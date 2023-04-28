Fidelity Special Values Plc - Half-year Report

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Half-Yearly Results for the six months ended 28 February 2023 (unaudited)

Financial Highlights:

The Board of Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") recommends an interim dividend of 2.53 pence per share, an increase of 10% from last year's interim dividend.

The net asset value ("NAV") of the Company increased by +10.4% for the six months ending 28 February 2023 outperforming the Benchmark Index (FTSE All-Share Index) which rose by +8.7%.

The ordinary share price return was 13.1%.

The Portfolio Manager continues to find good opportunities towards the smaller end of the market cap spectrum.

PORTFOLIO MANAGER'S HALF-YEARLY REVIEW

PERFORMANCE

In the six month reporting period to 28 February 2023, the net asset value ("NAV") per ordinary share return of +10.4% and the share price return of +13.1% outperformed the FTSE All-Share Index (the Company's Benchmark Index) return of +8.7% (all on a total return basis). This report seeks to summarise the reporting period, highlight the key drivers of performance, and set out the Portfolio Manager's views looking ahead.

STOCK MARKET AND PORTFOLIO REVIEW

UK equities advanced during the period despite an uncertain economic outlook. The positive performance was mostly driven by blue chip stocks, with the FTSE 100 Index reaching an all-time high in February 2023, surpassing its previous record from May 2018. However, returns from medium and smaller companies were more subdued and they continued to lag their larger counterparts. At a sector level, returns were largely driven by holdings in energy, mining and financials, which have benefited from rising energy prices, higher inflation and interest rates. Consumer discretionary stocks were also bolstered by an improvement in sentiment from depressed levels, amid better than expected holiday spending and optimism around China's broader reopening following a lifting of its COVID-related restrictions. Selected industrials, especially aerospace and defence companies, were also able to benefit from the current backdrop. For value investors, it was a particularly satisfying period, with value outperforming growth by seven percentage points.

Despite the positive headline returns, share prices proved to be particularly volatile. The period started with a sharp sell-off as investors were concerned about the Bank of England's monetary policy tightening path and the poor economic outlook. An un-costed plan by Liz Truss's newly formed government in its 'mini-budget', to increase spending and implement tax cuts in a bid to boost growth and counter slowing activity further spooked market participants. Shares recovered in October 2022, after Truss was replaced by Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, and with the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reversing most of the unfunded tax-cutting proposals following weeks of market and political pressure. Tentative signs of moderating inflationary pressures in the US bolstered expectations of a slowdown in the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening cycle which also soothed investors' concerns, as did an easing of the stringent COVID-19 control policy in China, which boosted hopes of a recovery in demand. However, markets turned somewhat cautious in December 2022 as global central banks reaffirmed their commitment to bringing inflation down, as it remained well above their target levels, and economic data showed clear signs of slowing growth.

2023 kicked off on a positive note, building on the markets' resilient performance in 2022. Having started the year thinking that the end of interest rate rises was in sight, market participants became increasingly concerned that rates may have further to climb, after a string of economic reports and company results showed that many Western economies were performing better than expected. While inflation remained high, price pressures seemed to ease and the BoE was relatively dovish in its commentary as it announced a 0.5% rate hike in February 2023, the fourth time it has raised rates during the period, to the current level of 4.0%.

Over the period, the Company's NAV outperformed the return of the FTSE All-Share Index. The outperformance was primarily driven by our long-standing overweight stance in financials. Irish lender AIB Group was the leading contributor as its shares benefited from an improved outlook for interest income in an environment of rising rates. The group reported strong annual profits and robust loan growth, while it also announced higher dividends. Also within financials, reinsurance underwriter Conduit Holdings was another strong performer. It posted an impressive start to 2023 with a significant rise in premiums, and stated that it expected this 'exceptional pricing environment' to continue, reflecting a fundamental re-pricing of risk and an imbalance in the supply and demand of capital. Conduit is one of the few operators in the industry with capital available to deploy, which should allow for strong growth and profitability.

Meanwhile, designer and manufacturer of gift packaging and stationery IG Design's interim results highlighted a profit recovery and progress in the turnaround of its America's business. Its outlook statement highlighted a strong order book for 2023, coupled with stable customer relationships. Our view is that the business has significant recovery potential following several issues over the last two years, many of which should prove to be temporary.

Mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") activity also remained a strong theme within the Company's portfolio, despite the economic uncertainty. Oilfield and engineering services group John Wood Group was a beneficiary, as it received four unsolicited buyout proposals from US private equity group Apollo Global Management, all of which the company rejected, citing undervaluation of its stock. A smaller holding, Wentworth Resources, also accepted a takeover bid from its operational partner in December.

Conversely, after a strong performance last year, government outsourcer Serco was a detractor from performance, despite reiterating its expectations for profits to be in line with previous forecasts. Over 2022, the business grew by 10%, excluding COVID contracts and currency effects. It also recently reported that one of its biggest and most profitable contracts (worth close to $700 million) had been renewed for another five years. The Company has a large exposure to the outsourcing sector, where many companies have benefited from self-help and a stable demand environment, which has allowed their businesses to grow. They also benefit from having a degree of inflation protection in their contracts, which is particularly helpful in the current environment.

Shares in pharmaceutical group Roche Holdings also fell after the company warned that profits in 2023 will decline, as falling demand for its COVID therapy and diagnostics kits is likely to weaken sales. While this year was always going to prove more challenging after strong pandemic-related demand, the medium term outlook for the company remains strong with solid underlying growth and a broad drugs pipeline. Consequently, we have increased our holding in Roche whilst exiting our smaller position in AstraZeneca, given the former's relatively more attractive risk/ reward profile.

In the energy sector, the underweight stance in BP and Shell proved unhelpful over the review period after they announced a shift in their strategies alongside annual results. Both companies are allowing oil production to fall and using cash profits to invest in highly competitive renewable power industries, where future profitability is uncertain and likely lower than in their existing oil operations.

However, both announced a partial strategic U-turn and said they would invest more in oil production and less in renewables. We, on the other hand, prefer smaller, overseas-listed oil and gas producers because they trade on more attractive valuations, their focus is on maintaining or growing their oil and gas production and their profits are used to reward shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

Among other detractors, a small oil and gas producer and recent addition to the portfolio, Ithaca Energy, underperformed following the Government's decision to increase the windfall tax on profits made from extracting UK oil and gas. Nevertheless, we took advantage of the share price weakness and increased our position in the company. Ithaca Energy has acquired and developed an attractive portfolio of long-life oil and gas assets. The latter is of particular interest given the stronger longer term outlook for European gas prices in the wake of Western sanctions on Russia. Ithaca has a strong balance sheet, offers a very generous dividend yield of more than 20%, and has a clear distribution policy to pay a fixed percentage of its cash flows as dividends.

USE OF GEARING

During the review period, we continued to use contracts for difference (CFDs) to gear the Company's portfolio of long exposures and to eliminate some of the currency exposure for those holdings listed outside of the UK. Overall, there was a meaningful reduction in the Company's gearing level over the reporting period. Gearing stood at 5.3% at the end of February 2023 (compared to 10.0% at the end of August 2022). This reflects the completion of bids for five of the Company's holdings: ContourGlobal, Meggitt, RPS Group, Biffa and Euromoney Institutional Investor. Since the end of the reporting period, gearing has increased back to around 10%, as market volatility in March presented us with new investment opportunities across a number of sectors.

OUTLOOK

We remain selective and favour companies with lower levels of debt and the resilience to navigate uncertainty. Current valuations have priced in a weaker economic environment, which is likely to remain challenging in the near term, especially for those corporates and consumers in need of refinancing their debts.

Financials form the biggest part of the Company's portfolio, primarily banks and insurers. Higher interest rates have allowed banks to significantly improve their profitability at a time where earnings in many industries are under pressure, yet many investors continue to avoid them because they are scarred from the 2008 global financial crisis. However, UK and Irish banks have become far higher quality businesses since the changes to the regulatory environment over the past decade. They have strengthened their balance sheets, trimmed bloated cost bases, and pulled back from riskier lending. Furthermore, they are subject to robust regulatory frameworks, transparent accounting practices and have diversified deposit structures. Some of these attributes were absent from several smaller regional US banks and at Credit Suisse, leading to recent negative headlines and outcomes for investors in these companies.

Our holdings within the sector are diversified in terms of geographic and banking model exposure, with idiosyncratic factors driving their growth. For example, our largest holding, AIB Group, is not only an interest rate story but is also the beneficiary of an improvement in Ireland's banking market, where the number of competing groups has recently shrunk from five to three. The rising rate environment is also positive for life insurers, where we have a meaningful overweight position. Their earnings have proved resilient during the pandemic and should continue to benefit from an acceleration in the pace of pension fund re-risking.

