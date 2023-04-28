Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - Blue River Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BXR) (OTC Pink: BRVRF) (FSE: 0BL) (the "Company") is providing an update with respect to its previously announced management cease trade order (the "MCTO") issued by Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") on March 1, 2023 in connection with the Company's failure to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended October 31, 2022 (the "Annual Financial Statements") and the related management's discussion and analysis and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, with the Annual Financial Statements, the "Annual Filings") before the prescribed deadline of February 28, 2023.

The Company has been working closely with its auditors and expects to file the Annual Filings by May 1, 2023. The Company's delay in filing the Annual Filings is due to the Company's accountants requiring additional time to complete the Annual Financial Statements and perform various procedures due to capacity constraints at both the staff and partner levels.

As previously announced, pursuant to the MCTO, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company may not trade securities of the Company until such time as the Company files the Annual Filings and the BCSC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders of the Company to trade their securities.

The Company is providing this updated status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"). Until such time as the Company files the Required Filings and the MCTO has been revoked, the Company intends to the follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases.

Pursuant to the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203, the Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release and except as noted above, (a) there have been no changes to the information contained in the default announcement or subsequent default status reports that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (b) there have been no failures by the Company to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative reporting guidelines under NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the default announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

