Bisichi Plc - Annual Financial Report

Summary:

Reported EBITDA: £40.0million (2021: £5.8million) Adjusted EBITDA: £39.4million (2021: £5.0million)

· The substantial increase in group earnings and cash generation during the year can be attributed to a very strong performance from the Group's South African coal processing operations.

· Group revenue improved significantly in 2022 despite limitations in coal exports from South Africa during the second half of the year.

· Andrew Heller appointed Executive Chairman following the death of Sir Michael Heller on 30thJanuary 2023.

· In light of the strong results achieved for the year and the performance of the South African operations, the Directors propose a total year-end dividend per share of 12p (2021: 6p) made up a final dividend of 4p (2021: 4p) and a special dividend of 8p (2021: 2p). This takes the total dividends per share for the year to 22p (2021: 6p).

Chairman, Andrew Heller, comments:

"I am very pleased to report to shareholders our results for the year ended 31 December 2022. The increase in group earnings and cash generation during the year can be attributed to a strong performance from our South African coal processing operations. On behalf of the Board, our late Chairman, and shareholders, I would like to thank all of our staff for their hard work and dedication during the course of the year"

BISICHI PLC

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

A TRIBUTE TO

SIR MICHAEL HELLER Kt MA

Chairman 1981-2023

It was with great sadness that the Board of Bisichi announced the death of its Chairman, Sir Michael Heller Kt MA (1936-2023) on the 30thJanuary 2023. Cambridge-educated Sir Michael qualified as an accountant, but became a businessman and philanthropist of considerable stature, whose achievements were recognised with a knighthood in 2013. Instrumental in the development of several companies, including Bisichi, Sir Michael's focussed direction and decision making, wise advice and moral compass, were pivotal to the Company's success and will be sorely missed. Meticulously watching cash flow, and ensuring that the Company always had regular income, was the cornerstone of Sir Michael's business strategy. To a very great degree, this explains why Bisichi has performed so well when so many of its peers no longer exist. Fortunately, despite being unwell and in hospital, Sir Michael was able to appreciate the Company's success in 2022. In his typically humorous fashion, he took enormous pleasure in telling the nurses at his bedside how well the Company had done. The greatest legacy that the Board can give him is to continue the work that he so tirelessly put in to the development of the Company, and to continue its growth. Thank you Sir Michael for everything that you have done: the Company is greatly indebted to you.

Strategic report

Strategic report

The Directors present the Strategic Report of the company for the year ending 31 December 2022. The aim of the Strategic Report is to provide shareholders with the ability to assess how the Directors have performed their duty to promote the success of the company for the collective benefit of shareholders.

STRATEGIC REPORT

Chairman's Statement

I am very pleased to report to shareholders that for the year ended 31 December 2022, your company made a profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £40.0million (2021: £5.8million) and an operating profit before depreciation, fair value adjustments and exchange movements (Adjusted EBITDA) of £39.4million (2021: £5.0million). These strong earnings for the Group can be attributed to a strong performance from Sisonke Coal Processing, the Group's South African coal processing operation which benefited from significantly improved prices in all its markets.

During the year, a disconnect in global energy markets contributed to an increase in the weekly Free on Board (FOB) coal price from Richards Bay Coal Terminal (API4 price) from $125 per metric tonne at the end of 2021 to a peak of over $360 in August. Overall, the API4 price averaged $273 in 2022 compared to $125 in 2021. The higher export prices achievable for our coal along with higher domestic prices, particularly during the second half of the year, contributed significantly to the increase in Group revenue and profitability during the year. Revenues for the year would have been even better if we had not encountered constraints in transporting coal for export on the South African rail network, constraints which were beyond our control. For this reason, exports during the year decreased to 262,000 metric tonnes compared to 320,000 metric tonnes in 2021.

At Black Wattle, the Group's South African coal mining operation, our transition into new mining areas impacted adversely our coal production, particularly during the first half of the year. As previously reported, the transition into the new mining areas was completed in July last year and in the second half of the year Black Wattle achieved improved production of 0.52million metric tonnes compared to 0.30million metric tonnes in the first half of the year. The mine achieved production of 0.82million metric tonnes in 2022 compared to 1.05million metric tonnes in 2021. The increases in our reserves, plant and equipment that are evident on the balance sheet are mainly attributable to the costs of completing the development of the new mining areas which will be mined throughout 2023.

Despite the lower coal production from Black Wattle, at Sisonke Coal Processing we were able maintain the levels of coal processed. During the year the Group sold 1.29million metric tonnes compared to 1.45million metric tonnes of coal in 2021. For the year, the Group reported £95.1million in revenue (2021: £50.5million) with the higher prices achievable for our coal offsetting the lower quantity of coal sold.

Looking forward into 2023, we have already seen coal prices in the export market come back down to similar levels last seen at the beginning of 2022. With the outlook for global energy demand less certain, your management will be focussing on improving production levels at Black Wattle and keeping operating costs low. We continue to mitigate the uncertainties in transporting coal for export on the South African rail network by maintaining diversified sales through the domestic market.

We are pleased to include in our annual report this year our new climate change report on page 11. The Group recognises that climate change represents one of the most significant challenges facing the world today and supports the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The Group recognises the need, and is committed to, diversifying its future business activities into areas outside of coal. The Group is continually looking at alternative independent mining and renewable energy related opportunities, as well as new opportunities to add to our existing UK property and listed equity investment portfolios. In the interim, we continue to work closely with Vunani Mining, our BEE partner in Black Wattle and Sisonke Coal processing, in being responsible stewards of our legacy coal operations taking into account the climate-related risks outlined in our climate report and the impact these risks may have on all our stakeholders.

In the UK, we have seen rental revenue from our retail property portfolio remain stable in 2022. The Group billed revenue from our directly owned property portfolio of £1.11million (2021: £1.12million) during the year. The Group continues to hold its joint venture development investment in West Ealing, with London & Associated Properties PLC and Metroprop Real Estate Ltd. A final decision on whether to sell the land or build out the flats has yet to be taken.

As previously announced, we are pleased to welcome John Heller to the Board of Bisichi PLC as a non-executive director. The appointment took effect on the 29 March 2023. John is the Chairman and Managing Director of London & Associated Properties PLC which holds a 41.6% stake in Bisichi and a Director of Intu Debenture PLC. John's valuable experience in property investment and management, makes him an excellent addition to the Board. John's knowledge and experience will enhance the Group's strategy of growing the company's existing and future spread of business interests and investments, and will help to offset the loss of our late Chairman, Sir Michael Heller.

Finally, in light of the strong results achieved for the year and the performance of our South African operations, the Directors propose a total year-end dividend per share of 12p (2021: 6p) made up a final dividend of 4p (2021: 4p) and a special dividend of 8p (2021: 2p). The final and special dividends proposed will be payable on Friday 28 July 2023 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 7 July 2023. This takes the total dividends per share for the year to 22p (2021: 6p).

On behalf of the Board, our late Chairman, and shareholders, I would like to thank all of our staff for their hard work and dedication during the course of the year

Andrew Heller

Executive Chairman & Managing Director

26 April 2023

STRATEGIC REPORT

Principal activity, strategy & business model

The company carries on business as a mining company and its principal activity is coal mining and coal processing in South Africa. The company's strategy is to create and deliver long term sustainable value to all our stakeholders through our business model which can be broken down into three key areas:

1 Acquisition & investment

The Group continues to oversee responsibly its existing mining and processing operations in South Africa as well as actively to seek and evaluate new alternative mining related opportunities. The Group aims to achieve this through new commercial arrangements.

In addition, we seek to balance the high risk of our mining operations with a dependable cash flow from our UK property investment operations and listed equity investment portfolios. The company primarily invests in retail property across the UK as well as residential property development. The UK Retail property portfolio is managed by London & Associated Properties PLC whose responsibility is to actively manage the portfolio to improve rental income and thus enhance the value of the portfolio over time.

2 Production & sustainability

The Group strives to mine its remaining South African coal reserves in an economical and sustainable manner that delivers value to all our stakeholders.

3 Processing & marketing

The Group seeks to achieve value from its South African coal processing infrastructure through the washing, transportation and marketing of coal into both the domestic and export markets.

STRATEGIC REPORT

Mining Review

Despite mining and logistical challenges, 2022 was an unprecedented year in terms of performance for our South African coal mining and processing operations. Higher coal prices contributing strongly to the profitability of the Group. With more uncertainty in the coal market going into 2023, management will be focussing on improving production levels and keeping operating costs low.

Production and operations

The transition to new mining areas at Black Wattle, our South African mining operation, impacted production in 2022, particularly in the first half of the year. For the year, the mine achieved production of 0.82million metric tonnes compared to 1.05million metric tonnes in 2021. Looking forward, both our mining contractors have fully transitioned into the new mining area where mining conditions are expected to improve steadily over the course of 2023. In addition, management will be focussing on keeping operating costs low in light of global inflationary pressures that started to impact our operations during the course of 2022.

We continue to work closely with Vunani Mining, our BEE partner in Black Wattle and Sisonke Coal processing, in being responsible stewards of our legacy coal operations, which have a life of mine of seven years, taking into account the climate related risks outlined in our climate report on page 11 and the impact these risks may have on all our stakeholders.

Main trends/markets

The disconnect in global energy markets in 2022 had a significant impact on demand and prices achievable for our coal over the year. In the international market the average weekly price of Free On Board (FOB) Coal from Richard Bay Coal Terminal (API4 price) averaged $273 in 2022 compared to $125 in 2021.

The higher prices, along with a stronger US Dollar compared to the South African Rand, resulted in the Group achieving an average Rand price of R3,770 per tonne of export coal sold from the mine in 2022 compared to R1,129 in 2021. The Group's export sales are via Richards Bay Coal Terminal, primarily under the Quattro programme which allows junior black-economic empowerment coal producers direct access to the coal export market via the terminal. During the second half of the year exports were limited by constraints in transporting coal for export on the South African rail network, exports volumes from our South African operations decreased during the year to 262,000 metric tonnes compared to 320,000 metric tonnes in 2021.

In light of the export constraints, the Group continued to supply the majority of its coal to the South African domestic market in 2022. The strong demand in the international market contributed to higher domestic prices achievable for our coal, particularly in the second half of the year. For the year, the Group achieved an average domestic price of R774 per tonne coal sold compared to R470 in 2021. Domestic sales volumes from our South African operations decreased slightly during the year to 1.03million metric tonnes (2021: 1.13million metric tonnes) mainly due to a build of coal stocks at year end.

In 2022, the Group achieved an average Rand price per tonne of coal sold of R1,384 compared to R616 in 2021. The higher coal prices contributed to the increase in Group revenue during the year offsetting lower sales volumes.

Looking forward into 2023, in the first quarter we have seen API4 prices average $145 and uncertainties remain, particularly with regard to the outlook for the international coal price as well as the impact of continued constraints in transporting coal for export on the South African rail network. In light of this, management will be focussing in 2023 on improving production levels, maintaining a diversified sales market, and keeping operating costs low.

Sustainable development

The Group's South African operations continue to strive to conduct business in a safe, environmentally and socially responsible manner. Some highlights of our Health, Safety and Environment performance in 2022:

• The Group's South African operations recorded 2 Lost time Injuries during 2022 (2021: Two).

• No cases of Occupational Diseases were recorded.

• Zero claims for the Compensation for Occupational Diseases were submitted.

In South Africa, the new government regulated Broad-Based Socio-Economic Empowerment Charter for the Mining and Minerals Industry, 2020 (New Mining Charter) came into force from March 2020. The New Mining Charter is a regulatory instrument that facilitates sustainable transformation, growth and development of the mining industry. The Group is committed to fully complying with the New Mining Charter and providing adequate resources to this area in order to ensure opportunities are expanded for historically disadvantaged South Africans (HDSAs) to enter the mining and minerals industry. In addition, we continue to adhere and make progress in terms of our Social and Labour Plan and our various BEE initiatives. A fuller explanation of these can be found in our Sustainable Development Report on page 7.

During the year the Group continued with its various employee and community related bursary and training initiatives. One of the key highlights for the year was the successful completion by Takalani Sandani, Mine Manager of Black Colliery, in his bursary studies. On behalf of the Group, the Board congratulates Takalani in obtaining his Masters of Business Administration from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, an affiliate of the University of Pretoria.

Takalani Sandani at his Graduation

Prospects

Management would like to thank all our South African employees and stakeholders for their significant contribution to the Group's performance in 2022. Going forward, your management are optimistic that 2023 will be another successful year for our South African operations.

STRATEGIC REPORT

Sustainable development

The Group is fully committed to ensuring the sustainability of both our UK and South African operations and delivering long term value to all our stakeholders.

Social, community and human rights issues

The Group believes that it is in the shareholders' interests to consider social and human rights issues when conducting business activities both in the UK and South Africa. Various policies and initiatives implemented by the Group that fall within these areas are discussed within this report.

Health, Safety & Environment (HSE)

The Group is committed to creating a safe and healthy working environment for its employees and the health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance.

HSE performance in 2022:

• No cases of Occupational Diseases were recorded.

• Zero claims for the Compensation for Occupational Diseases were submitted.

• No machines operating at Black Wattle exceeded the regulatory noise level.

• The Group's South African operations recorded 2 Lost time Injuries during 2022.

In addition to the required personnel appointments and assignment of direct health and safety responsibilities on the mine, a system of Hazard Identification and Risk Assessments has been designed, implemented and maintained at Black Wattle and at Sisonke Coal Processing.

Health and Safety training is conducted on an ongoing basis. We are pleased to report all relevant employees to date have received training in hazard identification and risk assessment in their work areas.

A medical surveillance system is also in place which provides management with information used in determining measures to eliminate, control and minimise employee health risks and hazards and all Occupational Health hazards are monitored on an ongoing basis.

Various systems to enhance the current HSE strategy have been introduced as follows:

• In order to improve hazard identification before the commencing of tasks, mini risk assessment booklets have been distributed to all mine employees and long term contractors on the mine.

• Dover testing is conducted for all operators. Dover testing is a risk detection and accident reduction tool which identifies employees' problematic areas in their fundamental skills in order to receive appropriate training.

• A Job Safety Analysis form is utilised to ensure effective identification of hazards in the workplace.

• In order to capture and record investigation findings from incidents, an incident recording sheet is utilised by line management and contractors.

• Black Wattle Colliery utilises ICAM (Incident Cause Analysis Method).

• On-going training on first aid is being conducted with all employees involved with this discipline.

The Group continues to monitor and adhere to all of the South African government's Covid-19 related guidelines and regulations including all updates and advice from the National Department of Health, the Department of Minerals Resources and Energy and the Office of the President.

Black Wattle Colliery Social and Labour Plan (SLP) and Community Projects

Black Wattle Colliery is committed to true transformation and empowerment as well as poverty eradication within the surrounding and labour providing communities.

Black Wattle is committed to providing opportunities for the sustainable socio-economic development of its stakeholders, such as:

• Employees and their families, through Skills Development, Education Development, Human Resource Development, Empowerment and Progression Programmes.

• Surrounding and labour sending communities, through Local Economic Development, Rural and Community Development, Enterprise Development and Procurement Programmes.

• Empowering partners, through Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) and Joint Ventures with Historically Disadvantaged South African (HDSA) new mining entrants and enterprises.

• The company engages in on going consultation with its stakeholders to develop strong company-employee relationships, strong company-community relationships and strong company-HDSA enterprise relationships.

The key focus areas in terms of the detailed SLP programmes were updated as follows:

• Implementation of new action plans, projects, targets and budgets were established through regular workshops with all stakeholders.

• A comprehensive desktop socio-economic assessment was undertaken on baseline data of the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality (STLM) and Nkangala District Municipality (NDM).

• The STLM is still in the process of finalising its 2022-2027 Local Economic Development (LED) Plan. Once finalised, Black Wattle Colliery will select projects from the 2022-2027 STLM LED plan for the inclusion in its 2022-2027 SLP. The Black Wattle Colliery SLP will thereafter be submitted to the department of Mineral Resources and Energy for approval.

• The building of the new school hall at the Phumelele Secondary School in the Rockdale Township was completed.

• Various upgrades were initiated at the Evergreen School nearby to Black Wattle.

Black Wattle has implemented various community initiatives including:

• A community training environmental project, where local community members are trained to safely cut and remove non-indigenous vegetation, the making, bagging and sales of charcoal.

• Certain community members have been identified for training in areas regarding mining and beneficiation. These areas include but are not limited to conveyor maintenance, operation of mining machinery and training in environmental waste management.

• An interlocking block manufacturing operation will be started during 2023, making interlocking blocks for building homes

• One HDSA Male completed his University studies in the 2022 academic year.

• Two HDSA females completed their University studies in the 2022 academic year.

• Two local community HDSA members were enrolled for the new academic year.

Environment & Environment Management Programme

South Africa

Under the terms of the mine's Environmental Management Programme approved by the Department of Mineral Resource and Energy ("DMRE"), Black Wattle undertakes a host of environmental protection activities to ensure that the approved Environmental Management Plan is fully implemented. In addition to these routine activities, Black Wattle regularly carries out environmental monitoring activities on and around the mine, including evaluation of ground water quality, air quality, noise and lighting levels, ground vibrations, air blast monitoring, and assessment of visual impacts. In addition to this Black Wattle also performs quarterly monitoring of all boreholes around the mine to ensure that no contaminated water filters through to the surrounding communities.

Black Wattle is fully compliant with the regulatory requirements of the Department of Water Affairs and Forestry and has an approved water use licence.

Black Wattle Colliery has substantially improved its water management by erecting and upgrading all its pollution control dams in consultation with the Department of Water Affairs and Forestry.

A performance assessment audit was conducted to verify compliance to our Environmental Management Programme and no significant deviations were found.

United Kingdom

The Group's UK activities are principally retail property investment as well as residential property development whereby we provide or develop premises which are rented to retail businesses or sold on to end users. We seek to provide tenants and users in both these areas with good quality premises from which they can operate or reside in an environmentally sound manner.

Procurement

In compliance with the Mining Charter and the Mineral and Petroleum Resource Development Act, the Group's South African operations has implemented a BBBEE-focussed procurement policy which strongly encourages our suppliers to establish and maintain BBBEE credentials. At present, BBBEE companies provide approximately 90 percent of Black Wattle's equipment and services.

Mining Charter

In South Africa, the new government regulated Broad-Based Socio-Economic Empowerment Charter for the Mining and Minerals Industry, 2020 (New Mining Charter) came into force from March 2020. The New Mining Charter is a regulatory instrument that facilitates sustainable transformation, growth and development of the mining industry. The Group's mining operation is expected to reach various levels of compliance to the New Mining Charter over a period of five years from March 2020. The Group is committed to providing adequate resources to this area in order to ensure full compliance to the New Mining Charter is achieved over the transitional period. As part of Black Wattle's commitment to the New Mining Charter, the company seeks to:

• Expand opportunities for historically disadvantaged South Africans (HDSAs), including women and youth, to enter the mining and minerals industry and benefit from the extraction and processing of the country's resources;

• Utilise the existing skills base for the empowerment of HDSAs; and

• Expand the skills base of HDSAs in order to serve the community.

Employment & Diversity

In the UK, the Board of Bisichi PLC at 31 December 2022 comprised of:

Number of board members Percentage of the board Number of senior positions on the board Number in executive management Percentage of Executive management Men 7 100% 3 4 100% Women 0 0% 0 0 0% Not specified/prefer not to say 0 0% 0 0 0%

Number of board members Percentage of the board Number of senior positions on the board Number in executive management Percentage of Executive management White British or other White (including minority white groups) 6 86% 3 4 100% Mixed/Multiple Ethnic Groups 0 0% 0 0 0% Asian/Asian British 1 14% 0 0 0% Black/African/Caribbean/Black British 0 0% 0 0 0% Other ethnic group, including Arab 0 0% 0 0 0%

The above data has been collected through self-reporting by the Board members. Questions asked include gender identity or sex and ethnic background.

At 31 December 2022 the Company did not meet the target of at least 40% of the individuals on its board of directors are women and at least one of the senior positions on the Board are held by a women. The Group is committed to improving upon its gender and diversity targets at all employment levels within the Group through a required build-up of sufficient talent pools, training up of employees and targeted recruitment policies. The Group's South African operations are committed to achieving the goals of the South African Employment Equity Act and is pleased to report the following:

• Black Wattle Colliery has exceeded the 10 percent women in management and core mining target.

• Black Wattle Colliery has achieved over 15 percent women in core mining.

• 94 percent of the women at Black Wattle Colliery are HDSA females.

In terms of directors, employees and gender representation, at the year end the Group had 9 directors (8 male and 2 from a minority ethnic or HDSA Background, 1 female from a minority ethnic or HDSA Background), 6 senior managers (5 male and 2 from a minority ethnic or HDSA Background, 1 female from a minority ethnic or HDSA Background) and 228 employees (158 male and 134 from a minority ethnic or HDSA Background, 70 female and 66 from a minority ethnic or HDSA Background).

Black Wattle Colliery has successfully submitted their annual Employment Equity Report to the Department of Labour. In terms of staff training some highlights for 2022 were:

• 1 employee was trained in ABET (Adult Basic Educational Training) on various levels;

• An additional 8 disabled HDSA women continued their training on ABET levels one to four.

• Four HDSA persons were enrolled for apprenticeships in 2022; these are categorised as follows:

• One HDSA female employee was enrolled for her apprenticeship.

• Two HDSA females and one HDSA male from the local community were enrolled for their apprenticeships.

• Further to the above, we confirm that one HDSA Male completed his bursary studies in 2022, while two HDSA females continued their bursary studies in 2022.

• Two HDSA females were allocated new Bursaries for 2022.

Highlights for 2022 for Sisonke Coal Processing:

· One employee was trained in ABET (Adult Basic Educational Training) on various levels

Employment terms and conditions for our employees based at our UK office and at our South African mining operations are regulated by and are operated in compliance with all relevant prevailing national and local legislation. Employment terms and conditions provided to mining staff meet or exceed the national average. The Group's mining operations and coal washing plant facility are labour intensive and unionised. During the year no labour disputes, strikes or wage negotiations disrupted production or had a significant impact on earnings. The Group's relations to date with labour representatives and labour related unions continue to remain strong.

Anti-slavery and human trafficking

The Group is committed to the prevention of the use of forced labour and has a zero tolerance policy for human trafficking and slavery. The Group's policies and initiatives in this area can be found within the Group's Anti-slavery and human trafficking statement found on the Group's website at www.bisichi.co.uk.

Climate Change reporting

The Group recognises that climate change represents one of the most significant challenges facing the world today and supports the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Our aim is to:

- minimize our contribution to greenhouse gas emissions;

- to consider and plan for the physical and transitional risks of climate change on our operations; and

- to work with stakeholders, including local government and communities, to mitigate the impact of climate-related challenges.

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

Bisichi is committed to managing the impact of its operations on the planet and the impact of climate change on its operations, particularly to ensure continued operational and financial resilience in a changing world and marketplace. Bisichi understands the importance of these matters to its investors, partners, and regulatory authorities and, as required by the Listing Rules, has adopted the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosure's framework for communicating climate related financial risks.

The Group's primary operations are coal mining and processing in South Africa. Hydrocarbons are a key source of energy and heat for the foreseeable future and the Company's operations have contributed to meeting market demand for coal, particularly in South Africa. However, the Group's operations form part of a wider energy and natural resources market which is in the process of transitioning, in conjunction with the published government, national and supra-national policies, to net-zero.

In the current year, the Group has aligned its climate disclosures in this Strategic Report to the four Task force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") recommendations and the 11 recommended disclosures as outlined below. This is the first year the Group has published a report in line with the TCFD Recommendations and the Group has endeavoured to make disclosures consistent with the TCFD recommended disclosures taking into consideration the short to medium term life of its South African coal operation and the size and complexity of the Group as a whole. The Group continues to develop and enhance its infrastructure, strategies, structures, resources and tools to manage the risks and opportunities presented by climate change and to ensure its ongoing climate change reporting disclosure is fully consistent in all areas with the TCFD recommended disclosures.

TCFD Pillar TCFD Recommended Disclosure Bisichi PLC Governance Board's oversight of climate risk and opportunities. The Board has ultimate responsibility for the monitoring and development of the Group's approach to climate risk and opportunities.



In light of the size of the Group, ESG matters are considered as part of the Group's regular board meetings and at other appropriate points during the year.



The Board has developed and implemented a Climate Change Policy and monitor the content, effectiveness and implementation of this Policy on a regular basis.



The Group's Climate Change Policy can be found on the Group's website at www.bisichi.co.uk.



Short, medium and long term strategic decisions, including those on capital allocation and portfolio management, are considered by Group management who make recommendations to the Board. Climate related issues and policy are included as significant factors for consideration in the decision making process, both in the management recommendation and in the Board's consideration of the relevant issue.



On-going climate related issues are integrated into the Group's business risk management process and reporting thereof to the Board and Audit Committee.



The Group has regard to best practice in its area of operations, its health and safety and environmental obligations and seeks to ensure high standards of business conduct in its operations. It will review compliance with the TCFD Recommendations on an ongoing basis, and report on its performance on a yearly basis. Management's role in assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities. Responsibility for the application of this Policy rests with, but is not limited to, all employees and contractors engaged in relevant activities under the Group's operational control. The Group's managers are responsible for promoting and ensuring compliance with this Policy and any related individual site-level policies and practices.



