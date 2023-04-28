CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC

Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

The Board of Cadogan Petroleum plc, ("Cadogan" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the Company's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Key Financial Highlights of 2022:

§ Loss for the year: $1.6 million (2021: loss of $5.1 million)

§ Average realized price[1]: $73.4/boe (2021: $55.7/boe)

§ Gross revenues[2]: $8.5 million (2021: $8.8 million)

§ G&A[3]: $3.4 million (2021: $3.7 million)

§ Loss per share: 0.6 cents (2021: loss of 2.1 cents)

§ Cash at year end: $13.9 million (2021: $15.0 million)

Key Operational Highlights of 2022:

§ Production: 117,793 bbl (2021: 127,662 bbl), a 8% decrease year-on-year

§ Gas trading profit is nil million (2021: profit of $0.6 million)

§ No LTI/TRI[4]

§ ISO 14001 and 45001 certifications were re-validated by respective authority for one year.

Group overview

In 2022, the Group continued to maintain exploration and production assets, and to operate an oil services business in Ukraine. Cadogan's assets are concentrated in the West of the country. The oil services business focuses on workover operations, civil works services and other services to satisfy Cadogan intra-group operational needs.

Our business model

We aim to increase value through:

§ Maintaining a robust balance sheet, monetising the remaining value of our Ukrainian assets and supplementing E&P cash flow with revenues from gas trading and oil services

§ Pursuing farm-out to progress investments in Ukrainian license

§ Diversify Cadogan's portfolio, both geographically and operationally

Ukraine

2022 has been extremely challenging for Cadogan due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and its direct and derived consequences on the operational activities in the Country.

West Ukraine

The Group continued to produce oil from its production Blazhiv license located in the West of Ukraine. In March 2022, the production was suspended for 3 weeks and was resumed after securing the employees, the assets, the financial transactions, and the sales process. In the second half of 2022, there have been several production stoppages due to the reduction of crude oil consumption by oil refineries caused mainly by the Russian air strikes or by power outage due to similar strikes on electricity infrastructure. As a result, the average net daily production in 2022 was 323 bbl, which is 8% below the production of the previous year.

In 2020, Usenco Nadra filed two claims with the Kyiv Administrative Court to acknowledge inaction of the State Service of Geology (SGS) as unlawful, in particular their refusal to issue the Bitlyanska 20-year exploration and development license in the regulatory period and requested the Court to carry out commercial activities, at the area, effective from December 2019. This decision was taken by the subsoil controlling authority notwithstanding that Cadogan had fulfilled all license obligations, obtained all regulatory approvals and timely submitted the application on 19 August 2019, well ahead the license expiry date of 23 December 2019 and the new regulatory framework. After the rejection of its claims in February 2022, Usenco Nadra exercised its right for appeal against this decision. In 2022, the Appeal Court and further on the Supreme Court did not take into consideration the Company's arguments regarding the Bitlyanska license award approval and rejected the claims.

East Ukraine

In 2020, LLC AstroInvest-Energy, a fully owned subsidiary of Cadogan, introduced a claim against the State fiscal authority regarding additional tax assessment and related penalties. The Company won in the Court of First Instance and in the Court of Appeal. The State fiscal authority filed an appeal with the Supreme Court. In September 2022, the Supreme Court cancelled all decisions of the State fiscal authority and issued a decision in favor of the position defended by Cadogan.



Subsidiary businesses

Due to high market volatility caused by military escalation in Ukraine, no trading activities were conducted in 2022.

Astroservice LLC, the oil services subsidiary, continued to support Blazhiv license wells' operations.

Italy

The Group owns a 90% interest in Exploenergy s.r.l., an Italian company, which has filed applications for two exploration licenses (Reno Centese and Corzano), located in the Po Valley region (Northern Italy).

In February 2019, the Italian Parliament approved a moratorium of 18 months in the award of new licenses and a 25-fold increase of license fees. Exploenergy subsequently reduced its activity to the minimum required to fulfil its statutory obligations. It has also identified areas which can be voluntarily released in order to mitigate the impact of higher fees, when licenses are awarded, with a minimum impact on their exploration potential.

In 2020, the moratorium was extended. In February 2022, the Plan for the Sustainable Energy Transition of Suitable Areas ("PITESAI") was approved by the Ministry for Environmental Transition. It delivers a new framework for the possible resumption of exploration and production activities on land and at sea. Exploenergy was notified in 2022 that its projects (Reno Centese and Corsano) were located in compatible areas identified by the PITESAI. The Company is currently in the qualification process as gas operator.

In February 2019, the Group entered in a 2-year loan agreement with Proger Management & Partners Srl ("PMP") with an option which Cadogan could exercise, with no obligation, to get a 33% equity interest in Proger Ingegneria Srl which in turn held at 31 December 2020 a 75.95% equity interest in Proger Spa. Proger is an Italian engineering company providing services in Italy and in different international areas.

Cadogan did not exercise the Call Option. In February 2021, Cadogan notified PMP that according to the Loan Agreement, the Maturity Date occurred on 25 February 2021, and as the Call Option was not exercised, PMP must fulfill the payment of EUR 14,857,350, being the reimbursement of the Loan in terms of principal and the accumulated interest at this Maturity Date. PMP is in default since 25 February 2021. End of March 2021, PMP requested an arbitration to have the Loan Agreement recognized as an equity investment contract, which is rejected by Cadogan as the terms of the Loan Agreement are clear and include the right to repayment at maturity if the Call Option is not exercised.

The Arbitration proceeding ended in July 2022.

The Arbitral Committee:

- Rejected Proger's principal claim, and declared that the Loan Agreement is valid and effective,

- Deemed to qualify the Call Option as a preliminary contract under condition, but

- Rejected Proger's claim ex art. 2932 Italian Civil Code, stating that it is impossible to give an award producing the same effects of a final contract ex art. 2932 Italian Civil Code,

- This because of the duties established by the rules of the London Regulatory Authority and because of the need, possibly by both parties, to comply with the due proceedings before the formalization of the entry of Cadogan into the capital of Proger Ingegneria,

- Subordinated the stipulation of the final contract to the precedent completion of the proceeding and bureaucratic process as per the British rules, stating that, otherwise,

- There is the obligation on Proger Ingegneria to return the money received under the Loan Agreement.

Strategic Report

The Strategic Report has been prepared in accordance with Section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") and presented hereunder. Its purpose is to inform stakeholders and help them assess how the Directors have performed their legal duty under Section 172 of the Act to promote the success of the Company.

Section 172 Statement

The Company's section 172 statement is presented on page 35 and 37 and forms part of this strategic report.

Principal activity and status of the Company

The Company is registered as a public limited company (registration number 05718406) in England and Wales. Its principal activity is oil and gas exploration, development and production; the Company also conducts gas trading and provides services. In November 2022, the shareholders approved the change of name and the strategy to expand its activities along the energy value chain to new forms of energy with a reduced impact on the environment.

The Company's shares have a standard listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Key performance indicators

The Group monitors its performance through five key performance indicators ("KPIs"):

- to increase oil, gas and condensate production measured on the number of barrels of oil equivalent produced per day ("boepd");

- to decrease administrative expenses;

- to increase the Group's basic earnings per share;

- to maintain no lost time incidents; and

- to grow geographically and operationally diversify the portfolio.

The Group's performance in 2022 against these KPI's is set out in the table below, together with the prior year performance data.

Unit 2022 2021 2022 vs 2021 Average production (working interest basis) 1 boepd 323 350 (8)% Overhead (G&A) $ million (3.4) (3.7) (7)% Basic loss per share 2 cents (0.6) (2.1) (71)% Lost time incidents 3 incidents - - - Geographic diversification new assets - - -

1. Average production is calculated as the average daily production during the year

2. Basic (loss)/profit per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net (loss)/profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares during the year

3. Lost time incidents relate to the number of injuries where an employee/contractor is injured and has time off work (IOGP classification)

Chairman's Statement

2022 was the most dramatic year in the independent history of Ukraine. The full-scale invasion of the Russian army has brought severe destructions and huge suffering. All the Board stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian population in their fight for freedom.

The safety of our people is our highest priority. The Group is taking all possible actions to preserve the safety of its employees and meet their needs.

2022 will remain another challenging year. From the very first days of the war and onwards Cadogan has immediately implemented required actions that have allowed to protect our staff and keep the Group's activities ongoing. The effectiveness of these measures and the dedication of everyone have been essential to mitigate the negative consequences of the war. Moreover, the Group is proud to report zero fatalities, injuries among its staff since the beginning of the invasion.

For the existing operations in Ukraine, Cadogan continue to be committed to the territory and the communities where we operate and has fully financed social programs commitment for 2022 as agreed before with the Lviv Regional Administration and the local communities. Realizing the importance of unstoppable oil production to satisfy increased Ukrainian's demand - Cadogan has put maximum efforts to achieve this target. Despite all the difficulties imposed by the war situation, Cadogan stands confidently on its feet and continues to work.

During 2022, the oil and gas markets of Ukraine witnessed severe volatility which was not correlated with world's trends. The oil prices have changed unpredictably and in different directions during the year. The quick response of the Group and the measures that were put in place have allowed the Group to mitigate the operational and the economic challenges.

Despite all these challenges, the Group was able to improve its fundamentals and operate at high industry standards. This was possible thanks to the commitment of all with a competent and strong management. The Board remains focused on maximizing value from our assets and on our strategy based on the future diversification of our activities towards sectors providing lower impacts on environment.

Michel Meeus

Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman

27 April 2023

Chief Executive's Review

Due to the situation of war resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 2022 has been a highly challenging year. The Company had to adapt its activities to operate in war reality and contingencies. After securing our employees, our assets, our procedures and our sales transactions, Cadogan was able to operate but under severe constraints, temporary operations shut-down, staff relocation, supply and trade chains changes. The consequences of this war on inflation, on consumption and on availability of the needed energy infrastructure have led to extreme oil price volatility. The martial law imposed by the Ukrainian government introduced additional constraints on the financial transactions, the mobilisation of employees, the increase of taxation on natural gas production and ended with additional risks.

This situation has led to adapt and transform all the processes of Cadogan to align to the maximum of flexibility and efficiency given the high uncertainty even on the short-term.

While in 2021 Ukraine had witnessed some signs of recovery for the oil & gas industry as well as slow progress towards modernization of its oil & gas legislative framework, the Russian aggression in 2022 has pushed down all these efforts. The Russian invasion and bombing have naturally affected the oil and gas production in the Country. Oil refineries as well as energy infrastructure have been severely damaged. Despite this situation, Cadogan managed to safely operate with zero fatalities and injuries among the staff.

In March 2022, the Company staff was relocated from Kiev to the safe areas and continued operating remotely. On-field personnel ensured continuity of wells' operations with the maximum of safety and efficiency. The Company also faced a new risk with the mobilization of employees decided by the Ukrainian government. For the time being, 4 employees have been mobilized since the beginning of the martial law in March 2022. With this martial law, war period restrictions have been implemented, including financial ones. At the same time, the Parliament increased taxation on natural gas production.

These unprecedented constraints encountered with Covid-19 during 2020 and 2021 and during 2022 with the war in Ukraine, have delayed the implementation of Cadogan's strategy. In November 2022, following the approval of the shareholders, Cadogan Petroleum Plc became Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc, with the intention to expand its activities along the energy value chain, beyond current activities in the oil and gas sector, to new forms of energy with a reduced impact on the environment. This reflects Cadogan's mission to be a diversified group in energy with the will to make investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

Against this challenging background, Cadogan's operational activities performed as following:

· a 8% decrease in production, from 127,662 bbl in 2021 to 117,793 bbl bbl in 2022;

· a 7% decrease of overhead (G&A), from $3.7 million in 2021 to $3.4 million in 2022;

· a robust balance sheet, with $13.9 million of net cash, kept mostly in the UK banks;

· another year without LTIs';

· the Supreme Court positive decision in favour of Cadogan in the tax litigation case.

Core operations

Cadogan has continued to safely produce from its Blazhiv field in the West of Ukraine. Oil production has decreased by 8% compared to the previous year. This decrease was due to several production stoppages caused by the reduction of crude oil treatment capacities in oil refineries, as a consequence of the Russian direct air strikes and by power outage due to similar strikes of electricity infrastructure.

Regarding the Bitlyanska 20-year exploration and development license, Usenco Nadra filed two claims in 2020 against the absence of decision of the State Geological Service (SGS) in the regulatory due timeframe at this moment, and the further rejection of the application on the basis of a new regulatory framework that took effect on 25 February 2020. In February 2022, these claims were rejected by the Administrative Court. Further in 2022, Usenco Nadra exercised its right for appeal against this decision. The Kyiv Appeal Court and further on the Supreme Court did not take into consideration the Company's arguments and rejected the claims. This decision will not have a financial impact as Bitlyanska license had been totally impaired in the previous year.

High operational standards of the Group have been confirmed again by zero LTI or TRI, with a total over 1,570,000 manhours since the last incident, and re-validation off ISO 14001 & 45001 certifications by respective authority for the one year.

In Italy, the Plan for the Sustainable Energy Transition of Suitable Areas ("PITESAI") was approved by the Ministry for Environmental Transition. It delivers a new framework for the possible resumption of exploration and production activities on land and at sea. Exploenergy was notified in 2022 that its projects (Reno Centese and Corsano) were located in compatible areas identified by the PITESAI. The Company is currently in the qualification process as gas operator.

Non E&P operations

The Company continues to monitor the gas markets in Europe and Ukraine, but in light of the extreme volatilities the Company followed its prudent and low risk trading strategy and did not perform gas trading operations during 2022.

The oil services activities were used primarily to serve the Group's wells' operations.

Proger

In February 2019, Cadogan used part of its cash (euros 13.385 million) to enter into a 2-year Loan Agreement with Proger Managers & Partners, together with a Call Option Agreement which could be exercised by Cadogan, with no obligation, between September 2019 and February 2021, and subject to shareholders' approval, into a 33 % equity interest in Proger Ingegneria which in turn held, a 75.95% equity interest in Proger as at 31 December 2020, and a 96.48% equity interest in Proger as at 31 December 2021.

As at 25 February 2021, being the Maturity Date, the Call Option was not exercised by Cadogan and accordingly to its previous notification Cadogan demanded repayment of the Loan together with the accumulated interest which in total amounted Euro 14,857,350. After five business days, PMP was in default and asked for an additional term that ended on 19 March 2021. The terms of the Loan Agreement provide for an additional default interest of 2%. End of March 2021, PMP contested the default situation and the obligation to reimburse and asked for an Arbitration according to the said Loan Agreement to get the Loan Agreement recognised as an equity investment contract. Cadogan consider PMP's arguments as groundless and consider that they are intended to delay PMP reimbursement obligations. The Arbitration proceeding ended in July 2022.

