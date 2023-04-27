Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
27.04.23
08:02 Uhr
1,200 Euro
+0,050
+4,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1601,33020:55
Dow Jones News
27.04.2023 | 19:37
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Establishment of a subsidiary

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Establishment of a subsidiary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Establishment of a subsidiary 27-Apr-2023 / 18:04 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Establishment of a subsidiary

DATE: April 27, 2023

Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency approved our Bank's application and allowed our Bank to establish a joint stock company with the trade name of "Garanti BBVA Finansal Teknolojiler A.S." having a total capital of 100.000.-TL (hundred thousand Turkish Liras) in order to invest in financial technologies and/or carry on the business of providing consultancy or advisory services to the Bank and/or its subsidiaries related to their investments in financial technologies, market/company analysis and similar activities. The incorporation process of the company has been completed.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 240181 
EQS News ID:  1619755 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1619755&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2023 13:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.