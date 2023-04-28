Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Report on Payments to Governments for 2022

DJ Report on Payments to Governments for 2022

28 April 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Report on Payments to Governments for 2022

Introduction

This report sets out details of the payments made to governments by Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd and its subsidiary undertakings ("Gulf Keystone") for the year ended 31 December 2022 as required under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.3A issued by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ("DTR 4.3A") and in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in 2015) ("the UK Regulations") and our interpretation of the Industry Guidance on the UK Regulations issued by the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers. DTR 4.3A requires companies listed on a stock exchange in the UK and operating in the extractive industry to publicly disclose payments to governments in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials.

Basis for preparation

Total payments below GBP86,000 made to a government are excluded from this report, as permitted under the UK Regulations.

All of the payments made in relation to the Shaikan Production Sharing Contract ("Shaikan PSC") in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have been made to the Ministry of Natural Resources ("MNR") of the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG").

Production entitlements

Production entitlements are the host government's share of production during the reporting period from the Shaikan Field operated by Gulf Keystone. The figures reported have been produced on an entitlement basis, rather than on a liftings basis. Production entitlements are paid in-kind and the monetary value disclosed is derived from management's estimates based on the monthly oil sales invoices.

Royalties

Royalties represent royalties paid in-kind to governments during the year for the extraction of oil. The terms of the royalties are described within the Shaikan PSC. Royalties have been calculated on the same basis as production entitlements.

Licence fees and capacity building payments

These include licence fees, rental fees, entry fees, capacity building payments, security fees and other considerations for licences or concessions.

Infrastructure improvement payments

These include payments for infrastructure improvements, whether contractual or otherwise, such as roads, other than in circumstances where the infrastructure is expected to be primarily dedicated to operational activities throughout its useful life.

Summary of payments

2022 Production entitlements in-kind(1) (mboe(2)) 5,280 Production entitlements in-kind(1) (USD'000) 392,974 Royalties in-kind(1) (mboe(2)) 1,292 Royalties in-kind(1)(2) (USD'000) 96,136 Licence fees and capacity building payments in-kind(3) (USD'000) 25,009 Infrastructure improvement payments(4) 732 Total (mboe(2)) 6,571 Total (USD'000) 514,851 1. All of the crude oil produced by Gulf Keystone was sold by the KRG. All proceeds of sale were received byor on behalf of the KRG, out of which the KRG then made payment for cost oil and profit oil in accordance with theShaikan PSC to Gulf Keystone, in exchange for the crude oil delivered to the KRG. Under these arrangements,payments were made by or on behalf of the KRG to Gulf Keystone, rather than by Gulf Keystone to the KRG. However,for the purposes of the reporting requirements under the UK Regulations, we are required to characterise the valueof the KRG's production entitlements under the Shaikan PSC (for which the KRG receives payment directly from themarket) as a payment to the KRG. 2. Thousand barrels of oil. 3. Capacity building payments are deducted from the monthly crude oil sales invoice, no direct payment ismade to the KRG. The value of licence, rental and security fees has been accrued and is not expected to be paid,but rather offset against historic revenue due from the KRG, which have not yet been recognised in the financialstatements. 4. Wheat improvement measures and training of farmers, hydroponic fodder units, drilling of water wells,construction of water supply network and purchase of generators.

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