At our South African operations, management have commenced engagement with key stakeholders in order to ensure awareness of our climate change policy as well as the potential impact of climate change on our environment and operations. We continue our collaboration with our contractors on GHG Emission Reporting, and we are actively looking for opportunities to partner with our stakeholders to drive the uptake of carbon neutral solutions.



For material strategic or financial decisions, the Group may consider procuring expert advice from third party consultants on the impact in the short, medium and long term of the decision, and ensure that such information is fully considered as part of the evaluation of the relevant matter. Strategy Climate-related risks

and opportunities the Group has identified over the short, medium, and long run. The Group considers the current life of mine of its South African operations to fall within a short to medium term horizon. Within this horizon, climate change transition risks may impact our South African coal mining and processing operations. Risks include:

- coal price and demand volatility;

- availability and cost of financing and third party services such as insurance;

- delays or restrictions to regulatory approvals;

- early retirement of our coal processing and mining operations; and

- Carbon pricing and taxes, that may create additional costs through the value chain.



The Group have assessed physical climate risk profiles produced by the World Bank, particularly in relation to our South African operations. The Group considers the physical risks of variations in climate over the current life of mine of our South African operations to be mainly limited to an increased risk of seasonal flooding that may impact the operating efficiency, costs and revenues of our mining and processing operations.



In a longer term horizon, and in a scenario where the useful life of our South African operations is extended, the above short to medium term transitional risks are expected to continue to apply. In addition, in a scenario, such as the International Energy Association's ("IEA") Pathway to Net Zero by 2050 ("NZE 2050"), where climate policies are effectively implemented that support a transformation to net zero emissions by 2050 and limiting the rise of global temperatures to 1.5°C by the end of the century, policies will lead to significant coal demand decline over the longer term. This in turn will impact the carrying value and long term viability of our South African coal operations as well as the stakeholders and communities reliant on our operations. Extreme weather events, over the long term in South Africa, such as floods, and droughts, as well as changes in rainfall patterns, temperature, and storm frequency will also affect the operating efficiency, costs and revenues of our mining and processing operations, supply chains and impact the communities living close to our operations.



Clean coal research and technology initiatives such as carbon capture may result in opportunities to increase the useful life of our South African coal mining and processing operations. In addition, the clean energy transition provides opportunities for the Group to diversify its business activities and equity investment portfolio into renewable and extractive industries that will benefit from and are critical to the transition to a clean energy system



The main sources of scope 1 & 2 Green House Gas (GHG) emissions for the Group have been associated with our South African coal mining and processing operations, namely due to fuel combustion and electricity usage. Improvements in the cost competitiveness of lower emission sources of energy provide opportunities to lower overall operating costs at our operations as well as reduce overall GHG Emissions.



In the UK we have identified the following material physical and transitional risks related to our UK Retail portfolio:

- Long term physical risk through changes in climate, flood risk and extreme weather; and

- Short-term transition risk from emerging regulation related to energy performance ("EPC") and enhanced disclosures. Impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on businesses, strategy, and financial planning. Management have incorporated and regularly review the following strategies and procedures in relation to it South African coal operations:

• Review of the impact of climate change and the global transition to clean energy, particularly in relation to the current life of mine of the Group's coal operations;

• Regular research and analysis of the coal market demand outlook;

• Regular research and analysis on the outlook of the South African coal mining industry and climate change regulation including mining regulation, energy procurement and licensing, and carbon taxing;

• Regular communication with financial service providers and suppliers on any future changes to availability and cost of services;

• Regular research and analysis on the progress of clean coal technology and related regulatory initiatives; and

• Regular dialogue and seeking collaboration with governments and local communities and other stakeholders on climate change-related challenges.



The Board has identified the need to mitigate GHG emission heavy sources of electricity usage at our coal washing plant. Management are currently in the process of evaluating opportunities to reduce these emissions taking into particular consideration the financial viability and long term sustainability of the projects.



The below areas have been identified where GHG emissions can be further reduced through:

• Minimising land clearance for new project facilities;

• Adoption of mitigation strategies for preserving integrity of environment;

• Minimising tree felling;

• The use of modern, energy and fuel efficient equipment;

• The inclusion of the impact of GHG emissions as an evaluation criteria in the selection of mining contractors, suppliers and equipment. Particular consideration will be given to the choice of vehicles used for the mine fleet, employee transportation and the haulage fleet. Where possible energy and fuel efficiency will be a factor in the selection of vehicles as this will not only reduce GHG emissions but also reduce operating costs. In addition to the efficiency of the fleet itself, opportunities will be sought for improving the use of the vehicles.

• Scheduling of excavation and haulage activities to optimise activities and avoid double handling, where this is operationally practical; and

• The upgrading of energy-intensive machinery over time will be used to improve efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions compared to machinery that has been removed.



Further energy efficiency opportunities will also be investigated.



Potential water scarcity has increased management focus on opportunities to increase the usage efficiency of our existing water supply and water recycling systems. The introduction of a closed loop filter press system for coal fines in 2019 and additional other work concluded or planned on our water recycling systems at our coal processing facility will result in a lowering of our overall cost of water and the environmental footprint of our operations. Increased risks of flooding have been incorporated at planning stage in new opencast mining areas that have been opened.



Transition and physical risks related to climate change are regularly discussed at Board level, particularly those related to the long term viability of the Group's South African coal operations and the future allocation of capital. The Board regularly considers the need for coal as an energy source both globally and in South Africa over the life of mine of our operations and in its long term planning. The Board is committed to responsible stewardship of our legacy South African coal assets taking into account the impact climate change related risks may have on all our local stakeholders. We recognise the need to collaborate with government, employees and communities, to ensure a just transition for our stakeholders through the transition to a low carbon economy.

The Board regularly evaluates and continues to seek opportunities to diversify its business activities and equity investment portfolio, particularly into renewable and extractive industries that predominantly mine commodities identified by the IEA as critical in the transition to a clean energy system. Any significant developments will be reported to shareholders in due course.



The Board continue to monitor and regularly review adherence by the Group to changes to UK EPC. The Group have incorporated the ongoing impact of EPC regulatory standards into its decision making process. Resilience of strategy, taking into consideration different climate-related scenarios, including a 2°C or lower scenario. Management have incorporated climate scenarios into our strategic operational planning and review process. We have assessed the resilience of our coal operations compared to the IEA's NZE2050 Scenario, which sets out what additional measures would be required over the next ten years to put the world as a whole on track for net zero emissions by mid-century. The Scenario indicates a significant coal demand decline over the longer term impacting the potential commercial longevity of the Group's South African operations. In addition we have assessed physical climate risk profiles for our South African operations obtained via the World Bank Group's Climate Change Knowledge Portal. The outcomes of scenario testing and physical climate profiling have been incorporated into the long term strategic planning and decision making processes of the Group.



Over the short to medium term, considering the potential impact of transitional climate risks on the Group's South African operations, the Group's climate strategy and policy is regularly scrutinised by senior management and the Board in regard to any changes in coal demand outlook and climate regulatory policy that may impact our operations over the current life of mine. A recent example being the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan ("JET IP") announced by the South African Government for 2023-2027.



The Board encourages senior and local management to assess principal and emerging climate-related risks on a regular basis. Risks identified are to be reported to and discussed at Board level and incorporated into the strategy and planning of the Group. Risk Management Processes for identifying and assessing climate related risks. The Group's risk management processes are developed, implemented and reviewed by the Board, who retain ultimate responsibility for them.



In addition to the Group's management of its principal risks and uncertainties, climate change impacts are mainly considered from two environmental perspectives, the impact of our South African coal mining and processing operations on the climate and the effect of global climate change on our operations and stakeholders.



Heavy sources of GHG emissions have been identified from our annual Greenhouse Gas emissions recording and reporting.



The Board and Senior management remain in regular communication with local regulatory bodies, climate research providers, coal market analysts, suppliers, and services providers to ensure climate related risks and changes in regulatory policy are identified and assessed on a regular basis. Senior and local management in South Africa are encouraged by the Board to identify local climate related risks and changes in regulatory policy that may impact our South African coal operations.



Management continually engage with governments and local communities and other stakeholders on climate change-related challenges impacting the local area and the South African coal industry at large. Processes for managing climate-related risks. The Board and Senior management co-ordinate the Group's analysis and planning of the effects of climate change on our business. The Board regularly discusses the impact of any risks identified through the organisation, particularly in relation to material matters that may impact the viability of the Group's coal operations. The Board regularly reviews and analyses coal market and outlook research, particularly in relation to targets set out in local climate policy such as JET IP and global climate scenarios such as NZE 2050.



The mitigation of GHG emissions and identification of climate related risks has been integrated into our corporate policy, project and procurement evaluation criteria at our South African operations to ensure it is consistently applied and managed.



The Group continuously monitors and reports key performance indications relating to environmental matters, including the location of CO2 emissions, their levels and intensity.



On an ongoing basis, the Group assesses the impact of carbon pricing, climate regulation and taxation on going concern assumptions, the Group's current and future strategy and operations. Processes for identifying, assessing, and managing

climate-related risks are integrated into the overall

risk management. New or evolving climate change risks identified by both senior and local management are to be reported to and discussed at Board level and incorporated into the strategy, planning and climate policy of the Group.



Where possible, plans to mitigate the effect of climate change on our operations and our local communities will be integrated into the mines regulatory environmental management and social and labour plans. Metrics and Targets Metrics used by the Group to assess climate related risks and opportunities in line with its strategy and risk management process. A financial segmentation of the Group's South African coal mining and processing assets that are impacted by the climate related risks and opportunities outlined above can be found on page 82.



The Group recognises that its ability to reduce overall carbon emissions is constrained at present by the main segment of it business activities, being coal mining and processing in South Africa. The Group has, however, sought to appropriately target its emission reduction strategy to the elements of its operations where a meaningful reduction in greenhouse gas emissions can be effected, and this will be reflected in the targets set by the Group in due course.



The Group measures and report our CO2 emissions across the Group including a breakdown of UK and South African coal operations. See below for disclosure of emissions during the year. Scope 1, Scope 2 and, if appropriate, Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the related risks. The Group is committed to measuring and reporting our scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, see below for disclosure of emissions during the year.



Scope 3 emissions are not currently measured given the size and life of mine of the Group's South African coal operations and the uncertainty and impracticality in accurately measuring such emissions throughout the value chain. The Group will continue to assess the above approach as part of its continued review of compliance with the TCFD Recommendations and taking into account any material changes in future business activities. Targets used by the Group to manage climate-related risks and opportunities and performance against targets. Over 99% of the Group's GHG Emissions relate to our South African coal operations which has a current life of mine of 7 years.



In the short term, the Group's continues to evaluate areas where GHG emissions can be further reduced, particularly scope 2 emissions related to the heavy sources of electricity usage at our coal washing plant. Once the Group has identified the scope of further potential reductions, their time, capital cost and practicability of implementation, short term targets for the Group will be reassessed.



Over the long term, as part of the Group's business strategy, the Board continues to evaluate opportunities to diversify its business activities. In turn, targets related to GHG emissions will be re-evaluated in line with any future changes in the Group's planned operating activities.

Green House Gas reporting

We have reported on all of the emission sources required under the Companies Act 2006 (Strategic Report and Directors' Reports) Regulations.

The data detailed in these tables represent emissions and energy use for which Bisichi Mining plc is responsible. To calculate our emissions, we have used the main requirements of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Standard and a methodology adapted from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (2019), along with the UK Government GHG Conversion Factors for Company Reporting 2022.

Any estimates included in our totals are derived from actual data which have been extrapolated to cover the full reporting periods. Our reporting includes our energy use and emissions associated with our UK office, which are minimal (2.5 tonnes of CO2e).

The Group's carbon footprint: 2022

CO2e

Tonnes 2021

CO2e

Tonnes Emissions source: Emissions from the combustion of fuel or the operation of any facility including fugitive emissions from refrigerants use 39,564 41,960 Emissions resulting from the purchase of electricity, heat, steam or cooling by the company for its own use (location based) 12,267 12,040 Total gross emissions 51,831 54,000 Of which: UK 3 2 South Africa 51,828 53,998 Intensity: Tonnes of CO2 per £ sterling of revenue 0.0005 0.0011 Tonnes of CO2 per tonne of coal produced 0.0629 0.0516

kWh kWh Energy consumption used to calculate above emissions 87,292,816 83,079,614 Of which UK 12,341 10,186

Principal risks & uncertainties

PRINCIPAL RISK PERFORMANCE AND MANAGEMENT OF THE RISK COAL PRICE AND VOLUME RISK

The Group is exposed to coal price risk as its future revenues will be derived based on contracts or agreements with physical off-take partners at prices that will be determined by reference to market prices of coal at delivery date.

The Group's South African mining and coal processing operational earnings are significantly dependent on movements in both the export and domestic coal price.

The price of export sales is derived from a US Dollar-denominated export coal price and therefore the price achievable in South African Rands can be influenced by movements in exchange rates and overall global demand and supply. The volume of export sales achievable can be influenced by rail capacity and export quota constraints at Richards Bay Coal Terminal under the Quattro programme.

The domestic market coal prices are denominated in South African Rand and are primarily dependant on local demand and supply.

In the short term, disconnections in global energy markets and global economic volatility may result in additional price volatility in both the export and domestic market due to fluctuations in both demand and supply.

Longer term both the demand and supply of coal in the domestic and global market may be negatively impacted by climate related risks such as regulatory changes related to climate change and governmental CO2 emission commitments.

The Group primarily focuses on managing its underlying production and processing costs to mitigate coal price volatility as well as from time to time entering into forward sales contracts with the goal of preserving future revenue streams. The Group has not entered into any such contracts in 2021 and 2022.

The Group's export and domestic sales are determined based on the ability to deliver the quality of coal required by each market together with the market factors set out opposite. Volumes of export sales achieved during the year were primarily dependent on the Group's ability to produce the higher quality of coal required for export, obtaining adequate rail capacity and utilising allowable export quotas under the Quattro programme. The volume of domestic market sales achieved during the year were primarily dependant on local demand and supply as well as the Group's ability to produce the overall quality of coal required. The Group continues to assess on an ongoing basis its dependence on the above factors and evaluate alternative means to ensure coal sales and prices achieved are optimised.

The Group assesses on an ongoing basis the impact of volatility in global energy markets, economic volatility and climate change related risks may have on the Group's mining operations and future investment decisions as outlined in the Group's climate change reporting on page 11. MINING RISK

As with many mining operations, the reserve that is mined has the risk of not having the qualities and accessibility expected from geological and environmental analysis. This can have a negative impact on revenue and earnings as the quality and quantity of coal mined and sold by our mining operations may be lower than expected.

This risk is managed by engaging independent geological experts, referred to in the industry as the "Competent Person", to determine the estimated reserves and their technical and commercial feasibility for extraction. In addition, management engage Competent Persons to assist management in the production of detailed life of mine plans as well as in the monitoring of actual mining results versus expected performance and management's response to variances. The Group continued to engage an independent Competent Person in the current year. Refer to page 5 for details of mining performance.

CURRENCY RISK

The Group's operations are sensitive to currency movements, especially those between the South African Rand, US Dollar and British Pound. These movements can have a negative impact on the Group's mining operations revenue as noted above, as well as operational earnings.

The Group is exposed to currency risk in regard to the Sterling value of inter-company trading balances with its South African operations. It arises as a result of the retranslation of Rand denominated inter-company trade receivable balances into Sterling that are held within the UK and which are payable by South African Rand functional currency subsidiaries.

The Group is exposed to currency risk in regard to the retranslation of the Group's South African functional currency net assets to the Sterling reporting functional currency of the Group. A weakening of the South African Rand against Sterling can have a negative impact on the financial position and net asset values reported by the Group.

Export sales within the Group's South African operations are derived from a US Dollar-denominated export coal price. A weakening of the US Dollar can have a negative impact on the South African Rand prices achievable for coal sold by the Group's South African mining operations. This in turn can have a negative impact on the Group's mining operations revenue as well as operational earnings as the Group's mining operating costs are Rand denominated. In order to mitigate this, the Group may enter into forward sales contracts in local currencies with the goal of preserving future revenue streams. The Group has not entered into any such contracts in 2022 and 2021.

Although it is not the Group's policy to obtain forward contracts to mitigate foreign exchange risk on inter-company trading balances or on the retranslation of the Group's South African functional currency net assets, management regularly review the requirement to do so in light of any increased risk of future volatility.

Refer to the 'Financial Review' for details of significant currency movement impacts in the year. NEW RESERVES AND MINING PERMISSIONS

The life of the mine, acquisition of additional reserves, permissions to mine (including ongoing and once-off permissions) and new mining opportunities in South Africa generally are contingent on a number of factors outside of the Group's control such as approval by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the Department of Water Affairs and Forestry and other regulatory or state owned entities.

In addition, the Group's South African operations are subject to the government Mining Charter with the New Mining Charter which came into force from March 2020. Failure to meet existing targets or further regulatory changes to the Mining Charter, could adversely affect the mine's ability to retain its mining rights in South Africa.

The work performed in the acquisition and renewal of mining permits as well as the maintenance of compliance with permits includes factors such as environmental management, health and safety, labour laws and Black Empowerment legislation (such as the New Mining Charter); as failure to maintain appropriate controls and compliance may in turn result in the withdrawal of the necessary permissions to mine. The management of these regulatory risks and performance in the year is noted in the Mining Review on page 5 as well as in the Sustainable Development report on page 7 and in this section under the headings environmental risk, health & safety risk and labour risk. Additionally, in order to mitigate this risk, the Group strives to provide adequate resources to this area including the employment of adequate personnel and the utilisation of third party consultants competent in regulatory compliance related to mining rights and mining permissions. POWER SUPPLY RISK

The current utility provider for power supply in South Africa is the government run Eskom. Eskom continues to undergo capacity problems resulting in power cuts and lack of provision of power supply to new projects. Any power cuts or lack of provision of power supply to the Group's mining operations may disrupt mining production and impact on earnings.

The Group's mining operations have to date not been affected by power cuts. However the Group manages this risk through regular monitoring of Eskom's performance and ongoing ability to meet power requirements. In addition, the Group continues to assess the ability to utilise diesel generators as an alternative means of securing power in the event of power outages. FLOODING RISK

The Group's mining operations are susceptible to seasonal flooding which could disrupt mining production and impact on earnings.

Management monitors water levels on an ongoing basis and various projects have been completed, including the construction of additional dams, to minimise the impact of this risk as far as possible.

ENVIRONMENTAL RISK

The Group's South African mining operations are required to adhere to local environmental regulations. Any failure to adhere to local environmental regulations, could adversely affect the mine's ability to mine under its mining right in South Africa.

In line with all South African mining companies, the management of this risk is based on compliance with the Environment Management Plan. In order to ensure compliance, the Group strives to provide adequate resources to this area including the employment of personnel and the utilisation of third party consultants competent in regulatory compliance related to environmental management.

To date, Black Wattle is fully compliant with the regulatory requirements of the Department of Water Affairs and Forestry and has an approved water use licence. Further details of the Group's Environment Management Programme are disclosed in the Sustainable development report on page 7. HEALTH & SAFETY RISK

Attached to mining there are inherent health and safety risks. Any such safety incidents disrupt operations, and can slow or even stop production. In addition, the Group's South African mining operations are required to adhere to local Health and Safety regulations as well as enhanced health and Safety measures related to Covid-19.

The Group has a comprehensive Health and Safety programme in place to mitigate this risk. Management strive to create an environment where Health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance. Our Health & Safety programme provides clear guidance on the standards our mining operation is expected to achieve. In addition, management receive regular updates on how our mining operations are performing. Further details of the Group's Health and Safety Programme are disclosed in the Sustainable Development report on page 7. CLIMATE CHANGE RISK

Climate change is a material issue that can affect our South African coal business through:

- changes in carbon pricing, taxes, and coal mining regulation;

- extreme climatic events;

- access to capital and services and allocation thereof; and

- reduced demand and prices for coal.

Transition and physical risks related to climate change are regularly discussed and acted upon at Board and management levels, particularly those related to the viability of the Group's South African coal operations and the future allocation of capital. Further details of the Group's performance and management of climate change related risk is set out in the Group's climate change report on page 11. LABOUR RISK

The Group's mining operations and coal washing plant facility are labour intensive and unionised. Any labour disputes, strikes or wage negotiations may disrupt production and impact earnings.

In order to mitigate this risk, the Group strives to ensure open and transparent dialogue with employees across all levels. In addition, appropriate channels of communication are provided to all employment unions at Black Wattle to ensure effective and early engagement on employment matters, in particular wage negotiations and disputes.

Refer to the 'Employment' section on page 9 for further details. CASHFLOW RISK

Commodity price risk, currency volatility and the uncertainties inherent in mining may result in favourable or unfavourable cashflows.

In order to mitigate this, we seek to balance the high risk of our mining operations with a dependable cash flow from our UK property investment operations which are actively managed by London & Associated Properties PLC and our equity investment portfolio. Due to the long term nature of the leases, the effect on cash flows from property investment activities are expected to remain stable as long as tenants remain in operation. Refer to Financial and Performance review on page 24 for details of the property and investment portfolio performance. PROPERTY VALUATION RISK

Fluctuations in property values, which are reflected in the Consolidated Income Statement and Balance Sheet, are dependent on an annual valuation of the Group's commercial and residential development properties. A fall in UK commercial and residential property can have a marked effect on the profitability and the net asset value of the Group as well as impact on covenants and other loan agreement obligations.

The economic performance of the United Kingdom, including the potential final impact of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union ("Brexit"), counter inflationary regulatory measures, as well as the current economic performance and trends of the UK retail market, may impact the level of rental income, yields and associated property valuations of the Group's UK property assets including its investments in Joint Ventures.



The Group utilises the services of London & Associated Properties PLC whose responsibility is to actively manage the portfolio to improve rental income and thus enhance the value of the portfolio over time. In addition, management regularly monitor banking covenants and other loan agreement obligations as well as the performance of our property assets in relation to the overall market over time.

Management continues to monitor and evaluate the impact of Brexit , counter inflationary regulatory measures and the current economic performance of the UK retail market on the future performance of the Group's existing UK portfolio. In addition, the Group assesses on an ongoing basis the performance of the UK retail market on the Group's banking covenants, loan obligations and future investment decisions.

Refer to page 28 for details of the property portfolio performance.

Financial & performance review

The movement in the Group's Adjusted EBITDA from £5.0million in 2021 to £39.4million in 2022 can mainly be attributed to higher prices achievable for our coal from the Group's South African operations. This offset the higher operating costs and lower coal sale volumes in 2022.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and mining production are used as key performance indicators for the Group and its mining activities as the Group has a strategic focus on the long term development of its existing mining reserves and the acquisition of additional mining reserves in order to realise shareholder value. Mining production can be defined as the coal quantity in metric tonnes extracted from our reserves during the period and held by the mine before any processing through the washing plant. Whilst profit/(loss) before tax is considered as one of the key overall performance indicators of the Group, the profitability of the Group and the Group's mining activities can be impacted by the volatile and capital intensive nature of the mining sector. Accordingly, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are primarily used as key performance indicators as they are indicative of the value associated with the Group's mining assets expected to be realised over the long term life of the Group's mining reserves. In addition, for the Group's property investment operations, the net property valuation and net property revenue are utilised as key performance indicators as the Group's substantial property portfolio reduces the risk profile for shareholders by providing stable cash generative UK assets and access to capital appreciation. Certain key performance indicators below are not Generally Accepted Accounting Practice measures and are not intended as a substitute for those measures, and may or may not be the same as those used by other companies.

Key performance indicators

The key performance indicators for the Group are: 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 For the Group: Operating profit before depreciation, fair value adjustments and exchange movements (adjusted EBITDA) 39,363 5,028 EBITDA 39,980 5,849 Profit before tax 38,014 2,501 For our property investment operations: Net property valuation 10,465 10,525 Net property revenue 1,108 1,119 For our mining activities: Operating profit before depreciation, fair value adjustments and exchange movements (adjusted EBITDA) 38,126 4,266 EBITDA 37,856 4,145

Tonnes

'000 Tonnes

'000 Mining production 824 1,046 Quantity of coal sold 1,287 1,447

The key performance indicators of the Group

can be reconciled as follows: Mining

£'000 Property

£'000 Other

£'000 2022

£'000 Revenue 93,413 1,108 590 95,111 Transport and loading cost (5,201) - - (5,201) Mining and washing costs (38,008) - - (38,008) Other operating costs excluding depreciation (12,078) (456) (5) (12,539) Operating profit before depreciation, fair value adjustments and exchange movements (adjusted EBITDA) 38,126 652 585 39,363 Exchange movements (270) - - (270) Fair value adjustments - (60) - (60) Gains on investments held at fair value through profit and loss (FVPL) - - 1,036 1,036 Operating profit excluding depreciation 37,856 592 1,621 40,069 Share of loss in joint venture - (89) - (89) EBITDA 37,856 503 1,621 39,980 Net interest movement (663) (210) - (873) Depreciation (1,093) - - (1,093) Profit before tax 38,014

The key performance indicators of the Group

can be reconciled as follows:

Mining

£'000 Property

£'000 Other

£'000 2021

£'000 Revenue 49,226 1,119 175 50,520 Transport and loading cost (5,569) - - (5,569) Mining and washing costs (32,438) - - (32,438) Other operating costs excluding depreciation (6,953) (527) (5) (7,485) Operating profit before depreciation, fair value adjustments and exchange movements (adjusted EBITDA) 4,266 592 170 5,028 Exchange movements (121) - - (121) Fair value adjustments - 255 - 255 Gains on investments held at fair value through profit and loss (FVPL) - - 812 812 Operating profit excluding depreciation 4,145 847 982 5,974 Share of loss in joint venture - (125) - (125) EBITDA 4,145 722 982 5,849 Net interest movement (777) Depreciation (2,571) Profit before tax 2,501

Adjusted EBITDA is used as a key indicator of the operating trading performance of the Group and its operating segments representing operating profit before the impact of depreciation, fair value adjustments, gains/(losses) on disposal of other investments and foreign exchange movements. The Group's operating segments include its South African mining operations and UK property. The performance of these two operating segments are discussed in more detail below.