The Arbitral Committee:

- Rejected Proger's principal claim, and declared that the Loan Agreement is valid and effective,

- Deemed to qualify the Call Option as a preliminary contract under condition, but

- Rejected Proger's claim ex art. 2932 Italian Civil Code, stating that it is impossible to give an award producing the same effects of a final contract ex art. 2932 Italian Civil Code,

- This because of the duties established by the rules of the London Regulatory Authority and because of the need, possibly by both parties, to comply with the due proceedings before the formalization of the entry of Cadogan into the capital of Proger Ingegneria,

- Subordinated the stipulation of the final contract to the precedent completion of the proceeding and bureaucratic process as per the British rules, stating that, otherwise,

- There is the obligation on Proger Ingegneria to return the money received under the Loan Agreement.

Proger refused to apply the requirements of the award and thus, Proger must reimburse the amount covered by the Loan Agreement plus interest accrued in the meantime.

Outlook

The current situation in Ukraine is imposing continuous difficulties and tremendous challenges on our operating activities in 2023. The Company is expecting another challenging year and is seeking to mitigate these constraints through a number of options and solutions.

Cadogan will also study different options to minimize its CO2 emissions deriving from its current operating oil and gas activities.

Regarding the Loan provided to Proger in February 2019, Cadogan will continue to engage all necessary legal actions to protect its interests and recover the cumulated amount due by Proger.

Despite all these constraints, Cadogan will pursue its strategy aiming to diversify its activities and invest in sectors with a lower impact on environment.

This strategy is totally aligned with the Climate Change requirements for sustainability of Cadogan's activities.

Fady Khallouf

Chief Executive Officer

27 April 2023

Operations Review

Overview

At 31 December 2022, the Group held working interests in one conventional gas, condensate and oil exploration and production license in the west of Ukraine.

Summary of the Group's licenses (as at 31 December 2022) Working

interest (%) License Expiry License type 99.8 Blazhiv November 2039 Production

West Ukraine

E&P activity remained focused on maintaining its license and safely and efficiently producing from the existing wells as well as implementing non-invasive production enhancement scenarios within the Blazhiv oil field.

Blazhivska license

During 2022, the average gross oil production rated at 323bpd, which is 8% lower than in 2021 (350bpd). In March 2022 production was suspended for 3 weeks and was resumed after securing the employees, the assets, the financial transactions and the sales process. In the second half of 2022, there have been several production stoppages due to the reduction of crude oil consumption by oil refineries caused mainly by the Russian strikes or by power outage due to similar strikes of electricity infrastructure. For the purpose of geological construction precision of Blazhiv oil field and Monastyretska fold and also identification of new perspective structures within the license area boundary, Cadogan has launched analyses for data reprocessing and reinterpretation of old 2D seismic data at the end of 2021. The Company completed studies and received the required data for field skeleton structural and tectonic modelling.

Bitlyanska license

Usenco Nadra filed to the State Geological Service an application for a 20-year production license 5 months ahead of the license expiry date of 23 December 2019. The Company secured approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment study by the Ministry of Ecology, the approval of the Reserves Report by the State Commission of Reserves and the approval of the license award by the Lviv Regional Council. Given the delay in awarding the new license beyond the regular timeline provided by legislation, the Company filed two claims with the Administrative Court to challenge the non-granting of the 20-year production license by the Licensing Authority. During 2021 the claims were not considered by the Court due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In February 2022, the Company received information from the public register that its claim was rejected by the Court of 1st instance. Despite the restrictions imposed by the martial law in Ukraine, Usenco Nadra exercised its right for appeal against this decision and submitted an appeal. In 2022, the Kyiv Administrative Court and further on the Supreme Court have not taken into consideration the Company's arguments regarding the Bitlyanska license award approval and rejected the claims.

Gas trading

In light of these extreme volatilities during the war the Company, following its prudent and low risk trading strategy, decided to monitor the appropriate time for resuming trading activity.

Service

The Group continued to provide services through its wholly owned subsidiary Astroservice LLC. The provided services were primarily focused on serving intra-group operational needs in wells' re-entry/ repairs and stimulation operations, well surveys and field on-site activities. In the context of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, the services segment was dedicated totally to supporting the Group's production activities. Starting from 2022, production entities activities and service entity activities will be presented solely as Exploration and Production segment result.

Other events

After an inspection conducted by Ukraine's tax authorities in September 2019, Astroinvest Energy LLC was notified of a tax claim related to the historic costs for the liquidation of wells on the Zagoryanska license. The tax authorities notified Astroinvest Energy LLC that they considered non-deductible the recoverable VAT, totalling $3.6 million, that had subsequently been used to offset output VAT. They additionally considered that the subsidiary's tax losses carry forward of $15.3 million should be reduced (note 22). In 2019, Astroinvest Energy LLC filed a claim against the tax authority's decision. The Court of First Instance and the Court of Appeal decided in favour of the position of Cadogan, but the tax authorities filed an appeal with the Supreme Court. In September 2022, the Supreme Court cancelled all decisions of the fiscal authority and issued a decision in favor of the position defended by Cadogan.

Financial Review

Overview

In 2022, the Group had no trading operations and its oil production decreased by 8%. The average realized oil price increased by 32% and supported the Group revenue on the same level as previous year. The Group's operating divisions delivered a profit of $2.9 million (2021: profit of $1.8 million excluding the impairment of oil and gas assets).

The E&P business positively contributed to the financial results of the Group, due to the increase in oil prices. The average realized oil price increased by 32% from $55.7 to $73.4 per barrel. The trading business was not active during 2022.

Cash position decreased to $13.9 million as at 31 December 2022 compared to $15.0 million as at 31 December 2021.

Income statement

Revenues from production increased from $7.0 million in 2021 to $8.5 million in 2022. This result has been achieved, despite the decrease in production volumes, due to an increase in oil average realized prices by 32%. E&P costs of sales increased from $5.3 million in 2021 to $5.6 million in 2022. These include production royalties and taxes, fees paid for the rented wells, depreciations, depletion of producing wells, direct staff costs and other costs for exploration and development. Overall, in 2022, E&P made a positive contribution of $2.9 million (2021: $1.8 million) to gross profit.

The gas trading business had no activities during 2022 (2021: Revenue of $1.8 million).

Administrative expenses ("G&A") remained contained with a decrease of 7% compared to year 2021, note 8.

Balance sheet

The Property Plant & Equipment (PP&E) balance was $6.6 million at 31 December 2022 (2021: $9.6 million). It primarily represents the carrying value of the assets invested and engaged in Blazhiv license. The E&E and PP&E are held by Ukrainian subsidiaries with functional currency Ukrainian Hryvna. The Ukrainian Hryvna was devaluated by 34% as at 31 December 2022 compared to 31 December 2021, generating a movement in the E&E and PP&E value presented in the US Dollar.

Trade and other receivables of $0.3 million (2021: $0.2 million) include $0.1 million of recoverable VAT (2021: $0.1 million), which is expected to be recovered through production activities, and $0.2 million (2021: $0.1 million) of other receivables.

Inventories slightly increased from $0.2 million to $0.3 million principally due to the increase of crude oil in the stock.

The Proger loan was held at amortised cost at $15.8 million (2021: $16.7 million). Refer to the Chief Executive's Report for further details together with note 4(d) and 27.

The $1.4 million of trade and other payables as at 31 December 2022 (2021: $1.5 million) consist of $0.6 million (2021: $0.6 million) of accrued expenses and $0.8 million (2021: $0.9 million) of other creditors.

Provisions include $0.4 million (2021: $0.3 million) of long-term and current provisions for decommissioning costs which represents the present value of costs that are expected to be incurred in 2039 for producing assets, when the license will expire, and current provision for the decommissioning costs of Bitlyanska license.

Net cash decreased to $13.9 million at 31 December 2022 compared to $15.0 million at 31 December 2021. This was mostly due to negative operating cashflow and forex effect of Hryvna and EURO nominated cash accounts.

Cash flow statement

The Consolidated Cash Flow Statement on page 77 shows operating cash inflow before movements in working capital of $0.2 million (2021: outflow of $0.4 million), which represents mostly cash generated by the E&P net of corporate expenses.

Related party transactions

Related party transactions are set out in note 29 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Treasury

The Group continually monitors its exposure to currency risk. It maintains a portfolio of cash mainly in US dollars ("USD") and Euro held primarily in the UK. Production revenues from the sale of hydrocarbons are received in Hryvna, the local currency in Ukraine. Since the martial law established in February 2022 in Ukraine, the cash generated in Ukraine must be kept in Hryvna in Ukraine.

Risks and uncertainties

There are several potential risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on the Group's long-term performance and could cause the results to differ materially from expected and historical results. Executive management review the potential risks and then classify them as having a high impact if above $5 million, medium impact if above $1 million but below $5 million, and low impact if below $1 million. They also assess the likelihood of these risks occurring. Risk mitigation factors are reviewed and documented based on the level and likelihood of occurrence. The Audit Committee reviews the risk register and monitors the implementation of risk mitigation procedures via Executive management, who are carrying out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Group, including those potentially threatening its business model, future performance, solvency and liquidity.

The Group has analysed the following categories as key risks:

Risk Mitigation War risks Since Spring 2021, Russia has gradually increased the concentration of military equipment, weapons and troops near the Ukrainian borders. On 24 February 2022, the Russian troops attacked Ukraine and invaded its territory. Severe fights have been engaged in Kyiv, and several other main cities like Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv

Missile attacks and bombing are used by the Russian troops to destroy infrastructures and facilities even in the western cities, like Lviv. Cyber-attacks have increased. Given the unpredictability of the issue of this war, a full-scale invasion of Ukraine or a much longer duration of this war could have material impacts on the Group's operations and on its human, industrial and financial resources. Anticipating the beginning of the war, the Group put in place, since the beginning of February 2022, emergency procedures communicated to all employees on the different sites in Ukraine with an Emergency Committee communicating every day. Safety measures have been dispatched with a remote working organization. Specific measures have been put in place for the operations on site. In case of need, specific measures were put in place to suspend the operations of the Blazhiv field wells, with technical measures for decommissioning and temporary conservation of the wells. The transmission and internet connection systems have been secured with a satellite connection. IT security has been reinforced. From February 2022 till June 2022, the salaries were paid in anticipation to mitigate the risk of a shutdown of the banking system. The Group is monitoring the situation daily and taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and the essential needs of its employees. Operational risks Health, Safety and Environment ("HSE") The oil and gas industry by its nature conducts activities, which can cause health, safety and environmental incidents. Serious incidents can have not only a financial impact but can also damage the Group's reputation and the opportunity to undertake further projects. The Group maintains a HSE management system in place and demands that management, staff and contractors adhere to it. The system ensures that the Group meets Ukrainian legislative standards and for the CO2 emissions the British standards and achieves international standards to the maximum extent possible.

Management systems and processes have been certified as ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 compliant. Covid-19 The Group's operations are in Ukraine with a Parent Company located in the United Kingdom. These locations are suffering from increasing levels of Covid-19 infection and in due course there may be increasing disruption. This may include potential impacts through illness amongst our workforce, supply chain and sales channel disruption and the wider impact of economic disruption on commodity prices. The national and local governments in each of our operating locations are recommending or implementing increasingly severe restrictions in order to manage the situation. To manage and where possible mitigate the risk of personnel infection with the virus for our employees, special measures have been applied. These include administrative personnel remote working, strict sanitary and hygienic procedures and personal protection, rotation of field personnel by company cars, constant medical supervision during the work shift, regular sanitation of cars, offices and facilities. The covid-19 treatment package has been included into the staff medical insurance coverage. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will respond accordingly as the position develops. To prevent the spread of covid-19, the Company continued strictly maintaining administrative and healthcare measures to provide safe working conditions for its employees as well as ensuring reasonable vaccination level. Climate change After the Paris Agreement (COP 21) the international community is committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to slow down the climate change and contain its effects. Countries may impose moratorium on E&P activities or enact tight limits to emissions level, which may curtail production. Shareholders may also request that the Company adopt stringent targets in terms of emissions reduction.







A moratorium on domestic production is deemed highly unlikely in Ukraine given the country's need for affordable energy. Such risks exist in Italy, but the Group's exposure there is limited.

Management strives to reduce emissions in everything the Group does and has started implementing alternatives to offset and/or mitigate emissions. In 2023, the Group will review its administrative and operational process to identify the areas of further improvement in the limitation of its environmental impact. For the future, Cadogan is going to diversify its activities by investing in new activities with a lower impact on environment. Drilling and Work-Over operations The technical difficulty of drilling or re-entering wells in the Group's locations and equipment limitations can result in the unsuccessful completion of the well. The incorporation of detailed sub-surface analysis into a robustly engineered well design and work programme, with appropriate procurement procedures and competent on-site management, aims to minimise risk. Only certified personnel are hired to operate on the rig floor. Contractor's access to the operational sites is allowed only after control of staff qualification and check-up of appropriate technical condition of the equipment and machinery Production and maintenance There is a risk that production or transportation facilities could fail due to non-adequate maintenance, control or poor performance of the Group's suppliers. All plants are operated and maintained at standards above the Ukrainian minimum legal requirements. Operative staff are experienced and receive supplemental training to ensure that facilities are properly operated and maintained. When not in use the facilities are properly kept under conservation and routinely monitored.

Service providers are rigorously reviewed at the tender stage and are monitored during the contract period.





Sub-surface risks The success of the business relies on accurate and detailed analysis of the sub-surface. This can be impacted by poor quality data, either historic or recently gathered, and limited coverage. Certain information provided by external sources may not be accurate. All externally provided and historic data is rigorously examined and discarded when appropriate. New data acquisition is considered, and appropriate programmes implemented, but historic data can be reviewed and reprocessed to improve the overall knowledge base. Agreements with qualified local and international contractors have been entered into to supplement and broaden the pool of expertise available to the Company. Data can be misinterpreted leading to the construction of inaccurate models and subsequent plans. All analytical outcomes are challenged internally and peer reviewed. Analysis is performed using modern geological software. The area available for drilling operations is limited due to logistics, infrastructures and moratorium. This increases the risk for setting optimum well coordinates. Bottom hole locations are always checked for their operational feasibility, well trajectory, rig type, and verified on updated sub-surface models. They are rejected if deemed to be too risky. The Group may not be successful in proving commercial production from its licenses and consequently the carrying values of the Group's oil and gas assets may have to be impaired. The Group performs, on an annual basis, a review of its oil and gas assets, impairs if necessary, and considers whether to commission a review from a third party or a Competent Person's Report ("CPR") from an independent qualified contractor depending on the circumstances. Financial risks The Group is at risk from changes in the economic environment both in Ukraine and globally, which can cause foreign exchange movements, changes in the rate of inflation and interest rates and lead to credit risk in relation to the Group's key counterparties.



The martial law in Ukraine forbids the transfer of cash outside of Ukraine. The cash held in Ukraine must be held in the local currency (Hryvna).