Ongoing value in some defensive areas remain, such as tobacco or hidden defensives, for example, Government outsourcer Serco. However, we steer clear of crowded areas comprising expensively valued dollar-earning companies and other consumer staples.

The relative attractiveness of UK valuations versus other markets and the large divergence in performance between different parts of the market continue to create good opportunities for attractive returns from UK stocks on a three-to-five-year view. The smaller end of the market cap spectrum is particularly rich in investment opportunities given the lack of research coverage. For us, this has always been a big structural overweight, and the Company's portfolio currently has a mid and small cap exposure at around 60%. Smaller companies have incurred severe deratings over the past year as they are thought to be more cyclical and thus more susceptible to an economic slowdown or recession. However, in our opinion, some of the share price falls have been indiscriminate.

The attractive valuations in the UK have not gone unnoticed and after several months of limited activity there has been a recent uptick in M&A activity with private equity approaches for several UK companies, including our holding in John Wood Group. It demonstrates that valuations for UK stocks are low enough to maintain interest levels even in an uncertain market.

In our opinion, the UK market with its high dividends and low valuations offers better prospective returns than many other asset classes, including global equities.

ALEX WRIGHT

Portfolio Manager

27 April 2023

TWENTY LARGEST INVESTMENTS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2023

The Asset Exposures shown below measure exposure to market price movements as a result of owning shares, corporate bonds and derivative instruments. The Fair Value is the actual value of the portfolio as reported in the Balance Sheet. Where a contract for difference ("CFD") is held, the Fair Value reflects the profit or loss on the contract since it was opened and is based on how much the share price of the underlying share has moved.





Asset Exposure Fair

Value

£'000

£'000

%1 Long Exposures - shares unless otherwise stated AIB Group (corporate bond and long CFD) Banks 42,513 4.3 4,701 --------------- --------------- --------------- Serco Group Industrial Support Services 37,618 3.8 37,618 --------------- --------------- --------------- NatWest Group Banks 37,284 3.7 37,284 --------------- --------------- --------------- Imperial Brands Tobacco 36,439 3.6 36,439 --------------- --------------- --------------- Phoenix Group Holdings Life Insurance 35,572 3.6 35,572 --------------- --------------- --------------- Aviva Life Insurance 33,617 3.4 33,617 --------------- --------------- --------------- DCC Industrial Support Services 33,058 3.3 33,058 --------------- --------------- --------------- Sanofi (long CFD) Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 32,819 3.3 454 --------------- --------------- --------------- Barclays Banks 32,075 3.2 32,075 --------------- --------------- --------------- Roche Holdings Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 31,672 3.2 31,672 --------------- --------------- --------------- Mitie Group Industrial Support Services 27,772 2.8 27,772 --------------- --------------- --------------- OMV Oil, Gas & Coal 25,578 2.5 25,578 --------------- --------------- --------------- Ryanair Holdings (shares and long CFD) Travel & Leisure 22,883 2.3 2,895 --------------- --------------- --------------- Spire Healthcare Group Health Care Providers 20,636 2.0 20,636 --------------- --------------- --------------- Babcock International Group Aerospace & Defense 19,035 1.9 19,035 --------------- --------------- --------------- C&C Group (shares and long CFD) Beverages 17,928 1.8 15,038 --------------- --------------- --------------- Legal & General Group (long CFD) Life Insurance 17,779 1.8 (250) --------------- --------------- --------------- Conduit Holdings Non-Life Insurance 17,293 1.7 17,293 --------------- --------------- --------------- Ithaca Energy Oil, Gas & Coal 16,496 1.6 16,496 --------------- --------------- --------------- Close Brothers Group Banks 16,273 1.6 16,273 ========= ========= ========= Twenty largest long exposures 554,340 55.4 443,256 Other long exposures 498,488 49.9 463,146 ========= ========= ========= Gross Asset Exposure (102 holdings) 1,052,828 105.3 --------------- --------------- Portfolio Fair Value 906,402 =========

1 Asset Exposure is expressed as a percentage of Shareholders' Funds.

Below are details of the Fair Value and Asset Exposure of Investments.

