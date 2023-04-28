Anzeige
Freitag, 28.04.2023

28.04.2023
NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's annual financial report as of December 31, 2022

Paris, April 28, 2023,

Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its annual financial report as of December 31, 2022.

The annual financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.

Financial communication calendar

  • Q1 2023 trading update Thursday, May 25, 2023

  • Annual general meeting Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10:00 a.m.

  • 2023 half-year results Friday, July 28, 2023

  • Q3 2023 trading update Thursday, October 19, 2023

Press releases are distributed before market opening.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations
Bertrand Soleil
bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com
+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53		Press Relations
Patricia Ouaki
patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr
+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem.tv is a digital video entertainment platform for families. The platform's services allow rights holders to enhance their content, and telecom operators to create or improve their entertainment service.

The platform offers content from around a hundred French and international rights holders and is used to provide operator-branded services (B2B2C model) to more than 500,000 subscriber households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWdwkpdtY2bJmGttZJZtbmaWbJtnxWKal2PLx2RoZMyZb2+WyZhol8iXZnBqm2Zm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79610-pr-mise-a-disposition-rfa-2022-netgem-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.