The decrease of the value of the Hryvna is a major risk on the cash held by the Group in Ukraine. Since the martial law in Ukraine, there is an obligation to keep the cash held by Cadogan in Ukraine in Hryvna with period restrictions for transfers out of the Country.



In February 2019, Cadogan entered into a 2-year Loan Agreement (Euros 13.385 million) with Proger Management & Partners with a Call Option that could be exercised by Cadogan, between September 2019 and February 2021, with no obligation, allowing a 33 % equity interest in Proger Ingegneria. This represented a key transaction and element of the Group balance sheet. At 25 February 2021, being the Maturity Date, Cadogan did not exercise its Call Option and PMP must reimburse EUR 14,857,350. End of March 2021, PMP did not reimburse and asked for an arbitration to get the Loan Agreement recognized as an equity investment contract. Revenues in Ukraine are received in UAH and expenditure is made in UAH.



The Group continues to hold most of its cash reserves in the UK mostly in USD and Euro. Cash reserves are placed with leading financial institutions, which are approved by the Audit Committee. Before the war in Ukraine, foreign exchange risk was considered a normal and acceptable business exposure and the Group did not hedge against this risk for its E&P operations. The Group is currently analysing different options.

















The terms of the agreement are clear and include the right to repayment at maturity if the Call Option is not exercised. As security for the reimbursement of the loan, Cadogan benefits from a pledge over the shares held by Proger Managers & Partners in Proger Ingegneria. In addition to that, Cadogan is engaging all the necessary actions in the Arbitration process and more generally the adequate legal actions to protect the interests of the Company and all of its stakeholders. The investigation is closed. On July 28th, 2022, the Arbitration Committee delivered an award rejecting Proger's request, established that the Loan Agreement was valid and effective, and indicated the conditions precedent for the completion of any transaction with Proger Ingegneria. In case of non-completion, Proger must reimburse Cadogan according to the Loan Agreement.



Refer to note 27 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for detail on financial risks. The Group is at risk that counterparties will default on their contractual obligations resulting in a financial loss to the Group. Procedures are in place to scrutinize new counterparties via a Know Your Customer ("KYC") process, which covers their solvency. In addition, when trading gas, the Group seeks to reduce the risk of customer non-performance by limiting the title transfer to product until the payment is received, prepaying only to known credible suppliers. The Group is at risk that fluctuations in gas prices will have a negative result for the trading operations resulting in a financial loss to the Group. The Group mostly enters back-to-back transactions where the price is known at the time of committing to purchase and sell the product. Sometimes the Group takes exposure to open inventory positions when justified by the market conditions in Ukraine, which is supported by analysis of the specific transactions, market trends and models of the gas prices and foreign exchange rate trends.

Country risks Legislative changes may bring unexpected risk and create delays in securing licenses or ultimately prevent licenses and license renewals /conversions from being secured. Compliance procedures, monitoring and appropriate dialogue with the relevant authorities are maintained to minimize the risk. In all cases, deployment of capital in Ukraine is limited and investments are kept at the level required to fulfil license obligations. Other risks The Group's success depends upon skilled management as well as technical and administrative staff. The loss of service of critical members from the Group's team could have an adverse effect on the business. The Group periodically reviews the compensation and contract terms of its staff in order to remain a competitive employer in the markets where it operates. The Group is at risk of underestimating the risk and complexity associated with the entry into new countries. The Group applies rigorous screening criteria in order to evaluate potential investment opportunities. It also seeks input from independent and qualified experts when deemed necessary. Additionally, the required rate of return is adjusted to the perceived level of risk. Local communities and stakeholders may cause delays to the project execution and postpone activities. The Group maintains a transparent and open dialogue with authorities and stakeholders (i) to identify their needs and propose solutions which address them as well as (ii) to illustrate the activities which it intends to conduct and the measures to mitigate their impact. Local needs and protection of the environment are always taken into consideration when designing mitigation measures, which may go beyond the legislative minimum requirement.

The Group devotes the highest level of attention and engage qualified consultants to prepare the Environmental Impact Assessment studies and to attend public hearings, both introduced in Ukraine in 2019.

Statement of Reserves and Resources

In 2022, the company conducted routine rig-less production support activities at the Blazhiv-1, Blazhiv-3 and Blazhiv-Monastyrets-3 and Blazhiv-10 wells to maintain sustainable production using sucker rod pumping systems.

Summary ofReserves1

at 31 December 2022

Mmboe Proved, Probable and Possible Reserves at 1 January 2022 4.06 Production 0.12 Proved, Probable and Possible Reserves at 31 December 2022 3.94

1 The study was conducted in 2016 by Brend Vik.

In addition to the tabled reserves, Cadogan has 0.6 million boe of contingent resources associated with the Blazhiv license.

Corporate Responsibility

Under Section 414C of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), the Board is required to disclose information about environmental matters, employees, human rights and community issues, including information about any policies it has in relation to these matters and the effectiveness of these policies.

Being sustainable in our activities means conducting our business with respect for the environment and for the communities hosting us, with the aim of increasing the benefit and value to our stakeholders. We recognize that this is a key element to be competitive and to maintain our license to operate.

The Board recognizes that the protection of the health and safety of its employees, the communities and the environment in which it operates is not just an obligation but is part of the personal ethics and beliefs of management and staff. These are the key drivers for a sustainable development of the Company's activity. Cadogan Petroleum, its management and employees are committed to continuously improve Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) performance; follow our Code of Ethics and apply, in conducting our operations, internationally recognized best practices and standards.

Our activities are carried out in accordance with a policy manual, endorsed by the Board, which has been disseminated to all staff. The manual includes a Working with Integrity policy and policies on business conduct and ethics, anti-bribery, the acceptance of gifts and hospitality and whistleblowing. Such policies are subject to regular review.

In August 2018, Cadogan Ukraine LLC obtained ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications for the following scope: "Supervision, coordination, management support, control in the field of oil and gas on-shore exploration and production." This provides formal recognition of the process embedded in the Company and demonstrates the commitment and efforts delivered by our employees and management. It is considered a baseline to continue with the efforts to improve the way we conduct the business.

The Board believes that health and safety procedures, and training across the Group should be in line with best practice in the oil and gas sector. Accordingly, it has set up a committee to review and agree on the health and safety initiatives for the Company and to report back to the Board on the progress of these initiatives. Management regularly reports to the Board on HSE and key safety and environmental issues, which are discussed at the Executive Management level. The report of the Health, Safety and Environment Committee can be found on page 39 to 40.

The General Director of Cadogan Ukraine is the acting Chairman of the HSE Committee and is supported in his role by Cadogan Ukraine's HSE Manager. In accordance with the ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, his role is to ensure that the Group continuously develops suitable procedures, that operational management and their teams incorporate them into daily operations and that the HSE management has the necessary level of autonomy and authority to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

Health, safety and environment

2022 was extremely challenging due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting subsequent war. Cadogan applied measures to mitigate the risk personnel injuries and loss of well control. Kiev office personnel have been relocated to the safe regions of Ukraine, on-field staff as well as all offices have been equipped with satellite means of communication, established internal emergency committee that coordinated the work and liaising with company management of the daily basis. Three employees have been mobilized to the army during 2022.

Also the HSE management daily monitors health status of the personnel in terms of covid-19.

The Group has implemented an integrated HSE management system in accordance with the ISO requirements. The system aims to ensure that a safe and environmentally friendly/protection culture is embedded in the organization with a focus on the local community involvement. The HSE management system ensures that both Ukrainian and international standards are met, with the Ukrainian HSE legislation requirements taken as an absolute minimum. All the Group's local operating companies actively participate in the process. ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification were re-validated by the respective authority in August 2022 for a new term.

A proactive approach based on a detailed induction process and near miss reporting has been in place throughout 2022 to prevent incidents. Staff training on HSE matters and discussions on near miss reporting are recognized as the key factors to continuously improve. In-house training is provided to help staff meet international standards and follow best practice. The process enacted by the certification, enhances attention to training on risk assessments, emergency response, incident prevention, reporting and investigation, as well as emergency drills regularly run-on operations' sites and offices. This process is essential to ensure that international best practices and standards are maintained to comply with, or exceed, those required by Ukrainian legislation, and to promote continuous improvement.

The Board monitors the main Key Performance Indicators (lost time incidents, mileage driven, training received, CO2 emissions) as business parameters. The Board has benchmarked safety performance against the HSE performance index measured and published annually by the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers. In 2022, the Group recorded over 154,000 man-hours worked with no incidents and over 1,570,000 hours have been worked since the last injury in February 2016.

During 2022 the Group continued to monitor its greenhouse gas emissions and collect statistical data relating to the consumption of electricity, industrial water and fuel consumption by cars, plants and other work sites, recording a continuous improvement in the efficient use of resources.

Employees

Wellness and professional development are part of the Company's sustainable development policy and wherever possible, local staff are recruited. The Group's activity in Ukraine is entirely managed by local staff. Qualified local contractors are engaged to supplement the required expertise when and to the extent it is necessary.

Procedures are in place to ensure that recruitment is undertaken on an open, transparent and fair basis with no discrimination against applicants. Each operating company has its own Human Resources function to ensure that the Group's employment policies are properly implemented and followed. The Group's Human Resources policy covers key areas such as equal opportunities, wages, overtime and non-discrimination. As required by Ukrainian legislation, Collective Agreements are in place with the Group's Ukrainian subsidiary companies, which outline agreed level of staff benefits and other safeguards for employees.

All staff are aware of the Group's grievance procedures. All employees have access to health insurance provided by the Group to ensure that all employees have access to adequate medical facilities.

Each employee's training needs are assessed on an individual basis to ensure that their skills are adequate to support the Group's operations, and to help them to develop.

Diversity

The Board recognizes the benefits and importance of diversity (gender, ethnic, age, sex, disability, educational and professional backgrounds, etc.) and strives to apply diversity values across the business. We endeavour to employ a skilled workforce that reflects the demographic of the jurisdictions in which we operate. The board will review the existing policies and intends to develop a diversity policy.

Gender diversity

The Board of Directors of the Company comprised of five Directors as of 31 December 2022. The appointment of any new Director is made based on merit. See pages 23 and 24 for more information on the composition of the Board.

As at 31 December 2022, the Company comprised a total of 75 persons, as follows:

Male Female Non-executive directors 3 1 Executive directors 1 - Management, other than Executive directors 7 2 Other employees 41 20 Total 52 23

Human rights

Cadogan's commitment to the fundamental principles of human rights is embedded in our HSE policies and throughout our business processes. We promote the core principles of human rights pronounced in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights and our support for these principles is embedded throughout our Code of Conduct, our employment practices and our relationships with suppliers and partners wherever we do business.

Community

The Group's activities are carried out in rural areas of Ukraine and the Board is aware of its responsibilities to the local communities in which it operates and from which some of the employees are recruited. In our operational sites, management work with the local councils to ensure that the impact of operations is as low as practicable by putting in place measures to mitigate their effect. Projects undertaken include improvement of the road infrastructure in the area, which provides easier access to the operational sites while at the same time minimizing inconvenience for the local population and allowing improved road communications in the local communities, especially during winter season or harsh weather conditions. Specific community activities are undertaken for the direct benefit of local communities. All activities are followed and supervised by managers who are given specific responsibility for such tasks.

The Group's companies in the Ukraine see themselves as part of the community and are involved and offer practical help and support. All these activities are run in accordance with our "Working with Integrity" policy and procedures. The recruitment of local staff generates additional income for areas that otherwise are predominantly dependent on the agricultural sector.

The enactment in 2018 of a new legislation which introduces Environmental Impact Assessment studies and public hearings as part of the license's award/renewal processes was anticipated effectively by the Group. The Group is complying with these requirements, building on the recognized competence of its people and advisors as well as on the good communication and relations established with local communities.

Cadogan is committed to the territory and the communities where it operates and has fully financed social programs commitment for 2022 as per signed Memorandum between the Company, Lviv Regional Administration and local communities in 2019.

In 2022, the Group's operating locations were subject to continuous controlling levels of COVID-19 infection and normal working patterns have been disrupted. The Group is following all the recommendations and provides comprehensive measures inside the Group to restrict COVID-19 infection and spread.

Approval

The Strategic Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 27 April 2023 and signed by order of the Board by:

Ben Harber

Company Secretary

27 April 2023

Board of Directors

Current directors

Michel Meeùs, 70, Belgian

Non-Independent non-executive Chairman

Mr Meeùs was appointed as a Non-executive Director on 23 June 2014. Mr. Meeùs was former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Theolia, an independent international developer and operator of wind energy projects. Since 2007, he has been a director within the Alcogroup SA Company (which gathers the ethanol production units of the Group), as well as within some of its subsidiaries. Before joining Alcogroup, Mr Meeùs carved out a career in the financial sector, at Chase Manhattan Bank in Brussels and London, then at Security Pacific Bank in London, then finally at Electra Kingsway Private Equity in London.

Mr Meeus is currently Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Fady Khallouf, 62, French

Chief Executive Officer

Fady Khallouf was appointed as Director and CEO on 15 November 2019. He has a 35-year experience in the energy, the environment, the engineering and the infrastructure sectors. He has previously held the position of CEO and CFO of FUTUREN (Renewable Energy, listed on Euronext Paris) where he achieved the restructuring and the turnaround of the group. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Tecnimont group (Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas), the Vice-President Strategy and Development of EDISON group (Electricity and Gas, E&P), the Head of M&A of EDF group (Energy). Fady Khallouf had beforehand held various management positions at ENGIE (Energy), Suez (Environmental Services), and DUMEZ (Construction and Infrastructures).

Lilia Jolibois, 58, American

Independent non-Executive Director

Lilia Jolibois was appointed as Director on 15 November 2019. She is currently a member of three Boards: Cadogan Petroleum Plc, INSEAD Foundation, and CARA (UK and Wales). She is also a Venture and CEO Advisor at Loyal Venture Capital, a global VC fund. Her career spans Merrill Lynch Investment Banking, Sara Lee, and Lafarge in the USA and Europe. At Lafarge Group, Ms. Jolibois served in numerous positions in finance, strategy, business development, CEO and Chair of the Board for Lafarge Cement and Gypsum in Ukraine, and SVP and Chief Marketing-Sales-Supply Chain Officer for Lafarge Aggregates, Asphalt & Paving.

Lilia is currently Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Jacques Mahaux, 71, Belgian

Non-Executive Director

Jacques Mahaux was appointed as Director on 15 November 2019. He has held various executive and directorship positions in Group Crédit Agricole in Luxembourg, CA Indosuez, Indosuez Bank and various Luxembourg and Swiss Holding companies active in industrial sectors. Previously he acted as an Attorney at Law at the Brussels Bar.

