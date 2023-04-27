Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") announces a multi-stage exploration program for its 100% owned Cuprite Gold Project, located in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane.

Cuprite is thought to be analogous to the nearby 3.4 million ounce Silicon gold deposit recently discovered by Anglogold. Geochemical, geophysical and structural vectoring led to the Silicon gold discovery and StrikePoint will be using similar techniques to assess the 44 square kilometer Cuprite Gold Project. In addition, the Company has begun the permitting process for drilling and expects to be drilling in the second half of 2023.

Michael G. Allen said, "We are pleased to be quickly advancing the Cuprite Gold Project. In 2023, we've acquired and expanded a significant land package utilizing an exploration concept never before tested at Cuprite. This exploration concept led to the discovery of a significant new gold discovery at Silicon and the similarities between Silicon and Cuprite are striking. We are all looking forward to the upcoming work."

Year End Disclosure Documents:

The Company reports it has filed its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the related Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period (together, the "2022 Annual Documents"), with the Canadian securities regulators.

The 2022 Annual Documents are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on StrikePoint's website at www.strikepointgold.com.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to announce that further to the News Release dated April 11, 2023 the Company entered into an investor relations agreement with Knox Communications Inc., ("Knox Communications") a Canadian based firm focusing on marketing, investor communications and raising capital for the Company. As part of the agreement, the consultant will be paid four thousand Canadian dollars per month for their services. The term of the agreement shall be for a period of 12 months commencing on the Effective Date, subject to earlier termination of this agreement as set forth in the agreement (the "Term"). The Term may be renewed at the end of the agreement if mutually agreed upon by the Company and Consultant. The principal of Knox Communications owns 250,000 common shares of the company and was awarded 250,000 five-year stock options with an exercise price of $0.07 per share. The options will vest on a quarterly basis over a twelve-month period in blocks of 25%. Services to be provided by Knox Communications are anticipated to include investor relations activities under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in Canada and the Western US. In addition to Cuprite Gold Project (discussed below), the company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past-producing high-grade silver Porter-Idaho Project and the high-grade gold Willoughby Project.

Cuprite Gold Project consists of approximately 574 unpatented claims covering approximately 44 square kilometers, located fifteen kilometers south of Goldfield Nevada, and 85 kilometers northwest of Beatty, within the prolific Walker Lane Trend. The project is easily accessible by Highway 95 on the western margin of the property. The project is located within the Walker Lane Gold Trend, which hosts Anglogold's exciting Silicon discovery approximately 75 kilometers southeast of Cuprite. In addition, the Walker Lane hosts Tier 1 gold mines including Kinross's Round Mountain Mine located approximately 130 kilometers North of the Cuprite Gold Project.

