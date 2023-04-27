Regulatory News:

The M6 Group (Paris:MMT) welcomes Arcom's decision to authorize the M6 channel to use the DTT network for the next 10 years, its previous authorisation expiring on May 5th

Launched on the 1st of March 1987, the channel will thus continue to offer federative and diversified content accessible free of charge to all French people. This new authorization is for Groupe M6 a recognition of its know-how and the quality of its project to accompany the public and its partners in the evolution of audiovisual uses, creation and information. It will thus continue to be a driving force in audiovisual innovation in France for the next 10 years.

DTT broadcasting of the M6 channel will also enable the consolidation of all Groupe M6's activities, from television channels to radio stations and audiovisual and film production.

The M6 Group and all its employees have patiently built its success since 1987 with the support of the public and its partners, producers and advertisers. This decision allows the M6 Group to look to the future with confidence and to pursue the necessary transformation that new uses and new competition imply.

Nicolas de TAVERNOST, Chairman of M6 Group Management Board