The Group achieved an EBITDA for the year of £40.0million (2021: £5.8million). The movement compared to the prior year can mainly be attributed to the EBITDA from our mining activities of £37.9million (2021: £4.1million). In addition, the Group's fair value loss, related to our UK property was £0.1million (2021: gain £0.3million) and gains related to investments held at fair value through profit and loss were £1.0million (2021: £0.8million).

The Group reported a profit before tax of £38.0million (2021: £2.5million) for the year resulting in an increase in taxation for the year to £11.9million (2021: £0.8 million). This resulted in the Group achieving an overall profit for the year after tax of £26.1million (2021: £1.7million), of which £17.6million (2021: £1.5million) was attributable to equity holders of the company.

South African mining operations

Performance

The key performance indicators of the Group's South African mining operations are presented in South African Rand and UK Sterling as follows: South African Rand UK Sterling 2022

R'000 2021

R'000 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Revenue 1,886,276 1,004,444 93,413 49,226 Transport and loading costs (105,023) (113,641) (5,201) (5,569) Mining and washing costs (767,490) (661,929) (38,008) (32,438) Operating profit before other operating costs and depreciation 1,013,763 228,874 50,204 11,219 Other operating costs (excluding depreciation) (12,078) (6,953) Operating profit before depreciation, fair value adjustments and exchange movements (adjusted EBITDA) 38,126 4,266 Exchange movements (270) (121) EBITDA 37,856 4,145

2022

'000 2021

'000 Mining production in tonnes 824 1,046

2022

R 2021

R Net Revenue per tonne of mining production 2,162 852 Mining and washing costs per tonne of mining production (931) (633) Operating profit per tonne of mining production before other operating costs and depreciation 1,231 219

Net Revenue per tonne of mining production can be defined as the revenue price achieved per metric tonne of mining production less transportation and loading costs.

A breakdown of the quantity of coal sold and revenue of the Group's South African mining operations are presented in metric tonnes and South African Rand as follows:

Domestic

'000 Export

'000 2022

'000 Domestic

'000 Export

'000 2021

'000 Quantity of coal sold in tonnes 1,025 262 1,287 1,127 320 1,447

Domestic

R'000 Export

R'000 2022

R'000 Domestic

R'000 Export

R'000 2021

R'000 Revenue 795,132 1,091,144 1,886,276 530,905 473,539 1004,444 R R R R R R Net Revenue per tonne of coal sold 774 3,770 1,384 470 1,129 616 Mining and washing costs per tonne of coal sold (596) (457) Operating profit per tonne of coal sold before other operating costs and depreciation 788 158

The quantity of coal sold can be defined as the quantity of coal sold in metric tonnes by the Group in any given period. Net Revenue per tonne of coal sold can be defined as the revenue price achieved less transportation and loading costs per metric tonne of coal sold.

Total net revenue per tonne of coal sold for the Group's mining and processing operations increased for the year from R616 per tonne of coal sold in 2021 to R1,384 in 2022, attributable to the average price increases achieved in both the export and domestic market. A decrease in mining production from Black Wattle and an increase in coal inventories at the end of the year offset an increase in buy-in coal processed during the year resulting in the quantity of coal sold for the year decreasing to 1.287million tonnes (2021: 1.447million tonnes). Overall, revenue from the Group's South African mining operations increased during the year to R1.886billion compared to revenue of R1.005billion in 2021 with the increase in revenue per tonne of coal sold offsetting the lower coal sales volumes, particularly in the export market.

Mining and washing costs per tonne of coal sold during the year increased from R457 per tonne in 2021 to R596 per tonne in 2022 mainly due to increases in buy-in coal costs and mining costs per tonne from Black Wattle. This resulted in an increase in total mining and washing costs for the Group to R767.4million (2021: R661.9million).

Other operating costs (excluding depreciation) of £12.08million (2021: £6.95million) include general administrative costs and administrative salaries and wages related to our South African mining operations that are incurred both in South Africa and in the UK. These costs are not significantly impacted by movements in mining production and coal processing. The increase during the year can mainly be attributed to higher salaries and wages costs attributable to the improved financial performance of the Group in the same period. Overall costs in South Africa were in line with management's expectations and local inflation.

In summary, the movement in the Group's Adjusted EBITDA from £5.0million in 2021 to £39.4million in 2022 can mainly be attributed to higher prices achievable from the Group's South African coal processing operations. This offset the higher mining, washing and operating costs and lower coal sales volumes incurred in 2022. A further explanation of the mines operational performance can be found in the Mining Review on page 5.

Non-controlling interest Black Wattle

As previously reported, the Group's subsidiary Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd signed an agreement to acquire additional coal reserves during the year. The new reserves of 6.1million metric tonnes, extends the life of mine of Black Wattle to seven years and remains subject to regulatory approval. The acquisition was negotiated in conjunction with a re-negotiation of 2.1million metric tonnes of separate coal reserves previously acquired from the same seller, as previously announced in our 2018 annual report.

Vunani Mining (Pty) Ltd our black economic empowered shareholders at Black Wattle, were integral in the success in acquiring both of these reserves. As a result, it was agreed that Vunani Mining will share equally in any distributable economic benefit from the coal reserves as part of their non-controlling interest in Black Wattle. This has been achieved through a new shares issue in Black Wattle that was completed on 12 April 2022. The total issued share capital in Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd was increased further from 1000 shares to 1002 shares at par of R1 through the following share issue:

- a subscription of 1 "B" Share at par by Bisichi Mining (Exploration Limited), a 100% subsidiary of the Group;

- a subscription of 1 "B" Share at par by Vunani Mining (Pty) Ltd

The "B" shares rank pari passu with the ordinary shares save that they have sole rights to the distributable profits attributable to the above mining reserves held by Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd. A non-controlling interest is therefore recognised for all profits distributable to the "B" shares held by Vunani Mining (Pty) Ltd from the date of issue of the shares (12 April 2022).

Details of Vunani's non-controlling interest held at year end can be found in the Non-controlling interest note on page 102.

UK property investment

Performance

The Group's portfolio is managed actively by London & Associated Properties plc. Rental performance was marginally below levels achieved in 2022. Net property revenue (excluding joint ventures and service charge income) across the portfolio decreased during the year to £1.108million (2021: £1.119million). The property portfolio was externally valued at 31 December 2022 and the value of UK investment properties attributable to the Group at year end decreased marginally to £10.465million (2021: £10.525million).

Joint venture property investments

The Group holds a £0.6million (2021: £0.6million) joint venture investment in Dragon Retail Properties Limited, a UK property investment company. The open market value of the company's share of investment properties included within its joint venture investment in Dragon Retail Properties decreased marginally during the year to £1.019million (2021: £1.040million).

The Group continues to hold a £0.4million (2021: £0.5million) 50% joint venture investment in West Ealing Projects Limited, a UK unlisted property development company. West Ealing Projects Limited's only asset is a property development in West Ealing, London. The carrying value of the Group's share of the trading property inventory included within this development is valued at £4.1million (2021: £3.7million). The joint venture has obtained planning consent for a residential development of 56 flats. During 2022 the joint venture explored the possibility of a consented land sale but did not receive sufficiently attractive offers during a period of extreme building costs inflation to persuade the venture to sell. A final decision on whether to sell the land or build out the flats has yet to be taken and we look forward to updating shareholders further in due course.

The Group continues to hold a one third joint venture investment in Development Physics Limited, a UK unlisted property development company. The remaining two thirds is held equally by London & Associated Properties PLC and Metroprop Real Estate Ltd. The company was set up with the purpose of delivering a residential development of 44 flats and 4 town houses in Purley, London. Development Physics acquired a series of options on the site and registered for planning permission for its development. The planning application submitted in 2022 was rejected in January 2023 despite being recommended for approval by the planning officer. The joint venture has appealed this decision and we will update shareholders on progress in due course. At year end, the negative carrying value of the investment held by the Group was £14,000 (2021: £3,000).

Overall, the Group achieved net property revenue of £1.2million (2021: £1.2million) for the year which includes the company's share of net property revenue from its investment in joint ventures of £108,000 (2021: £88,000).

Other Investments

During the year the Group's non-current investments held at fair value through profit and loss increased from £3.6million in 2021 to £12.6million due to net additions during the year of £8.2million (2021: £1.2million) and gains from investments of £0.7million (2021: £0.7million). The investments comprise of £6.8million (2021: £1.56million) of investments listed on stock exchanges in the United Kingdom and £5.8million (2021: £2.07million) of investments listed on overseas stock exchanges. The Group's listed investments are primarily in entities involved in extractive and energy related (including renewable energy) business activities.

Cashflow & financial position

The following table summarises the main components of the consolidated cashflow for the year: Year ended

31 December

2022

£'000 Year ended

31 December

2021

£'000 Cash flow generated from operations before working capital and other items 39,768 5,028 Cash flow from operating activities 30,698 4,432 Cash flow from investing activities (16,584) (2,706) Cash flow from financing activities (7,206) (271) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,908 1,455 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 482 (1,078) Exchange adjustment (25) 105 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 7,365 482 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December comprise: Cash and cash equivalents as presented in the balance sheet 10,590 3,018 Bank overdrafts (secured) (3,225) (2,536) 7,365 482

Cash flow generated from operating activities increased compared to the prior year to £30.7million (2021: £4.4million). This can mainly be attributed to the increase in operating profit during the year of £39.0million (2021: £3.4million) net of taxes paid of £7.9million (2021: refund of £0.2million) and an increase in inventories of £4.0million (2021: decrease £2.1million). The operating profit can mainly be attributed to the improved coal revenue per tonne achieved during the year.

Investing cashflows primarily reflect the net acquisitions of listed equity investments of £8.1million (2021: £0.9million) and capital expenditure during the year of £8.5million (2021: £1.8million) which can mainly be attributable to mine development costs at Black Wattle. As at year end the Group's mining reserves, plant and equipment had a carrying value of £16.4million (2021: £9.0 million) with capital expenditure being offset by depreciation of £1.1million (2021: £2.5milion) and exchange translation movements of £0.6million (2021: £0.4million) for the year.

Cash outflows from financing activities includes a net increase in borrowings of £0.5million (2021: decrease £0.3million). In addition, dividends were paid during the year to equity shareholders of £0.6million (2021: £Nil) and to minority shareholders of £7.0million (2021: £Nil).

Overall, the Group's cash and cash equivalents increased during the year by £6.9million (2021: £1.5million). The Group's net balance of cash and cash equivalents (including bank overdrafts) at year end was £7.4million (2021: £0.5million).

The Group has considerable financial resources available at short notice including cash and cash equivalents (excluding bank overdrafts) of £10.6million (2021: £3.0 million) and listed investments of £13.5million (2021: £4.3million) as at year end. The above financial resources totalling £24.1million (2021: £7.3million).

The net assets of the Group reported as at year end were £35.6million (2021: £17.8million) and total assets at £63.8million (2021: £38.1million).

Liabilities increased from £20.3million to £28.2million during the year primarily due to an increase in trade and other payables from £10.7million to £13.3million as well as an increase in tax payable from £0.7million to £4.3million.

Further details on the Group's cashflow and financial position are stated in the Consolidated Cashflow Statement on page73 and the Consolidated Balance Sheet on page 70 and 71.

Loans

South Africa

The Group has a structured trade finance facility with Absa Bank Limited for R85million held by Sisonke Coal Processing (Pty) Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Limited. This facility comprises of an R85million revolving facility to cover the working capital requirements of the Group's South African operations. The facility is renewable annually and is secured against inventory, debtors and cash that are held in the Group's South African operations.

United Kingdom

The Group holds a 5 year term facility of £3.9m with Julian Hodge Bank Limited at an initial LTV of 40%. The loan is secured against the company's UK retail property portfolio. The amount repayable on the loan at year end was £3.8million. The debt package has a five year term and is repayable at the end of the term in December 2024. The overall interest cost of the loan is 4.00% above the Bank of England base rate. The loan is secured by way of a first charge over the investment properties in the UK which are included in the financial statements at a value of £10.5million. No banking covenants were breached by the Group during the year.

Statement regarding Section 172 of the UK Companies Act

Section 172 of the UK Companies Act requires the Board to report on how the directors have had regard to the matters outlined below in performing their duties. The Board consider the Group's customers, employees, local communities, suppliers and shareholders as key stakeholders of the Group. During the year, the Directors consider that they have acted in a way, and have made decision that would, most likely promote the success of the Group for the benefit of its members as a whole as outlined in the matters below:

- The likely consequences of any decision in the long term: see Principal activity, strategy & business model on page 4 and Principal Risks and Uncertainties on page 19;

- The interests of the Group's employees; ethics and compliance; fostering of the Company's business relationships with suppliers, customers and others; and the impact of the Group's operations on the community and environment: see Sustainability report on page 7;

- The need to act fairly between members of the Company: see the Corporate Governance section on page 34.

Future prospects

In the first quarter of the 2023, we have seen the API4 price average $145 and uncertainties remain, particularly in regard to the sustainability of the higher international coal price and the impact of continued constraints in transporting coal for export on the South African rail network. In light of this, management will be focussing on improving production levels, maintaining a diversified sales market and keeping operating costs low.

The Group continues to seek and evaluate opportunities to transition into alternative mining related opportunities through new commercial arrangements.

In the UK, management is looking forward to progressing its property development opportunities in West Ealing and Development Physics as well as seeking other opportunities to expand upon on its property and equity investment portfolios. This is in line with the Group's overall strategy of balancing the high risk of our mining operations with a dependable cash flow and capital appreciation from our UK property investment operations and equity investments.

To date, the Group's financial position has remained strong and at present, the Group has adequate financial resources to ensure the Group remains viable for the foreseeable future and that liabilities are met. A full going concern and viability assessment can be found in the Directors report on page 38.

Further information on the outlook of the company can be found in both the Chairman's Statement on page 2 and the Mining Review on page 5 which form part of the Strategic Report.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors

Garrett Casey

Finance Director

26 April 2023

Governance

Governance

Management team

Bisichi PLC

* Andrew R Heller

MA, ACA

(Chairman & Managing Director)

Garrett Casey

CA (SA)

(Finance Director)

Robert Grobler

Pr Cert Eng

(Director of mining)

O+ Christopher A Joll

MA (Non-executive)

Christopher Joll was appointed a Director on 1 February 2001. He has held a number of non-executive directorships of quoted and un-quoted companies and currently runs his own event management business. He is also a published author, lecturer and a writer and director of documentary films.

O * John A Sibbald

BL (Non-executive)

John Sibbald has been a Director since 1988. After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant he spent over 20 years in stockbroking, specialising in mining and international investment.

John Wong

ACA, CFA (Non-executive)

John Wong was appointed a Director on 15 October 2020. After training as a Chartered accountant he has worked in the fund management industry for almost 20 years and has extensive experience in investment management, in particular within the mining sector.

John A Heller (Appointed 29 March 2023)

(Non-executive)

John Heller was appointed a Director on 29 March 2023. John Heller is the Chairman and Chief Executive of London & Associated Properties PLC which holds a 41.6% stake in Bisichi. John Heller has extensive knowledge and experience in property investment and management.

* Member of the nomination committee

+ Senior independent director

O Member of the audit, nomination and remuneration committees.

Five year summary

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 2019

£'000 2018

£'000 Consolidated income statement items Revenue 95,111 50,520 29,805 48,106 49,945 Operating profit /(loss) 38,976 3,403 (4,493) 3,658 6,526 Profit/(Loss) before tax 38,014 2,501 (5,196) 3,027 5,959 Trading profit /(loss) before tax 37,127 1,559 (3,881) 4,493 6,397 Revaluation and impairment profit /(loss) before tax 887 942 (1,315) (1,466) (438) EBITDA 39,980 5,849 (2,387) 5,868 8,587 Operating profit before depreciation, fair value adjustments and exchange movements (adjusted EBITDA) 39,363 5,028 (1,111) 7,457 9,088 Consolidated balance sheet items Investment properties 10,465 10,525 10,270 11,565 13,045 Other non-current investments 13,631 4,761 3,001 1,629 1,357 24,096 15,286 13,271 13,194 14,402 Current Investments held at fair value 886 685 833 1,119 887 24,982 15,971 14,104 14,313 15,289 Other assets less liabilities less non-controlling interests 8,820 1,541 1,969 5,619 4,280 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders 33,802 17,512 16,073 19,932 19,569 Net assets per ordinary share (attributable) 316.6p 164.0p 150,5p 186.7p 183.3p Dividend per share 22.00p 6.00p 0p 1.00p 6.00p

Financial calendar

Governance

Directors' report

The directors submit their report together with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Review of business, future developments and post balance sheet events

The Group continues its mining activities. Income for the year was derived from sales of coal from its South African operations. The Group also has a property investment portfolio for which it receives rental income and joint venture investments in two UK residential property developments.

The results for the year and state of affairs of the Group and the company at 31 December 2022 are shown on pages 68 to 113 and in the Strategic Report on pages 2 to 30. Future developments and prospects are also covered in the Strategic Report and further details of any post balance sheet events can be found in note 32 to the financial statements. Over 98 per cent of staff are employed in the South African coal mining industry - employment matters and health and safety are dealt with in the Strategic Report.

The management report referred to in the Director's responsibilities statement encompasses this Directors' Report and Strategic Report on pages 2 to 30.

Corporate responsibility

Environment

The environmental considerations of the Group's South African coal mining operations are covered in the Strategic Report on pages 2 to 30.

The Group's UK activities are principally property investment whereby premises are provided for rent to retail businesses and a joint venture investment in a UK residential property development in West Ealing.

The Group seeks to provide those tenants with good quality premises from which they can operate in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner. Wherever possible, improvements, repairs and replacements are made in an environmentally efficient manner and waste re-cycling arrangements are in place at all the company's locations.

Climate Change Reporting and Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The Group's climate change report and details on its greenhouse gas emissions for the year ended 31 December 2022 can be found on page 11 of the Strategic Report.

Employment

The Group's policy is to attract staff and motivate employees by offering competitive terms of employment. The Group provides equal opportunities to all employees and prospective employees including those who are disabled. The Strategic Report gives details of the Group's activities and policies concerning the employment, training, health and safety and community support and social development concerning the Group's employees in South Africa.

Dividend policy

As outlined in the Strategic report on page 3 the directors are proposing the payment of a final dividend of 4p (2021: 4p) and a special dividend of 8p (2021: 2p) per share for 2022. An interim dividend for 2022 of 10p (Interim 2021: 0p) has been paid on 3 February 2023.

The total dividend per ordinary share for 2022 will therefore be 22p (2021: 6p) per ordinary share.

Investment properties and other properties

The investment property portfolio is stated at its open market value of £10,465,000 at 31 December 2022 (2021: £10,525,000) as valued by professional external valuers. The open market value of the company's share of investment properties and development property inventory held at cost included within its investments in joint ventures is £4,812,000 (2021: £4,787,000).

Financial instruments

Note 22 to the financial statements sets out the risks in respect of financial instruments. The Board reviews and agrees overall treasury policies, delegating appropriate authority to the managing director. Treasury operations are reported at each Board meeting and are subject to weekly internal reporting.

Directors

The directors of the company for the year were Sir Michael Heller (ceased to be a director on 30 January 2023) , A R Heller, G J Casey, C A Joll, R J Grobler (a South African citizen), J A Sibbald and J Wong.

Mr J Heller was appointed as a non-executive director by the Board on 29 March 2023 and offers himself for re-election. Mr J Heller is the Chairman and Managing Director of London & Associated Properties PLC which holds a 41.6% stake in Bisichi with extensive & valuable experience in property investment and management. The board recommends the re-election of Mr J Heller.

The director retiring by rotation is Mr GJ Casey who offers himself for re-election.

Mr GJ Casey has been an executive director of the company since 2010. He is chartered accountant and has a contract of employment determinable at three months' notice. The board recommends the re-election of Mr GJ Casey.

No director had any material interest in any contract or arrangement with the company during the year other than as shown in this report.

Directors' shareholdings

The interests of the directors in the shares of the company, including family and trustee holdings where appropriate, are shown on page 42 of the Annual Remuneration Report.

Substantial interests

The following have advised that they have an interest in 3 per cent. or more of the issued share capital of the company as at 31 December 2022:

London & Associated Properties PLC - 4,432,618 shares representing 41.52 per cent. of the issued capital. (Sir Michael Heller (Estate) is a shareholder of London & Associated Properties PLC).

Sir Michael Heller (Estate) - 330,117 shares representing 3.09 per cent. of the issued capital. A R Heller - 785,012 shares representing 7.35 per cent. of the issued capital.

Stonehage Fleming Investment Management Ltd - 1,916,154 shares representing 17.95 per cent. of the issued share capital.

Disclosure of information to auditor

The directors in office at the date of approval of the financial statements have confirmed that as far as they are aware that there is no relevant audit information of which the auditor is unaware. Each of the directors has confirmed that they have taken all reasonable steps they ought to have taken as directors to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that it has been communicated to the auditor.

Indemnities and insurance

The Articles of Association and Constitution of the company provide for them to indemnify, to the extent permitted by law, directors and officers (excluding the Auditor) of the companies, including officers of subsidiaries, and associated companies against liabilities arising from the conduct of the Group's business. The indemnities are qualifying third-party indemnity provisions for the purposes of the UK Companies Act 2006 and each of these qualifying third-party indemnities was in force during the course of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and as at the date of this Directors' report. No amount has been paid under any of these indemnities during the year.

The Group has purchased directors' and officers' insurance during the year. In broad terms, the insurance cover indemnifies individual directors and officers against certain personal legal liability and legal defence costs for claims arising out of actions taken in connection with Group business.

Corporate Governance

The Board acknowledges the importance of good corporate governance. The paragraphs below set out how the company has applied this guidance during the year.

Principles of corporate governance

The Group's Board appreciates the value of good corporate governance not only in the areas of accountability and risk management, but also as a positive contribution to business prosperity. The Board endeavours to apply corporate governance principles in a sensible and pragmatic fashion having regard to the circumstances of the Group's business. The key objective is to enhance and protect shareholder value.

Board structure

The Board currently comprises the joint executive chairman and managing director, two other executive directors and four non-executive directors. Their details appear on page 31. The Board is responsible to shareholders for the proper management of the Group. The Directors' responsibilities statement in respect of the accounts is set out on page 57. The non-executive directors have a particular responsibility to ensure that the strategies proposed by the executive directors are fully considered. To enable the Board to discharge its duties, all directors have full and timely access to all relevant information and there is a procedure for all directors, in furtherance of their duties, to take independent professional advice, if necessary, at the expense of the Group. The Board has a formal schedule of matters reserved to it and meets bi-monthly.

The Board is responsible for overall Group strategy, approval of major capital expenditure projects and consideration of significant financing matters.

The following Board committees, which have written terms of reference, deal with specific aspects of the Group's affairs:

• The nomination committee comprises of two non-executive directors C A Joll (Chairman) and JA Sibbald as well as the executive chairman. The committee is responsible for proposing candidates for appointment to the Board, having regard to the balance and structure of the Board. In appropriate cases recruitment consultants are used to assist the process. Each director is subject to re-election at least every three years.

• The remuneration committee is responsible for making recommendations to the Board on the company's framework of executive remuneration and its cost. The committee determines the contractual terms, remuneration and other benefits for each of the executive directors, including performance related bonus schemes, pension rights and compensation payments. The Board itself determines the remuneration of the non-executive directors. The committee comprises of two non-executive directors C A Joll (Chairman) and JA Sibbald. The company's executive chairman is normally invited to attend meetings. The report on directors' remuneration is set out on pages 39 to 53.

• The audit committee comprises of two non-executive directors C A Joll (Chairman) and JA Sibbald. Its prime tasks are to review the scope of external audit, to receive regular reports from the company's auditor and to review the half-yearly and annual accounts before they are presented to the Board, focusing in particular on accounting policies and areas of management judgment and estimation. The committee is responsible for monitoring the controls which are in force to ensure the integrity of the information reported to the shareholders. The committee acts as a forum for discussion of internal control issues and contributes to the Board's review of the effectiveness of the Group's internal control and risk management systems and processes. The committee also considers annually the need for an internal audit function. It advises the Board on the appointment of external auditors and on their remuneration for both audit and non-audit work, and discusses the nature and scope of the audit with the external auditors. The committee, which meets formally at least twice a year, provides a forum for reporting by the Group's external auditors.

