Everest Global Plc - Appointment of Auditor

28 April 2023

Everest Global plc

("Everest Global" or the "Company")

Appointment of Auditor to the Company

Everest Global is pleased to announce the appointment of RPG Crouch Chapman LLP ("RPG"), as auditor to the Company.

The appointment of RPG follows the resignation of Jeffreys Henry LLP as auditors to the Company. Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") requires Jeffreys Henry LLP to send a statement of the reasons for ceasing to hold office. They have stated that in accordance with Section 519 of the Act, it is ceasing to hold office due to the following reason:

• Jeffreys Henry LLP has resigned as auditor on the grounds that the firm has taken the decision not to register as an auditor eligible to undertake Public Interest Entity audits.

There are no circumstances connected with Jeffreys Henry LLP ceasing to hold office as auditor which it considers should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors.

The Company further notes that it announced on 15 December 2022 that Jones Hunt & Keelings had been appointed as auditor of the Company however their registration as a Public Interest Entity auditor had not come through and as such they were not in a position to accept the appointment.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