Mr Mahaux is currently a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Gilbert Lehmann, 77, French

Senior Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Lehmann was appointed to the Board on 18 November 2011. He was an adviser to the Executive Board of Areva, the French nuclear energy business, having previously been its Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for finance. He is also a former Chief Financial Officer and deputy CEO of Framatone, the predecessor to Areva, and was CFO of Sogee, part of the Rothschild Group. Mr Lehmann was also Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Eramet, the French minerals and alloy business. He is Deputy Chairman and Audit Committee Chairman of Assystem SA, the French engineering and innovation consultancy. He was Chairman of ST Microelectronics NV, one of the world's largest semiconductor companies, from 2007 to 2009, and stepped down as Vice Chairman in 2011.

Mr Lehmann is currently a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Report of the Directors

Directors

The Directors in office during the year and to the date of this report are as shown below:

Non-Executive Directors Executive Director

Michel Meeus (Chairman) Fady Khallouf

Gilbert Lehmann

Lilia Jolibois

Jacques Mahaux

Directors' re-election

The Board has decided previously that all Directors are subject to annual election by shareholders, in accordance with industry best practice and as such, all Directors will be seeking re-election at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 23rdJune 2023.

The biographies of the Directors in office at the date of this report are shown on pages 23and 24.

Appointment and replacement of Directors

The Company's Articles of Association allow the Board to appoint any individual willing to act as a Director either to fill a vacancy or act as an additional Director. The appointee may hold office only until the next annual general meeting of the Company whereupon his or her election will be proposed to the shareholders.

The Company's Articles of Association prescribe that there shall be no fewer than three Directors and no more than fifteen.

Directors' interests in shares

The beneficial interests of the Directors in office at 31 December 2022 and their connected persons in the Ordinary shares of the Company at 31 December 2022 are set out below.

Director Number of Shares Michel Meeus 26,000,000 Fady Khallouf 10,425,455 Gilbert Lehmann - Lilia Jolibois - Jacques Mahaux -

Conflicts of Interest

The Company has procedures in place for managing conflicts of interest. Should a director become aware that they, or any of their connected parties, have an interest in an existing or proposed transaction with the Company, its subsidiaries or any matters to be discussed at meetings, they are required to formally notify the Board in writing or at the next Board meeting. In accordance with the Companies Act 2006 and the Company's Articles of Association, the Board may authorize any potential or actual conflict of interest that may otherwise involve any of the directors breaching his or her duty to avoid conflicts of interest. All potential and actual conflicts approved by the Board are recorded in register of conflicts, which is reviewed by the Board at each Board meeting.

Directors' indemnities and insurance

The Company's Articles of Association provide that, subject to the provisions of the Companies Act 2006, all Directors of the Company are indemnified by the Company in respect of any liability incurred in connection with their duties, powers or office. Save for such indemnity provisions, there are no qualifying third-party indemnity provisions. In addition, the Company continues to maintain Directors' and Officers' Liability Insurance for all Directors who served during the year.

Powers of Directors

The Directors are responsible for the management of the business and may exercise all powers of the Company subject to UK legislation and the Company's Articles of Association, which includes powers to issue or buy back the Company's shares given by special resolution. The authorities to issue and buy back shares, granted at the 2022 Annual General Meeting, remains unused.

Dividends

The Directors do not recommend payment of a dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 (2021: nil).

Principal activity and status

The Company is registered as a public limited company (registration number 05718406) in England and Wales. The principal activity and business of the Company is oil and gas exploration, development and production.

Subsequent events

In April 2023, SE Usenco Ukraine (a Cadogan subsidiary in Ukraine) completed the acquisition of the 5% share interest of Usenco Nadra LLC that were not yet owned by the Company. As a result, SE Usenco Ukraine consolidates now 100% of Usenco Nadra LLC in its ownership.

This acquisition will allow the Company to further optimize its operating structure in Ukraine and be more cost effective at Blazhiv field.

Structure of share capital

The authorized share capital of the Company is currently £30,000,000 divided into 1,000,000,000 Ordinary shares of 3 pence each. The number of shares in issue as at 31 December 2022 was 244,128,487 Ordinary shares (each with one vote) with a nominal value of £7,323,854.61. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,128,421. The Companies (Acquisition of Own Shares) (Treasury Shares) Regulations 2003 allow companies to hold shares in treasury rather than cancel them. Following the consolidation of the issued capital of the Company on 10 June 2008, there were 66 residual Ordinary shares, which were transferred to treasury. No dividends may be paid on shares whilst held in treasury and no voting rights attached to shares held in treasury.

Rights and obligations of Ordinary shares

In accordance with applicable laws and the Company's Articles of Association, holders of Ordinary shares are entitled to:

· receive shareholder documentation including the notice of any general meeting;

· attend, speak and exercise voting rights at general meetings, either in person or by proxy; and

· a dividend where declared and paid out of profits available for such purposes. On a return of capital on a winding up, holders of Ordinary shares are entitled to participate in such a return.

Exercise of rights of shares in employee share schemes

None of the share awards under the Company's incentive arrangements are held in trust on behalf of the beneficiaries.

Agreements between shareholders

The Board is unaware of any agreements between shareholders, which may restrict the transfer of securities or voting rights.

Restrictions on voting deadlines

The notice of any general meeting of the Company shall specify the deadline for exercising voting rights and appointing a proxy or proxies to vote at a general meeting. To accurately reflect the views of shareholders, where applicable it is the Company's policy at present to take all resolutions at any general meeting on a poll. Following the meeting, the results of the poll are released to the market via a regulatory news service and published on the Company's website.

Substantial shareholdings

As at 31 December 2022 and 19 April 2023, being the last practicable date, the Company had been notified of the following interests in voting rights attached to the Company's shares:

31 December 2022 19 April 2023 Major shareholder Number of shares held % of total voting rights Number of shares held % of total voting rights SPQR Capital Holdings SA 67,298,498 27.57 67,298,498 27.57 Mr Michel Meeus 26,000,000 10.65 26,000,000 10.65 Ms Veronique Salik 17,959,000 7.36 17,959,000 7.36 Devola SA 17,409,000 7.13 17,409,000 7.13 CA Indosuez Wealth Management 15,966,620 6.54 15,966,620 6.54 Kellet Overseas Inc. 14,002,696 5.74 14,002,696 5.74 Mr Fady Khallouf 10,425,455 4.27 10,425,455 4.27 Mr Pierre Salik 7,950,000 3.26 7,950,000 3.26 Cynderella International SA 7,657,886 3.14 7,657,886 3.14

Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association

The Company's Articles of Association may only be amended by way of a special resolution of shareholders.

Disclosure of information to auditor

As required by section 418 of the Companies Act 2006, each of the Directors as at 27 April 2023 confirms that:

(a) so far as the Director is aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's auditor is unaware; and

(b) the Director has taken all the steps that he ought to have taken as a Director in order to make himself aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Company's auditor is aware of that information.

Going concern

The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position, are set out on pages 14 to 18.

Having considered the Company's financial position and its principal risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the war in Ukraine and the assessment of potential risks associated with Covid-19 including a) restrictions applied by governments, illness amongst our workforce and disruption to supply chain and sales channels; and b) market volatility in respect of commodity prices associated with Covid-19 in addition to geopolitical factors, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the Consolidated and Company Financial Statements. For further detail please refer to the detailed discussion of the assumptions outlined in note 3(b) to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Reporting year

The reporting year coincides with the Company's fiscal year, which is 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.

Financial risk management objectives and policies

The Company's financial risk management objectives and policies including its policy for managing its exposure of the Company to price risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and cash flow risk.

Management co-ordinates access to domestic and international financial markets and monitors and manages the financial risks relating to the operations of the Group in Ukraine through internal risks reports, which analyse exposures by degree and magnitude of risks. These risks include commodity price risks, foreign currency risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and cash flow interest rate risk. The Group does not enter into or trade financial instruments, including derivative financial instruments, for speculative purposes.

Outlook

Future developments in the business of the Company are presented on pages 5 to 9.

Change of control - significant agreements

The Company has no significant agreements containing provisions, which allow a counterparty to alter and amend the terms of the agreement following a change of control of the Company.

Should a change in control occur then certain Executive directors are entitled to a payment of salary and benefits for a period of six months.

Streamlined energy and carbon reporting

This section contains information on greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions required by the Companies Act 2006 (Strategic Report and Directors' Report).

Methodology

The principal methodology used to calculate the emissions is drawn from the 'Environmental Reporting Guidelines: including mandatory greenhouse gas emissions reporting guidance (June 2013)', issued by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs ("DEFRA") and DEFRA GHG conversion factors for company reporting were utilised to calculate the CO2 equivalent of emissions from various sources (2018 update). Also, the used methodology was also updated based on methods proposed by DNV GL and in of GHG emissions Inventory referring to the following guidelines and international standards.

The Company has reported on all the emission sources required under the Regulations.

The Company does not have responsibility for any emission sources that are not included in its consolidated statement.

Consolidation approach and organisation boundary

An operational control approach was used to define the Company's organisational boundary and responsibility for GHG emissions. All material emission sources within this boundary have been reported upon, in line with the requirements of the Regulations.

Scope of reported emissions

Emissions data from the sources within Scope 1 and Scope 2 of the Company's operational boundaries is detailed below. This includes direct emissions from assets that fall within the Company's organisational boundaries (Scope 1 emissions), as well as indirect emissions from energy consumption, such as purchased electricity and heating (Scope 2 emissions).

Scope 1 emissions in 2022 increased compared to the previous year (14,631 tons in 2022 vs 13,063 tons in 2021). This was caused by the increase of the gas factor in the produced oil.

Conversely, Scope 2 emissions decreased in 2022 (124 tons in 2022 vs 137 tons in 2021), as a result of the processes started in 2016 to improve the efficiency of the structure, logistic and facilities. Total emissions in 2022 were 14,755 tons versus the 13,200 tons of 2021.

Intensity ratio

In order to express the GHG emissions in relation to a quantifiable factor associated with the Company's activities, wellhead production of crude oil and natural gas has been chosen as the normalisation factor for calculating the intensity ratio. This will allow comparison of the Company's performance over time, as well as with other companies in the Company's peer group.

The intensity ratio for E&P operations (same reporting perimeter) increased to 125,26 tons CO2e/Kboe in 2022 vs 103,4 tons CO2e/Kboe in 2021.

Total greenhouse gas emissions data for the year from 1 January to 31 December

CO2 emissions level increase was caused by the increase of associated gas volume recovered during oil production. Another factor impacted emissions level growing was increase of methane in CO2 level in the gas composition as detected by bottomhole sampling oil analyses executed during the last hydrodynamic surveys of Blazhiv wells. The Company has planned repetition survey and sampling in 2023 to reconcile the data as well as different technological scenario for reducing emissions to the atmosphere.

Greenhouse gas emissions source E&P 2022 2021 Scope 1 Direct emissions, including combustion of fuel and operation of facilities

(tonnes of CO2 equivalent) 14,631 13,063 Scope 2 Indirect emissions from energy consumption, such as electricity and heating purchased for own use (tonnes of CO2 equivalent) 124 137 Total (Scope 1 & 2) 14,755 13,200 Normalisation factor Barrels of oil equivalent, net 117,793 127,662 Intensity ratio Emissions reported above normalised to tonnes of CO2e per total wellhead production of crude oil, condensates and natural gas, in thousands of Barrels of Oil Equivalent, net 125,26 103,4

Energy consumption

The Company started in 2020 to monitor energy consumption in KwH.

2022 2021 % change KwH KwH 2022 - 2021 Ukraine 575,876 572,890 0,5%

Energy consumption in the UK is immaterial.

Task force on climate-related financial disclosures ('TCFD')

Climate change remains one of the Group's principal risks with governance over climate-related transition and physical risks provided at the Board and operational levels. The Board has ultimate accountability for ensuring Cadogan maintains sound climate risk management and internal control systems. The Board is ultimately accountable for Cadogan's strategic response to climate change and the energy transition. Directors are responsible for ensuring they remain sufficiently informed of climate related risks to Cadogan and the broader energy sector.

TCFD related disclosures

Governance Describe the Board's oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities. p.14-18 Describe Management's role in assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities. Strategy Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the organisation has identified over the short, medium and long term. p.5-9 Describe the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on the organisation's businesses, strategy and financial planning Risk

management Describe the organisation's processes for identifying and assessing climate-related risks. p.20-21 Describe the organisation's processes for managing climate-related risks. Describe how processes for identifying, assessing and managing climate-related risks are integrated into the organisation's overall risk management. Metrics and targets Disclose the metrics used by the organisation to assess climate-related risks and opportunities, in line with its strategy and risk management process p.27-28 Disclose Scope 1 and Scope 2greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. p.28-29 Describe the targets used by the organisation to manage climate-related risks, opportunities, and performances against targets.

2023 Annual General Meeting

The 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company provides an opportunity to communicate with shareholders and the Board welcomes their participation. Board members constantly strive to engage with shareholders on strategy, governance and a number of other issues.

The Board looks forward to welcoming shareholders to the AGM. The AGM notice will be issued to shareholders well in advance of the meeting with notes to provide an explanation of all resolutions to be put to the AGM. In addition, shareholder information will be enclosed as usual with the AGM notice to facilitate voting and feedback in the usual way.

The Chairman of the Board and the members of its committees will be available to answer shareholder questions at the AGM. All relevant shareholder information including the annual report for 2022 and any other announcements will be published on our website - www.cadoganenergysolutions.com.

This Report of Directors comprising pages 25 to 30 has been approved by the Board and signed by the order of the Board by:

Ben Harber

Company Secretary

27 April 2023

Corporate Governance Statement

As a Company listed on the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange it is not required to apply a specific corporate governance code and, given its size, has elected not to do so. However, the Board of the Company is committed to the highest standards of corporate governance and believe that the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code ("the Code") issued by the Financial Reporting Council ("FRC") provides a suitable benchmark for the Company's corporate governance framework. This Statement outlines how Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") has applied the relevant principles of the Code and complied with its provisions.

This Statement outlines how Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") has applied the relevant principles of the Code and complied with its provisions.

During the year under review, the Company complied with all the provisions of the Code, other than the exceptions noted below or elsewhere in this statement:

· Provision 5 (Workforce Engagement): Given the size of the business, the Board does not consider it appropriate to adopt the suggested methods outlined within the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 to engage with its employees given the size of the Company. Employee engagement continues to be undertaken by senior management and any issues are escalated to the Board through the Chief Executive Officer. The Board believes that the arrangements in place are effective but will continue to keep this under review.

· Provision 9 (regarding the independence criteria of the Chair on appointment): Under the 2018 Corporate Governance Code, the Company's Chair, Mr Michel Meeùs, is not considered to be independent given the size of his shareholding in the Company. Despite this, the Board considers Mr Meeùs to be independent in character, mindset and judgement.

· Provision 21 (Board Evaluation): Given the size of the Board it was felt that a board evaluation would not provide added value however the Board will continue to assess this provision periodically.

· Provision 24 (Audit Committee Composition): Given the size of the Board, the Audit Committee does not totally consist of independent non-executive directors. Ms Lilia Jolibois, Independent non-executive director, chairs the Audit Committee whilst Mr Jacques Mahaux, non-executive director, is a member of the Audit Committee.