Meetings are also attended, by invitation, by the company executive chairman/managing director and finance director.

The audit committee also undertakes a formal assessment of the auditors' independence each year which includes:

• a review of non-audit services provided to the Group and related fees;

• discussion with the auditors of a written report detailing consideration of any matters that could affect independence or the perception of independence;

• a review of the auditors' own procedures for ensuring the independence of the audit firm and partners and staff involved in the audit, including the regular rotation of the audit partner; and

• obtaining written confirmation from the auditors that, in their professional judgement, they are independent.

The audit committee report is set out on page 54.

An analysis of the fees payable to the external audit firm in respect of both audit and non-audit services during the year is set out in Note 5 to the financial statements.

Performance evaluation - board, board committees and directors

The performance of the board as a whole and of its committees and the non-executive directors is assessed by the chairman/managing director and is discussed with the senior independent director. Their recommendations are discussed at the nomination committee prior to proposals for re-election being recommended to the Board. The performance of executive directors is discussed and assessed by the remuneration committee. The senior independent director meets regularly with the chairman and both the executive and non-executive directors individually outside of formal meetings. The directors will take outside advice in reviewing performance but have not found this necessary to date.

Independent directors

The senior independent non-executive director is Christopher Joll. The other two independent non-executive directors are John Sibbald and John Wong.

Christopher Joll has been a non-executive director for over twenty years, John Sibbald has been a non-executive director for over thirty years and John Wong was appointed to the Board on 15 October 2020. The Board encourages the non-executive directors to act independently. The board considers that their length of service does not, and has not, resulted in their inability or failure to act independently. In the opinion of the Board, Christopher Joll and John Sibbald continue to fulfil their role as independent non-executive directors.

The independent directors regularly meet prior to Board meetings to discuss corporate governance issues.

Board and board committee meetings

The number of meetings during 2022 and attendance at regular Board meetings and Board committees was as follows:

Meetings

held Meetings Attended Sir Michael Heller Board

Nomination committee

Audit committee 5

1

2 4

1

2 A R Heller Board

Audit committee 5

2 5

2 G J Casey Board

Audit committee 5

2 5

2 R J Grobler Board 5 1

C A Joll



Board

Audit committee

Nomination committee

Remuneration committee 5

2

1

2 5

2

1

2 J A Sibbald



Board

Audit committee

Nomination committee

Remuneration committee 5

2

1

2 2

0

1

1 J Wong Board 5 5

Internal control

The directors are responsible for the Group's system of internal control and review of its effectiveness annually. The Board has designed the Group's system of internal control in order to provide the directors with reasonable assurance that its assets are safeguarded, that transactions are authorised and properly recorded and that material errors and irregularities are either prevented or would be detected within a timely period. However, no system of internal control can eliminate the risk of failure to achieve business objectives or provide absolute assurance against material misstatement or loss.

The key elements of the control system in operation are:

• the Board meets regularly with a formal schedule of matters reserved to it for decision and has put in place an organisational structure with clearly defined lines of responsibility and with appropriate delegation of authority;

• there are established procedures for planning, approval and monitoring of capital expenditure and information systems for monitoring the Group's financial performance against approved budgets and forecasts;

• UK property and financial operations are closely monitored by members of the Board and senior managers to enable them to assess risk and address the adequacy of measures in place for its monitoring and control. The South African operations are closely supervised by the UK based executives through daily, weekly and monthly reports from the directors and senior officers in South Africa. This is supplemented by regular visits by the UK based finance director to the South African operations which include checking the integrity of information supplied to the UK. The directors are guided by the internal control guidance for directors issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

During the period, the audit committee has reviewed the effectiveness of internal control as described above. The Board receives periodic reports from its committees.

There were no significant issues identified during the year ended 31 December 2022 (and up to the date of approval of the report) concerning material internal control issues. The directors confirm that the Board has reviewed the effectiveness of the system of internal control as described during the period.

Communication with shareholders

Communication with shareholders is a matter of priority. Extensive information about the Group and its activities is given in the Annual Report, which is made available to shareholders. Further information is available on the company's website, www.bisichi.co.uk. There is a regular dialogue with institutional investors. Enquiries from individuals on matters relating to their shareholdings and the business of the Group are dealt with informatively and promptly.

Takeover directive

The company has one class of share capital, ordinary shares. Each ordinary share carries one vote. All the ordinary shares rank pari passu. There are no securities issued in the company which carry special rights with regard to control of the company. The identity of all substantial direct or indirect holders of securities in the company and the size and nature of their holdings is shown under the "Substantial interests" section of this report above.

A relationship agreement dated 15 September 2005 (the "Relationship Agreement") was entered into between the company and London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP") in regard to the arrangements between them whilst LAP is a controlling shareholder of the company. The Relationship Agreement includes a provision under which LAP has agreed to exercise the voting rights attached to the ordinary shares in the company owned by LAP to ensure the independence of the Board of directors of the company.

Other than the restrictions contained in the Relationship Agreement, there are no restrictions on voting rights or on the transfer of ordinary shares in the company. The rules governing the appointment and replacement of directors, alteration of the articles of association of the company and the powers of the company's directors accord with usual English company law provisions. Each director is re-elected at least every three years. The company is not party to any significant agreements that take effect, alter or terminate upon a change of control of the company following a takeover bid. The company is not aware of any agreements between holders of its ordinary shares that may result in restrictions on the transfer of its ordinary shares or on voting rights.

There are no agreements between the company and its directors or employees providing for compensation for loss of office or employment that occurs because of a takeover bid.

The Bribery Act 2010

The Bribery Act 2010 came into force on 1 July 2011, and the Board took the opportunity to implement a new Anti-Bribery Policy. The company is committed to acting ethically, fairly and with integrity in all its endeavours and compliance of the code is closely monitored.

Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of the company ("Annual General Meeting") will be held at Meeting Room 2, 12 Charles II Street, St James, London SW1Y 4QU on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 at 11.00 a.m. Resolutions 1 to 10 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions. More than 50 per cent. of shareholders' votes cast must be in favour for those resolutions to be passed.

The directors consider that all of the resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole. The Board recommends that shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions.

Please note that the following paragraph is a summary of resolution 10 to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting and not the full text of the resolution. You should therefore read this section in conjunction with the full text of the resolutions contained in the notice of Annual General Meeting.

Directors' authority to allot shares (Resolution 10)

In certain circumstances it is important for the company to be able to allot shares up to a maximum amount without needing to seek shareholder approval every time an allotment is required. Paragraph 10.1.1 of resolution 10 would give the directors the authority to allot shares in the company and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares in the company up to an aggregate nominal value of £355,894. This represents approximately 1/3 (one third) of the ordinary share capital of the company in issue (excluding treasury shares) at 26 April 2023 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Directors' Report). Paragraph 10.1.2 of resolution 10 would give the directors the authority to allot shares in the company and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares in the company up to a further aggregate nominal value of £355,894, in connection with a pre-emptive rights issue. This amount represents approximately 1/3 (one third) of the ordinary share capital of the company in issue (excluding treasury shares) at 26 April 2023 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Directors' Report).

Therefore, the maximum nominal value of shares or rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares which may be allotted or granted under resolution 10 is £711,788. Resolution 10 complies with guidance issued by the Investment Association (IA).

The authority granted by resolution 10 will expire on 31 August 2024 or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the company. The directors have no present intention to make use of this authority. However, if they do exercise the authority, the directors intend to follow emerging best practice as regards its use as recommended by the IA.

Donations

No political donations were made during the year (2021: £nil).

Going concern

The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development are set out in the Chairman's Statement on the preceding page 2, the Mining Review on pages 5 to 6 and its financial position is set out on page 24 of the Strategic Report. In addition Note 22 to the financial statements includes the Group's treasury policy, interest rate risk, liquidity risk, foreign exchange risks and credit risk.

In South Africa, a structured trade finance facility with Absa Bank Limited for R85million is held by Sisonke Coal Processing (Pty) Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Limited. This facility comprises of a R85million revolving facility to cover the working capital requirements of the Group's South African operations. The facility is renewable annually and is secured against inventory, debtors and cash that are held in the Group's South African operations. The Directors do not foresee any reason why the facility will not continue to be renewed at the next renewal date, in line with prior periods and based on their banking relationships.

The directors expect that coal market conditions for the Group' will remain at a stable and profitable level through 2023. The directors therefore have a reasonable expectation that the mine will achieve positive levels of cash generation for the Group in 2023. As a consequence, the directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its South African business risks successfully.

In the UK, forecasts demonstrate that the Group has sufficient resources to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least the next 12 months, from the approval of the financial statements, including those related to the Group's UK Loan facility outlined below.

The Group holds a 5 year term facility of £3.9m with Julian Hodge Bank Limited at an initial LTV of 40%. The loan is secured against the company's UK retail property portfolio. The amount repayable on the loan at year end was £3.9million. The debt package has a five year term and is repayable at the end of the term in December 2024. The overall interest cost of the loan is 4.00% above the Bank of England base rate. All covenants on the loan were met during the year and the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate financial resources at short notice, including cash and listed equity investments, to ensure the existing facility's covenants are met on an ongoing basis.

Dragon Retail Properties Limited ("Dragon"), the Group's 50% owned joint venture, holds a Santander bank loan of £1.143million secured against its investment property, see note 14. The bank loan is secured by way of a first charge on specific freehold property at a value of £2.03 million. The interest cost of the loan is 2.75 per cent above the bank's base rate. A refinancing of this loan is currently underway. The loan originally expired in September 2020, but has been extended to October 2023. Santander have indicated that they are willing to provide a new term loan and we expect to complete this in the near future.

In 2022 a disconnect in global energy markets resulted in higher global energy prices. Although the volatility in global energy markets in 2023 is uncertain, the Directors at present do not foresee events having a significant negative impact on the Group's UK and South African operations ability to remain in operation for the foreseeable future.

As a result of the banking facilities held as well as the acceptable levels of cash expected to be held by the Group over the next 12 months, the Directors believe that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks. Thus they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements.

Detailed budget and cash flow forecasts for the Group's operations demonstrated that the Group has sufficient resources to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least the next 12 months and the Directors believe the Group would be able to manage its business risks and have adequate cash resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. As a result of the banking facilities held as well as the acceptable levels of cash expected to be held by the Group over the next 12 months, the Directors believe that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks. Thus they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements.

By order of the board

G.J Casey

Secretary

12 Little Portland Street

London W1W8BJ

26 April 2023

Governance

Statement of the Chairman of the remuneration committee

The remuneration committee presents its report for the year ended 31 December 2022. The report is presented in two parts in accordance with the remuneration regulations.

The first part is the Annual Remuneration Report which details remuneration awarded to Directors and non-executive Directors during the year. The shareholders will be asked to approve the Annual Remuneration Report as an ordinary resolution (as in previous years) at the AGM in June 2023. During the year, in light of the performance of the Group, the board determined to award bonuses and share options to certain executive directors of the Group. In addition, on 1stSeptember 2022 the Company bought out 680,000 options over ordinary shares outstanding which were exercisable. As an alternative to the exercise of the options, the Company cancelled the share options for a consideration avoiding the need for the Company to allot shares, for shares to be sold in the market to meet the tax liabilities arising from the exercise and therefore the potential impact to the Company's share price and on shareholders.

The current remuneration policy, which details the remuneration policy for directors, can be found at www.bisichi.co.uk. The current remuneration policy was subject to a binding vote which was approved by shareholders at the AGM in July 2020. A further resolution amending the policy was approved by shareholders at a general meeting of the Company held on 16 June 2022. The resolution authorises the directors of the Company to enter into agreements to cancel and surrender options over Ordinary Shares. The approvals will continue to apply for a 3 year period up to the AGM on 6 June 2023. The remuneration committee considered the overall performance of the group as well as of each director in the year ended 31 December 2022 and remuneration including bonuses were awarded in line with the performance conditions of the remuneration policy.

The second part, is the new remuneration policy report which can be found on page 48. The new remuneration policy is largely in line with the previous policy and is subject to a binding vote which will be proposed to shareholders at the AGM on 6 June 2023. Once approved, the approval of the new policy will apply for a 3 year period effective from the conclusion of the AGM on 6 June 2023.

Both of the above reports have been prepared in accordance with The Large & Medium-sized Companies and Groups (Accounts and Reports) (Amendment) Regulations 2013.

The company's auditors, Kreston Reeves LLP are required by law to audit certain disclosures and where disclosures have been audited they are indicated as such.

Christopher Joll

Chairman - remuneration committee

12 Little Portland Street

London W1W8BJ

26 April 2023

Governance

Annual remuneration report

The following information has been audited:

Single total figure of remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2022:

Salaries

and Fees

£'000 Benefits

£'000 Bonuses

£'000

Long Term Incentive Awards

£'000 Pension

£'000 Notional Value of Vesting Share Options Total

2022

£'000

Total

Fixed Remuneration

£'000

Total

Variable Remuneration

£'000 Executive Directors Sir Michael Heller 200 - 580 - - - 780 200 580 A R Heller 495 42 1,100 - - 273 1,910 537 1,373 G J Casey 194 17 575 - 19 273 1,078 230 848 R Grobler 218 17 356 - 19 - 610 254 356 Non-Executive Directors C A Joll* 52 - - - - - 52 52 - J A Sibbald* 3 3 - - - - 6 6 - J Wong 55 - - - - - 55 55 - Total 1,217 79 2,611 - 38 546 4,491 1,334 3,157

*Members of the remuneration committee for the year ended 31 December 2022

The notional value of vesting share options are based on the value of the share options at grant. The awards are not subject to performance in line with the scheme terms.

Single total figure of remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2021:

Salaries

and Fees

£'000 Benefits

£'000 Bonuses

£'000 Long Term Incentive Awards £'000 Pension

£'000 Total

2021

£'000 Total

Fixed Remuneration

£'000 Total

Variable Remuneration

£'000 Executive Directors Sir Michael Heller 83 - - - - 83 83 - A R Heller 495 34 400 - - 929 529 400 G J Casey 185 17 200 - 19 421 221 200 R Grobler 205 11 176 - 17 409 233 176 Non-Executive Directors C A Joll* 40 - - - - 40 40 - J A Sibbald* 3 3 - - - 6 6 - J Wong 50 - - - - 50 50 - Total 1,061 65 776 - 36 1,938 1,162 776

*Members of the remuneration committee for the year ended 31 December 2021

Summary of directors' terms Date of contract Unexpired term Notice period Executive directors A R Heller January 1994 Continuous 3 months G J Casey June 2010 Continuous 3 months R J Grobler April 2008 Continuous 3 months Non-executive directors C A Joll February 2001 Continuous 3 months J A Sibbald October 1988 Continuous 3 months J Wong October 2020 Continuous 3 months J Heller March 2023 Continuous 3 months

Pension schemes and incentives

Two (2021: Two) directors have benefits under money purchase pension schemes. Contributions in 2022 were £37,869 (2021: £35,177), see table above. There are no additional benefits payable to any director in the event of early retirement.

Scheme interests awarded during the year

During the year the company granted options over ordinary shares in the Company of 10 pence (the "Options") to the following directors of the Company, under the Company's Unapproved Executive Share Option Scheme 2012 ("the Scheme"), as set out below:

• Andrew Heller: 380,000 options granted on 1 September 2022 at an exercise price of £3.52 per share

• Garrett Casey: 380,000 options granted on 1 September 2022 at an exercise price of £3.52 per share

The exercise price of 352 pence per share was based on the midmarket closing price of the Company's shares on 31 August 2022, the date prior to the grant. The above Options are subject to the terms and conditions set out in the rules of the Scheme, and subject to the memorandum and articles of association of the Company. Further details of the Scheme are outlined below under Share option schemes. The above options were valued at £547,200 at date of grant using the Black-Scholes-Merton model. These Options are exercisable at any time during the next 10 years from the dates of grant stated above. No consideration has been paid for the granting of these Options.

Share option schemes

The company currently has only one Unapproved Share Option Scheme which is not subject to HM revenue and Customs (HMRC) approval. The 2012 scheme was approved by the remuneration committee of the company on 28 September 2012.

Number of share options Option

price* 1 January

2022 Options granted/

(Surrendered)

in

2022 31

December

2022 Exercisable

from Exercisable

to The 2012 Scheme A R Heller 87.01p 150,000 (150,000) - 18/09/2015 17/09/2025 A R Heller 73.50p 150,000 (150,000) - 06/02/2018 06/02/2028 G J Casey 87.01p 150,000 (150,000) - 18/09/2015 17/09/2025 G J Casey 73.50p 230,000 (230,000) - 06/02/2018 06/02/2028 A R Heller 352.00p - 380,000 380,000 01/09/2022 31/08/2032 G J Casey 352.00p - 380,000 380,000 01/09/2022 31/08/2032

*Middle market price at date of grant

No consideration is payable for the grant of options under the 2012 Unapproved Share Option Scheme. There are no performance or service conditions attached to the 2012 Unapproved Share Option scheme. No part of the award was attributable to share price appreciation and no discretion has been exercised as a result of share price appreciation or depreciation. During the year, there were no changes to the exercise price or exercise period for the options. On 1stSeptember 2022, the Company entered into an agreement with Andrew Heller and Garrett Casey to cancel the options granted in 2015 and 2018 under the Scheme. The Company paid each director a cash payment in consideration for cancelling the options. The cash payment was calculated by reference to the closing midmarket share price on 31 August 2022 less the relevant exercise price. The aggregate consideration paid by the Company to effect the cancellations was £1,853,270.

Payments to past directors

No payments were made to past directors in the year ended 31 December 2022 (2021: £nil).

Payments for loss of office

No payments for loss of office were made in the year ended 31 December 2022 (2021: £nil).

Statement of Directors' shareholding and share interest

Directors' interests

The interests of the directors in the shares of the company, including family and trustee holdings where appropriate, were as follows:

Beneficial Non-beneficial 31.12.2022 1.1.2022 31.12.2022 1.1.2022 Sir Michael Heller 148,783 148,783 181,334 181,334 A R Heller 785,012 785,012 - - R J Grobler - - - - G J Casey 40,000 40,000 - - C A Joll - - - - J A Sibbald - - - - J Wong - - - -

There are no requirements or guidelines for any director to own shares in the Company.

The following section is unaudited.

The following graph illustrates the company's performance compared with a broad equity market index over a ten year period. Performance is measured by total shareholder return. The directors have chosen the FTSE All Share Mining index as a suitable index for this comparison as it gives an indication of performance against a spread of quoted companies in the same sector.

The middle market price of Bisichi PLC ordinary shares at 31 December 2022 was 305p (2021: 60p). During the year the share price ranged between 81p and 375p.

Remuneration of the Managing Director over the last ten years

The table below demonstrates the remuneration of the holder of the office of Managing Director for the last ten years for the period from 1 January 2013 to 31 December 2022.

Year Managing

Director Managing Director

Single total figure of

remuneration

£'000 Annual

bonus

payout

against

maximum

opportunity*

% Long-term incentive

vesting rates against

maximum opportunity*

% 2022 A R Heller 1,637 74% N/A 2021 A R Heller 929 27% N/A 2020 A R Heller 551 0% N/A 2019 A R Heller 1,035 34% N/A 2018 A R Heller 1,073 34% N/A 2017 A R Heller 898 25% N/A 2016 A R Heller 850 22% N/A 2015 A R Heller 912 22% N/A 2014 A R Heller 862 22% N/A 2013 A R Heller 614 N/A N/A

Bisichi PLC does not have a Chief Executive so the table includes the equivalent information for the Managing Director.

*There were no formal criteria or conditions to apply in determining the amount of bonus payable or the number of shares to be issued prior to 2014.

Percentage change in remuneration and Company performance

Director Base Salary 2022 Benefits 2022 Bonuses 2022 Base Salary 2021 Benefits 2021 Bonuses 2021 Base Salary 2020 Benefits 2020 Bonuses 2020 Executive: Sir Michael Heller 1 141% 0% N/A 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% (100%) A R Heller 2 0% 24% 175% 0% (39%) N/A 0% 40% (100%) G J Casey 2 5% 0% 188% 20% (10% N/A 3% 18% (100%) R Grobler2 6% 55% 102% 6% 3% N/A (7%) (17%) (100%) Non-Executive: C A Joll 30% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 5% 0% 0% J A Sibbald 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% J Wong 3 10% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% N/A N/A N/A J Heller 4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Employee remuneration on a full-time equivalent basis: Employees of the Company 5 47% 0% 478% 8% (26%) N/A 1% 33% (100%)

1 Bonus changes for 2022 for Sir Michael Heller are disclosed as not applicable as no bonus was awarded to the director in 2021.

2 Bonus changes for 2021 for AR Heller, G J Casey, R Grobler and Employees of the Company are disclosed as not applicable as no bonuses were awarded to the various directors and employees in 2020.

3 Mr J Wong was appointed as a non-executive Director on 15 October 2020 so the annual change is not applicable for 2020 and was apportioned for 2021.

4 Mr J Heller was appointed as a non-executive Director on 29 March 2023 so the annual change is not applicable.

5 The comparator group chosen is all UK based employees as the remuneration committee believe this provides the most accurate comparison of underlying increases based on similar annual bonus performances utilised by the Group.

Relative importance of spend on pay

The total expenditure of the Group on remuneration to all employees (see Notes 29 and 9 to the financial statements) is shown below:

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Employee remuneration 11,991 7,491 Distribution to shareholders (see note below) 2,348 641

The distribution to shareholders in the current year is subject to shareholder approval at next the Annual General Meeting.

Statement of implementation of remuneration policy

The remuneration policy was approved at the AGM on 9 July 2020. The policy took effect from the conclusion of the AGM and will apply for 3 years unless changes are deemed necessary by the remuneration committee. The company may not make a remuneration payment or payment for loss of office to a person who is, is to be, or has been a director of the company unless that payment is consistent with the approved remuneration policy, or has otherwise been approved by a resolution of members. During the year a resolution amending the policy was approved by shareholders at a general meeting of the Company held on 16 June 2022. The resolution authorises the directors of the Company to enter into agreements to cancel and surrender options over Ordinary Shares. During the year, there were no deviations from the procedure for the implementation of the remuneration policy as set out in the policy.

Consideration by the directors of matters relating to directors' remuneration

The remuneration committee considered the executive directors remuneration and the board considered the non-executive directors remuneration in the year ended 31 December 2022. The Company did not engage any consultants to provide advice or services to materially assist the remuneration committee's considerations.

Shareholder voting

At the Annual General Meeting on 16 June 2022, there was an advisory vote on the resolution to approve the remuneration report, other than the part containing the remuneration policy. In addition, on 9 July 2020 there was a binding vote on the resolution to approve the current remuneration policy. In addition, a further resolution amending the policy was approved by shareholders at a general meeting of the Company held on 16 June 2022. The resolution authorises the directors of the Company to enter into agreements to cancel and surrender options over Ordinary Shares. The results of the votes above are detailed below:

% of votes

for % of votes

against No of votes

withheld Resolution to approve the Remuneration Report (16 June 2022) 73.85% 26.15% 7,174 Resolution to approve the Remuneration Policy (9 July 2020) 69.87% 30.13% - Resolution to authorises the directors of the Company to enter into agreements to cancel and surrender options over Ordinary Shares. (16 June 2022) 100% 0% -

The remuneration committee and directors have considered the percentage of votes against the resolutions to approve the remuneration report and policy. Reasons given by shareholders, as known by the directors, have been the level of remuneration awarded and the general remuneration policy itself. The remuneration committee consider the remuneration policy and performance conditions within remain appropriate and therefore no further action has been taken.

Service contracts

All executive directors have full-time contracts of employment with the company. Non-executive directors have contracts of service. No director has a contract of employment or contract of service with the company, its joint venture or associated companies with a fixed term which exceeds twelve months. Directors notice periods (see page 41 of the annual remuneration report) are set in line with market practice and of a length considered sufficient to ensure an effective handover of duties should a director leave the company.

All directors' contracts as amended from time to time, have run from the date of appointment. Service contracts are kept at the registered office.

Remuneration policy table

The remuneration policy table below is an extract of the Group's current remuneration policy on directors' remuneration, which was approved by a binding vote at the 2020 AGM. The approved policy took effect from 9 July 2020. A copy of the full policy can be found at www.bisichi.co.uk.

Element Purpose Policy Operation Opportunity and performance conditions Executive directors Base salary



To recognise:

Skills

Responsibility

Accountability

Experience

Value Considered by remuneration committee on appointment.

Set at a level considered appropriate to attract, retain motivate and reward the right individuals. Reviewed annually

Paid monthly in cash



No individual director will be awarded a base salary in excess of £700,000 per annum.

No specific performance conditions are attached to base salaries. Pension



To provide competitive retirement benefits Company contribution offered at up to 10% of base salary as part of overall remuneration package. The contribution payable by the company is included in the

director's contract of employment.

Paid into money purchase schemes Company contribution offered at up to 10% of base salary as part of overall remuneration package.