FAIR VALUE AND ASSET EXPOSURE OF INVESTMENTS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2023





Fair

Value

£'000 Asset Exposure

£'000

%1 Investments 904,659 904,659 90.5 Long CFDs 1,743 148,169 14.8 --------------- --------------- --------------- 906,402 1,052,828 105.3 ========= ========= ========= Cash at bank2 2,868 (143,558) (14.4) Fidelity Institutional Liquidity Fund 86,573 86,573 8.7 Other net current assets (excluding derivative assets and liabilities) 4,187 4,187 0.4 --------------- --------------- --------------- Shareholders' Funds 1,000,030 1,000,030 100.0 ========= ========= =========

The Company uses gearing through the use of long CFD positions. Gross gearing as at 28 February 2023 was 5.3% (31 August 2022: 10.0% and 28 February 2022: 6.9%).

1 Asset Exposure is expressed as a percentage of Shareholders' Funds

2 The asset exposure column for cash at bank has been adjusted to assume the Company traded direct holdings rather than exposure being gained through long CFD positions. The amount is derived by taking the cost of the shares underlying the long CFDs when the contracts were opened less the cash at bank balance at the period end.

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

BOARD CHANGES

Andy Irvine stepped down as Chairman of the Board and as a non-executive Director at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 14 December 2022. He was replaced as Chairman by Dean Buckley and Nigel Foster replaced Mr Buckley as Senior Independent Director at the same time.

DISCOUNT MANAGEMENT AND SHARE REPURCHASES

Under the Company's discount management policy, the Board seeks to maintain the discount in single digits in normal market conditions and will repurchase shares to help stabilise the share price discount.

The Board will approve the issuance of shares if the Company's shares are trading at a sufficient level of premium to ensure that it adds value for Shareholders and that the issue of shares is not dilutive. Issuing shares increases the size of the Company, making it more liquid and allowing costs to be spread out over a larger pool of assets.

Over the reporting period, the Company's shares traded at a discount ranging from 2.8% to 10.3% with an average discount of 6.3%. The peer group average discount as at 28 February 2023 was 9.8%.

In the reporting period, the Company did not issue any shares or carry out any share repurchases and this remains the case up until the date of this report.

The Board continues to monitor the level of the Company's discount closely and will take action when it believes to do so will be effective and to the benefit of Shareholders.

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board's policy is to pay dividends twice yearly in order to smooth the dividend payments for the Company's financial year. The Company's revenue return for the six months to 28 February 2023 was 3.04 pence per share.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.53 pence per share which is 10.0% higher than the 2.30 pence per share paid as the interim dividend in 2022. This will be paid on 21 June 2023 to Shareholders on the register on 12 May 2023 (ex-dividend date 11 May 2023). Shareholders should note that the Board will review the final dividend payment later in the year based on dividend receipts from the companies held in the portfolio. However, based on current forecasts, the Board would hope to maintain at least the same level of dividend as paid in the prior year and would intend to pay it entirely from the revenue earned in the reporting period.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Board, with the assistance of the Manager (FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited), has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the risk management and internal controls process, identifies the key existing and emerging risks and uncertainties faced by the Company.

The Board considers that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company continues to fall into the following categories: market, economic and political; cybercrime and information security; investment performance (including the use of derivatives and gearing); environmental, social and governance ("ESG"); competition; regulatory; key person and operational support; business continuity and discount control risks. Information on each of these risks is given in the Strategic Report section of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 August 2022, a copy of which can be found on the Company's pages of the Manager's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/specialvalues.

While the principal risks and uncertainties are the same as those at the previous year end, the uncertainty continues to be heightened by the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict dominating political risks and industry concerns. There is geopolitical and economic uncertainty, in addition to events currently being faced globally such as the various crisis situations in energy, the cost of living, rising inflation, food supply and the threat of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. More recently, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the buyout of Credit Suisse by UBS Group has caused turmoil in the global banking sector and volatility in the markets. The quantum of risks continues to change and the Board remains vigilant in monitoring such risks.

Climate change continues to be a key emerging issue, as well as a principal risk, that is confronting asset managers and their investors. The Board notes that the Manager has integrated ESG considerations, including climate change, into the Company's investment process. The Board will continue to monitor how this may potentially impact the Company, the main risk being the impact on investment valuations and shareholder returns.

Investors should be prepared for market fluctuations and remember that holding shares in the Company should be considered to be a long term investment. Risks are mitigated by the investment trust structure of the Company which means that no forced sales need to take place to deal with any redemptions. Therefore, investments in the Company's portfolio can be held over a longer time horizon.