· Provision 32 (Remuneration Committee Composition): Given the size of the Board, the Remuneration Committee does not totally consist of independent non-executive directors. The Remuneration Committee consists of Mr Michel Meeùs, Ms. Lilia Jolibois, Mr Jacques Mahaux and Mr Gilbert Lehmann.

Board Leadership and Company Purpose

The Board provides leadership and oversight, and its role is to ensure the long-term success of the Company by implementing the Company's strategy and business plan, overseeing its affairs, and providing constructive challenge to management as they do this. In addition to this, the Board oversees financial matters, governance, internal controls and risk management. The purpose of the Board is to:

· monitor Group activities to see that sustainable value is being created;

· evaluate business strategies and monitor their implementation;

· monitor and review the performance of management;

· provide accountability to shareholders through appropriate reporting and regulatory compliance;

· understand and ensure the management of operational business and financial risks to which the Group is exposed; and

· ensure that the financial controls and systems of risk management are robust and defensible

The Board comprises a Non-Independent non-executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, two Independent Non-Executive Directors and a non-executive Director. The Board has appointed Mr Lehmann as the Senior Independent Director.

The biographical details for each of the Directors and their membership of Committees are incorporated into this report by reference and appear on pages 23 to 24.

The formal schedule of matters reserved for the Board's decision is available on the Company's website.

The Board recognises the importance of building strong relationships with stakeholders and understanding their views in order to help the Company deliver its strategy and promote the development of the business over the long-term. The Board is committed to having effective engagement with its stakeholders. Our section 172 statement can be found on pages 35 to 36 which summarises the Board's engagement with the Company's main stakeholders and some examples of how their views have been taken into account in the Board's decision-making.

The Company seeks to ensure that it always acts lawfully, ethically and with integrity. The Company has in place the following policies which the Board reviews periodically:

· Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

· Anti-Bribery Policy

· Share Dealing Code

· Disclosure Policy

· Health, Safety and Environmental policies.

The Company has procedures in place for managing conflicts of interest. Should a director become aware that they, or any of their connected parties, have an interest in an existing or proposed transaction with the Company, its subsidiaries or any matters to be discussed at meetings, they are required to formally notify the Board in writing or at the next Board meeting. In accordance with the Companies Act 2006 and the Company's Articles of Association, the Board may authorize any potential or actual conflict of interest that may otherwise involve any of the directors breaching his or her duty to avoid conflicts of interest. All potential and actual conflicts approved by the Board are recorded in register of conflicts, which is reviewed by the Board at each Board meeting.

Directors' declarations of interests is a regular Board agenda item. A register of directors' interests (including any actual or potential conflicts of interest) is maintained and reviewed regularly to ensure all details are kept up to date. Authorisation is sought prior to a director taking on a new appointment or if any new conflicts or potential conflicts arise. New Directors are required to declare any conflicts, or potential conflicts, of interest to the Board at the first Board meeting after his or her appointment. The Board believes that the procedures established to deal with conflicts of interest are operating effectively.

Division of Responsibilities

The Directors possess a wide range of skills, knowledge and experience relevant to the strategy of the Company, including financial, legal, governance, regulatory and industry experience as well as the ability to provide constructive challenge to the views and actions of executive management in meeting agreed strategic goals and objectives.

The roles and responsibilities of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer are separate with a clear and formal division of each individual's responsibilities, which has been agreed and documented by the Board.

The Non-Executive Directors bring an independent view to the Board's discussions and the development of its strategy. Their range of experience ensures that management's performance in achieving the business goals are challenged appropriately. Two Non-Executive Directors, Ms Lilia Jolibois, and Mr Gilbert Lehmann are considered by the Board to be independent. Mr Gilbert Lehmann, Senior Independent non-executive Director, has served on the Board for longer than 9 years since his appointment, the board is of the view that he retains his independent judgement and continues to make a valuable contribution to the board.

Mr Michel Meeus, who is a significant shareholder and Mr Jacques Mahaux are not considered independent as defined within the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018, however the Board believes they are independent in character and judgement and free from relationships or circumstances that could affect their judgement.

The Board has access to the advice of the company secretary.

Composition, Succession and Evaluation

The Company has established a nomination committee which leads the process for Board appointments by identifying and nominating candidates for the approval of the Board to fill Board vacancies and making recommendations to the Board on Board's composition and balance. The Company's Nomination Committee Report can be found on page 41.

Under the Company's Articles of Association, all Directors must seek re-election by members at least once every three years. However, the Board has agreed that all Directors will be subject to annual election by shareholders in line with Corporate Governance best practice. Accordingly, all members of the Board will be standing for re-election at the 2023 Annual General Meeting due to be held on 23rdJune 2023.

All Directors continue to be effective and have sufficient time available to perform their duties. The letters of appointment for the Non-Executive Directors are available for review at the Registered Office and prior to the Annual General Meeting. Each of the Non-Executive Directors independently ensures that they update their skills and knowledge sufficiently to enable them to fulfil their duties appropriately.

The Chairman, in conjunction with the Company Secretary, plans the programme for the Board during the year. While no formal structured continuing professional development program has been established for the non-executive Directors, every effort is made to ensure that they are fully briefed before Board meetings on the Company's business. The agenda for Board and Committee meetings are considered by the relevant Chairman and issued with supporting papers during the week preceding the meeting. For each Board meeting, the Directors receive a Board pack including management accounts, briefing papers on commercial and operational matters and major capital projects including acquisitions. The Board also receives briefings from key management on specific issues.

Audit, Risk and Internal Control

The Board has delegated certain responsibilities to its committees including its audit committee. The Company's Audit Committee Report can be found on pages 37 to 38.

The role of the Audit Committee is to monitor the integrity of the Company's financial reporting, to review the Company's internal control and risk management systems and to oversee the relationship with the Group's external auditors. The Audit Committee focuses particularly on compliance with legal requirements, accounting standards and the rules of the Financial Services Authority. The Audit Committee will meet at least three times a year with further meetings that are determined by the committee. Any member of the committee or the external auditors may request any additional meetings they consider necessary.

The Directors are responsible for the Group's system of internal control and for maintaining and reviewing its effectiveness. The Group's systems and controls are designed to safeguard the Group's assets and to ensure the reliability of information used both within the business and for publication. The Board has delegated responsibility for the monitoring and review of the Group's internal controls to the Audit Committee.

Systems are designed to manage, rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve business objectives and can provide only reasonable, and not absolute assurance against material misstatement or loss.

The key features of the Group's internal control and risk management systems that ensure the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting include clearly defined lines of accountability and delegation of authority, policies and procedures that cover financial planning and reporting, preparing consolidated financial statements, capital expenditure, project governance and information security.

The key features of the internal control systems, which operated during 2022 and up to the date of signing the Financial Statements are documented in the Group's Corporate Governance Policy Manual and Finance Manual. These manuals and policies have been circulated and adopted throughout the Group throughout the period.

Day-to-day responsibility for the management and operations of the business has been delegated to the Chief Executive Officer and senior management. Certain specific administrative functions are controlled centrally. Taxation and treasury functions report to the Group Director of Finance who reports directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

The legal function for Ukraine's related assets and activities is managed by the General Counsel, who reports to the General Director of Cadogan Ukraine. The Health, Safety and Environment functions report to the Chairman of the HSE Committee, the HSE Committee Report can be found on pages 39 to 40. The Group does not have an internal audit function. Due to the small scale of the Group's operations at present, the Board does not feel that it is appropriate or economically viable to have an internal audit function in place, however this will be kept under review by the Audit Committee on an annual basis.

The Board has reviewed internal controls and risk management processes, in place from the start of the year to the date of approval of this report. During the course of its review the Board did not identify nor were advised of any failings or weaknesses which it has deemed to be significant.

A summary of the principal risks facing the Company and the mitigating actions in place are contained on pages 14 to 18 of the annual report.

The Company's going concern is contained on pages 27 to 28 of the annual report.

Further information on the work undertaken by the Committee during the year can be found on pages 37 to 38 of the annual report.

Remuneration

The Board has established a Remuneration Committee and the Company's Remuneration Committee Report can be found on pages 43 to 63 of the annual report.

The role of the Remuneration Committee is to determine and agree with the Board the broad policy for the remuneration of executives and Senior Managers as designated, as well as for setting the specific remuneration packages, including pension rights and any compensation payments of all executive Directors and the Chairman. The Company's remuneration policies and practices are designed to support its long-term strategy and promote the long-term sustainable success of the Company.

Attendance at Meetings

Six Board meetings took place during 2022. The attendance of those Directors in place at the year end at Board and Committee meetings during the year was as follows:

Board Audit

Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee No. Held 6 2 0 * 1 No. Attended: M Meeus 6 n/a 0 1 F Khallouf 6 n/a n/a n/a L Jolibois 6 2 0 1 G Lehmann 6 n/a 0 1 J Mahaux 6 2 0 1

*There was no meeting of the Nomination Committee held during 2022.

Responsibilities and membership of Board Committees

The Board has agreed written terms of reference for the Nomination Committee, Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and HSE committee. The terms of reference for the Board Committees are published on the Company's website, www.cadoganenergysolutions.com, and are also available from the Company Secretary at the Registered Office. A review of the Committees including their membership and activities of all Board Committees is provided on pages 37 to 42.

Relations with shareholders

The Chairman and Executive Directors of the Company have a regular dialogue with analysts and substantial shareholders. The outcome of these discussions is reported to the Board at quarterly meetings and discussed in detail. Mr Lehmann, as the Senior Independent Director, is available to meet with shareholders who have questions that they feel would be inappropriate to raise via the Chairman or Executive Directors.

The Annual General Meeting is used as an opportunity to communicate with all shareholders. In addition, financial results are posted on the Company's website, www.cadoganenergysolutions.com, as soon as they are announced. The Notice of the Annual General Meeting is also contained on the Company's website, www.cadoganenergysolutions.com. It is intended that the Chairmen of the Nomination, Audit and Remuneration Committees will be present at the Annual General Meeting. The results of all resolutions will be published on the Company's website, www.cadoganenergysolutions.com.

Directors' section 172 statement

The disclosure describes how the Directors have regard to the matters set out in section 172(1)(a) to (f) and forms the Directors' statement required under section 414CZA of The Companies Act 2006. This new reporting requirement is made in accordance with the new corporate governance requirements identified in The Companies (Miscellaneous Reporting) Regulations 2018.

The matters set out in section 172(1) (a) to (f) are that a Director must act in the way they consider, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole, and in doing so have regard (amongst other matters) to:

(a) the likely consequences of any decision in the long term;

(b) the interests of the Company's employees;

(c) the need to foster the Company's business relationships with suppliers, customers and others;

(d) the impact of the Company's operations on the community and the environment;

(e) the desirability of the Company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct; and

(f) the need to act fairly between members of the Company.

Being sustainable in our activities means conducting our business with respect for the environment and for the communities hosting us, with the aim of increasing the benefit and value to our stakeholders. We recognize that this is a key element to be competitive and to maintain our licence to operate.

Further details of how the Directors have regard to the issues, factors and stakeholders considered relevant in complying with S 172 (1) (a)-(f), the methods used to engage with stakeholders and the effect on the Group's decision making can be found throughout the annual report and in particular pages 34 (which outlines how the Company engages with its stakeholders), pages 20 to 22 (which contains Cadogan's corporate responsibility statement) pages 28 to 30 (which contains the Company's report on greenhouse gas emissions) and page 35 (which outlines the ways in which the Company engages with its shareholders).

The Group has implemented an integrated HSE management system aiming to ensure a safe and environmentally friendly culture in the organization (pages 20 to 22). However, regarding the environmental sustainability of the Group's activities, the Directors are fully aware of the need to direct future development in new activities with a lower impact on environment (CEO outlook page 9, 28).

When assessing the Proger Loan, the Directors carefully considered the issues and decisions with their impact on the Group and all its stakeholders (pages 8, 9, 16, 17).

The Board has a formal schedule of matters specifically reserved for its decision, including approval of acquisitions and disposals, major capital projects, financial results, Board appointments, dividend recommendations, material contracts and Group strategy. For each Board meeting, the Directors receive a Board pack including management accounts, briefing papers on commercial and operational matters and major capital projects including acquisitions. The Board also receives briefings from key management on specific issues.

In particular, as a consequence of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022, and the war situation prevailing in Ukraine the Board discussed the current situation and its consequences on the security of the employees, the organization of the operations in Ukraine and the potential impacts on its human, financial and operational assets. The Group has been able to implement immediately emergency procedures with safety and protection measures communicated to all employees and put in place for every location. Specific measures have been put in place for the operations on site to ensure the human, the industrial and the environmental safety. The Group is monitoring the situation daily and taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and essential needs of its employees.

Board Committee Reports

Audit Committee Report

The Audit Committee is appointed by the Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, from the Non-Executive Directors of the Group. The Audit Committee's terms of reference are reviewed annually by the Audit Committee and any changes are then referred to the Board for approval. The terms of reference of the Committee are published on the Company's website, www.cadoganenergysolutions.com, and are also available from the Company Secretary at the Registered Office. Two members constitute a quorum.

Responsibilities

§ To monitor the integrity of the annual and interim financial statements, the accompanying reports to shareholders, and announcements regarding the Group's results;

§ To review and monitor the effectiveness and integrity of the Group's financial reporting and internal financial controls;

§ To review the effectiveness of the process for identifying, assessing and reporting all significant business risks and the management of those risks by the Group;

§ To oversee the Group's relations with the external auditor and to make recommendations to the Board, for approval by shareholders, on the appointment and removal of the external auditor;

§ To consider whether an internal audit function is appropriate to enable the Audit Committee to meet its objectives; and

§ To review the Group's arrangements by which staff of the Group may, in confidence, raise concerns about possible improprieties in matters of financial reporting or other matters.

Governance

Ms Jolibois and Mr Mahaux are both members of the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee is chaired by Ms Jolibois who had relevant financial experience within a major European company as well as holding several non-executive roles in major international entities.

At the invitation of the Audit Committee, the Group Director of Finance and external auditor regularly attend meetings. The Company Secretary attends all meetings of the Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee also meets the external auditor without management being present.

Activities of the Audit Committee

During the year, the Audit Committee discharged its responsibilities as follows:

Assessment of the effectiveness of the external auditor

The Committee has assessed the effectiveness of the external audit process. They did this by:

§ Reviewing the 2022 external audit plan;

§ Discussing the results of the audit including the auditor's views on material accounting issues and key judgements and estimates, and their audit report;

§ Considering the robustness of the audit process;

§ Reviewing the quality of the service and people provided to undertake the audit; and

§ Considering their independence and objectivity.

Financial statements

The Audit Committee examined the Group's consolidated and Company's financial statements and, prior to recommending them to the Board, considered:

· the appropriateness of the accounting policies adopted;

· reviewed critical judgements, estimates and underlying assumptions; and

· assessed whether the financial statements are fair, balanced and understandable.