No specific performance conditions are attached to pension contributions. Benefits















To provide a competitive benefits

package











Contractual benefits can include but are not limited to:

Car or car allowance

Group health cover

Death in service cover

Permanent health insurance





The committee retains absolute discretion to approve changes in contractual benefits in exceptional circumstances or where factors outside the control of the Group lead to increased costs (e.g. medical inflation) The costs associated with benefits offered are closely controlled and reviewed on an annual basis.

No director will receive benefits of a value in excess of 30% of his base salary.

No specific performance conditions are attached to contractual benefits.

The value of benefits for each director for the year ended 31 December 2022 is shown in the table on page 40. Annual Bonus





























To reward and incentivise





























In assessing the performance of the executive team, and in particular to determine whether bonuses are merited the remuneration committee takes into account the overall performance of the business.

Bonuses are generally offered in cash













The remuneration committee determines the level of bonus on an annual basis applying such performance conditions and performance measures as it considers appropriate























The current maximum bonus opportunity will not exceed 200% of base salary in any one year, but the remuneration committee reserves the power to award up to 300% in an exceptional year.

There is no formal framework by which the company assesses performance and performance conditions and measures will be assessed on an annual basis by the remuneration committee. In determining the level of the bonus, the remuneration committee will take into account internal and external factors and circumstances that occur during the year under review. The performance measures applied may be financial, non-financial, corporate, divisional or individual and in such proportion as the remuneration committee considers appropriate to the prevailing circumstances. The company does not consider, given the company's size, nature and stage of operations that a formal framework is required. Share Options













































To provide executive directors with a long-term interest in the company









































Granted under existing schemes (see page 41)













































Offered at appropriate times by the remuneration committee













































Entitlement to share options is not subject to any specific performance conditions.

Share options will be offered by the remuneration committee as appropriate taking into account the factors considered above in the decision making process in determining remuneration policy.

The aggregate number of shares over which options may be granted under all of the company's option schemes (including any options and awards granted under the company's employee share plans) in any period of ten years, will not exceed, at the time of grant, 10% of the ordinary share capital of the company from time to time. In determining the limits no account shall be taken of any shares where the right to acquire the shares has been released, lapsed or has otherwise become incapable of exercise.

The company currently has one Share Option Scheme (see page 41). For the 2012 scheme the remuneration committee has the ability to impose performance criteria in respect of any new share options granted, however there is no requirement to do so. There are no performance conditions attached to the options already issued under the 2012 scheme, the options vest on issue and there are no minimum hold periods for the resulting shares issued on exercise of the option.



Non-executive directors Base salary









To recognise:

Skills

Experience

Value











Considered by the board on appointment.

Set at a level considered appropriate to attract, retain and motivate the individual.

Experience and time required for the role are considered on appointment.





Reviewed annually

















No individual director will be awarded a base salary in excess of £60,000 per annum.

No specific performance conditions are attached to base salaries.











Pension No pension offered Benefits









No benefits offered except

to one non-executive director who is eligible for health

cover (see annual remuneration report

page 40)

The committee retains the discretion to approve changes in contractual benefits in exceptional circumstances or where factors outside the control of the Group lead to increased costs (e.g. medical inflation) The costs associated with the benefit offered is closely controlled and reviewed on an annual basis.

No director will receive benefits of a value in excess of 30% of his base salary.

No specific performance conditions are attached to contractual benefits. Share Options

Non-executive directors do not participate in the share option schemes

In order to ensure that shareholders have sufficient clarity over director remuneration levels, the company has, where possible, specified a maximum that may be paid to a director in respect of each component of remuneration. The remuneration committee consider the performance measures outlined in the table above to be appropriate measures of performance and that the KPI's chosen align the interests of the directors and shareholders.

In addition to above, during the year a resolution amending the policy was approved by shareholders at a general meeting of the Company held on 16 June 2022. The resolution authorises the directors of the Company to enter into agreements to cancel and surrender options over Ordinary Shares.

Details of remuneration of other company employees can be found in Note 29 to the financial statements.

Remuneration policy

The remuneration policy below is the group's new remuneration policy on directors' remuneration, which will be proposed for a binding vote at the 2023 AGM. If approved it is intended that the policy take effect from the conclusion of the AGM on 6 June 2023, and will apply to remuneration determined on or after that date. The previously determined remuneration (determined under the company's remuneration policy approved at the 2020 AGM) will continue to apply until that time. In the absence of approval of the new remuneration policy at the 2023 AGM the previous policy shall continue to apply.

The remuneration of the Company's executive directors is determined by the remuneration committee. In the decision making process for the determination, review and implementation of the company's remuneration policy, the remuneration committee has taken the following into account:

• The need to attract, retain and motivate individuals of a calibre who will ensure successful leadership and management of the company

• The group's general aim of seeking to reward all employees fairly according to the nature of their role and their performance

• Remuneration packages offered by similar companies within the same sector

• The need to align the interests of shareholders as a whole with the long-term growth of the group

• The need to align the determination, review and implementation of the company's remuneration policy with the long term strategy and success of the business.

• The need to be flexible and adjust with operational changes throughout the term of this policy

• The need to ensure a link between remuneration and the long term success of the group; and

• The need to consider factors beyond the control of management in determining final outcomes.

The remuneration of non-executive directors is determined by the board, and takes into account additional remuneration for services outside the scope of the ordinary duties of non-executive directors.

In determining the remuneration for each executive director, the remuneration committee has, and in the determination of the fees payable to non-executive directors, the Board has, had regard to potential conflicts of interest in the decision making process, and has sought to mitigate these as far as is possible given the company's size, nature and stage of operations.

The remuneration policy contains no significant revisions compared with the previous policy other than rates which have been amended after taking into consideration inflation and the increase in size of the Group.

Future Policy Table

The below new remuneration policy table is subject to approval by shareholders at the 2023 AGM:

Element Purpose Policy Operation Opportunity and performance conditions Executive directors Base salary



To recognise:

Skills

Responsibility

Accountability

Experience

Value Considered by remuneration committee on appointment.

Set at a level considered appropriate to attract, retain motivate and reward the right individuals. Reviewed annually

Paid monthly in cash



No individual director will be awarded a base salary in excess of £1,200,000 per annum.

No specific performance conditions are attached to base salaries. Pension



To provide competitive retirement benefits Company contribution offered at up to 10% of base salary as part of overall remuneration package. The contribution payable by the company is included in the

director's contract of employment.

Paid into money purchase schemes Company contribution offered at up to 10% of base salary as part of overall remuneration package.

No specific performance conditions are attached to pension contributions. Benefits















To provide a competitive benefits

package











Contractual benefits can include but are not limited to:

Car or car allowance

Group health cover

Death in service cover

Permanent health insurance





The committee retains absolute discretion to approve changes in contractual benefits in exceptional circumstances or where factors outside the control of the Group lead to increased costs (e.g. medical inflation) The costs associated with benefits offered are closely controlled and reviewed on an annual basis.

No director will receive benefits of a value in excess of 30% of his base salary.

No specific performance conditions are attached to contractual benefits.

The value of benefits for each director for the year ended 31 December 2022 is shown in the table on page 40. Annual Bonus





























To reward and incentivise





























In assessing the performance of the executive team, and in particular to determine whether bonuses are merited the remuneration committee takes into account the overall performance of the business.

Bonuses are generally offered in cash













The remuneration committee determines the level of bonus on an annual basis applying such performance conditions and performance measures as it considers appropriate























The current maximum bonus opportunity will not exceed 200% of base salary in any one year, but the remuneration committee reserves the power to award up to 300% in an exceptional year.

There is no formal framework by which the company assesses performance and performance conditions and measures will be assessed on an annual basis by the remuneration committee. In determining the level of the bonus, the remuneration committee will take into account internal and external factors and circumstances that occur during the year under review. The performance measures applied may be financial, non-financial, corporate, divisional or individual and in such proportion as the remuneration committee considers appropriate to the prevailing circumstances. The company does not consider, given the company's size, nature and stage of operations that a formal framework is required. Share Options













































To provide executive directors with a long-term interest in the company









































Granted under existing schemes (see page 41) and new schemes













































Offered at appropriate times by the remuneration committee













































Entitlement to share options is not subject to any specific performance conditions.

Share options will be offered by the remuneration committee as appropriate taking into account the factors considered above in the decision making process in determining remuneration policy.

The aggregate number of shares over which options may be granted under all of the company's option schemes (including any options and awards granted under the company's employee share plans) in any period of ten years, will not exceed, at the time of grant, 10% of the ordinary share capital of the company from time to time. In determining the limits no account shall be taken of any shares where the right to acquire the shares has been released, surrendered, lapsed or has otherwise become incapable of exercise.

The company currently has one Share Option Scheme (see page 41). For the 2012 scheme the remuneration committee has the ability to impose performance criteria in respect of any new share options granted, however there is no requirement to do so. There are no performance conditions attached to the options already issued under the 2012 scheme, the options vest on issue and there are no minimum hold periods for the resulting shares issued on exercise of the option.

The Board is authorised under this policy to enter into agreements with holders of options over ordinary shares in the capital of the Company to cancel or surrender the Options in consideration of the payment by the Company to the holder of the Option of cash up to a maximum of the difference between the exercise price of the Option and the closing market price on the business day immediately prior to the day on which the Company enters into that agreement with the relevant holder of the Options. Non-executive directors Base salary









To recognise:

Skills

Experience

Value











Considered by the board on appointment.

Set at a level considered appropriate to attract, retain and motivate the individual.

Experience and time required for the role are considered on appointment.





Reviewed annually

















No individual director will be awarded a base salary in excess of £125,000 per annum.

No specific performance conditions are attached to base salaries.











Pension No pension offered Benefits









No benefits offered except

to one non-executive director who is eligible for health

cover (see annual remuneration report

page 40)

The committee retains the discretion to approve changes in contractual benefits in exceptional circumstances or where factors outside the control of the Group lead to increased costs (e.g. medical inflation) The costs associated with the benefit offered is closely controlled and reviewed on an annual basis.

No director will receive benefits of a value in excess of 30% of his base salary or £10,000 whichever is the higher.

No specific performance conditions are attached to contractual benefits. Share Options

Non-executive directors do not participate in the share option schemes

Notes to the future policy table

In order to ensure that shareholders have sufficient clarity over director remuneration levels, the company has, where possible, specified a maximum that may be paid to a director in respect of each component of remuneration. The remuneration committee consider the performance measures outlined in the table above to be appropriate measures of performance and that the KPI's chosen align the interests of the directors and shareholders. Details of remuneration of other company employees can be found in Note 29 to the financial statements. Any differences in the types of remuneration available for directors and other employees reflect common practice and market norms. The bonus targets for general employees of the Group are more focused on annual targets that further the company's interests. The maximum bonus opportunity for employees and directors alike is based on the seniority and responsibility of the role undertaken.

Remuneration scenarios

An indication of the possible level of remuneration that would be received by each current Executive Director in the year commencing 1 January 2023 in accordance with the directors' remuneration policy is shown below.

All performance targets relate to one financial year, and therefore there are no targets which would be impacted by share price appreciation.

A Heller:

G.Casey:

R Grobler:

Assumptions

Minimum

Consists of base salary, benefits and pension. Base salary, benefits and pension for 2023 are assumed at the levels included in the single total figure remuneration table for the year ended 31 December 2022 on page 40.

On target

Based on the average percentage bonus awarded to the individual in the three years ending on 31 December 2022. As outlined in the policy table above, the remuneration committee has discretion to award bonuses of up to 200% of base salary in any one year (up to 300% in an exceptional year). Base salary, benefits and pension for 2023 are assumed at the levels included in the single total figure remuneration table for the year ended 31 December 2022 on page 40.

Maximum

Based on maximum remuneration receivable of 300% of base salary awarded as bonus in an exceptional year. Base salary, benefits and pension for 2023 are assumed at the levels included in the single total figure remuneration table for the year ended 31 December 2022 on page 40.

Approach to recruitment remuneration

All appointments to the board are made on merit. The components of a new director's remuneration package (who is recruited within the life of the approved remuneration policy) would comprise base salary, pension, benefits, annual bonus and opportunity to be granted share options as outlined above and the company's approach to such appointments are detailed with in the future policy table above. The company will pay such levels of remuneration to new directors that would enable the company to attract appropriately skilled and experienced individuals that is not in the opinion of the remuneration committee excessive. The company has no pre-determined policy for buyouts of previous awards, and each case will be determined on merit, having regard to all relevant circumstances at the time.

Service contracts

All executive directors have full-time contracts of employment with the company. Non-executive directors have contracts of service. No director has a contract of employment or contract of service with the company, its joint venture or associated companies with a fixed term which exceeds twelve months. Directors' notice periods (see page 41 of the annual remuneration report) are set in line with market practice and of a length considered sufficient to ensure an effective handover of duties should a director leave the company. All directors' contracts as amended from time to time, have run from the date of appointment. Service contracts are kept at the registered office.

Policy on payment for loss of office

There are no contractual provisions agreed prior to 27 June 2012 that could impact on a termination payment. Termination payments will be calculated in accordance with the existing contract of employment or service contract. It is the policy of the remuneration committee to issue employment contracts to executive directors with normal commercial terms and without extended terms of notice which could give rise to extraordinary termination payments. The board retains the discretion to make additional (ex-gratia) payments on termination should it be appropriate in all the circumstances.

Consideration of employment conditions elsewhere in the Group

In setting this policy for directors' remuneration the remuneration committee has been mindful of the company's objective to reward all employees fairly according to their role, performance and market forces. In setting the policy for Directors' remuneration the remuneration committee has considered the pay and employment conditions of the other employees within the group. No formal consultation has been undertaken with employees in drawing up the policy. The remuneration committee has not used formal comparison measures.

Consideration of shareholder views

No shareholder views have been taken into account when formulating this policy. In accordance with the new regulations, an ordinary resolution for approval of this policy will be put to shareholders at the AGM in June 2023.

Audit committee report

The committee's terms of reference have been approved by the board and follow published guidelines, which are available from the company secretary. The audit committee comprises the two non-executive directors, Christopher Joll (chairman), an experienced financial PR executive and John Sibbald, a retired chartered accountant.

The Audit Committee's prime tasks are to:

• review the scope of external audit, to receive regular reports from the auditor and to review the half-yearly and annual accounts before they are presented to the board, focusing in particular on accounting policies and areas of management judgment and estimation;

• monitor the controls which are in force to ensure the integrity of the information reported to the shareholders;

• assess key risks and to act as a forum for discussion of risk issues and contribute to the board's review of the effectiveness of the Group's risk management control and processes;

• act as a forum for discussion of internal control issues and contribute to the board's review of the effectiveness of the Group's internal control and risk management systems and processes;

• consider each year the need for an internal audit function;

• advise the board on the appointment of external auditors and rotation of the audit partner every five years, and on their remuneration for both audit and non-audit work, and discuss the nature and scope of their audit work;

• participate in the selection of a new external audit partner and agree the appointment when required;

• undertake a formal assessment of the auditors' independence each year which includes:

~ a review of non-audit services provided to the Group and related fees;

~ discussion with the auditors of a written report detailing all relationships with the company and any other parties that could affect independence or the perception of independence;

~ a review of the auditors' own procedures for ensuring the independence of the audit firm and partners and staff involved in the audit, including the regular rotation of the audit partner; and

~ obtaining written confirmation from the auditors that, in their professional judgement, they are independent.

Meetings

The committee meets prior to the annual audit with the external auditors to discuss the audit plan and again prior to the publication of the annual results. These meetings are attended by the external audit partner, managing director, director of finance and company secretary. Prior to bi-monthly board meetings the members of the committee meet on an informal basis to discuss any relevant matters which may have arisen. Additional formal meetings are held as necessary.

During the past year the committee:

• met with the external auditors, and discussed their reports to the Audit Committee;

• approved the publication of annual and half-year financial results;

• considered and approved the annual review of internal controls;

• decided that due to the size and nature of operation there was not a current need for an internal audit function;

• agreed the independence of the auditors and approved their fees for both audit related and non-audit services as set out in note 5 to the financial statements.

Financial reporting

As part of its role, the Audit Committee assessed the audit findings that were considered most significant to the financial statements, including those areas requiring significant judgment and/or estimation. When assessing the identified financial reporting matters, the committee assessed quantitative materiality primarily by reference to profit before tax. The Board also gave consideration to:

• the carrying value of the Group's total assets, given that the Group operates a principally asset based business;

• the carrying value of the Group's total assets, given that the Group operates a principally asset based business;

• Adjusted EBITDA, given that it is a key trading KPI, when determining quantitative materiality; and

• Going concern, given the potential impact of macro-economic activity on the Group's operations.

The qualitative aspects of any financial reporting matters identified during the audit process were also considered when assessing their materiality. Based on the considerations set out above we have considered quantitative errors individually or in aggregate in excess of approximately £700,000 to £800,000 to be material.

External Auditors

Kreston Reeves LLP have expressed their willingness to continue in office and a resolution to reappoint them will be proposed at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. In the United Kingdom the company is provided with extensive administration and accounting services by London & Associated Properties PLC which has its own audit committee and employs a separate team of external auditors from Kreston Reeves LLP. BDO South Africa Inc. acts as the external auditor to the South African companies, and the work of that firm was reviewed by Kreston Reeves LLP for the purpose of the Group audit.

Christopher Joll

Chairman - audit committee

12 Little Portland Street

London W1W8BJ

26 April 2023

Consolidated income statement

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Notes 2022

Trading

£'000 2022

Revaluations

and

impairment

£'000 2022

Total

£'000 2021

Trading

£'000 2021

Revaluations and

impairment

£'000 2021

Total

£'000 Group revenue 2 95,111 - 95,111 50,520 - 50,520 Operating costs 3 (55,748) - (55,748) (45,492) - (45,492) Operating profit before depreciation, fair value adjustments and exchange movements 39,363 - 39,363 5,028 - 5,028 Depreciation 3 (1,093) - (1,093) (2,571) - (2,571) Operating profit before fair value adjustments and exchange movements 1 38,270 - 38,270 2,457 - 2,457 Exchange losses (270) - (270) (121) - (121) (Decrease)/ Increase in value of investment properties 4 - (60) (60) - 255 255 Gain on investments held at fair value - 1,036 1,036 - 812 812 Operating profit 1 38,000 976 38,976 2,336 1,067 3,403 Share of loss in joint ventures 13 - (89) (89) - (125) (125) Profit before interest and taxation 38,000 887 38,887 2,336 942 3,278 Interest receivable 174 - 174 22 - 22 Interest payable 7 (1,047) - (1,047) (799) - (799) Profit before tax 5 37,127 887 38,014 1,559 942 2,501 Taxation 8 (11,878) (30) (11,908) (453) (342) (795) Profit for the year 25,249 857 26,106 1,106 600 1,706

Attributable to: Equity holders of the company 16,755 857 17,612 891 600 1,491 Non-controlling interest 27 8,494 - 8,494 215 - 215 Profit for the year 25,249 857 26,106 1,106 600 1,706 Profit per share - basic 10 164.96p 13.96p Profit per share - diluted 10 164.96p 13.94p

Trading gains and losses reflect all the trading activity on mining and property operations and realised gains. Revaluation gains and losses reflects the revaluation of investment properties and other assets within the Group and any proportion of unrealised gains and losses within Joint Ventures. The total column represents the consolidated income statement presented in accordance with IAS 1.

Financial statements

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

for the year ended 31 December 2022

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Profit for the year 26,106 1,706 Other comprehensive income/(expense): Items that may be subsequently recycled to the income statement: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (43) (60) Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax (43) (60) Total comprehensive income for the year net of tax 26,063 1,646 Attributable to: Equity shareholders 17,593 1,439 Non-controlling interest 8,470 207 26,063 1,646

Financial statements

Consolidated balance sheet

at 31 December 2022

Notes 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Assets Non-current assets Investment properties 11 10,635 10,700 Mining reserves, plant and equipment 12 16,377 9,065 Investments in joint ventures accounted for using equity method 13 1,041 1,130 Other investments at fair value through profit and loss ("FVPL") 13 12,590 3,631 Total non-current assets 40,643 24,526 Current assets Inventories 16 5,199 1,253 Trade and other receivables 17 6,437 8,626 Investments in listed securities held at FVPL 18 886 685 Cash and cash equivalents 10,590 3,018 Total current assets 23,112 13,582 Total assets 63,755 38,108

Liabilities Current liabilities Borrowings 20 (3,795) (2,666) Trade and other payables 19 (13,282) (10,743) Current tax liabilities (4,256) (726) Total current liabilities (21,333) (14,135) Non-current liabilities Borrowings 20 (3,930) (3,853) Provision for rehabilitation 21 (1,715) (1,390) Lease liabilities 31 (344) (389) Deferred tax liabilities 23 (872) (506) Total non-current liabilities (6,861) (6,138) Total liabilities (28,194) (20,273) Net assets 35,561 17,835 Equity Share capital 24 1,068 1,068 Share premium account 258 258 Translation reserve (2,559) (2,540) Other reserves 25 1,112 707 Retained earnings 33,923 18,019 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders 33,802 17,512 Non-controlling interest 27 1,759 323 Total equity 35,561 17,835

These financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 26 April 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

A R Heller G J CaseyCompany Registration No. 112155

Director Director

Financial statements

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Share

capital

£'000 Share

Premium

£'000 Translation

reserves

£'000 Other

reserves

£'000 Retained

earnings

£'000 Total

£'000 Non-

controlling

interest

£'000 Total

equity

£'000 Balance at 1 January 2021 1,068 258 (2,488) 707 16,528 16,073 116 16,189 Profit for the year - - - - 1,491 1,491 215 1,706 Other comprehensive expense - - (52) - - (52) (8) (60) Total comprehensive expense for the year - - (52) - 1,491 1,439 207 1,646 Dividend (note 9) - - - - - - - - Balance at 1 January 2022 1,068 258 (2,540) 707 18,019 17,512 323 17,835 Profit for the year - - - - 17,612 17,612 8,494 26,106 Other comprehensive income - - (19) - - (19) (24) (43) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (19) - 17,612 17,593 8,470 26,063 Dividend (note 9) - - - - (1,708) (1,708) (7,034) (8,742) Share options cancelled - - - (142) - (142) - (142) Share options issued - - - 547 - 547 - 547 Balance at 31 December 2022 1,068 258 (2,559) 1,112 33,923 33,802 1,759 35,561

Consolidated cash flow statement

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Year ended

31 December

2022

£'000 Year ended

31 December

2021

£'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit 38,976 3,403 Adjustments for: Depreciation 1,093 2,571 Unrealised loss/(gain) on investment properties 60 (255) Share based payment expense 405 - Gain on investments held at FVPL (1,036) (812) Exchange adjustments 270 121 Cash flow before working capital 39,768 5,028 Change in inventories (4,009) 2,105 Change in trade and other receivables 2,307 (1,900) Change in trade and other payables 1,114 192 Cash generated from operations 39,180 5,425 Interest received 175 22 Interest paid (728) (799) Income tax paid (7,929) (216) Cash flow from operating activities 30,698 4,432 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of reserves, property, motor vehicles, plant and equipment (8,480) (1,781) Disposal of reserves, property, motor vehicles, plant and equipment 20 - Disposal of other investments 2,083 705 Acquisition of other investments (10,207) (1,630) Cash flow from investing activities (16,584) (2,706) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings drawn 524 46 Borrowings and lease liabilities repaid (55) (317) Equity dividends paid (641) - Minority dividends paid (7,034) - Cash flow from financing activities (7,206) (271) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,908 1,455 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 482 (1,078) Exchange adjustment (25) 105 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 7,365 482 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December comprise: Cash and cash equivalents as presented in the balance sheet 10,590 3,018 Bank overdrafts (secured) (3,225) (2,536) 7,365 482

Financial statements

Group accounting policies

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Basis of accounting

The results for the year ended 31 December 2022 have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. In applying the Group's accounting policies and assessing areas of judgment and estimation materiality is applied as detailed on page 55 of the Audit Committee Report. The principal accounting policies are described below:

The Group financial statements are presented in £ sterling and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (£000) except when otherwise stated.

The functional currency for each entity in the Group, and for joint arrangements and associates, is the currency of the country in which the entity has been incorporated. Details of which country each entity has been incorporated can be found in note 15 for subsidiaries and note 14 for joint arrangements and associates.

The exchange rates used in the accounts were as follows:

£1 Sterling: Rand £1 Sterling: Dollar 2022 2021 2022 2021 Year-end rate 20.5785 20.7672 1.2102 1.3706 Annual average 20.1929 20.4060 1.2967 1.3685

Going concern

The Group has prepared cash flow forecasts which demonstrate that the Group has sufficient resources to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least the next 12 months from date of signing.

In South Africa, a structured trade finance facility with Absa Bank Limited for R85million is held by Sisonke Coal Processing (Pty) Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Limited. This facility comprises of a R85million revolving facility to cover the working capital requirements of the Group's South African operations. The facility is renewable annually and is secured against inventory, debtors and cash that are held in the Group's South African operations. The Directors do not foresee any reason why the facility will not continue to be renewed at the next renewal date, in line with prior periods and based on their banking relationships.

The directors expect that coal market conditions for the Group' will remain at a stable and profitable level through 2023. The directors therefore have a reasonable expectation that the mine will achieve positive levels of cash generation for the Group in 2023. As a consequence, the directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its South African business risks successfully.

