NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's annual financial report as of December 31, 2022

Paris, April 28, 2023,

Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its annual financial report as of December 31, 2022.

The annual financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.

Financial communication calendar

Q1 2023 trading update Thursday, May 25, 2023

Annual general meeting Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10:00 a.m.

2023 half-year results Friday, July 28, 2023

Q3 2023 trading update Thursday, October 19, 2023

Press releases are distributed before market opening.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations

Bertrand Soleil

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53 Press Relations

Patricia Ouaki

patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr

+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem.tv is a digital video entertainment platform for families. The platform's services allow rights holders to enhance their content, and telecom operators to create or improve their entertainment service.

The platform offers content from around a hundred French and international rights holders and is used to provide operator-branded services (B2B2C model) to more than 500,000 subscriber households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