The Manager has appropriate business continuity and operational plans in place to ensure the uninterrupted provision of services, including investment team key activities, including those of portfolio managers, analysts and trading/support functions. It reviews its operational resilience strategies on an ongoing basis and continues to take all reasonable steps in meeting its regulatory obligations and to assess operational risks, the ability to continue operating and the steps it needs to take to serve and support its clients, including the Board.

The Company's other third party service providers also have similar measures to ensure that business disruption is kept to a minimum.

TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER AND RELATED PARTIES

The Manager has delegated the Company's portfolio management and company secretariat services to FIL Investments International. Transactions with the Manager and related party transactions with the Directors are disclosed in Note 13 to the Financial Statements below.

GOING CONCERN STATEMENT

The Directors have considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, liquidity risk, credit risk, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of its portfolio, its expenditure and cash flow projections. The Directors, having considered the liquidity of the Company's portfolio of investments (being mainly securities which are readily realisable) and the projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company is financially sound and has adequate resources to meet all of its liabilities and ongoing expenses and can continue in operational existence for a period of at least twelve months from the date of this Half-Yearly Report.

This conclusion also takes into account the Board's assessment of the ongoing risks from the war in Ukraine, significant market events and regulatory changes and continued evolving variants of COVID.

Accordingly, the Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Continuation votes are held every three years and the next continuation vote will be put to shareholders at the AGM in 2025.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL

27 April 2023

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

a) the condensed set of Financial Statements contained within the Half-Yearly Report has been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's Standard: FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting; and

b) the Portfolio Manager's Half-Yearly Review and the Interim Management Report above, include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R.

In line with previous years, the Half-Yearly Report has not been audited by the Company's Independent Auditor.

The Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board on 27 April 2023 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by Dean Buckley, Chairman.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2023



Six months ended 28 February 2023

unaudited Year ended 31 August 2022

audited Six months ended 28 February 2022

unaudited



Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Gains/(losses) on investments - 52,800 52,800 - (64,441) (64,441) - (48,464) (48,464) Gains/(losses) on long CFDs - 34,556 34,556 - (14,992) (14,992) - (2,563) (2,563) Investment and derivative income 4 13,700 - 13,700 37,135 - 37,135 9,107 - 9,107 Other interest 4 1,438 - 1,438 877 - 877 181 - 181 Investment management fees 5 (2,806) - (2,806) (5,607) - (5,607) (2,806) - (2,806) Other expenses (459) - (459) (838) - (838) (470) - (470) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains - (2,131) (2,131) - 5,874 5,874 - 687 687 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 11,873 85,225 97,098 31,567 (73,559) (41,992) 6,012 (50,340) (44,328) Finance costs 6 (1,996) - (1,996) (1,243) - (1,243) (309) - (309) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 9,877 85,225 95,102 30,324 (73,559) (43,235) 5,703 (50,340) (44,637) Taxation on return/(loss) on ordinary activities 7 (8) - (8) (196) - (196) (32) - (32) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the period 9,869 85,225 95,094 30,128 (73,559) (43,431) 5,671 (50,340) (44,669) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Return/(loss) per ordinary share 8 3.04p 26.30p 29.34p 9.42p (23.00p) (13.58p) 1.80p (15.95p) (14.15p) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income. Accordingly the net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the period is also the total comprehensive income for the period and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.

The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary and presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC.

No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period and all items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2023













Notes

Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000 Other non-

distributable

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000 Total

Shareholders'

funds

£'000 Six months ended 28 February 2023 (unaudited) Total Shareholders' funds at 31 August 2022 16,205 238,442 3,256 5,152 629,078 30,466 922,599 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - 85,225 9,869 95,094 Dividend paid to Shareholders 9 - - - - - (17,663) (17,663) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total Shareholders' funds at 28 February 2023 16,205 238,442 3,256 5,152 714,303 22,672 1,000,030 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Year ended 31 August 2022 (audited) Total Shareholders' funds at 31 August 2021 15,651 205,466 3,256 5,152 702,637 21,928 954,090 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- New ordinary shares issued 11 554 33,118 - - - - 33,672 Costs associated with the issue of new ordinary shares - (142) - - - - (142) Net (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - - (73,559) 30,128 (43,431) Dividends paid to Shareholders 9 - - - - - (21,590) (21,590) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total Shareholders' funds at 31 August 2022 16,205 238,442 3,256 5,152 629,078 30,466 922,599 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Six months ended 28 February 2022 (unaudited) Total Shareholders' funds at 31 August 2021 15,651 205,466 3,256 5,152 702,637 21,928 954,090 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- New ordinary shares issued 11 528 31,673 - - - - 32,201 Net (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - (50,340) 5,671 (44,669) Dividend paid to Shareholders 9 - - - - - (14,136) (14,136) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total Shareholders' funds at 28 February 2022 16,179 237,139 3,256 5,152 652,297 13,463 927,486 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

