JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host the Virtual Investor New to the Street Event Featuring GRI Bio

Live moderated webcast with members of the GRI Bio management team on Wednesday, May 3rd at 2:00 PM ET

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor New to the Street Event Featuring GRI Bio on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. Access the event here.

GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio's therapies are designed to target the activity of NKT cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type I invariant NKT ("iNKT") cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio's lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel Type 2 NKT agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Participating from the GRI Bio management team will be Marc Hertz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Albert Agro, Chief Medical Officer and Vipin Kumar, Chief Scientific Officer. As part of the virtual event, the GRI Bio team will provide a corporate overview and business outlook.

A live video webcast of the event will be available here. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