In the UK, forecasts demonstrate that the Group has sufficient resources to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least the next 12 months, from the approval of the financial statements, including those related to the Group's UK Loan facility outlined below.

The Group holds a 5 year term facility of £3.9m with Julian Hodge Bank Limited at an initial LTV of 40%. The loan is secured against the company's UK retail property portfolio. The amount repayable on the loan at year end was £3.9million. The debt package has a five year term and is repayable at the end of the term in December 2024. The overall interest cost of the loan is 4.00% above the Bank of England base rate. All covenants on the loan were met during the year and the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate financial resources at short notice, including cash and listed equity investments, to ensure the existing facility's covenants are met on an ongoing basis.

Dragon Retail Properties Limited ("Dragon"), the Group's 50% owned joint venture, holds a Santander bank loan of £1.143million secured against its investment property, see note 14. The bank loan is secured by way of a first charge on specific freehold property at a value of £2.03 million. The interest cost of the loan is 2.75 per cent above the bank's base rate. A refinancing of this loan is currently underway. The loan originally expired in September 2020, but has been extended to October 2023. Santander have indicated that they are willing to provide a new term loan and we expect to complete this in the near future.

In 2022 a disconnect in global energy markets resulted in higher global energy prices. Although the volatility in global energy markets in 2023 is uncertain, the Directors at present do not foresee events having a significant negative impact on the Group's UK and South African operations ability to remain in operation for the foreseeable future.

As a result of the banking facilities held as well as the acceptable levels of cash expected to be held by the Group over the next 12 months, the Directors believe that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks. Thus they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements.

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

The Group has adopted all of the new and revised Standards and Interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") that are relevant to its operations and effective for accounting periods beginning 1 January 2022.

A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations have been issued but are not yet effective for the Group. The Group has not adopted any Standards or Interpretations in advance of the required implementation dates. The application of these new standards, amendments and interpretations are not expected to have a significant impact on the Group's income statement or balance sheet.

We are committed to improving disclosure and transparency and will continue to work with our different stakeholders to ensure they understand the detail of these accounting changes. We continue to remain committed to a robust financial policy.

Key judgements and estimates

Areas where key estimates and judgements are considered to have a significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements include:

Life of mine and reserves

The directors consider their judgements and estimates surrounding the life of the mine and its reserves to have significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements and to be an area where the financial statements are subject to significant estimation uncertainty. The life of mine remaining is currently estimated at 7 years. This life of mine is based on the Group's existing coal reserves including reserves acquired but subject to regulatory approval. The Group actively seeks and evaluates new opportunities to extend the life of its existing mining and processing operations in South Africa. The life of mine excludes future coal purchases and coal reserve acquisitions. The Group's estimates of proven and probable reserves are prepared utilising the South African code for the reporting of exploration results, mineral resources and mineral reserves (the SAMREC code) and are subject to assessment by an independent Competent Person experienced in the field of coal geology and specifically opencast and pillar coal extraction. Estimates of coal reserves impact assessments of the carrying value of property, plant and equipment, depreciation calculations and rehabilitation and decommissioning provisions. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating coal reserves and changes to these assumptions may result in restatement of reserves. These assumptions include geotechnical factors as well as economic factors such as commodity prices, production costs, coal demand outlook and yield.

Depreciation, amortisation of mineral rights, mining development costs and plant & equipment

The annual depreciation/amortisation charge is dependent on estimates, including coal reserves and the related life of mine, expected development expenditure for probable reserves, the allocation of certain assets to relevant ore reserves and estimates of residual values of the processing plant. The charge can fluctuate when there are significant changes in any of the factors or assumptions used, such as estimating mineral reserves which in turn affects the life of mine or the expected life of reserves. Estimates of proven and probable reserves are prepared by an independent Competent Person. Assessments of depreciation/amortisation rates against the estimated reserve base are performed regularly. Details of the depreciation/amortisation charge can be found in note 12.

Provision for mining rehabilitation including restoration and de-commissioning costs

A provision for future rehabilitation including restoration and decommissioning costs requires estimates and assumptions to be made around the relevant regulatory framework, the timing, extent and costs of the rehabilitation activities and of the risk free rates used to determine the present value of the future cash outflows. The provisions, including the estimates and assumptions contained therein, are reviewed regularly by management. The Group annually engages an independent expert to assess the cost of restoration and final decommissioning as part of management's assessment of the provision. Details of the provision for mining rehabilitation can be found in note 21.

Impairment

Property, plant and equipment representing the Group's mining assets in South Africa are reviewed for impairment when there are indicators of impairment. The impairment test is performed using the approved Life of Mine plan and those future cash flow estimates are discounted using asset specific discount rates and are based on expectations about future operations. The impairment test requires estimates about production and sales volumes, commodity prices, proven and probable reserves (as assessed by the Competent Person), operating costs and capital expenditures necessary to extract reserves in the approved Life of Mine plan. Changes in such estimates could impact recoverable values of these assets. Details of the carrying value of property, plant and equipment can be found in note 12.

The impairment test indicated significant headroom as at 31 December 2022 and therefore no impairment is considered appropriate. The key assumptions include: coal prices, including domestic coal prices based on recent pricing and assessment of market forecasts for export coal; production based on proven and probable reserves assessed by the independent Competent Person and yields associated with mining areas based on assessments by the Competent Person and empirical data. An 28% reduction in average forecast coal prices or a 31% reduction in yield would give rise to a breakeven scenario. However, the directors consider the forecasted yield levels and pricing to be appropriate and supportable best estimates.

Fair value measurements of investment properties

An assessment of the fair value of investment properties, is required to be performed. In such instances, fair value measurements are estimated based on the amounts for which the assets and liabilities could be exchanged between market participants. To the extent possible, the assumptions and inputs used take into account externally verifiable inputs. However, such information is by nature subject to uncertainty. The fair value of investment property is set out in note 11, whilst the carrying value of investments in joint ventures which themselves include investment property held at fair value by the joint venture is set out at note 13.

Measurement of development property

The development property included within the Group's joint venture investment in West Ealing Projects limited is considered by Management to fall outside the scope of investment property. A property intended for sale in the ordinary course of business or in the process of construction or development for such sale, for example, property acquired exclusively with a view to subsequent disposal in the near future or for development and resale is expected to be recorded under the accounting standard of IAS 2 Inventories. The directors have discussed the commercial approach with the directors of the underlying joint venture and the current plan is to sell or to complete the development and sell. The Directors therefore consider the key judgement of accounting treatment of the property development under IAS 2 Inventories to be correct.

IAS 2 Inventories require the capitalised costs to be held at the lower of cost or net realisable value. At 31 December 2022, the costs capitalised within the development based on a director's appraisal for the property estimated the net realisable value at a surplus over the cost for the development. The directors have reviewed the underlying inputs and key assumptions made in the appraisal and consider them adequate. However, such information is by nature subject to uncertainty. The cost of the development property is set out in note 14.

Basis of consolidation

The Group accounts incorporate the accounts of Bisichi PLC and all of its subsidiary undertakings, together with the Group's share of the results of its joint ventures. Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries are presented separately from the equity attributable to equity owners of the parent company. On acquisition of a non-wholly owned subsidiary, the non-controlling shareholders' interests are initially measured at the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of the fair value of the subsidiaries net assets. Thereafter, the carrying amount of non-controlling interests is the amount of those interests at initial recognition plus the non-controlling interests' share of subsequent changes in equity. For subsequent changes in ownership in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control, the consideration paid or received is recognised entirely in equity.

The definition of control assumes the simultaneous fulfilment of the following three criteria:

• The parent company holds decision-making power over the relevant activities of the investee,

• The parent company has rights to variable returns from the investee, and

• The parent company can use its decision-making power to affect the variable returns.

Investees are analysed for their relevant activities and variable returns, and the link between the variable returns and the extent to which their relevant activities could be influenced in order to ensure the definition is correctly applied.

Revenue

The Group's revenue from contracts with customers, as defined under IFRS 15, includes coal revenue and service charge income.

Coal revenue is derived principally from export revenue and domestic revenue.

Both export revenue and domestic revenue is recognised when the customer has a legally binding obligation to settle under the terms of the contract when the performance obligations have been satisfied, which is once control of the goods has transferred to the buyer at the delivery point. For export revenue this is generally recognised when the product is delivered to the export terminal location specified in the customer contract, at which point control of the goods have been transferred to the customer. For domestic coal revenues this is generally recognised on collection by the customer from the mine or from the mine's rail siding when loaded into transport, where the customer pays the transportation costs. Fulfilment costs to satisfy the performance obligations of coal revenues such as transport and loading costs borne by the Group from the mine to the delivery point are recoded in operating costs.

Coal revenue is measured based on consideration specified in the contract with a customer on a per metric tonne basis. Both export and domestic contracts are typically on a specified coal volume basis and less than a year in duration. Export contracts are typically linked to the price of Free on Board (FOB) Coal from Richards Bay Coal Terminal (API4 price). Domestic contracts are typically linked to a contractual price agreed.

Service charges recoverable from tenants are recognised over time as the service is rendered.

Lease property rental income, as defined under IFRS 16, is recognised in the Group income statement on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. This includes the effect of lease incentives.

Expenditure

Expenditure is recognised in respect of goods and services received. Where coal is purchased from third parties at point of extraction the expenditure is only recognised when the coal is extracted and all of the significant risks and rewards of ownership have been transferred.

Investment properties

Investment properties comprise freehold and long leasehold land and buildings. Investment properties are carried at fair value in accordance with IAS 40 'Investment Properties'. Properties are recognised as investment properties when held for long-term rental yields, and after consideration has been given to a number of factors including length of lease, quality of tenant and covenant, value of lease, management intention for future use of property, planning consents and percentage of property leased. Investment properties are revalued annually by professional external surveyors and included in the balance sheet at their fair value. Gains or losses arising from changes in the fair values of assets are recognised in the consolidated income statement in the period to which they relate. In accordance with IAS 40, investment properties are not depreciated. The fair value of the head leases is the net present value of the current head rent payable on leasehold properties until the expiry of the lease.

Mining reserves, plant and equipment and development cost

The cost of property, plant and equipment comprises its purchase price and any costs directly attributable to bringing the asset to the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in accordance with agreed specifications. Freehold land included within mining reserves is not depreciated. Other property, plant and equipment is stated at historical cost less accumulated depreciation. The cost recognised includes the recognition of any decommissioning assets related to property, plant and equipment.

The purpose of mine development is to establish secure working conditions and infrastructure to allow the safe and efficient extraction of recoverable reserves. Depreciation on mine development costs is not charged until production commences or the assets are put to use. On commencement of full commercial production, depreciation is charged over the life of the associated mine reserves extractable using the asset on a unit of production basis. The unit of production calculation is based on tonnes mined as a ratio to proven and probable reserves and also includes future forecast capital expenditure. The cost recognised includes the recognition of any decommissioning assets related to mine development.

Post production stripping

In surface mining operations, the Group may find it necessary to remove waste materials to gain access to coal reserves prior to and after production commences. Prior to production commencing, stripping costs are capitalised until the point where the overburden has been removed and access to the coal seam commences. Subsequent to production, waste stripping continues as part of extraction process as a mining production activity. There are two benefits accruing to the Group from stripping activity during the production phase: extraction of coal that can be used to produce inventory and improved access to further quantities of material that will be mined in future periods. Economic coal extracted is accounted for as inventory. The production stripping costs relating to improved access to further quantities in future periods are capitalised as a stripping activity asset, if and only if, all of the following are met:

• it is probable that the future economic benefit associated with the stripping activity will flow to the Group;

• the Group can identify the component of the ore body for which access has been improved; and

• the costs relating to the stripping activity associated with that component or components can be measured reliably.

In determining the relevant component of the coal reserve for which access is improved, the Group componentises its mine into geographically distinct sections or phases to which the stripping activities being undertaken within that component are allocated. Such phases are determined based on assessment of factors such as geology and mine planning.

The Group depreciates deferred costs capitalised as stripping assets on a unit of production method, with reference the tons mined and reserve of the relevant ore body component or phase. The cost is recognised within Mine development costs within the balance sheet.

Other assets and depreciation

The cost, less estimated residual value, of other property, plant and equipment is written off on a straight-line basis over the asset's expected useful life. This includes the washing plant and other key surface infrastructure. Residual values and useful lives are reviewed, and adjusted if appropriate, at each balance sheet date. Changes to the estimated residual values or useful lives are accounted for prospectively. Heavy surface mining and other plant and equipment is depreciated at varying rates depending upon its expected usage.

The depreciation rates generally applied are:

Mining equipment 5 - 10 per cent per annum of the earlier of its useful life or the life of the mine Motor

vehicles 25 - 33 per cent per annum Office equipment 10 - 33 per cent per annum

Provisions and contingent liabilities

Provisions are recognised when the Group has a present obligation as a result of a past event which it is probable will result in an outflow of economic benefits that can be reliably estimated.

A provision for rehabilitation of the mine is initially recorded at present value and the discounting effect is unwound over time as a finance cost. Changes to the provision as a result of changes in estimates are recorded as an increase / decrease in the provision and associated decommissioning asset. The decommissioning asset is depreciated in line with the Group's depreciation policy over the life of mine. The provision includes the restoration of the underground, opencast, surface operations and de-commissioning of plant and equipment. The timing and final cost of the rehabilitation is uncertain and will depend on the duration of the mine life and the quantities of coal extracted from the reserves.

Management exercises judgment in measuring the Group's exposures to contingent liabilities through assessing the likelihood that a potential claim or liability will arise and where possible in quantifying the possible range of financial outcomes. Where there is a dispute and where a reliable estimate of the potential liability cannot be made, or where the Group, based on legal advice, considers that it is improbable that there will be an outflow of economic resources, no provision is recognised.

Employee benefits

Share based remuneration

The company operates a share option scheme. The fair value of the share option scheme is determined at the date of grant. This fair value is then expensed on a straight-line basis over the vesting period, based on an estimate of the number of shares that will eventually vest. The fair value of options granted is calculated using a binomial or Black-Scholes-Merton model. Payments made to employees on the cancellation or settlement of options granted are accounted for as the repurchase of an equity interest, i.e. as a deduction from equity. Details of the share options in issue are disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report on page 41 under the heading Share option schemes which is within the audited part of that report.

Pensions

The Group operates a defined contribution pension scheme. The contributions payable to the scheme are expensed in the period to which they relate.

Foreign currencies

Monetary assets and liabilities are translated at year end exchange rates and the resulting exchange rate differences are included in the consolidated income statement within the results of operating activities if arising from trading activities, including inter-company trading balances and within finance cost/income if arising from financing.

For consolidation purposes, income and expense items are included in the consolidated income statement at average rates, and assets and liabilities are translated at year end exchange rates. Translation differences arising on consolidation are recognised in other comprehensive income. Foreign exchange differences on intercompany loans are recorded in other comprehensive income when the loans are not considered as trading balances and are not expected to be repaid in the foreseeable future. Where foreign operations are disposed of, the cumulative exchange differences of that foreign operation are recognised in the consolidated income statement when the gain or loss on disposal is recognised.

Transactions in foreign currencies are translated at the exchange rate ruling on the transaction date.

Financial instruments

Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognised in the Group's consolidated statement of financial position when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.

Financial assets

Financial assets are classified as either financial assets at amortised cost, at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") or at fair value through profit or loss ("FVPL") depending upon the business model for managing the financial assets and the nature of the contractual cash flow characteristics of the financial asset.

A loss allowance for expected credit losses is determined for all financial assets, other than those at FVPL, at the end of each reporting period. The Group applies a simplified approach to measure the credit loss allowance for trade receivables using the lifetime expected credit loss provision. The lifetime expected credit loss is evaluated for each trade receivable taking into account payment history, payments made subsequent to year end and prior to reporting, past default experience and the impact of any other relevant and current observable data. The Group applies a general approach on all other receivables classified as financial assets. The general approach recognises lifetime expected credit losses when there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition.

The Group derecognises a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expire, or when it transfers the financial asset and substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the asset to another party. The Group derecognises financial liabilities when the Group's obligations are discharged, cancelled or have expired.

Bank loans and overdrafts

Bank loans and overdrafts are included as financial liabilities on the Group balance sheet at the amounts drawn on the particular facilities net of the unamortised cost of financing. Interest payable on those facilities is expensed as finance cost in the period to which it relates.

Lease liabilities

For any new contracts entered into the Group considers whether a contract is, or contains a lease. A lease is defined as 'a contract, or part of a contract, that conveys the right to use an asset (the underlying asset) for a period of time in exchange for consideration'. To apply this definition the Group assesses whether the contract contains an identified asset and has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the identified asset throughout the period of use.

At lease commencement date, the Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a lease liability on the balance sheet.

Right-of-use assets, excluding property head leases, have been included in property, plant and equipment and are measured at cost, which is made up of the initial measurement of the lease liability and any initial direct costs incurred by the Group. The Group depreciates the right-of-use assets on a straight-line basis from the lease commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the end of the lease term.

At the commencement date, the Group measures the lease liability at the present value of the lease payments unpaid at that date, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease if that rate is readily available or the Group's incremental borrowing rate. Liabilities relating to short term leases are included within trade and other payables.

Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability are made up of fixed payments and variable payments based on an index or rate, initially measured using the index or rate at the commencement date. Subsequent to initial measurement, the liability will be reduced for payments made and increased for interest. It is re-measured to reflect any reassessment or modification. When the lease liability is re-measured, the corresponding adjustment is reflected in the right-of-use asset, or profit and loss if the right-of-use asset is already reduced to zero.

Lease liabilities that arise for investment properties held under a leasehold interest and accounted for as investment property are initially calculated as the present value of the minimum lease payments, reducing in subsequent reporting periods by the apportionment of payments to the lessor.

The Group has elected to account for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets using the practical expedients available in IFRS 16. Instead of recognising a right-of-use asset and lease liability, the payments in relation to these are recognised as an expense in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

Investments

Current financial asset investments and other investments classified as non-current ("The investments") comprise of shares in listed companies. The investments are measured at fair value. Any changes in fair value are recognised in the profit or loss account and accumulated in retained earnings.

Trade receivables

Trade receivables are accounted for at amortised cost. Trade receivables do not carry any interest and are stated at their nominal value as reduced by appropriate expected credit loss allowances for estimated recoverable amounts as the interest that would be recognised from discounting future cash payments over the short payment period is not considered to be material.

Trade payables

Trade payables cost are not interest bearing and are stated at their nominal value, as the interest that would be recognised from discounting future cash payments over the short payment period is not considered to be material.

Other financial assets and liabilities

The Group's other financial assets and liabilities not disclosed above are accounted for at amortised cost.

Joint ventures

Investments in joint ventures, being those entities over whose activities the Group has joint control, as established by contractual agreement, are included at cost together with the Group's share of post-acquisition reserves, on an equity basis. Dividends received are credited against the investment. Joint control is the contractually agreed sharing of control over an arrangement, which exists only when decisions about relevant strategic and/or key operating decisions require unanimous consent of the parties sharing control. Control over the arrangement is assessed by the Group in accordance with the definition of control under IFRS 10. Loans to joint ventures are classified as non-current assets when they are not expected to be received in the normal working capital cycle. Trading receivables and payables to joint ventures are classified as current assets and liabilities.

Inventories

Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Cost includes materials, direct labour and overheads relevant to the stage of production. Cost is determined using the weighted average method. Net realisable value is based on estimated selling price less all further costs of completion and all relevant marketing, selling and distribution costs.

Impairment

Whenever events or changes in circumstance indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may not be recoverable an asset is reviewed for impairment. This includes mining reserves, plant and equipment and net investments in joint ventures. A review involves determining whether the carrying amounts are in excess of their recoverable amounts. An asset's recoverable amount is determined as the higher of its fair value less costs of disposal and its value in use. Such reviews are undertaken on an asset-by-asset basis, except where assets do not generate cash flows independent of other assets, in which case the review is undertaken on a cash generating unit basis.

If the carrying amount of an asset exceeds its recoverable amount an asset's carrying value is written down to its estimated recoverable amount (being the higher of the fair value less cost to sell and value in use) if that is less than the asset's carrying amount. Any change in carrying value is recognised in the comprehensive income statement.

Deferred tax

Deferred tax is the tax expected to be payable or recoverable on differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the financial statements and the corresponding tax bases used in the tax computations, and is accounted for using the balance sheet liability method. Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognised for all taxable temporary differences and deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which deductible temporary differences can be utilised. In respect of the deferred tax on the revaluation surplus, this is calculated on the basis of the chargeable gains that would crystallise on the sale of the investment portfolio as at the reporting date. The calculation takes account of indexation on the historical cost of the properties and any available capital losses.

Deferred tax is calculated at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the period when the liability is settled or the asset is realised. Deferred tax is charged or credited in the Group income statement, except when it relates to items charged or credited directly to other comprehensive income, in which case it is also dealt with in other comprehensive income.

Dividends

Dividends payable on the ordinary share capital are recognised as a liability in the period in which they are approved.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash comprises cash in hand and on-demand deposits. Cash and cash equivalents comprises short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value and original maturities of three months or less. The cash and cash equivalents shown in the cashflow statement are stated net of bank overdrafts that are repayable on demand as per IAS 7. This includes the structured trade finance facility held in South Africa as detailed in note 22. These facilities are considered to form an integral part of the treasury management of the Group and can fluctuate from positive to negative balances during the period.

Segmental reporting

For management reporting purposes, the Group is organised into business segments distinguishable by economic activity. The Group's material business segments are mining activities and investment properties. These business segments are subject to risks and returns that are different from those of other business segments and are the primary basis on which the Group reports its segment information. This is consistent with the way the Group is managed and with the format of the Group's internal financial reporting. Significant revenue from transactions with any individual customer, which makes up 10 percent or more of the total revenue of the Group, is separately disclosed within each segment. All coal exports are sales to coal traders at Richard Bay's terminal in South Africa with the risks and rewards passing to the coal trader at the terminal. Whilst the coal traders will ultimately sell the coal on the international markets the Company has no visibility over the ultimate destination of the coal. Accordingly, the export sales are recorded as South African revenue.

Financial statements

Notes to the financial statements

for the year ended 31 December 2022

1. SEGMENTAL REPORTING

2022 Business analysis Mining

£'000 Property

£'000 Other

£'000 Total

£'000 Significant revenue customer A 57,381 - - 57,381 Significant revenue customer B 29,934 - - 29,934 Significant revenue customer C 2,167 - - 2,167 Other revenue 3,931 1,108 590 5,629 Segment revenue 93,413 1,108 590 95,111 Operating profit before fair value adjustments & exchange movements 37,033 652 585 38,270 Revaluation of investments & exchange movements (270) (60) 1,036 706 Operating profit and segment result 36,763 592 1,621 38,976 Segment assets 25,911 12,682 13,478 52,071 Unallocated assets - Non-current assets 53 - Cash & cash equivalents 10,590 Total assets excluding investment in joint ventures and assets held for sale 62,714 Segment liabilities (17,928) (2,536) (5) (20,469) Borrowings (3,845) (3,880) - (7,725) Total liabilities (21,773) (6,416) (5) (28,194) Net assets 34,520 Non segmental assets - Investment in joint ventures 1,041 Net assets as per balance sheet 35,561

Geographic analysis United

Kingdom

£'000 South

Africa

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue 1,698 93,413 95,111 Operating (loss)/profit and segment result (3,696) 42,672 38,976 Depreciation (41) (1,052) (1,093) Non-current assets excluding investments 10,688 16,324 27,012 Total net assets 28,285 7,276 35,561 Capital expenditure 46 8,434 8,480

2021 Business analysis Mining

£'000 Property

£'000 Other

£'000 Total

£'000 Significant revenue customer A 23,206 - - 23,206 Significant revenue customer B 12,656 - - 12,656 Significant revenue customer C 6,169 - - 6,169 Other revenue 7,195 1,119 175 8,489 Segment revenue 49,226 1,119 175 50,520 Operating profit before fair value adjustments & exchange movements 1,695 592 170 2,457 Revaluation of investments & exchange movements (121) 255 812 946 Operating profit and segment result 1,574 847 982 3,403 Segment assets 17,350 12,242 4,319 33,911 Unallocated assets - Non-current assets 48 - Cash & cash equivalents 3,018 Total assets excluding investment in joint ventures and assets held for sale 36,977 Segment liabilities (12,227) (1,522) (5) (13,754) Borrowings (2,680) (3,839) - (6,519) Total liabilities (14,907) (5,361) (5) (20,273) Net assets 16,704 Non segmental assets - Investment in joint ventures 1,131 Net assets as per balance sheet 17,835

Geographic analysis United

Kingdom

£'000 South

Africa

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue 1,294 49,222 50,516 Operating profit and segment result 687 2,716 3,403 Depreciation (32) (2,539) (2,571) Non-current assets excluding investments 10,748 9,018 19,766 Total net assets 14,400 3,435 17,835 Capital expenditure 35 1,781 1,816

2. REVENUE

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Revenue from contracts with customers: Coal sales and processing 93,413 49,226 Service charges recoverable from tenants 98 130 Other: Rental income 1,010 989 Other revenue 590 175 Revenue 95,111 50,520

Segmental mining revenue is derived principally from coal sales and is recognised once the control of the goods has transferred from the Group to the buyer. Segmental property revenue is derived from rental income and service charges recoverable from tenants. This is consistent with the revenue information disclosed for each reportable segment (see note 1). Rental income is recognised on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. Service charges recoverable from tenants are recognised over time as the service is rendered. Revenue is measured based on the consideration specified in the contract with the customer or tenant.