Going concern

After making enquiries and considering the uncertainties described on pages 14 to 18, the Committee has a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and consider the going concern basis of accounting to be appropriate. For further detail including the assessment of the impact of Covid-19 and the basis for the conclusion, please refer to the detailed discussion of the assumptions outlined in note 3 (b) to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Internal controls and risk management

The Audit Committee reviews and monitors financial and control issues throughout the Group including the Group's key risks and the approach for dealing with them. Further information on the risks and uncertainties facing the Group are detailed on pages 100 to 103 and in note 27 to the financial statements.

External auditor

The Audit Committee is responsible for recommending to the Board, for approval by the shareholders, the appointment of the external auditor.

The Audit Committee considers the scope and materiality for the audit work, approves the audit fee, and reviews the results of the external auditor's work. Following the conclusion of each year's audit, it considers the effectiveness of the external auditor during the process. An assessment of the effectiveness of the audit process was made, considering reports from the auditor on its internal quality procedures. The Committee reviewed and approved the terms and scope of the audit engagement, the audit plan and the results of the audit with the external auditor, including the scope of services associated with audit-related regulatory reporting services. Additionally, auditor independence and objectivity were assessed, considering the auditor's confirmation that its independence is not impaired, the overall extent of non-audit services provided by the external auditor and the past service of the auditor.

A breakdown of the non-audit fees is disclosed in note 11 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. The Audit Committee has reviewed the nature, level and timing of these services in the course of the year and is confident that the objectivity and independence of the auditor are not impaired by the reason of such non-audit work.

Internal audit

The Audit Committee considers annually the need for an internal audit function and believes that, due to the size of the Group and its current stage of development, an internal audit function will be of little benefit to the Group.

Whistleblowing

The Group's whistleblowing policy encourages employees to report suspected wrongdoing and sets out the procedures employees must follow when raising concerns. The policy, which was implemented during 2008 is reviewed periodically. The Group's policies on anti-bribery, the acceptance of gifts and hospitality, and business conduct and ethics are circulated to staff as part of a combined manual on induction with changes regularly communicated.

Overview

As a result of its work during the year, the Audit Committee has concluded that it has acted in accordance with its terms of reference and has ensured the independence and objectivity of the external auditor.

The Chairman of the Audit Committee will be available at the Annual General Meeting to answer any questions about the work of the Audit Committee.

Lilia Jolibois

Chairman of the Audit Committee

27 April 2023

Health, Safety and Environment Committee Report

The Health, Safety and Environment Committee (the "HSE Committee") is appointed by the Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination Committee. The HSE Committee's terms of reference are reviewed annually by the Committee and any changes are then referred to the Board for approval. The terms of reference of the Committee are published on the Company's website, www.cadoganenergysolutions.com, and are also available from the Company Secretary at the Registered Office. Two members constitute a quorum, one of whom must be a Director.

Governance

The Committee is chaired by Mr Andrey Bilyi (Cadogan Ukraine General Director) as acting Head of the HSE Committee and its other member is Ms Snizhana Buryak (HSE Manager). The CEO attends meetings of the HSE Committee as necessary. During 2022, the HSE Committee held four meetings to monitor the HSE risks and activities across the business, following which actions were identified for the continuous improvement of the various processes and the mitigation of risk.

Responsibilities

· To regularly maintain and implement the continuous improvement of the HSE Management System with the aim of improving the Company's performances;

· To manage and mitigate the risks of personnel infection with covid-19 virus. Work-out respective administrative and healthcare measures to provide safe working conditions for the employees. Prevent the spread of covid-19 as well as ensuring staff reasonable vaccination level.

· Assessments of the risks to employees, contractors, customers, partners, and any other people who could be affected by the Company's activities with the aim of reducing the global risk of the Company and increasing its level of acceptability;

· Evaluate the effectiveness of the Group's policies and systems for identifying and managing health, safety and environmental risks within the Group's operation;

· Assess the policies and systems within the Group for ensuring compliance with health, safety and environmental regulatory requirements;

· Assess the performance of the Group with regard to the impact of health, safety, environmental and community relations decisions and actions upon employees, communities and other third parties and also assess the impact of such decisions and actions on the reputation of the Group and make recommendations to the Board on areas for improvement;

· On behalf of the Board, receive reports from management concerning any fatalities and serious accidents within the Group and actions taken by management as a result of such fatalities or serious accidents;

· Evaluate and oversee, on behalf of the Board, the quality and integrity of any reporting to external stakeholders concerning health, safety, environmental and community relations issues; and

· Where it deems it appropriate to do so, appoint an independent auditor to review performance with regard to health, safety, environmental and community relations matters and review any strategies and action plans developed by management in response to issues raised and, where appropriate, make recommendations to the Board concerning the same.

Activities of the Health, Safety and Environment Committee

The HSE Committee in discharging its duties reviewed and considered the following:

· Company activities execution and control over contractors services execution in line with company policies and HSE procedures

· Monthly statistics and reports on the activity were regularly distributed to the CEO, Management and to the members of the committee;

· Ensured that the implementation of new legislation and requirements were punctually followed-up and promptly updated;

· Compliance with HSE regulatory requirements was ensured through discussion of the results of inspections, both internal inspections and those carried out by the Authorities. The results of the inspections and drills were analysed and commented to assess the need for corrective actions and/or training initiatives;

· A standing item was included on the agenda at every meeting to monitor monthly HSE performance, key indicators and statistics allowing the HSE Committee to assess the Company's performance by analysing any lost-time incidents, near misses, HSE training and other indicators;

· Interaction with contractors, Authorities, local communities and other stakeholders were discussed among other HSE activities;

· Compliance to ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 has been proved by the authorized third party auditor. Also the Company had its entire data calculation process as well as emissions measurement system re-validated by a different independent third party.

· Ensuring all the Observation and Actions requested by the Certification Body have been implemented

Overview

The Company's HSE Management System and the Guidelines and Procedures have been updated to fit with the ISO requirements and are adequate for the proper execution of the Company's operations.

As a result of its work during the year, the HSE Committee has concluded that it has acted in accordance with its terms of reference.

Nomination Committee Report

The Board delegates some of its duties to the Nomination Committee and appoints the members of the Nomination Committee which are non-executive Directors of the Group. The membership of the Committee is reviewed annually and any changes to its composition are referred to the Board for approval. The terms of reference of the Nomination Committee are published on the Company's website, www.cadoganenergysolutions.com, and are available from the Company Secretary at the Registered Office. Two members constitute a quorum.

Governance

Mr. Michel Meeus (Remuneration and Nomination Committee Chairman), Ms. Lilia Jolibois, Mr. Jacques Mahaux and Mr. Gilbert Lehmann (Non-Executive Directors) are the members of the Nomination Committee. The Company Secretary attends all meetings of the Nomination Committee.

Responsibilities

· To regularly review the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge and experience) required of the Board compared to its current position and make recommendations to the Board with regard to any changes;

· Be responsible for identifying and nominating candidates to fill Board vacancies as and when they arise, for the Board's approval;

· Before appointments are made by the Board, evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge, experience and diversity (gender, ethnic, age, sex, disability, educational and professional backgrounds, etc.) on the Board and, in the light of this evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required for a particular appointment; and

· In identifying suitable candidates, the Nomination Committee shall use open advertising or the services of external advisers to facilitate the search and consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds on merit, ensuring that appointees have enough time available to devote to the position.

The Nomination Committee shall also make recommendations to the Board concerning:

· Formulating plans for succession for both executive and non-executive Directors and in particular for the key roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer;

· Membership of the Audit and Remuneration Committees, in consultation with the Chairmen of those committees;

· The reappointment of any non-executive Director at the conclusion of their specified term of office, having given due regard to their performance and ability to continue to contribute to the Board in the light of the knowledge, skills and experience required; and

· The re-election by shareholders of any Director having due regard to their performance and ability to continue to contribute to the Board in the light of the knowledge, skills and experience required.

Any matters relating to the continuation in office of any Director at any time including the suspension or termination of service of an executive Director as an employee of the Company subject to the provisions of the law and their service contract.

Michel Meeus

Nomination Committee Chairman

27 April 2023

Remuneration Committee

Statement from the Chairman

I am pleased to present the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Cadogan's Remuneration Policy was approved as proposed by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of June 25, 2021 and is attached at the end of the Annual Report on Remuneration. The Remuneration Committee is not proposing to make any changes to the existing Policy however in line with industry best practice and the three-year Policy cycle the Company will be seeking shareholder approval at this year's AGM.

The key elements of the Remuneration Policy are:

· A better long-term alignment of the executives' remuneration with the interests of the shareholders;

· A material reduction in the maximum remuneration level for the Executive Directors, both in terms of annual bonus and of long-term incentive (performance share plan);

· The payment of at least 50% of the Annual Bonus in shares with the remaining 50% to be paid in cash or shares at the discretion of the Remuneration Committee. Shares will be priced for this award based on their market value at closing on the Business Day prior to the Subscription Date;

· The introduction of claw-back and malus provisions on both bonuses and share awards; and

· The expectation that the Executive Directors build a substantial shareholding position in the company through their mandate.

Michel Meeus

Chairman of the Remuneration Committee

27 April 2023

ANNUAL REPORT ON REMUNERATION 2022

Remuneration Committee Report

The Remuneration Committee is committed to principles of accountability and transparency to ensure that remuneration arrangements demonstrate a clear link between reward and performance.

Governance

The Remuneration Committee is appointed by the Board from the non-executive Directors of the Company. The Remuneration Committee's terms of reference are reviewed annually by the Remuneration Committee and any changes are then referred to the Board for approval. The terms of reference of the Remuneration Committee are published on the Company's website, www.cadoganenergysolutions.com, and are also available from the Company Secretary at the Registered Office.

The Remuneration Committee consists of Mr. Michel Meeus, Ms. Lilia Jolibois, Mr. Jacques Mahaux and Mr. Gilbert Lehmann. At the discretion of the Remuneration Committee, the Chief Executive Officer is invited to attend meetings when appropriate but is not present when his own remuneration is being discussed. None of the directors are involved in deciding their own remuneration. The Company Secretary attends the meetings of the Remuneration Committee.

Responsibilities

In summary, the Remuneration Committee's responsibilities, as set out in its terms of reference, are as follows:

§ To determine and agree with the Board the policy for the remuneration of the executive Directors, the Company Secretary and other members of executive management as appropriate;

§ To consider the design, award levels, performance measures and targets for any annual or long-term incentives and approve any payments made and awards vesting under such schemes;

§ Within the terms of the agreed remuneration policy, to determine the total individual remuneration package of each executive Director and other senior executives including bonuses, incentive payments and share options or other share awards; and

§ To ensure that contractual terms on termination, and any payments made, are fair to the individual and the Company, that failure is not rewarded and that the duty to mitigate loss is fully recognised.

Overview

The Chairman and Executive Directors of the Company have a regular dialogue with analysts and substantial shareholders, which includes the subject of Directors' Remuneration. The outcome of these discussions is reported to the Board and discussed in detail both there and during meetings of the Remuneration Committee.

As a result of its work during the year, the Remuneration Committee has concluded that it has acted in accordance with its terms of reference. The chairman of the Remuneration Committee will be available at the Annual General Meeting to answer any questions about the work of the Committee.

Remuneration consultants

The Remuneration Committee did not take any advice from external remuneration consultants, with the exception of the review undertaken of the Remuneration Report.

Single total figure of remuneration for executive and non-executive directors (audited)

Salary and fees Taxable benefit[5] Contributions to pension schemes Annual bonus Total $ $ $ $ $ Executive Director 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 F Khallouf 479,720 519,926 29,486 30,173 75,035 78,619 - - 584,241 628,717

Non-executive Directors M Meeus 89,000 89,000 - - - - - - 89,000 89,000 L Jolibois 48,000 48,000 - - - - - - 48,000 48,000 J Mahaux 43,000 43,000 - - - - - - 43,000 43,000 G Lehmann 38,000 38,000 - - - - - - 38,000 38,000

Total Fixed Remuneration Total Variable Remuneration $ $ 2022 2021 2022 2021 Executive Director 584,241 628,717 - - Non-executive Directors 218,000 218,000 - -

Notes to the table

Mr Fady Khallouf

Mr Khallouf was appointed as Chief Executive Officer on 15 November 2019. Mr Khallouf's salary is €440,000 per annum.

KPIs

The CEO is subject to a performance-related, bonus scheme built around a scorecard with a set of challenging KPI's aligned with the company strategy. Given the current situation in Ukraine and any potential future difficulties for the Company Mr Fady Khallouf had requested that any annual performance related bonus to be considered and paid by the Remuneration Committee during 2023, in respect of the financial year ended 31stDecember 2022, be waived.

Benefits

Benefits may be provided to the executive directors, in the form of private medical insurance and life assurance.

The Chairman and Non-Executive Directors

As mentioned above, fees for non-Executive Directors were reduced by 20 percent on 15thJanuary 2020 with effect from 15thNovember 2019. The fees are as follows: the Chairman's fee at $89,000 and the fee for acting as a non-executive Director at $38,000 with an additional $10,000 for acting as Chairman of the Audit Committee and an additional $5,000 for a committee membership.

Scheme interests awarded during the financial year (audited)

There were no scheme interests awarded during the year.

Payments to past directors (audited)

In 2022 there were no payments to past directors.

Payments for loss of office (audited)

No notice period was either worked or paid.

Directors' interests in shares (audited)

The beneficial interests of the Directors in office as at 31 December 2022 and their connected persons in the Ordinary shares of the Company at 31 December 2022 are set out below.

Shares as at 31 December 2022 2021 Michel Meeus 26,000,000 26,000,000 Fady Khallouf 10,425,455 10,425,455 Gilbert Lehmann - - Lilia Jolibois - - Jacques Mahaux - -

There were no changes in the Directors shareholding at 31 December 2022 compared to 31 December 2021.

The Company does not currently operate formal shareholding guidelines. Whilst there is no specified level, the Company expects that under the new Remuneration Policy, the Executive Director will continue to build up a significant shareholding position in the Company during his mandate.

The Company's performance

The graph below highlights the Company's total shareholder return ("TSR") performance for the last twelve years compared to the FTSE All Share Oil & Gas Producers index. This index has been selected on the basis that it represents a sector specific group, which is an appropriate group for the Company to compare itself against, and has been retained ever since, primarily for continuity purposes TSR is the return from a share or index based on share price movements and notional reinvestment of declared dividends.