BALANCE SHEET AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2023

Company number 2972628









Notes 28.02.23

unaudited

£'000 31.08.22

audited

£'000 28.02.22

Unaudited

£'000 Fixed assets Investments 10 904,659 835,672 775,792 --------------- --------------- --------------- Current assets Derivative instruments 10 2,631 28 1,355 Debtors 4,942 10,940 5,844 Amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers 425 8,190 10,530 Cash and cash equivalents 89,441 80,450 145,625 --------------- --------------- --------------- 97,439 99,608 163,354 ========= ========= ========= Current liabilities Derivative instruments 10 (888) (9,200) (10,507) Other creditors (1,180) (3,481) (1,153) --------------- --------------- --------------- (2,068) (12,681) (11,660) ========= ========= ========= Net current assets 95,371 86,927 151,694 ========= ========= ========= Net assets 1,000,030 922,599 927,486 ========= ========= ========= Capital and reserves Share capital 11 16,205 16,205 16,179 Share premium account 238,442 238,442 237,139 Capital redemption reserve 3,256 3,256 3,256 Other non-distributable reserve 5,152 5,152 5,152 Capital reserve 714,303 629,078 652,297 Revenue reserve 22,672 30,466 13,463 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total Shareholders' funds 1,000,030 922,599 927,486 ========= ========= ========= Net asset value per ordinary share 12 308.56p 284.67p 286.62p ========= ========= =========

CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2023









six months

ended

28.02.23

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.08.22

audited

£'000 six months

ended

28.02.22

Unaudited

£'000 Operating activities Investment income received 15,650 25,034 10,686 Net derivative income 3,479 9,133 2,858 Interest received 1,438 493 47 Investment management fee paid (2,831) (5,597) (2,839) Directors' fees paid (91) (157) (77) Other cash payments (416) (618) (376) --------------- --------------- --------------- Net cash inflow from operating activities before finance costs and taxation 17,229 28,288 10,299 ========= ========= ========= Finance costs paid (1,925) (1,186) (309) Overseas taxation incurred 51 (783) (57) --------------- --------------- --------------- Net cash inflow from operating activities 15,355 26,319 9,933 ========= ========= ========= Investing activities Purchases of investments (210,375) (359,829) (126,137) Sales of investments 192,392 347,076 184,319 Receipts on long CFDs 47,093 73,743 35,710 Payments on long CFDs (23,445) (80,763) (30,314) Movement on amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers 7,765 (8,150) (10,490) --------------- --------------- --------------- Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities 13,430 (27,923) 53,088 ========= ========= ========= Net cash inflow/(outflow) before financing activities 28,785 (1,604) 63,021 ========= ========= ========= Financing activities Dividends paid (17,663) (21,590) (14,136) Net proceeds from issue of shares - 34,132 32,273 Cost associated with the issue of new ordinary shares - (142) - Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities (17,663) 12,400 18,137 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 11,122 10,796 81,158 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 80,450 63,780 63,780 Effect of movement in foreign exchange (2,131) 5,874 687 --------------- --------------- --------------- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 89,441 80,450 145,625 ========= ========= ========= Represented by: Cash at bank 2,868 2,014 27,953 Amount held in Fidelity Institutional Liquidity Fund 86,573 78,436 117,672 --------------- --------------- --------------- 89,441 80,450 145,625 ========= ========= =========

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1 PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

Fidelity Special Values PLC is an Investment Company incorporated in England and Wales with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's registration number is 2972628, and its registered office is Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RP. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and intends to conduct its affairs so as to continue to be approved.

2 PUBLICATION OF NON-STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

The Financial Statements in this Half-Yearly Report have not been audited by the Company's Independent Auditor and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"). The financial information for the year ended 31 August 2022 is extracted from the latest published Financial Statements of the Company. Those Financial Statements were delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the Independent Auditor's Report which was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

3 ACCOUNTING POLICIES

(i) Basis of Preparation

The Company prepares its Financial Statements on a going concern basis and in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice ("UK GAAP") and FRS 102: The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland, issued by the Financial Reporting Council. The Financial Statements are also prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice: Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts ("SORP") issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") in July 2022. FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting has also been applied in preparing this condensed set of Financial Statements. The accounting policies followed are consistent with those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2022.

