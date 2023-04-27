Highlights for 2022: Completion of a second round of private placement financing in January 2022 Two Investments in Gauzy Ltd a world leader in smart glass and ADAS technologies Follow on investment in Miami International Holdings Inc.



Financial elements: Profit after tax of €1.3 million Earnings per share €3.26 Net assets of €14.4 million as of December 30, 2022



Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (GB00BMDXQ672 ALHGO) publishes its annual results for 2022, approved by the Board of Directors on April 26, 2023, and its annual financial report, which is available on the company's website in the Investors section (hamiltongo.eu) and on the AMF website.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and CEO of Hamilton Global Opportunities, said: "Although market conditions in 2022 were particularly challenging we are extremely pleased to have been able to continue with the implementation of our investment strategy. As a part of that strategy we commit to being active and supportive partners of our investee companies and this is demonstrated by our follow on investments in both Miami International Holdings and Gauzy Ltd. In terms of financial results we have been able to improve profitability and grow Net Assets in the course of 2022 which provides us with a solid platform from which to look forward to 2023."

PERFORMANCE Assets as at 30 December 2022 (in €) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Non-current assets Tangible assets 3 871 2 297 Investments 12 726 184 5 592 071 Trade and other receivables 57 100 57 100 Total non-current assets 12 787 155 5 651 468 Current assets Trade and other receivables 240 764 143 041 Cash and cash equivalents 1 947 280 3 429 902 Total current assets 2 188 044 3 572 943 Total assets 14 975 199 9 224 411 Liabilities Trade and other liabilities 57 100 57 100 Deferred tax liability 429 448 Total liabilities 486 548 57 100 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 102 443 305 730 Total current liabilities 102 443 305 730 Net assets 14 386 208 8 861 581

Details of the main changes in the financial statements

Net assets amounted to €14.3 million, compared to €8.9 million on December 31, 2021. This increase is due partly to the capital increase for €4.5 million carried out in January and the revaluation of certain assets in the investment portfolio.

At December 31, 2022, the cash position was €1.95 million.

Financial key performance indicators 2022 2021 NAV per share 35.05 27.82 Earnings per share 3.26 (0.89) Capital investment as a percentage of net assets 88% 61% Profit/loss before tax 1 767 474 (283 813) Total shareholder return -0.41% 16.67%

The share price as of 30 December 2022, at €48.80 remains in line with the €49.00 share price at the same time the previous year despite the challenging market conditions.

Highlights of the year 2022

Completion of a second private placement financing

On January 27, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced that it had successfully raised €4.5 million from European institutional investors at a price of €49 per share, in line with the closing price on January 26, 2022. These new resources allowed Hamilton Global Opportunities plc to accelerate the deployment of strategic investments in mature growth companies in the US and Israel.

Second investment in Miami International Holdings, the first private multi-market platform operator in the U.S.

On May 24, 2022, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced its second investment in Miami International Holdings Inc., for US$2.15 million through a secondary share purchase.

Miami International Holdings, Inc. operates and manages multiple Securities Exchange platforms, based on the MIAX platform, developed in-house and designed for derivatives trading. MIAX stands out by its proper protections, latency, and throughput, features which are essential to the success of the trading community. MIAX succeeded in building several marketplaces that cater customer and trading community needs, competitive pricing, superior customer service and outstanding technology, giving access to the listing and trading of options on over 3,500 multi-listed classes.

Completion of investments in Israeli company Gauzy Ltd

On April 11, 2022, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced that it had successfully completed an initial investment of US$2 million in Israel's Gauzy Ltd, a global leader in smart glass and ADAS technologies, in a Series D financing round. This investment was made as part of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc's momentum in line with its strategy of focusing on technology companies with strong potential for profitable and responsible growth. Gauzy is a true pioneer in nanotechnology applied to light control, and is the only materials science company in the world developing, producing and commercializing two of the three technologies applied to smart glass, Suspended Particle Devices and liquid crystals for use in a variety of industries, as well as a number of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) for vehicles in the automotive industry.

On September 7, 2022 Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced that it had successfully completed an additional investment of US$1 million in Israeli company Gauzy Ltd., bringing the total investment to US$ 3 million plus associated warrants.

About Hamilton Global Opportunities:

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ALHGO) focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