3. OPERATING COSTS

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Mining 43,209 38,008 Property 269 400 Cost of sales 43,478 38,408 Administration 13,363 9,655 Operating costs 56,841 48,063 The direct property costs are: Direct property expense 250 351 Bad debts 19 49 269 400

Operating costs above include depreciation of £1,093,000 (2021: £2,571,000).

4. (LOSS)/GAIN ON REVALUATION OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

The reconciliation of the investment (deficit)/surplus to the gain on revaluation of investment properties in the income statement is set out below:

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Investment (deficit)/surplus (60) 255 Loss on valuation movement in respect of head lease payments (5) (26) (Loss)/Gain on revaluation of investment properties (65) 229

5. PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

Profit before taxation is arrived at after charging:

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Staff costs (see note 29) 11,991 7,491 Depreciation 1,093 2,571 Exchange loss (270) (121) Fees payable to the company's auditor for the audit of the company's annual accounts 50 51 Fees payable to the company's auditor and its associates for other services: The audit of the company's subsidiaries pursuant to legislation 43 37 Audit related services - - Non-audit related services - - (Increase)/Decrease in value of Inventory (4,009) 2,105

The directors consider the auditors were best placed to provide the above non-audit and audit related services which refer to regulatory matters. The audit committee reviews the nature and extent of non-audit services to ensure that independence is maintained.

6. DIRECTORS' EMOLUMENTS

Directors' emoluments are shown in the Directors' remuneration report on page 40 which is within the audited part of that report.

7. INTEREST PAYABLE

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 On bank overdrafts and bank loans 507 554 Unwinding of discount 319 - Lease liabilities 25 29 Other interest payable 196 216 Interest payable 1,047 799

8. TAXATION

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 (a) Based on the results for the year: Current tax - UK - - Current tax - Overseas 11,520 750 Corporation tax - adjustment in respect of prior year - UK - - Current tax 11,520 750 Deferred tax 388 45 Total tax in income statement charge 11,908 795

(b) Factors affecting tax charge for the year:

The corporation tax assessed for the year is different from that at the standard rate of corporation tax in the United Kingdom of 19.00% (2021: 19%).

The differences are explained below:

Profit/ Loss on ordinary activities before taxation 38,014 2,501 Tax on profit/ loss on ordinary activities at 19.00% (2021: 19.00%) 7,223 475 Effects of: Expenses not deductible for tax purposes 280 49 Capital gains\(losses) on disposal 14 20 Differences in tax rates to UK Tax rate 4,491 260 Other differences (100) (9) Adjustment in respect of prior years - - Total tax in income statement (credit) / charge 11,908 795

(c) Analysis of United Kingdom and overseas tax:

United Kingdom tax included in above:

Current tax - - Deferred tax (937) 152 (937) 152 Overseas tax included in above: Current tax 11,520 750 Adjustment in respect of prior years - - Current tax 11,520 750 Deferred tax 1,325 (107) 12,845 643

Overseas tax is derived from the Group's South African mining operation. Refer to note 1 for a report on the Groups' mining and South African segmental reporting. The adjustment to tax rate arises due to the deferred tax rate used in the UK for the year of 25% (2021: 25%) and the corporation tax rate assessed in South Africa for the year of 28% (2021: 28%) being different from the corporation tax rate in the UK.

9. SHAREHOLDER DIVIDENDS

2022

Per share 2022

£'000 2021

Per share 2021

£'000 Dividends paid during the year relating to the prior period 6p 641 - - Dividends relating to the current period: Interim dividend 10p 1,067 - - Proposed final dividend 4p 427 4p 427 Proposed special dividend 8p 854 2p 214 22p 2,348 6p 641

The interim dividend for 2022 was approved by the Board on 30thAugust 2022, paid on 3rdFebruary 2023 and accounted for as payable as at 31 December 2022. The total dividends to shareholders accounted during the year of £1,708,000 (2021: £Nil) comprise of dividends paid during the year relating to the prior period of £641,000 (2021: £Nil) and the interim dividend of £1,067,000 (£Nil). The final and special dividends for 2022 are not accounted for until they have been approved at the Annual General Meeting.

10. PROFIT AND DILUTED PROFIT PER SHARE

Both the basic and diluted profit per share calculations are based on a profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the company of £17,612,000 (2021: £1,491,000). The basic profit/(loss) per share has been calculated on a weighted average of 10,676,839 (2021: 10,676,839) ordinary shares being in issue during the period. The diluted profit per share has been calculated on the weighted average number of shares in issue of 10,676,839 (2021: 10,676,839) plus the dilutive potential ordinary shares arising from share options of nil (2021: 21,923) totalling 10,676,839 (2021: 10,698,762).

11. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

Freehold

£'000 Long

Leasehold

£'000 Head

Lease

£'000 Total

£'000 Valuation at 1 January 2022 8,230 2,295 175 10,700 Revaluation 40 (100) (5) (65) Valuation at 31 December 2022 8,270 2,195 170 10,635 Valuation at 1 January 2021 7,875 2,395 201 10,471 Revaluation 355 (100) (26) 229 Valuation at 31 December 2021 8,230 2,295 175 10,700 Historical cost At 31 December 2022 5,851 728 - 6,579 At 31 December 2021 5,851 728 - 6,579

Long leasehold properties are those for which the unexpired term at the balance sheet date is not less than 50 years. All investment properties are held for use in operating leases and all properties generated rental income during the period.

Freehold and Long Leasehold properties were externally professionally valued at 31 December on an open market basis by:

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Carter Towler 10,465 10,525

The valuations were carried out in accordance with the Statements of Asset Valuation and Guidance Notes published by The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Each year external valuers are appointed by the Executive Directors on behalf of the Board. The valuers are selected based upon their knowledge, independence and reputation for valuing assets such as those held by the Group.

Valuations are performed annually and are performed consistently across all investment properties in the Group's portfolio. At each reporting date appropriately qualified employees of the Group verify all significant inputs and review the computational outputs. Valuers submit their report to the Board on the outcome of each valuation round.

Valuations take into account tenure, lease terms and structural condition. The inputs underlying the valuations include market rent or business profitability, likely incentives offered to tenants, forecast growth rates, yields, EBITDA, discount rates, construction costs including any specific site costs (for example section 106), professional fees, developer's profit including contingencies, planning and construction timelines, lease regear costs, planning risk and sales prices based on known market transactions for similar properties to those being valued.

Valuations are based on what is determined to be the highest and best use. When considering the highest and best use a valuer will consider, on a property by property basis, its actual and potential uses which are physically, legally and financially viable. Where the highest and best use differs from the existing use, the valuer will consider the cost and likelihood of achieving and implanting this change in arriving at its valuation.

There are often restrictions on Freehold and Leasehold property which could have a material impact on the realisation of these assets. The most significant of these occur when planning permission or lease extension and renegotiation of use are required or when a credit facility is in place. These restrictions are factored in the property's valuation by the external valuer.

IFRS 13 sets out a valuation hierarchy for assets and liabilities measured at fair value as follows:

Level 1: valuation based on inputs on quoted market prices in active markets

Level 2: valuation based on inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that maximise the use of observable data directly or from market prices or indirectly derived from market prices.

Level 3: where one or more significant inputs to valuations are not based on observable market data

The inter-relationship between key unobservable inputs and the Groups' properties is detailed in the table below:

Class of property Level 3 Valuation technique Key

unobservable inputs Carrying/

fair value

2022

£'000 Carrying/

fair value

2021

£'000 Range

(weighted

average)

2022 Range

(weighted

average)

2021 Freehold - external valuation Income capitalisation Estimated rental

value per sq ft p.a 8,270 8,230 £4 - £29

(£21) £6 - £29

(£21) Equivalent Yield 8.9% - 15.8%

(11.4%) 8.9% - 14.7%

(11.2%) Long leasehold - external valuation Income capitalisation Estimated rental

value per sq ft p.a 2,195 2,295 £8 - £8

(£8) £9 - £9

(£9) Equivalent yield 9.8% - 9.8%

(9.8%) 9.8% - 9.8%

(9.8%) At 31 December 2022 10,465 10,525

There are interrelationships between all these inputs as they are determined by market conditions. The existence of an increase in more than one input would be to magnify the input on the valuation. The impact on the valuation will be mitigated by the interrelationship of two inputs in opposite directions, for example, an increase in rent may be offset by an increase in yield.

The table below illustrates the impact of changes in key unobservable inputs on the carrying / fair value of the Group's properties:

Estimated rental

value 10% increase

or decrease Equivalent yield

25 basis point contraction or expansion 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Freehold - external valuation 827 / (827) 823 / (823) 205 / (195) 203 / (193) Long Leasehold - external valuation 220 / (220) 230 / (230) 57 / (55) 60 / (57)

12. MINING RESERVES, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Mining

reserves

£'000 Mining

equipment and development costs

£'000 Motor

vehicles

£'000 Office

equipment

£'000 Total

£'000 Cost at 1 January 2022 1,097 29,063 396 179 30,735 Exchange adjustment (13) 134 3 1 125 Additions 1,248 7,117 55 60 8,480 Disposals - (23) (69) (72) (164) Cost at 31 December 2022 2,332 36,291 385 168 39,176 Accumulated depreciation at 1 January 2022 1,089 20,167 264 150 21,670 Exchange adjustment 10 166 3 1 180 Charge for the year - 1,037 38 18 1,093 Disposals - (23) (49) (72) (144) Accumulated depreciation at 31 December 2022 1,099 21,347 256 97 22,799 Net book value at 31 December 2022 1,233 14,944 129 71 16,377 Cost at 1 January 2021 1,138 28,371 372 174 30,055 Exchange adjustment (41) (1,059) (11) (4) (1,115) Additions - 1,772 35 9 1,816 Disposals - (21) - - (21) Cost at 31 December 2021 1,097 29,063 396 179 30,735 Accumulated depreciation at 1 January 2021 1,123 18,399 215 144 19,881 Exchange adjustment (41) (710) (7) (3) (761) Charge for the year 7 2,499 56 9 2,571 Disposals - (21) - - (21) Accumulated depreciation at 31 December 2021 1,089 20,167 264 150 21,670 Net book value at 31 December 2021 8 8,896 132 29 9,065

Included in the above line items are right-of-use assets over the following:

Mining

Equipment and development costs

£'000 Motor

vehicles

£'000 Total

£'000 Net book value at 1 January 2022 219 48 267 Additions - - - Exchange adjustment 5 - 5 Depreciation (38) (27) (65) Net book value at 31 December 2022 186 21 207 Net book value at 1 January 2021 263 45 308 Additions - 35 35 Exchange adjustment (6) - (6) Depreciation (38) (32) (70) Net book value at 31 December 2021 219 48 267

13. INVESTMENTS HELD AS NON-CURRENT ASSETS

2022

Net investment in joint

ventures

assets

£'000 2022

Other

£'000 2021

Net investment

in joint

ventures

assets

£'000 2021

Other

£'000 At 1 January 1,130 3,631 1,255 1,746 Gain in investment - 718 - 701 Additions - 9,758 - 1,630 Disposals - (1,517) - (446) Share of (loss)/gain in joint ventures (89) - (125) - Net assets at 31 December 1,041 12,590 1,130 3,631

Other investments comprise of the following: 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Net book value of unquoted investments - - Net book and market value of readily realisable investments listed on stock exchanges in the United Kingdom 6,782 1,564 Net book and market value of readily realisable investments listed on overseas stock exchanges 5,808 2,067 12,590 3,631

14. JOINT VENTURES

Development Physics Limited

The company owns a third of the issued share capital of Development Physics Limited, an unlisted property development company. At year end, the negative carrying value of the investment held by the Group was £14,000 (2021: £3,000). The remaining two thirds is held equally by London & Associated Properties PLC and Metroprop Real Estate Ltd. Development Physics Limited is incorporated in England and Wales and its registered address is 12 Little Portland Street, London, W1W8BJ. It has issued share capital of 99 (2021: 99) ordinary shares of £1 each. No dividends were received during the period.

Dragon Retail Properties Limited

The company owns 50% of the issued share capital of Dragon Retail Properties Limited, an unlisted property investment company. At year end, the carrying value of the investment held by the Group was £606,000 (2021: £637,000). The remaining 50% is held by London & Associated Properties PLC. Dragon Retail Properties Limited is incorporated in England and Wales and its registered address is 12 Little Portland Street, London, W1W8BJ. It has issued share capital of 500,000 (2021: 500,000) ordinary shares of £1 each. No dividends were received during the period. It holds a Santander bank loan of £1.143million secured against its investment property. The bank loan of £1.143million is secured by way of a first charge on specific freehold property at a value of £2.038 million. The interest cost of the loan is 2.75 per cent above the bank's base rate. A refinancing of this loan is currently underway. The loan originally expired in September 2020, but has been extended to October 2023. Santander have indicated that they are willing to provide a new term loan and we expect to complete this in the near future.

West Ealing Projects Limited

The company owns 50% of the issued share capital of West Ealing Projects Limited, an unlisted property development company. At year end, the carrying value of the investment held by the Group was £449,000 (2021: £496,000). The remaining 50% is held by London & Associated Properties PLC. West Ealing Projects Limited is incorporated in England and Wales and its registered address is 12 Little Portland Street, London, W1W8BJ. It has issued share capital of 1,000,000 (2021: 1,000,000) ordinary shares of £1 each. No dividends were received during the period.

Development

Physics

£'000 Dragon

£'000 West Ealing

£'000 2022

£'000 Development

Physics

£'000 Dragon

£'000 West Ealing

£'000 2021

£'000 Turnover - 168 53 221 - 168 58 226 Profit and loss: (Loss)/Profit before depreciation, interest and taxation (33) (5) (71) (109) (10) (32) (215) (257) Depreciation and amortisation - (3) - (3) - (3) - (3) (Loss)/Profit before interest and taxation (33) (8) (71) (112) (10) (35) (215) (260) Interest Income - - - - - - - - Interest expense - (51) (1) (52) - (31) (1) (32) (Loss)/Profit before taxation (33) (59) (72) (164) (10) (66) (216) (292) Taxation - (2) (34) (36) - - 38 38 (Loss)/Profit after taxation (33) (61) (106) (200) (10) (66) (178) (254) Balance sheet Non-current assets - 2,038 - 2,038 - 2,091 - 2,091 Cash and cash equivalents 2 107 9 118 - 27 5 32 Property inventory 348 - 8,112 8,460 232 - 7,494 7,726 Other current assets 2 269 47 318 27 374 70 471 Current borrowings - (1,143) (4,399) (5,542) Other current liabilities (395) (59) (2,862) (3,316) (269) (53) (6,549) (6,871) Net current assets (43) (826) 907 38 (10) 348 1,020 1,358 Non-current borrowings - - (9) (9) - (1,165) (28) (1,193) Other non-current liabilities - - - - - - - - Net assets at 31 December (43) 1,212 898 2,067 (10) 1,274 992 2,256 Share of net assets at 31 December (14) 606 449 1,041 (3) 637 496 1,130

15. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The company owns the following ordinary share capital of the subsidiaries which are included within the consolidated financial statements:

Activity Percentage of

share capital Registered address Country of

incorporation Directly held: Mineral Products Limited Share dealing 100% 12 Little Portland Street, London, W1W8BJ England and Wales Bisichi (Properties) Limited Property 100% 12 Little Portland Street, London, W1W8BJ England and Wales Bisichi Northampton Limited Property 100% 12 Little Portland Street, London, W1W8BJ England and Wales Bisichi Trustee Limited Property 100% 12 Little Portland Street, London, W1W8BJ England and Wales Urban First (Northampton) Limited Property 100% 12 Little Portland Street, London, W1W8BJ England and Wales Bisichi Mining (Exploration) Limited Holding company 100% 12 Little Portland Street, London, W1W8BJ England and Wales Ninghi Marketing Limited Dormant 90.1% 12 Little Portland Street, London, W1W8BJ England and Wales Bisichi Mining Management Services Limited Dormant 100% 12 Little Portland Street, London, W1W8BJ England and Wales Bisichi Coal Mining (Pty) Limited Coal mining 100% Samora Machel Street, Bethal Road, Middelburg, Mpumalanga, 1050 South Africa Indirectly held: Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Limited Coal mining 62.5% Samora Machel Street, Bethal Road, Middelburg, Mpumalanga, 1050 South Africa Sisonke Coal Processing (Pty) Limited Coal processing 62.5% Samora Machel Street, Bethal Road, Middelburg, Mpumalanga, 1050 South Africa Black Wattle Klipfontein (Pty) Limited Coal mining 62.5% Samora Machel Street, Bethal Road,

Middelburg, Mpumalanga, 1050 South Africa Amandla Ehtu Mineral Resource Development (Pty) Limited Dormant 70% Samora Machel Street, Bethal Road,

Middelburg, Mpumalanga, 1050 South Africa

Details on the non-controlling interest in subsidiaries are shown under note 27.

16. INVENTORIES

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Coal Washed 4,758 1,185 Mining Production 162 59 Work in progress 221 - Other 58 9 5,199 1,253

The amount of inventories recognised as an expense during the period was £35,969,000 (2021: £32,912,000).

17. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Financial assets falling due within one year: Trade receivables 4,067 6,328 Amount owed by joint venture 1,379 1,067 Other receivables 860 984 Non-financial instruments falling due within one year: Prepayments and accrued income 131 247 6,437 8,626

Financial assets falling due within one year are held at amortised cost. The fair value of trade and other receivables approximates their carrying amounts. The Group applies a simplified approach to measure the credit loss allowance for trade receivables using the lifetime expected credit loss provision. The lifetime expected credit loss is evaluated for each trade receivable taking into account payment history, payments made subsequent to year end and prior to reporting, past default experience and the impact of any other relevant and current observable data. The Group applies a general approach on all other receivables classified as financial assets. At year end, the Group allowance for doubtful debts provided against trade receivables was £89,000 (2021: £140,000).

18. INVESTMENTS IN LISTED SECURITIES HELD AT FVPL

2022

Other

£'000 2021

Other

£'000 At 1 January 685 833 Gain in investments 318 110 Additions 449 - Disposals (566) (258) Market value at 31 December 886 685

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Market value of listed Investments: Listed in Great Britain 686 478 Listed outside Great Britain 200 207 886 685 Original cost of listed investments 846 846 Unrealised surplus / deficit of market value versus cost 40 (161)

19. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Trade payables 8,519 7,171 Amounts owed to joint ventures 120 156 Lease liabilities (Note 31) 54 65 Other payables 2,000 2,281 Accruals 2.366 844 Deferred Income 223 226 13,282 10,743

20. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES - BORROWINGS

Current Non-current 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Bank overdraft (secured) 3,225 2,536 - - Bank loan (secured) 570 130 3,930 3,853 3,795 2,666 3,930 3,853

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Bank overdraft and loan instalments by reference to the balance sheet date: Within one year 3,795 2,666 From one to two years 3,906 11 From two to five years 24 3,842 7,725 6,519 Bank overdraft and loan analysis by origin: United Kingdom 3,880 3,839 Southern Africa 3,845 2,680 7,725 6,519

In South Africa, an R85million trade facility is held with Absa Bank Limited by Sisonke Coal Processing (Pty) Limited ("Sisonke Coal Processing") in order to cover the working capital requirements of the Group's South African operations. The interest cost of the loan is at the South African prime lending rate plus 3.8% The facility is renewable annually, is repayable on demand and is secured by way of a first charge over specific pieces of mining equipment, inventory and the debtors of the relevant company which holds the loan which are included in the financial statements at a value of £11,482,554 (2021: £8,843,219). All banking covenants were either adhered to or waived by Absa Bank Limited during the year.

In the UK, the Group holds a £3.96million term loan facility with Julian Hodge Bank Limited. The loan is secured against the Group's UK retail property portfolio. The debt package has a five year term and is repayable at the end of the term in December 2024. The overall interest cost of the loan is 4.00% above the Bank of England base rate. The loan is secured by way of a first charge over the investment properties in the UK which are included in the financial statements at a value of £10,465,000 (2021: £10,525,000). No banking covenants were breached by the Group during the year.

Consistent with others in the mining and property industry, the Group monitors its capital by its gearing levels. This is calculated as the total bank loans and overdraft less remaining cash and cash equivalents as a percentage of equity. At year end the gearing of the Group was calculated as follows:

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Total bank loans and overdraft 7,725 6,519 Less cash and cash equivalents (excluding overdraft) (10,590) (3,018) Net debt (2,865) 3,501 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent 33,802 17,512 Gearing (8.5%) 20.0%

Analysis of the changes in liabilities arising from financing activities:

Bank borrowings

£'000 Bank overdrafts

£'000 Lease liabilities

£'000 2022

£'000 Bank

borrowings

£'000 Bank

overdrafts

£'000 Lease

liabilities

£'000 2021

£'000 Balance at 1 January 3,983 2,536 454 6,973 4,207 4,846 508 9,561 Exchange adjustments (9) 11 5 7 (10) (138) (6) (154) Cash movements excluding exchange adjustments 525 678 (56) 1,147 (214) (2,172) (57) (2,443) Additions - - (5) (5) - - 9 9 Balance at 31 December 4,499 3,225 398 8,122 3,983 2,536 454 6,973

21. PROVISION FOR REHABILITATION

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 As at 1 January 1,390 1,442 Exchange adjustment 6 (52) Increase in provision - - Unwinding of discount 319 - As at 31 December 1,715 1,390

22. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Total financial assets and liabilities

The Group's financial assets and liabilities are as follows, representing both the fair value and the carrying value:

Financial Assets

measured at

amortised cost

£'000 Financial Liabilities

measured at

amortised cost

£'000 Investments held at FVPL £'000 2022

£'000 Financial Assets

measured at

amortised cost

£'000 Financial Liabilities

measured at

amortised cost

£'000 Investments held at FVPL £'000 2021

£'000 Cash and cash equivalents 10,590 - - 10,590 3,018 - - 3,018 Non-current other investments held at FVPL - - 12,590 12,590 - - 3,631 3,631 Investments in listed securities held at FVPL - - 886 886 - - 685 685 Trade and other receivables 6,306 - - 6,306 8,379 - - 8,379 Bank borrowings and overdraft - (7,725) - (7,725) - (6,519) - (6,519) Lease Liabilities - (398) - (398) - (454) - (454) Other liabilities - (17,261) - (17,261) - (11,178) - (11,178) 16,896 (25,384) 13,476 4,988 11,397 (18,151) 4,316 (2,438)

Investments in listed securities held at fair value through profit and loss fall under level 1 of the fair value hierarchy into which fair value measurements are recognised in accordance with the levels set out in IFRS 7. The comparative figures for 2021 fall under the same category of financial instrument as 2022.

The carrying amount of short term (less than 12 months) trade receivable and other liabilities approximate their fair values. The fair value of non-current borrowings in note 20 approximates its carrying value and was determined under level 2 of the fair value hierarchy and is estimated by discounting the future contractual cash flows at the current market interest rates for UK borrowings and for the South African overdraft facility. The fair value of the lease liabilities in note 31 approximates its carrying value and was determined under level 2 of the fair value hierarchy and is estimated by discounting the future contractual cash flows at the current market interest rates.

Treasury policy

Although no derivative transactions were entered into during the current and prior year, the Group may use derivative transactions such as interest rate swaps and forward exchange contracts as necessary in order to help manage the financial risks arising from the Group's activities. The main risks arising from the Group's financing structure are interest rate risk, liquidity risk, market risk, credit risk, currency risk and commodity price risk. There have been no changes during the year of the main risks arising from the Group's finance structure. The policies for managing each of these risks and the principal effects of these policies on the results are summarised below.

Interest rate risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that the value of a financial instrument or cashflows associated with the instrument will fluctuate due to changes in market interest rates. Interest rate risk arises from interest bearing financial assets and liabilities that the Group uses. Treasury activities take place under procedures and policies approved and monitored by the Board to minimise the financial risk faced by the Group. Interest bearing assets comprise cash and cash equivalents which are considered to be short-term liquid assets and loans to joint ventures.

Interest bearing borrowings comprise bank loans, bank overdrafts and variable rate finance lease obligations. The rates of interest vary based on Bank of England in the UK and PRIME in South Africa.

As at 31 December 2022, with other variables unchanged, a 1% increase or decrease in interest rates, on investments and borrowings whose interest rates are not fixed, would respectively change the profit/loss for the year by £35,000 (2021: £80,000). The effect on equity of this change would be an equivalent decrease or increase for the year of £35,000 (2021: £80,000).

Liquidity risk

The Group's policy is to minimise refinancing risk. Efficient treasury management and strict credit control minimise the costs and risks associated with this policy which ensures that funds are available to meet commitments as they fall due. As at year end the Group held borrowing facilities in the UK in Bisichi PLC and in South Africa in Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd.

