J.Molner AS: Restructuring in the employee structure of J.Molner AS subsidiary The J. Molner Company OÜ

Tallinn, 2023-04-28 08:30 CEST -- The subsidiary of J.Molner AS The J. Molner Company OÜ has decided to implement changes in the work of the enterprise as a result of which the tasks of current Qualified Person and Head of Regulatory Affairs shall be distributed between other employees and this position is abolished. Therefore, The J. Molner Company OÜ shall terminate the employment relationship with the current Qualified Person and Head of Regulatory Affairs Maris Schryer. The employment contract is terminated as of 30th April 2023 and the last day of employment is 28th April 2023. For additional information please contact: Jason Grenfell-Gardner J.Molner AS Member of the Management Board +372 536 00 346 jason@jmolner.com