(ii) Going Concern

The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements. Accordingly, the Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Financial Statements. This conclusion also takes into account the Directors' assessment of the risks faced by the Company as detailed in the Interim Management Report above.

4 INCOME









six months

ended

28.02.23

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.08.22

audited

£'000 six months

ended

28.02.22

Unaudited

£'000 Investment income UK dividends 10,736 20,437 6,148 UK scrip dividends - 85 85 Interest on securities 109 - - Overseas dividends 2,234 ' 6,684 1,828 Overseas scrip dividends - 23 23 --------------- --------------- --------------- 13,079 27,229 8,084 ========= ========= ========= Derivative income Dividends received on long CFDs 621 9,906 1,023 --------------- --------------- --------------- Investment and derivative income 13,700 37,135 9,107 ========= ========= ========= Other interest Interest received on long CFDs* - 384 134 Interest received on bank deposits, collateral and money market funds 1,438 493 47 --------------- --------------- --------------- 1,438 877 181 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total income 15,138 38,012 9,288 ========= ========= =========

* Due to negative interest rates during the reporting period, the Company received interest on some of its long CFD positions.

No special dividends have been recognised in capital during the period (year ended 31 August 2022: £372,000 and six months ended 28 February 2022: £286,000).

5 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEES









six months

ended

28.02.23

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.08.22

audited

£'000 six months

ended

28.02.22

Unaudited

£'000 Investment management fees 2,806 5,607 2,806 ========= ========= =========

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

FII charges investment management fees at an annual rate of 0.60% of net assets.

6 FINANCE COSTS









six months

ended

28.02.23

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.08.22

audited

£'000 six months

ended

28.02.22

Unaudited

£'000 Interest paid on CFDs* 1,995 1,231 307 Interest on bank overdraft and collateral 1 12 2 --------------- --------------- --------------- 1,996 1,234 309 ========= ========= =========

* Increased compared to prior periods due to an increase in interest rates.

7 TAXATION ON RETURN/(LOSS) ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES









six months

ended

28.02.23

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.08.22

audited

£'000 six months

ended

28.02.22

Unaudited

£'000 Overseas taxation 8 196 32 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total taxation charge for the period 8 196 32 ========= ========= =========

8 RETURN/(LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE









six months

ended

28.02.23

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.08.22

audited

£'000 six months

ended

28.02.22

Unaudited

£'000 Revenue return per ordinary share 3.04p 9.42p 1.80p Capital return/ (loss) per ordinary share 26.30p (23.00p) (15.95p) --------------- --------------- --------------- Total return/ (loss) per ordinary share 29.34p (13.58p) (14.15p) ========= ========= =========

The return/(loss) per ordinary share is based on the net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the period divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares held outside of Treasury during the period, as shown below:

£'000 £'000 £'000 Net revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation 9,869 30,128 5,671 Net capital return/ (loss) on ordinary activities after taxation 85,225 (73,559) (50,340) --------------- --------------- --------------- Net total return/ (loss) on ordinary activities after taxation 95,094 (43,431) (44,669) ========= ========= =========

Number Number Number Weighted average number of ordinary shares help outside of Treasury during the period 324,098,920 319,869,879 315,639,997 ========= ========= =========

9 DIVIDENDS PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS









six months

ended

28.02.23

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.08.22

audited

£'000 six months

ended

28.02.22

Unaudited

£'000 Final dividend of 5.45 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 August 2022 17,663 - - Interim dividend of 2.30 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 August 2022 - 7,454 - Final dividend of 4.50 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 August 2021 - 14,136 14,136 --------------- --------------- --------------- 17,663 21,590 14,136 ========= ========= =========

The Company has declared an interim dividend for the six month period to 28 February 2023 of 2.53 pence per ordinary share (2022: 2.30 pence). The interim dividend will be paid on 21 June 2023 to Shareholders on the register at 12 May 2023 (ex-dividend date 11 May 2023). The total cost of this interim dividend, which has not been included as a liability in these Financial Statements, is £8,200,000 (2022: £7,454,000). This amount is based on the number of ordinary shares in issue held at the date of this report.

10 FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY

The Company is required to disclose the fair value hierarchy that classifies its financial instruments measured at fair value at one of three levels, according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values.

