27.04.2023 / 20:50 CET/CEST

BP p.l.c. AGM 2023 poll results BP p.l.c. held its Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2023 and announces the results of the voting below.

Votes

For



%

Votes

Against

% Total Votes Cast (excluding withheld) % of issued share capital voted*



Votes Withheld** Resolution 1: Report and accounts 11,239,221,220 98.68 150,482,705 1.32 11,389,703,925 64.49 20,897,233 Resolution 2: Directors' remuneration report 9,204,026,200 81.95 2,027,430,700 18.05 11,231,456,900 63.60 179,106,094 Resolution 3: Directors' remuneration policy 10,717,580,640 94.23 656,153,486 5.77 11,373,734,126 64.40 36,921,641 Resolution 4: To re-elect Mr H Lund as a director 10,293,664,927 90.43 1,089,521,151 9.57 11,383,186,078 64.46 27,415,098 Resolution 5: To re-elect Mr B Looney as a director 11,244,946,499 98.72 145,749,980 1.28 11,390,696,479 64.50 19,843,849 Resolution 6: To re-elect Mr M Auchincloss as a director 11,275,893,510 99.03 110,819,491 0.97 11,386,713,001 64.48 23,818,423 Resolution 7: To re-elect Mrs P R Reynolds as a director 11,105,982,905 97.55 278,415,245 2.45 11,384,398,150 64.46 26,121,758 Resolution 8: To re-elect Mrs M B Meyer as a director 10,767,128,139 94.58 617,287,643 5.42 11,384,415,782 64.46 26,115,709 Resolution 9: To re-elect Mr T Morzaria as a director 11,224,394,517 98.59 160,102,924 1.41 11,384,497,441 64.46 26,033,983 Resolution 10: To re-elect Sir J Sawers as a director 11,123,268,474 97.70 261,888,933 2.30 11,385,157,407 64.47 25,379,854 Resolution 11: To re-elect Miss P Daley as a director 11,225,330,523 98.59 160,081,787 1.41 11,385,412,310 64.47 25,117,543 Resolution 12: To re-elect Mrs K Richardson as a director 11,248,243,198 99.03 110,167,218 0.97 11,358,410,416 64.32 52,119,437 Resolution 13: To re-elect Dr J Teyssen as a director 11,123,297,264 97.70 261,839,662 2.30 11,385,136,926 64.47 25,392,927 Resolution 14: To elect Ms A Blanc as a director 11,313,828,169 99.37 71,164,667 0.63 11,384,992,836 64.47 25,537,017 Resolution 15: To elect Mr S Pai as a director 11,276,191,879 99.06 107,340,811 0.94 11,383,532,690 64.46 26,995,261 Resolution 16: To elect Ms H Nagarajan as a director 11,310,453,111 99.35 73,547,909 0.65 11,384,001,020 64.46 26,522,104 Resolution 17: Reappointment of auditor 11,372,061,279 99.80 22,495,935 0.20 11,394,557,214 64.52 15,966,828 Resolution 18: Remuneration of auditor 11,352,876,511 99.69 34,917,154 0.31 11,387,793,665 64.48 22,732,357 Resolution 19: Political donations and political expenditure 11,078,379,851 97.86 242,124,329 2.14 11,320,504,180 64.10 90,029,854 Resolution 20: Limited authority to allot shares up to a specified amount 10,914,565,484 95.90 466,944,620 4.10 11,381,510,104 64.45 29,020,903 Resolution 21: Special resolution: Authority to allot a limited number of shares for cash free of pre-emption rights 11,213,993,990 98.72 145,471,998 1.28 11,359,465,988 64.32 51,026,243 Resolution 22: Special resolution: Additional authority to allot a limited number of shares for cash free of pre-emption rights 11,105,403,444 97.76 254,959,278 2.24 11,360,362,722 64.33 50,167,198 Resolution 23: Special resolution: Share buyback 11,225,853,898 98.57 162,940,694 1.43 11,388,794,592 64.49 21,798,249 Resolution 24: Special resolution: Notice of general meetings 10,657,300,496 93.54 735,533,641 6.46 11,392,834,137 64.51 17,733,913 Resolution 25: Special resolution: Follow This shareholder resolution on climate change targets 1,864,091,408 16.75 9,266,500,568 83.25 11,130,591,976 63.03 279,995,891

* Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares: 17,660,191,510. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held. ** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.



