interested in the Aviate pathway through ATP are invited to attend and learn how to fast-track becoming a pilot and establishing a rewarding career at United. Those interested in attending can RSVP at atpflightschool.com/aviate-fmy.

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For over 35 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training and supplying pilots to airlines. atpflightschool.com

About the Airline Career Pilot Program

ATP's fast-track, fixed-cost Airline Career Pilot Program takes students from zero experience to commercial multi-engine pilots and flight instructors (CFI, CFII, MEI) in seven months. Offered at 82 locations nationwide, students gain the competitive edge with airline-oriented training, nationally awarded flight instructors, new aircraft, dedicated training and career support, airline-sponsored tuition reimbursement, airline direct programs, and access to 38 hiring partnerships. Airlines hire more Airline Career Pilot Program graduates than from any other flight school. atpflightschool.com/acpp