Historic Remuneration of Chief Executive

Salary Taxable benefits Annual bonus Long-term incentives Pension Loss of office Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ 2009 422,533 - 284,552 - - - 707,085 2010 547,067 - - - - - 547,067 2011 669,185 - - - - - 669,185 2012 511,459 - - - 31,966 126,808 670,233 2013 384,941 - - - - - 384,941 2014 405,433 20,734 - - - - 426,167 2015 432,409[6] 15,987 243,132 - - - 691,528 2016 487,080 15,353 210,504[7] - - - 712,937 2017 497,288 27,273 126,992 - - - 651,553 2018 521,664 39,838 201,872 - - - 763,374 2019 492,581 45,453 495,109[8] - - - 1,033,143 2020 517,389 59,294 - - 58,300 - 634,983 2021 535,999 30,173 - - 78,619 - 644,791 2022 479,720 29,486 - - 75,035 - 584,241

In 2022, the Remuneration Committee, after consultation with the CEO, have decided to postpone any variable performance related bonus for year ended 2022 given the impact of Covid-19 and volatility in oil and gas prices.

The annual bonus received by the CEO as a percentage of the maximum opportunity is presented in the following table.

Year CEO CEO single figure of total remuneration $ Annual bonus pay-out against maximum opportunity % 2022 Mr. Khallouf 584,241 - 2021 Mr. Khallouf 644,791 - 2020 Mr. Khallouf 634,983 - 2019 Mr. Khallouf[9] 444,465 - Mr. Michelotti 588,678 10 2018 Mr. Michelotti 763,374 32 2017 Mr. Michelotti 651,553 12 2016 Mr. Michelotti 712,937 22[10] 2015 Mr. Michelotti 502,021 27[11] Mr. des Pallieres 189,507 - 2014 Mr. des Pallieres 426,167 - 2013 Mr. des Pallieres 384,941 - 2012 Mr. des Pallieres 389,935 - Mr. Barron 280,298[12] - 2011 Mr. des Pallieres[13] 273,201 - Mr. Barron 395,984 - 2010 Mr. Barron 547,067 - 2009 Mr. Barron[14] 707,085 67

Percentage change in the remuneration of the Chief Executive

The following table shows the percentage change in the remuneration of the Chief Executive in 2022 and 2021 compared to that of all employees within the Group.

2022 2021

Average $'000 $'000 change, % Base salary CEO 480 536 -8% All employees[1] 1,897 1,978 -4% Taxable benefits CEO 104 108 -3% All employees 125 126 -1% Annual Bonus CEO - - - All employees - - - Total CEO 584 628 -7% All employees 2,022 2,104 -4%

[1] All employees mean all employees of the Group, including CEO and other Directors (note 12, page 92).

In 2022 none of the directors participated in long-term incentives.

In 2022 there was no increase in executive and non-executive directors' salary in base currency. The difference in pay represents the change in exchange rate between the base currency and USD as a reporting currency.

Percentage change in Non-Executive director remuneration

Michel Meeus All employees 2022

$'000 2021

$'000 % change

2022 - 2021 % change

2022 - 2021 Base salary/fees 89,000 89,000 - -4% Taxable benefits (including pensions) - - - -1% Annual bonus - - - 0% Total 89,000 89,000 - -4%

Lilia Jolibois All employees 2022

$'000 2021

$'000 % change

2022 - 2021 % change

2022 - 2021 Base salary/fees 48,000 48,000 - -4% Taxable benefits (including pensions) - - - -1% Annual bonus - - - 0% Total 48,000 48,000 - -4%

Jacques Mahaux All employees 2022

$'000 2021

$'000 % change

2022 - 2021 % change

2022 - 2021 Base salary/fees 43,000 43,000 - -4% Taxable benefits (including pensions) - - - -1% Annual bonus - - - 0% Total 43,000 43,000 - -4%

Gilbert Lehmann All employees 2022

$'000 2021

$'000 % change

2022 - 2021 % change

2022 - 2021 Base salary/fees 38,000 38,000 - -4% Taxable benefits (including pensions) - - - -1% Annual bonus - - - 0% Total 38,000 38,000 - -4%

Relative importance of spend on pay

The table below compares shareholder distributions (i.e. dividends and share buybacks) and total employee pay expenditure of the Group for the financial years ended 31 December 2021and 31 December 2022.

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Year-on-year change, % All-employee remuneration 2,022 2, 104 -4% Distributions to shareholders - - -

Shareholder voting at the Annual General Meeting

The Directors' Remuneration Policy was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2021 and remains unchanged. The Remuneration Policy can be found on the Group's website and at pages 50 to 63 of this Annual Report on Remuneration. The votes cast by proxy were as follows:

Directors' Remuneration Policy Number of votes % of votes cast For 100,135,172 82.19 Against 21,693,116 17.81 Total votes cast 121,828,288 100.00 Number of votes withheld 0

The Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration is approved by shareholders at each Annual General Meeting. A summary of the votes cast by proxy in 2022 and 2021 were as follows:

2022 2021 Director'sAnnual Report on Remuneration Number of votes % of votes cast Number of votes % of votes cast For 83,255,878 91.89 100,135,172 82.19 Against 7,348,465 8.11 21,693,116 17.81 Total votes cast 90,604,343 121,828,288 100.00 Number of votes withheld 5,234 0

Implementation of Remuneration Policy in 2022

The performance related elements of remuneration remain unchanged and will be built around a scorecard with a set of KPI's aligned with the Group strategy. The Remuneration Policy can be found on the Group's website and at pages 50 to 63 of this Annual Report on Remuneration.

Approval

The Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration was approved by the Board on 27 April 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Michel Meeus

Chairman

27 April 2023

Directors' Remuneration Policy

§ Introduction

This Directors' Remuneration Policy (the "Policy") contains the information required to be set out as the directors' remuneration policy for the purposes of The Large and Medium-sized Companies and Groups (Accounts and Reports) (Amendment) Regulations 2013.

The Policy was approved by shareholders at the 2021 AGM of the Company. The Remuneration Committee is not proposing to make any changes to the existing Policy however in line with industry best practice and the three-year Policy cycle the Company will be seeking shareholder approval at this year's AGM. The effective date of this Policy is the date on which the Policy is approved by shareholders.

The Policy applies in respect of all executive officers appointed to the Board of Directors ("executive directors") and non-executive directors. Other senior executives may be subject to the Policy, including in relation to annual bonus and shares incentive arrangements in particular if and to the extent that the Remuneration Committee determines it is appropriate.

The Remuneration Committee will keep the Policy under review to ensure that it continues to promote the long-term success of the Company by giving the Company its best opportunity of delivering on the business strategy. It is the Remuneration Committee's intention that the Policy be put to shareholders for approval every three years unless there is a need for the Policy to be approved at an earlier date.

The Company aims to provide sufficient flexibility in the Policy for unanticipated changes in compensation practices and business conditions to ensure the Remuneration Committee has appropriate discretion to retain its top executives who perform. The Remuneration Committee reserves the right to approve any payments that may be outside the terms of this Policy, where the terms of that payment were agreed before the Policy came into effect, or before the individual became a director of the Company.

Maximum caps are provided to comply with the required legislation and should not be taken to indicate an intent to make payments at that level. The maximum caps are valid at the time that the relevant employment agreement or appointment letter is entered into and the caps may be adjusted to take into account fluctuations in exchange rates.

§ Remuneration policy table: executive directors

Component Purpose and link to strategy Maximum opportunity Operation and performance measures Salary and Fees To provide fixed remuneration at an appropriate level, to attract and retain directors as part of the overall compensation package. The maximum annual base combined salary and fees for executive directors is €440,000[16].

The Remuneration Committee will consider the factors set out under the "Operation" column when determining the appropriate level of base salary within the formal Policy maximum. Salary is paid on a monthly basis.

The Remuneration Committee takes into account a number of factors when setting salaries including:

§ scope and difficulty of the role;

§ skills and experience of the individual;

§ salary levels for similar roles within the international industry; and

§ pay and conditions elsewhere in the Group.Salaries are reviewed on an annual basis, but are not necessarily increased at each review.

No performance measures. Annual Bonus To incentivise and reward the achievement of individual and business objectives which are key to the delivery of the Company's business strategy. The maximum award is 125% of combined base salary and fees. The payment of any bonus is at the discretion of the Board with reference to the performance year.

§ The Remuneration Committee sets, in advance, a scorecard with a set of Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") aligned with the Company's strategy. The measures and the relative weightings are substantiated by the Remuneration Committee and aim to be stretching and to support the Company's business strategy. Measures are related to Company financial performance, operational performance and the Company's health and safety record. In general relative weightings of each KPI are expected not to exceed 50% and not to be less than 10%.

§ The Remuneration Committee retains the flexibility to determine and, if it considers appropriate, change the KPIs and weightings of the KPIs based on the outcome of its annual review. The Remuneration Committee may also adjust KPIs during the year to take account of material events, such as (without limitation) material corporate events, changes in responsibilities of an individual and/ or currency exchange rates. Any such changes will be within the overall target and maximum payouts approved in the policy.

§ The KPI targets and specific weightings in the scorecard are defined annually early in the year, once the budget has been approved. A summary of the KPI targets, weightings for the KPIs and how far the KPIs are met will be included retrospectively each year in the Implementation Report for the year.

§ All bonuses that may become payable are subject to malus and clawback provisions in the event of material financial misstatement of the Company or fraud or material misconduct on the part of the executive, as explained further below.

§ 50% of the bonuses that may become payable must be applied to subscribe for or acquire shares in the Company (after the deduction of any income tax and/ or employee social security contributions payable). The Company is proposing to adopt and operate a Deferred Bonus Plan as a framework plan for the delivery of shares to executives, which may be satisfied by the issue of new shares or transfer of existing or treasury shares.

§ The Remuneration Committee will determine whether the remainder of the bonus shall be paid in cash or must be applied to subscribe for or acquire shares (after the deduction of any income tax and/ or employee social security contributions payable). In making its determination as to how the remainder of the bonus shall be paid, the Remuneration Committee may take into account: profitability of the Company; the executive's shareholding as measured against any Company shareholding guidelines; potential liabilities of the recipients to income tax and social security contributions, among other things. Additional shares representing the value of dividends payable on the deferred shares may be paid.

§ The Remuneration Committee may impose holding periods of up to three years on any of the shares delivered pursuant to the annual bonus plan.

§ There are no prescribed minimum levels of performance in the annual bonus structure and so it is possible that no bonus award would be made. Share Incentive Arrangements To incentivise, retain and reward eligible employees and align their interests with those of the shareholders of the Company. Awards can be made under the PSP with a value of up to a maximum of 200% of base salary and fees or 300% in exceptional circumstances. The Company has adopted and operates the 2018 Performance Share Plan ("PSP") to replace the 2008 Performance Share Plan. The PSP offers the opportunity to earn shares in the Company subject to the achievement of stretching but realistic performance conditions. Performance conditions will be a main feature of the PSP.

The PSP will be administered by the Remuneration Committee.

§ Awards can be made under the PSP at the direction of the Remuneration Committee within the policy maximum in the form of contingent share awards.

§ PSP awards will have a minimum vesting period of 3 years and, for directors, the PSP awards have a further holding period of 2 years following the end of the vesting period (subject to any number of shares that may need to be sold to meet any income tax and employee social security contributions due on vesting).

§ The Remuneration Committee will develop clear KPIs that aim to align directors with Company strategy over time periods in excess of one financial year. Any performance measures and targets used for share incentive awards during 2019 will be relevant and stretching in line with the overall strategy of the Company.

§ The Remuneration Committee may adjust or change the PSP measures, targets and weightings for new awards under the PSP to ensure continued alignment with Company strategy.

§ PSP awards are subject to malus and clawback in the event of material financial misstatement of the Company or fraud or material misconduct on the part of the executive.

§ Upon vesting of an award, the award holder must pay the nominal value in respect of each share that vests.

§ PSP Awards will normally lapse where the award holder ceases employment with the Company before vesting. PSP Awards will not lapse and will vest immediately if the award holder is considered to be a Good Leaver (leaves due to death or disability) subject to the Remuneration Committee being satisfied that performance conditions have been satisfied or are likely to be satisfied as at the end of the relevant performance period. In other circumstances, the Remuneration Committee may determine that awards will not lapse and will continue to vest at their normal vesting date, subject to pro-ration to reflect the period of service during the performance period and performance conditions. The Remuneration Committee has residuary discretions to disapply pro ration and bring forward the date of vesting.

§ In the event of a change of control of the Company, if the acquiring company agrees, awards will be exchanged for equivalent awards over shares in the acquiring company and continue to vest according to the original vesting schedule. If the acquiring company does not agree to exchange the awards, the awards will vest at the Committee's absolute discretion. Awards that vest will be subject to time pro-ration and performance conditions.

§ Benefits under the PSP will not be pensionable.

§ The PSP Plan Limits are set out at Note 2.4 below.

Pension To provide a retirement benefit that will foster loyalty and retain experienced executive directors. Any pension benefits will be set at an appropriate level in line with market practice, and in no event will the contributions paid by the Company exceed 15% of combined base salary and fees. No performance measures. Benefits To provide a market competitive level of benefits to executive directors. Any benefits will be set at an appropriate level in line with market practice, and in no event will the value of the benefits exceed 15% of combined base salary and fees. § The executive directors are entitled to private medical insurance and life assurance cover (of four times the combined salary and fee) and directors' and officers' liability insurance.

§ The Remuneration Committee may decide to provide other benefits commensurate with the market. Such benefits may include (for instance) company car or allowance, physical examinations and medical support, professional advice, assistance with filling out tax returns and occasional minor benefits. A tax equalisation payment may be paid to an executive director if any part of the remuneration of the executive director becomes subject to double taxation. Tax gross ups may be paid, where appropriate. The Company does not, at present, provide other taxable benefits to the executive directors.

§ Executive directors are reimbursed for reasonable business expenses incurred in the course of carrying out their duties.

§ No performance measures.

Notes to the executive directors' remuneration policy table

The Remuneration Committee's philosophy is that remuneration arrangements should be appropriately positioned to support the Group's business strategy over the longer term and the creation of value for shareholders. In this context the following key principles are considered to be important:

- remuneration arrangements should align executive and employee interests with those of shareholders;

- remuneration arrangements should help retain key executives and employees; and

- remuneration arrangements should incentivise executives to achieve short, medium and long-term business targets which represent value creation for shareholders. Targets should relate to the Group's performance in terms of overall revenue and profit and the executive's own performance. Exceptional rewards should only be delivered if there are exceptional returns.

The Remuneration Committee reserves the right to make any remuneration payments (including satisfying awards of variable remuneration) and payments for loss of office notwithstanding that they are not in line with the Policy set out above, where the terms of that payment were agreed before the Policy came into effect, or before the individual became a director of the Company (provided the payment was not in consideration for the individual becoming a director).

§ Performance measures and targets

(a) Annual Bonus

The performance measures for executive directors comprise of financial measures and business goals linked to the Company's strategy, which could include financial and non-financial measures. The business goals are tailored to reflect each executive director's role and responsibilities during the year. The performance measures are chosen to enable the Remuneration Committee to review the Company's and the individual's performance against the Company's business strategy and appropriately incentivise and reward the executive directors.

