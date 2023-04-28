Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - The Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) is proud to announce that Her Honour Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell will attend the 41st Annual BBPA Harry Jerome Awards Gala on April 29th, 2023. Her Honour will join leaders, influencers, and honorees in celebrating excellence in the Black community.

"We are pleased to have Her Honour Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell attend our Awards Gala. Her presence underscores the importance of the work that we do, and we look forward to celebrating the achievements of our honorees with her," said Ross Cadastre, Board Chair, BBPA.

The BBPA is proud to honour and celebrate the following 2023 award honourees:

Lifetime Achievement Award - Spider Jones - Sponsored by BBPA

President's Award - Rick Gosling - Sponsored by BBPA

Jerome Family Athlete Award - Lindell Wigginton - Sponsored by BBPA and Jerome Family

Media Award - Andria Case - Sponsored by BrandEQ Agency

Professional Excellence Award - Emma Todd - Sponsored by TD Bank

Leadership Award - Rosemarie Powell - Sponsored by E.J. Gallo

Technology Award - Colleen Ward - Sponsored by Diversity Institute

Business Award - Frantz Saintellemy - Sponsored by Bell

Diversity Award - Deborah Richardson - Sponsored by Loblaw Companies Limited

Arts Award - Ngozi Paul - Sponsored by Deltech CGI

Young Entrepreneur Award - Agunbiade Seun Richards - Sponsored by ITS Global

Health Sector Award - Jennifer Bernard - Sponsored by Nursing Homemakers Inc. (NHI)

Decade Leader Award - Agapi Gessesse - Sponsored by PepsiCo

This year's honorees have made significant contributions to the meaningful advancement of the Black community in various sectors.

The awards event will include talented opera performer Queen Hezumuryango (who will perform a piece from Scott Joplin's TREEMONISHA) and National Ballet of Canada star and former Harry Jerome Awards recipient Siphe November.



As part of BBPA's commitment to uplifting and supporting Black businesses and entrepreneurs, a special fashion show will highlight some of the businesses in Little Jamaica, a vibrant community in Toronto. This will showcase the unique styles and talents of local designers, and provide a platform to display their work to a wider audience. This demonstrates one of the many ways that the BBPA is working to empower and promote the growth of Black businesses in Canada.



"We are pleased to have Her Honour Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell share this special moment with us and and thank all of our guests, sponsors, and partners who have made this event possible. Together, we can continue to uplift and advance the Black business community in Canada," said Nadine Spencer, CEO of the BBPA.





Award Gala Information: The 41st Annual BBPA Harry Jerome Awards Gala will be held on April 29, 2023, VIP Reception 5PM Awards Gala Dinner 6:30 PM. harryjeromeawards.com.

About the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA): Founded in 1983, the BBPA is a charitable organization whose mission is to advance Canada's Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs that support business and professional excellence, higher education, and economic development. Along with the annual Harry Jerome Awards, the BBPA presents workshops and programs, the BBPA National Scholarships, and the National Black Business Convention (NBBPC). For more information, please visit the BBPA online at bbpa.org.