The following table sets out the maturity profile of contractual undiscounted cash flows of financial liabilities as at 31 December:

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Within one year 21,511 14,122 From one to two years 4,259 238 From two to five years 479 4,391 Beyond five years 126 129 26,375 18,880

The following table sets out the maturity profile of contractual undiscounted cash flows of financial liabilities as at 31 December maturing within one year:

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Within one month 15,635 11,509 From one to three months 4,150 1,699 From four to twelve months 1,726 914 21,511 14,122

In South Africa, an R85million trade facility is held with Absa Bank Limited by Sisonke Coal Processing (Pty) Limited ("Sisonke Coal Processing") in order to cover the working capital requirements of the Group's South African operations. The interest cost of the loan is at the South African prime lending rate plus 3.8% The facility is renewable annually, is repayable on demand and is secured against inventory, debtors and cash that are held by Sisonke Coal Processing (Pty) Limited. The facility is included in cash and cash equivalents within the cashflow statement.

In the UK, the Group holds a £3.96million term loan facility with Julian Hodge Bank Limited. The loan is secured against the Group's UK retail property portfolio. The debt package has a five year term and is repayable at the end of the term in December 2024. The overall interest cost of the loan is 4.00% above the Bank of England base rate.

As a result of the above agreed banking facilities, the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its liquidity risk.

Credit risk

The Group is mainly exposed to credit risk on its cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables and amounts owed by joint ventures as per the balance sheet. The maximum exposure to credit risk is represented by the carrying amount of each financial asset in the balance sheet which at year end amounted to £16,896,000 (2021: £11,397,000).

To mitigate risk on its cash and cash equivalents, the Group only deposits surplus cash with well-established financial institutions of high quality credit standing.

The Group's credit risk is primarily attributable to its trade receivables. Trade debtor's credit ratings are reviewed regularly. The Group's review includes measures such as the use of external ratings and establishing purchase limits for each customer. The Group had amounts due from its significant revenue customers at the year end that represented 84% (2021: 53%) of the trade receivables balance. These amounts have been subsequently settled. The Group approach to measure the credit loss allowance for trade receivables is outlined in note 17. At year end, the Group allowance for doubtful debts provided against trade receivables was £89,000 (2021: £140,000). As at year end the amount of trade receivables held past due date less credit loss allowances was £159,000 (2021: £201,000). To date, the amount of trade receivables held past due date less credit loss allowances that has not subsequently been settled is £122,000 (2021: £106,000). Management have no reason to believe that this amount will not be settled.

The Group exposure to credit risk on its loans to joint ventures and other receivables is mitigated through ongoing review of the underlying performance and resources of the counterparty including evaluation of different scenarios of probability of default and expected loss applicable to each of the underlying balances.

Financial assets maturity

On 31 December 2022, cash at bank and in hand amounted to £10,712,000 (2021: £3,018,000) which is invested in short term bank deposits maturing within one year bearing interest at the bank's variable rates. Cash and cash equivalents all have a maturity of less than 3 months.

Foreign exchange risk

All trading is undertaken in the local currencies except for certain export sales which are invoiced in dollars. It is not the Group's policy to obtain forward contracts to mitigate foreign exchange risk on these contracts as payment terms are within 15 days of invoice or earlier. Funding is also in local currencies other than inter-company investments and loans and it is also not the Group's policy to obtain forward contracts to mitigate foreign exchange risk on these amounts. During 2022 and 2021 the Group did not hedge its exposure of foreign investments held in foreign currencies.

The principal currency risk to which the Group is exposed in regard to inter-company balances is the exchange rate between Pounds sterling and South African Rand. It arises as a result of the retranslation of Rand denominated inter-company trade receivable balances held within the UK which are payable by South African Rand functional currency subsidiaries.

Based on the Group's net financial assets and liabilities as at 31 December 2022, a 25% strengthening of Sterling against the South African Rand, with all other variables held constant, would decrease the Group's profit after taxation by £121,000 (2021: £218,000). A 25% weakening of Sterling against the South African Rand, with all other variables held constant would increase the Group's profit after taxation by £201,000 (2021: £364,000). The 25% sensitivity has been determined based on the average historic volatility of the exchange rate.

The table below shows the currency profiles of cash and cash equivalents:

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Sterling 7,779 1,397 South African Rand 2,238 1,017 US Dollar 573 604 10,590 3,018

Cash and cash equivalents earn interest at rates based on Bank of England rates in Sterling and Prime in Rand.

The tables below shows the currency profiles of net monetary assets and liabilities by functional currency of the Group:

2022: Sterling

£'000 South

African

Rands

£'000 Sterling 14,715 - South African Rand 45 (11,743) US Dollar 1,971 - 16,731 (11,743)

2021: Sterling

£'000 South

African

Rands

£'000 Sterling 1,123 - South African Rand 65 (5,088) US Dollar 1,462 - 2,650 (5,088)

23. DEFERRED TAXATION

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 As at 1 January 506 474 Recognised in income 388 45 Exchange adjustment (22) (13) As at 31 December 872 506 The deferred tax balance comprises the following: Revaluations 671 641 Capital allowances 3,855 2,253 Short term timing difference (813) (832) Unredeemed capital deductions (1,439) (1,057) Losses and other deductions (1,402) (499) 872 506

Refer to note 8 for details of deferred tax recognised in income in the current year. Tax rates of 25% (2021: 25%) in the UK and 27% (2021: 28%) in South Africa were utilised to calculate year end deferred tax balances.

24. SHARE CAPITAL

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Authorised: 13,000,000 ordinary shares of 10p each 1,300 1,300

Allotted and fully paid:

2022

Number of

ordinary

shares 2021

Number of

ordinary

shares 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 At 1 January and outstanding at 31 December 10,676,839 10,676,839 1,068 1,068

25. OTHER RESERVES

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Equity share options 1,026 621 Net investment premium on share capital in joint venture 86 86 1,112 707

26. SHARE BASED PAYMENTS

Details of the share option scheme are shown in the Directors' remuneration report on page 41 under the heading Share option schemes which is within the audited part of this report. Further details of the share option schemes are set out below.

The Bisichi PLC Unapproved Option Schemes:

Year of grant Subscription

price per share Period within

which options

exercisable Number of share

for which options

outstanding at

31 December 2021 Number of

share options

lapsed/surrendered

/awarded

during year Number of share for which options

outstanding at

31 December 2022 2015 87.0p Sep 2015 - Sep 2025 300,000 (300,000) - 2018 73.50p Feb 2018 - Feb 2028 380,000 (380,000) - 2022 352.0p Sep 2022 - Sep 2032 - 760,000 760,000

On 1 September 2022, the company entered into an agreement with A Heller and G. Casey to cancel the 300,000 options which were granted in 2015 and 380,000 options which were granted in 2018. The aggregate consideration paid by the group to effect the cancellation was £1,853,270. On 1 September 2022 the company granted additional options to the following directors of the company:

- A. Heller 380,000 options at an exercise price of 352.0p per share.

- G. Casey 380,000 options at an exercise price of 352.0p per share.

The options vest on date of grant and are exercisable within a period of 10 years from date of grant. There are no performance or service conditions attached to the 2022 options which are outstanding at 31 December 2022. The above options were valued at £547,200 at date of grant using the Black-Scholes-Merton model with the following assumptions:

Expected volatility 54.18% (Based on historic volatility)

Expected life 4 years

Risk free rate 1.58%

Expected dividends 6.90%

2022

Number 2022

Weighted

average

exercise price 2021

Number 2021

Weighted

average

exercise price Outstanding at 1 January 680,000 79.46p 680,000 79.46p Lapsed/Surrendered/cancelled during the year (680,000) 79.46p - - Issued during the year 760,000 352.00p - - Outstanding at 31 December 760,000 352.00p 680,000 79.46p Exercisable at 31 December 760,000 352.00p 680,000 79.46p

27. NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 As at 1 January 323 116 Issue of shares in subsidiary 1 - Share of profit/(loss) for the year 8,494 215 Dividends paid (7,034) - Exchange adjustment (25) (8) As at 31 December 1,759 323

The non-controlling interest comprises of a 37.5% interest in Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiary Sisonke Coal Processing (Pty) Ltd. Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd is a coal mining company and Sisonke Coal Processing (Pty) Ltd is a coal processing company both incorporated in South Africa. Summarised financial information reflecting 100% of the underlying consolidated relevant figures of Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd's and its wholly owned subsidiary Sisonke Coal Processing (Pty) Ltd is set out below.

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Revenue 93,356 49,225 Expenses (63,289) (47,787) Profit/(loss) for the year 30,067 1,438 Other comprehensive Income - - Total comprehensive income for the year 30,067 1,438 Balance sheet Non-current assets 16,325 9,019 Current assets 11,752 9,329 Current liabilities (18,873) (14,287) Non-current liabilities (3,522) (1,904) Net assets at 31 December 5,682 2,157

The non-controlling interest originates from the disposal of a 37.5% shareholding in Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd in 2010 when the total issued share capital in Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd was increased from 136 shares to 1,000 shares at par of R1 (South African Rand) through the following shares issue:

- a subscription for 489 ordinary shares at par by Bisichi Mining (Exploration) Limited increasing the number of shares held from 136 ordinary shares to a total of 625 ordinary shares;

- a subscription for 110 ordinary shares at par by Vunani Mining (Pty) Ltd;

- a subscription for 265 "A" shares at par by Vunani Mining (Pty) Ltd

On 12 April 2022 the total issued share capital in Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd was increased further from 1000 shares to 1002 shares at par of R1 through the following share issue:

- a subscription of 1 "B" Share at par by Bisichi Mining (Exploration Limited);

- a subscription of 1 "B" Share at par by Vunani Mining (Pty) Ltd

Bisichi Mining (Exploration) Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bisichi PLC incorporated in England and Wales.

Vunani Mining (Pty) Ltd is a South African Black Economic Empowerment company and minority shareholder in Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd.

The "A" shares rank pari passu with the ordinary shares save that they will have no dividend rights until such time as the dividends paid by Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd on the ordinary shares subsequent to 30 October 2008 will equate to R832,075,000.

A non-controlling interest of 15% in Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd is recognised for all profits distributable to the 110 ordinary shares held by Vunani Mining (Pty) Ltd from the date of issue of the shares (18 October 2010). An additional non-controlling interest will be recognised for all profits distributable to the 265 "A" shares held by Vunani Mining (Pty) Ltd after such time as the profits available for distribution, in Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd, before any payment of dividends after 30 October 2008, exceeds R832,075,000.

The "B" shares rank pari passu with the ordinary shares save that they have sole rights to the distributable profits attributable to certain mining reserves held by Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd. A non-controlling interest is recognised for all profits distributable to the "B" shares held by Vunani Mining (Pty) Ltd from the date of issue of the shares (12 April 2022).

28. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

At 31 December During the year Amounts

owed

to related

party

£'000 Amounts

owed

by related

party

£'000 Costs

recharged

(to)/by

related

party

£'000 Cash paid

(to)/by

related

party

£'000 Related party: London & Associated Properties PLC (note (a)) - - 200 (241) West Ealing Projects Limited (note (b)) - (1,237) - (239) Dragon Retail Properties Limited (note (c)) 120 - (36) - Development Physics Limited (note (d)) - (142) - (75) As at 31 December 2022 120 (1,379) 164 (555) London & Associated Properties PLC (note (a)) 41 - 200 (192) West Ealing Projects Limited (note (b)) - (998) - (158) Dragon Retail Properties Limited (note (c)) 156 - (36) 44 Development Physics Limited (note (d)) - (67) - (67) As at 31 December 2021 197 (1,065) 164 (373)

(a) London & Associated Properties PLC - London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP") is a substantial shareholder and parent company of Bisichi PLC. Property management, office premises, general management, accounting and administration services are provided for Bisichi PLC and its UK subsidiaries. Bisichi PLC continues to operate as a fully independent company and currently LAP owns only 41.52% of the issued ordinary share capital. However, LAP is deemed under IFRS 10 to have effective control of Bisichi PLC for accounting purposes.

(b) West Ealing Projects Limited - West Ealing Projects Limited ("West Ealing") is an unlisted property company incorporated in England and Wales. West Ealing is owned equally by the company and London & Associated Properties PLC and is accounted as a joint venture and treated as a non-current asset investment.

(c) Dragon Retail Properties Limited - ("Dragon") is owned equally by the company and London & Associated Properties PLC. Dragon is accounted as a joint venture and is treated as a non-current asset investment.

(d) Development Physics Limited - Development Physics Limited ("DP") is an unlisted property company incorporated in England and Wales. DP is owned equally by the company, London & Associated Properties PLC and Metroprop Real Estate Ltd and is accounted as a joint venture and treated as a non-current asset investment.

Key management personnel comprise of the directors of the company who have the authority and responsibility for planning, directing, and controlling the activities of the company. Details of key management personnel compensation and interest in share options are shown in the Directors' Remuneration Report on pages 40 and 41 under the headings Directors' remuneration, Pension schemes and incentives and Share option schemes which is within the audited part of this report. The total employers' national insurance paid in relation to the remuneration of key management was £580,000 (2021: £189,000). In 2012 a loan was made to one of the directors, Mr A R Heller, for £116,000. Interest is payable on the Director's Loan at a rate of 6.14 per cent. There is no fixed repayment date for the Director's Loan. The loan amount outstanding at year end was £41,000 (2021: £41,000) and no repayment (2021: £nil) was made during the year.

The non-controlling interest to Vunani Mining (Pty) Ltd is shown in note 27. In addition, the Group holds an investment in Vunani Limited with a fair value of £44,000 (2021: £45,000) and an investment in Vunani Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd of £189,000 (2021: £38,000). Both are related parties to Vunani Mining (Pty) Ltd and are classified as non-current available for sale investments.

29. EMPLOYEES

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Staff costs during the year were as follows: Salaries 8,891 6,995 Social security costs 580 189 Pension costs 300 307 Share based payments 2,220 - 11,991 7,491 2022 2021 The average weekly numbers of employees of the Group during the year were as follows: Production 213 214 Administration 15 15 228 229

30. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Commitments for capital expenditure approved and contracted for at the year end - -

31. LEASE LIABILITIES AND FUTURE PROPERTY LEASE RENTALS

The lease liabilities are secured by the related underlying assets. The undiscounted maturity analysis of lease payments at 31 December 2022 is as follows:

Mining Equipment & Development costs

£'000 Motor Vehicles

£'000 Head

Lease Property

£'000 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Within one year 45 12 14 71 83 Second to fifth year 158 9 43 210 226 After five years 53 - 1,288 1,341 1,427 256 21 1,345 1,622 1,736 Discounting adjustment (47) (1) (1,174) (1,222) (1,282) Present value 209 20 171 400 454

The present value of minimum lease payments at 31 December 2022 is as follows:

Mining Equipment & Development costs

£'000 Motor Vehicles

£'000 Head

Lease Property

£'000 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Within one year (Note 19) 32 11 11 54 65 Second to fifth year 127 9 34 170 260 After five years 50 - 126 176 129 Present value 209 20 171 400 454

With the exception of short-term leases and leases of low-value underlying assets, each lease is reflected on the balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. The Group classifies its right-of-use assets in a consistent manner to its property, plant and equipment. Lease liabilities due within one year are classified within trade and other payables in the balance sheet.

The Group has one lease for mining equipment in South Africa and one lease for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. Both leases have terms of less than 5 years are either non-cancellable or may only be cancelled by incurring a substantive termination fee. Lease payments for mining equipment are subject to changes in consumer price inflation in South Africa.

The Group has one lease contract for an investment property. The remaining term for the leased investment property is 126 years (2021: 127 years). The annual rent payable is the higher of £7,500 or 6.25% of the revenue derived from the leased assets.

The Group has entered into rental leases on its investment property portfolio consisting mainly of commercial properties. These leases have terms of between 1 and 106 years. All leases include a clause to enable upward revision of the rental charge on an annual basis according to prevailing market conditions.

The future aggregate minimum rentals receivable under non-cancellable operating leases are as follows:

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Within one year 973 948 Second year 875 830 Third year 801 776 Fourth year 716 710 Fifth year 645 634 After five years 9,530 9,956 13,540 13,854

32. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

Bank Guarantees

Bank guarantees have been issued by the bankers of Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Limited on behalf of the company to third parties. The guarantees are secured against the assets of the company and have been issued in respect of the following:

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Rail siding 49 48 Rehabilitation of mining land 1,715 1,700 Water & electricity 47 46

Contingent tax liability

The interpretation of laws and regulations in South Africa where the Group operates can be complex and can lead to challenges from or disputes with regulatory authorities. Such situations often take significant time to resolve. Where there is a dispute and where a reliable estimate of the potential liability cannot be made, or where the Group, based on legal advice, considers that it is improbable that there will be an outflow of economic resources, no provision is recognised.

Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd is currently involved in a tax dispute in South Africa related to VAT. The dispute arose during the year ended 31 December 2020 and is related to events which occurred prior to the years ended 31 December 2020. As at 26 April 2023, the Group has been advised that it has a strong legal case, that it has complied fully with the legislation and, therefore, no economic outflow is expected to occur. Because of the nature and complexity of the dispute, the possible financial effect of a negative decision cannot be measured reliably. Accordingly, no provision has been booked at the year end. At this stage, the Group believes that the dispute will be resolved in its favour.

Company balance sheet

at 31 December 2022

Notes 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Fixed assets Tangible assets 35 98 93 Investment in joint ventures 36 665 665 Other investments 36 18,946 9,987 19,709 10,745 Current assets Debtors - amounts due within one year 37 2,754 3,636 Debtors - amounts due in more than one year 37 1,159 220 Bank balances 7,928 788 11,841 4,644 Creditors - amounts falling due within one year 38 (2,514) (454) Net current assets 9,327 4,190 Total assets less current liabilities 29,036 14,935 Creditors - amounts falling in more than one year 38 (9) (20) Net assets 29,027 14,915 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 24 1,068 1,068 Share premium account 258 258 Other reserves 1,027 622 Retained earnings 33 26,674 12,967 Shareholders' funds 29,027 14,915

The profit for the financial year, before dividends payable, was £15,415,000 (2021: loss of £203,000)

The company financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 26 April 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

A R HellerG J CaseyCompany Registration No. 112155

Director Director

Company statement of changes in equity

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

£'000 Other

reserve

£'000 Retained

earnings

£'000 Shareholders

funds

£'000 Balance at 1 January 2021 1,068 258 622 13,170 15,118 Dividends paid - - - - - Profit and total comprehensive income for the year - - - (203) (203) Balance at 1 January 2022 1,068 258 622 12,967 14,915 Dividends paid - - - (1,708) (1,708) Share options cancelled - - (142) - (142) Share options issued - - 547 - 547 Profit and total comprehensive income for the year - - - 15,415 15,415 Balance at 31 December 2022 1,068 258 1,027 26,674 29,027

Company accounting policies

for the year ended 31 December 2022

The following are the main accounting policies of the company:

Basis of preparation

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 100 Application of Financial Reporting Requirements and Financial Reporting Standard 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework. The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial statements are set out below.

The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for the revaluation of leasehold property and certain financial instruments.

Going concern

Details on the Group's adoption of the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements can be found on page 74.

Disclosure exemptions adopted

In preparing these financial statements the company has taken advantage of all disclosure exemptions conferred by FRS 101 as well as disclosure exemptions conferred by IFRS 2, 7, 13 and 16.

Therefore these financial statements do not include:

• certain comparative information as otherwise required by IFRS;

• certain disclosures regarding the company's capital;

• a statement of cash flows;

• the effect of future accounting standards not yet adopted;

• the disclosure of the remuneration of key management personnel; and

• disclosure of related party transactions with the company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

In addition, and in accordance with FRS 101, further disclosure exemptions have been adopted because equivalent disclosures are included in the company's Consolidated Financial Statements.

Dividends received

Dividends are credited to the profit and loss account when received.

Depreciation

Provision for depreciation on tangible fixed assets is made in equal annual instalments to write each item off over its useful life. The rates generally used are:

Office equipment 10 - 33 percent

Joint ventures

Investments in joint ventures, being those entities over whose activities the Group has joint control as established by contractual agreement, are included at cost, less impairment.

Other Investments

Investments of the company in subsidiaries are stated in the balance sheet as fixed assets at cost less provisions for impairment.

Other investments comprising of shares in listed companies are classified at fair value through profit and loss.

Foreign currencies

Monetary assets and liabilities expressed in foreign currencies have been translated at the rates of exchange ruling at the balance sheet date. All exchange differences are taken to the profit and loss account.

Financial instruments

Details on the Group's accounting policy for financial instruments can be found on page 79.

Deferred taxation

Details on the Group's accounting policy for deferred taxation can be found on page 81.

Leased assets and liabilities

Details on the Group's accounting policy for leased assets and liabilities can be found on page 80.

Pensions

Details on the Group's accounting policy for pensions can be found on page 79.

Share based remuneration

Details on the Group's accounting policy for share based remuneration can be found on page 79. Details of the share options in issue are disclosed in the directors' remuneration report on page 41 under the heading share option schemes which is within the audited part of this report.

33. PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT

A separate profit and loss account for Bisichi PLC has not been presented as permitted by Section 408(2) of the Companies Act 2006. The profit for the financial year, before dividends paid, was £15,415,000 (2021: loss: £203,000)

Details of share capital are set out in note 24 of the Group financial statements and details of the share options are shown in the Directors' Remuneration Report on page 41 under the heading Share option schemes which is within the audited part of this report and note 26 of the Group financial statements.

34. DIVIDENDS

Details on dividends can be found in note 9 in the Group financial statements.

35. TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS

Leasehold

Property

£'000 Motor

Vehicles

£'000 Office

equipment

£'000 Total

£'000 Cost at 1 January 2022 45 104 70 219 Additions - - 46 46 Disposals - - (72) (72) Cost at 31 December 2022 45 104 44 193 Accumulated depreciation at 1 January 2022 - 56 70 126 Charge for the year - 27 14 41 Disposals - - (72) (72) Accumulated depreciation at 31 December 2022 - 83 12 95 Net book value at 31 December 2022 45 21 32 98 Net book value at 31 December 2021 45 48 - 93

Leasehold property consists of a single unit with a long leasehold tenant. The term remaining on the lease is 37 years. Motor Vehicles comprise wholly of Right of Use leased assets.

36. INVESTMENTS

Joint

ventures

shares

£'000 Shares in subsidiaries

£'000 Other

investments

£'000 Total

£'000 Net book value at 1 January 2022 665 6,356 3,631 9,987 Invested during the year - - 9,758 9,758 Repayment - - (1,517) (1,517) Gain in investments - - 718 718 Net book value at 31 December 2022 665 6,356 12,590 18,946

Investments in subsidiaries are detailed in note 15. In the opinion of the directors the aggregate value of the investment in subsidiaries is not less than the amount shown in these financial statements.

Other investments comprise of £12,590,000 (2021: £3,631,000) shares in listed companies.

37. DEBTORS

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Amounts due within one year: Amounts due from subsidiary undertakings 1,079 2,421 Other debtors 237 94 Joint venture 1,379 1,065 Prepayments and accrued income 59 56 2,754 3,636 Amounts due in more than one year: Deferred taxation 1,159 220 1,159 220

Amounts due within one year are held at amortised cost. The Group applies a simplified approach to measure the loss allowance for trade receivables using the lifetime expected loss provision. The Group applies a general approach on all other receivables. The general approach recognises lifetime expected credit losses when there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition. The company has reviewed and assessed the underlying performance and resources of its counterparties including its subsidiary undertakings and joint ventures.

38. CREDITORS

2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Amounts falling due within one year: Amounts due to subsidiary undertakings 15 - Joint venture 120 156 Other taxation and social security 64 64 Other creditors 71 164 Lease Liabilities 11 26 Accruals and deferred income 2,233 44 2,514 454

Amounts falling due in more than one year: Lease Liabilities 9 20

Lease liabilities comprise of leases on Motor vehicles with remaining leases of 1-3 years. With the exception of short-term leases and leases of low-value underlying assets, each lease is reflected on the balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability.

39. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

At 31

December During the year At 31 December Amounts owed

by related party

£'000 Costs

recharged /

accrued (to)/ by related party

£'000 Cash paid (to)/ by

related party

£'000 Related party: Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd (note (a)) (145) (972) 1,464 Ninghi Marketing Limited (note (b)) (102) - - As at 31 December 2022 (247) (972) 1,464 Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd (note (a)) (637) (923) 1,617 Ninghi Marketing Limited (note (b)) (102) - - As at 31 December 2021 (739) (923) 1,617

(a) Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd - Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd is a coal mining company based in South Africa.

(b) Ninghi Marketing Limited - Ninghi Marketing Limited is a dormant coal marketing company incorporated in England & Wales.

Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd and NInghi Marketing Limited are subsidiaries of the company.

In addition to the above, the company has issued a company guarantee of R20,061,917 (2021: R20,061,917) (South African Rand) to the bankers of Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd in order to cover bank guarantees issued to third parties in respect of the rehabilitation of mining land.

A provision of £102,000 has been raised against the amount owing by Ninghi Marketing Limited in prior years as the company is dormant.

In 2012 a loan was made to one of the directors, Mr A R Heller, for £116,000. Further details on the loan can be found in note 28 of the Group financial statements.

Under FRS 101, the company has taken advantage of the exemption from disclosing transactions with other wholly owned Group companies. Details of other related party transactions are given in note 28 of the Group financial statements.

40. EMPLOYEES