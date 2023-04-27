The effect of the Big Circle Line launch in March has impacted all of Moscow's residents. About 80,000 new commuters switched from private transport, cabs, or carsharing to the Big Circle Line.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - The Big Circle Line (BCL), the world's longest circle metro line, was completed and opened for service in Moscow in March. According to the data from the first month, the BCL has transported up to 1 million passengers a day, and it is expected to increase by 30 percent by the end of the year.

Passengers can save up to 45 minutes a day

The most popular stations are Sokolniki, Kashirskaya and Tekstilschiki. Other subway lines and interchanges became less busy. Passengers can save up to 45 minutes a day with the new routes. A record 47 transfers can be made from the Big Circle Line stations: to subway stations, factoring in future lines; the Moscow Central Circle; the Moscow Central Diameter, factoring in future lines; and railroad lines. The Line extends through 34 districts, home to 3.3 million people - 30% of Moscow's population.

The BCL reduces 15-17 thousand cars on Moscow roads in March



New metro stations not only improve the accessibility of urban areas and facilitate mobility in the big city but change the very perception of urban space, shape a new neighborhood future, and occasionally even the life strategies of residents. The launch of the Big Circle Line of the Moscow Metro in March reduced the number of cars on Moscow roads by 15-17 thousand.

Characteristics of Big Circle Line

The Big Circle Line is 70 kilometers long, with 31 stations and three electric depots. The "old" Moscow Circle Line is 19.4 kilometers long with twelve stations, which is 3.5 times smaller. The Big Circle Line surpassed the former champion among underground circles - the second circular line of the Beijing subway - by 13 km and became the longest subway circle in the world.

Train Features

Subway passengers can now enjoy improved comfort, as Moskva-2020 cars of the Big Circle Line have wide doors, through passages, USB charging stations at each seat, high noise insulation, air conditioners with air purification, and lighting changes depending on the time of the day.