Classification Input Level 1 Valued using quoted prices in active markets for identical assets Level 2 Valued by reference to inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable (i.e. developed using market data) for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly Level 3 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using inputs that are not based on observable market data

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset. The valuation techniques used by the Company are as disclosed in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 August 2022 (Accounting Policies Notes 2 (k) and 2 (l) on pages 62 and 63.

The table below sets out the Company's fair value hierarchy:



28 February 2023 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 896,737 7,426 496 904,659 Derivative instrument assets - 2,631 - 2,631 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 896,737 10,057 496 907,290 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (888) - (888) ========= ========= ========= =========



31 August 2022 (audited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 835,224 - 448 835,672 Derivative instrument assets - 28 - 28 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 835,224 28 448 835,700 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (9,200) - (9,200) ========= ========= ========= =========



28 February 2022 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 775,353 - 439 775,792 Derivative instrument assets - 1,355 - 1,3 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 775,353 1,355 439 777,147 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (10,507) - (10,507) ========= ========= ========= =========

11 SHARE CAPITAL



28 February 2023

unaudited 31 August 2022

audited 28 February 2022

Unaudited Number of shares £'000 Number of shares £'000 Number of shares £'000 Issued, allotted and fully paid ordinary shares of 5 pence each Held outside of Treasury Beginning of the period 324,098,920 16,205 313,028,920 15,651 313,028,920 15,651 New ordinary shares issued - - 11,070,000 554 10,565,000 528 End of the period 324,098,920 16,205 324,098,920 16,205 323,593,920 16,179 ---------------- --------------- ---------------- --------------- ---------------- --------------- Total share capital 324,098,920 16,205 324,098,920 16,205 323,593,920 16,179 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ==========

During the period, no new ordinary shares were issued (year ended 31 August 2022: 11,070,000 shares and six months to 28 February 2022: 10,565,000 shares). The premium received on the issue of new ordinary shares year ended 31 August 2022 (£33,118,000) and six month period to 28 February 2022 (£31,673,000) was credited to the share premium account. At 28 February 2023, no shares were held in Treasury.

12 NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE

The calculation of the net asset value per ordinary share is based on the total Shareholders' funds divided by the number of ordinary shares held outside of Treasury.



28.02.23

unaudited 31.08.22

audited 28.02.22

Unaudited Total Shareholders' funds £1,000,030,000 £922,599,000 - Ordinary shares held outside of Treasury at period end 324,098,920 324,098,920 323,593,920 --------------- --------------- --------------- Net asset value per ordinary share 308.56p 284.67p 286.62p ========= ========= =========

It is the Company's policy that shares held in Treasury will only be reissued at net asset value per ordinary share or at a premium to net asset value per ordinary share and, therefore, shares held in Treasury have no dilutive effect. Since 3 December 2020, there have been no shares held in Treasury.

13 TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER AND RELATED PARTIES

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management and the role of Company Secretary to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

Details of the fee arrangements are given in Note 5 above. During the period, fees payable to FII for portfolio management services were £2,806,000 (year ended 31 August 2022: £5,607,000 and six months ended 28 February 2022: £2,806,000). At the Balance Sheet date, fees for portfolio management services of £459,000 (year ended 31 August 2022: £484,000 and six months ended 28 February 2022: £441,000) were accrued and included in other creditors.

FII also provides the Company with marketing services. The total amount payable for these services during the period was £134,000 (year ended 31 August 2022: £191,000 and six months ended 28 February 2022: £142,000). At the Balance Sheet date, marketing services of £nil (year ended 31 August 2022: £13,000 and six months ended 28 February 2022: £16,000) were accrued and included in other creditors.

As at 28 February 2023, the Board consisted of five Non-Executive Directors (as shown in the Directory in the Half-Yearly Report), all of whom are considered to be independent. None of the Directors have a service contract with the Company. The Chairman receives an annual fee of £43,000, the Chairman of the Audit Committee an annual fee of £34,000 and each other Director an annual fee of £29,000.

As at the date of this report, the following members of the Board held ordinary shares in the Company: Dean Buckley 50,000 shares, Nigel Foster 81,000 shares, Claire Boyle 7,466 shares, Ominder Dhillon nil shares and Alison McGregor 30,000 shares.

The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Results Announcement does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 28 February 2023 and 28

February 2022 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor.

The information for the year ended 31 August 2022 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies, unless otherwise stated. The report of the Auditor on those financial statements contained no qualification or statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