Annual bonus targets are set by the Remuneration Committee each year. They are stretching but realistic targets which reflect the most important areas of strategic focus for the Company. The factors taken into consideration when setting targets include the Company's Key Performance Indicators (which are determined annually by the Remuneration Committee), and the extent to which they are under the control or influence of the executive whose remuneration is being determined.

Performance is measured over the financial year against the measures and targets set according to the scorecard. The Remuneration Committee retains the right to exercise its judgement to adjust the bonus outcome for an individual to ensure the outcome reflects any other aspects of the Company's performance that become relevant during the financial year.

The Remuneration Committee used Company operational and financial performances and safety as performance measures for the 2020 scorecard. For years following 2020, the structure of the annual bonus scorecard will be reviewed by the Remuneration Committee.

2022 Annual bonus scorecard measures for executive director

40% weighting 50% weighting

Operational performance, such as production, sales, geographical diversification, and starting new projects. Company financial performance, including cash targets and profit targets. 10% weighting Indicators of health and safety to promote the effective risk management of the Company.

(b) Share Plans

The Remuneration Committee will make the vesting of a Plan award conditional upon the satisfaction of stretching but realistic performance conditions. These conditions are meant to achieve a long-term alignment of the executives' remuneration with the interest of the shareholders.

EBITDA growth, increase of P1 reserves (in millions boe), and changes to the free cash-flow are the key KPIs to be used by the Remuneration Committee and will be measured over time periods of three financial years. The performance measures are chosen to align the performance of participants with the attainment of financial performance targets over the vesting period of the award. The targets are set by the Remuneration Committee by reference to the Company's strategy and business plan and the results achieved at the time of the vest are determined by the Remuneration Committee.

Under the PSP plan rules, the Board may vary a performance target where it considers that any performance target to which an award is subject is no longer a true or fair measure of the participant's performance, provided that the Board must act fairly and reasonably and that the new performance target is materially no more difficult and no less difficult to satisfy than the original performance target.

§ Malus and clawback (applicable to bonuses and share awards)

The Remuneration Committee has the discretion to reduce the bonus before payment or require the executive director to pay back shares or a cash amount in the event of material financial misstatement of the Company or fraud or material misconduct on the part of the executive. The amount that may be clawed back on any such event is limited to the value of the bonus, taking into account the cash paid and the shares delivered to the executive, taking the value of the shares at the time of the clawback, less any income tax or employee social security contributions paid on the bonuses.

§ Share ownership guidelines for executives

The Remuneration Committee is planning to implement share ownership guidelines for executive directors to further align the interests of the executive directors with those of shareholders. The share ownership guidelines will include an expectation that executive directors build up their shareholding to 200% of base salary over a period of five years from the later of: the date of adoption of this policy and the date of appointment. Once the shareholding guideline is reached, executive directors would be expected to maintain it. The intention would be for the shareholding guideline to be reached through the retention of vested shares from share plans (e.g. the deferred share element of the annual bonus and shares vested under the PSP). As such, the Remuneration Committee's discretion may be used to increase the proportion of an annual bonus to be delivered in shares to assist the executive director in meeting this guideline. The deferred share mechanism in the annual bonus and the design of the PSP will assist executive directors in reaching the guidelines. Executive directors will not be expected to top up their shareholding with personal acquisitions of Company shares outside the usual share plans described in the Policy. The Remuneration Committee will monitor the executive directors' shareholdings and may adjust the guideline in special individual and Company circumstances, for example in the case of a share price fall.

§ PSP Plan Limits

The PSP may operate over new issue shares, treasury shares or shares purchased in the market. In any ten-calendar year period, the Company may not issue (or grant rights to issue) more than:

(a) 10% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company under the Plan and any other employee share plan adopted by the Company; and

(b) 5% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company under the Plan and any other executive share plan adopted by the Company.

Treasury shares will count as new issue shares for the purposes of these limits unless institutional investors decide that they need not count. These limits do not include rights to shares which have been renounced, released, lapsed or otherwise become incapable of vesting, awards that the Remuneration Committee determines after grant to be satisfied by the transfer of existing shares and shares allocated to satisfy bonuses (including pursuant to the Deferred Bonus Plan).

§ Remuneration throughout the Group

Differences in the Company's pay policy for executive directors from that applying to employees within the Group generally reflect the appropriate market rate for the individual executive roles.

§ Remuneration policy table: non-executive directors

Component Purpose and link to strategy Maximum opportunity Operation and performance measures Fees To provide an appropriate reward to attract and retain high-calibre individuals with the relevant

skills, knowledge and experience to progress the Company strategy. § The maximum annual fees paid to non-executive directors is £50,000 for a non-executive director role, and £100,000 for the role of Chairman. An additional £10,000 will be paid to the individual acting as Chairman of the Audit Committee. Non-executive directors receive a standard annual fee, which is paid on a quarterly basis in arrears.

Additional fees may also be paid to recognise the additional work performed by members of any committees set up by the Board, and for the role of chair of a committee.

Fees are reviewed on an annual basis, but are not necessarily increased at each review. Fees are set at a rate that takes into account:

§ market practice for comparative roles;

§ the financial results of the Company;

§ the time commitment and duties involved; and

§ the requirement to attract and retain the quality of individuals required by the Company.

The remuneration of the non-executive directors is a matter for the Board to consider and decide upon.

There are no performance measures related to non-executive directors' fees.

Notes to the Policy Table

The payment policy for non-executive directors is to pay a rate which will secure persons of a suitable calibre. The remuneration of the non-executive directors is determined by the Board. External benchmarking data and specialist advisers are used when setting fees, which will be reviewed at appropriate intervals. The maximum caps are valid at the time that the relevant appointment letter is entered into and the caps may be adjusted to take into account fluctuations in exchange rates.

Expenses reasonably and wholly incurred in the performance of the role of non-executive director of the Company may be reimbursed or paid for directly by the Company, as appropriate, and may include any tax due on the expense.

The non-executive directors' fees are non-pensionable. The non-executive directors have not to date been eligible to participate in any incentive plans (such as bonuses or share plans); however, the Board considers that it may be appropriate in the future to enable such participation, subject to suitably stretching performance thresholds.

Non-executive directors may receive professional advice in respect of their duties with the Company which will be paid for by the Company. They will be covered by the Company's insurance policy for directors.

§ Recruitment

The Company's policy on the recruitment of directors is to pay a fair remuneration package for the role being undertaken and the experience of the individual being recruited. The Remuneration Committee will consider all relevant factors, which include the abilities of the individual, their existing remuneration package, market practice, and the existing arrangements for the Company's current directors.

The Remuneration Committee will determine that any arrangements offered are in the best interests of the Company and shareholders and will endeavour to pay no more than is necessary.

The Remuneration Committee intends that the components of remuneration set out in the policy tables, and the approach to the components as set out in the policy tables, will be equally applicable to new recruits, i.e. salary, annual bonus, share plan awards, pension and benefits for executive directors, and fees for non-executive directors. However, the Company acknowledges that additional flexibility may be required to ensure the Company is in the best position to recruit the best candidate for any vacant roles and, as such, a buy-out arrangement may be required.

§ Flexibility

The salary and compensation package designed for a new recruit may be higher or lower than that applying for existing directors. The Remuneration Committee may decide to appoint a new executive director to the Board at a lower than typical salary, such that larger and more frequent salary increases may then be awarded over a period of time to reflect the individual's growth in experience within the role.

Remuneration will normally not exceed those set out in the policy table above. However, to ensure that the Company can sufficiently compete with its competitors, the Remuneration Committee considers it important that the recruitment policy has sufficient flexibility in order to attract and appropriately remunerate the high-performing individuals that the Company requires to achieve its strategy. As such, the Remuneration Committee reserves discretion to provide a buy-out arrangement and benefits (such as a sign-on bonus and additional share awards) in addition to those set out in the policy table (or mentioned in this section) where the Remuneration Committee considers it reasonable and necessary to do so in order to secure an external appointment (see below for more detail in relation to buy-out arrangements).

§ Buy-out arrangements

The Remuneration Committee retains the discretion to enter into buy-out arrangements to compensate new hires for incentive awards forfeited in joining the Company. The Remuneration Committee will use its discretion in awarding and setting any such compensation, which will be decided on a case-by-case basis and likely on an estimated like-for-like basis. In deciding the appropriate type and quantum of compensation to replace existing awards, the Remuneration Committee will take into account all relevant factors, including the type of award being forfeited, the likelihood of any performance measures attached to the forfeited award being met, and the proportion of the vesting period remaining. The Remuneration Committee will appropriately discount the compensation payable to take account of any uncertainties over the likely vesting of the forfeited award to ensure that the Company does not, in the view of the Remuneration Committee, pay in excess of what is reasonable or necessary.

Compensation for awards forfeited may take the form of a bonus payment or a share award. For the avoidance of doubt, the maximum amounts of compensation contained in the policy table will not apply to such buy-out arrangements. The Company has not placed a maximum value on the compensation that can be paid under this section, as it does not believe it would be in shareholders' interests to set any expectations for prospective candidates regarding such awards.

§ Payments for loss of office

Any compensation payable in the event that the employment of an executive director is terminated will be determined in accordance the terms of the employment contract between the Company and the executive, as well as the relevant rules of any share plan and this Policy, and in accordance with the prevailing best practice.

The Remuneration Committee will consider a variety of factors when considering leaving arrangements for an executive director and exercising any discretions it has in this regard, including (but not limited to) individual and business performance during office, the reason for leaving, and any other relevant circumstances (for example, ill health).

In addition to any payment that the Remuneration Committee may decide to make, the Remuneration Committee reserves discretion as it considers appropriate to:

(a) pay an annual bonus for the year of departure;

(b) continue providing any benefits for a period of time; and

(c) provide outplacement services.

Non-executive directors are subject to one month notice periods prior to termination of service and are not entitled to any compensation on termination save for accrued fees as at the date of termination and reimbursement of any expenses properly incurred prior to that date.

§ Share plan awards

The treatment of any share award on termination will be governed by the PSP rules.

Under the PSP, outstanding share awards held by an individual who ceases to be a director or employee of the Company will lapse, unless the cessation is due to death, illness, injury or disability, redundancy, retirement, the Company ceasing to be a member of the Group or the transfer of an undertaking or part of an undertaking to a person who is not a member of the Group, or the Board exercises its discretion otherwise.

Under the PSP, the Board has discretion to decide the period of time for which the award will continue, and whether any unvested award shall be treated as vesting on the date of cessation of employment or in accordance with the original vesting schedule, in both cases have regard to the extent to which the performance targets have been satisfied prior to the date of cessation.

For executive directors, the vesting period will be set by the Remuneration Committee with a minimum three-year period. The Remuneration Committee will (unless the vesting period is set as a period equal to or longer than five years) impose a holding period on shares (or awards) so that the executive is not able to sell the shares that the executive director acquires through the PSP until the fifth anniversary of the date of the award. The holding period will not apply to the number of shares equivalent in value to the amount required by the Company or the executive director to fund any income tax and employee social security contributions due on the vesting of the awards or otherwise in connection with the awards.

§ Executive director employment agreements

This section contains the key employment terms and conditions of the executive directors that could impact on their remuneration or loss of office payments.

The Company's policy on employment agreements is that executive directors' agreements should be terminable by either the Company or the director on not more than six months' notice. The employment agreements contain provision for early termination, among other things, in the event of a breach by the executive but make no provision for any termination benefits except in the event of a change of control of the Company, where the executive becomes entitled to a lump sum equal to 24 months' base salary plus benefits plus (if any), bonus received on termination by the Company. The employment agreements contain restrictive covenants for a period of 12 months following termination of the agreement. Details of employment agreements in place as at the date of this report are set out below:

Director Current agreement start date Notice period F Khallouf 15 November 2019 Six months

Directors' employment agreements are available for inspection at the Company's registered office in London.

§ Non-executive directors' letters of appointment

This section contains the key terms of the appointments of non-executive directors that could impact on their remuneration.

Typically, the non-executive directors are appointed by letter of appointment for an initial term of three years which may be extended. All non-executive directors are subject to annual re-election by the Company's shareholders and their appointments may be terminated earlier with one month's prior written notice (or with immediate effect, in the case of specific serious circumstances such as fraud or dishonesty). On termination of appointment, non-executive directors are usually only entitled to accrued fees as at the date of termination together with reimbursement of any expenses properly incurred prior to that date and the company has no obligation to pay further compensation when the appointment terminates. Non-executive directors' letters of appointment are available for inspection at the Company's registered office in London.

Non-executive Director Current agreement start date Term Michel Meeus 25 June 2021 Two years Lilia Jolibois 24 June 2022 Two years Jacques Mahaux 24 June 2022 Two years Gilbert Lehmann 25 June 2021 Two years

§ Illustration of the Remuneration Policy

The bar charts below show the levels of remuneration that the CEO could earn over the coming year under the Policy.

CEO: minimum and maximum remuneration

The bar chart shows future possible maximum remuneration.

Pension entitlements were provided in 2022.

§ Consideration of shareholder views

The Chairman and executive directors of the Company have a regular dialogue with analysts and substantial shareholders, which includes the subject of directors' remuneration. The outcome of these discussions is reported to the Board and discussed in detail both there and during meetings of the Remuneration Committee.

The Remuneration Committee will take into account the results of the shareholder vote on remuneration matters when making future remuneration decisions. The Remuneration Committee remains mindful of shareholder views when evaluating and setting ongoing remuneration strategy.

§ Consideration of employment conditions within the Group

When determining remuneration levels for its executive directors, the Board considers the pay and employment conditions of employees across the Group. The Remuneration Committee will be mindful of average salary increases awarded across the Group when reviewing the remuneration packages of the executive directors.

§ Minor changes

The Remuneration Committee may make, without the need for shareholder approval, minor amendments to the Policy for regulatory, exchange control, tax or administrative purposes or to take account of changes in legislation.

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and the Financial Statements

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulation.

Company law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the directors have prepared the group and company financial statements in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards. In preparing the Company and Group's financial statements, IAS Regulation requires that Directors:

§ properly select and apply accounting policies;

§ make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

§ present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

§ state whether applicable UK-adopted international accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements;

§ provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Company's and Group's financial position and financial performance; and

§ make an assessment of the Company's and Group's ability to continue as a going concern, prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company and Group will continue in business.

The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company and Group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and Group and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, Report of the Directors, Annual Report on Remuneration, Directors' Remuneration Policy and Corporate Governance Statement that comply with that law and those regulations. The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information and statements included on the Company's website, www.cadoganenergysolutions.com. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of the financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. The directors' responsibility also extends to the ongoing integrity of the financial statements contained therein.

Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the Annual Report

We confirm to the best of our knowledge:

(1) the financial statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole; and

(2) the Annual Report, includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and

(3) the annual report and the financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable, and provide the information necessary for the shareholders to assess the Group's position, performance, business model and strategy.



On behalf of the Board

Michel Meeus

Chairman

27 April 2023



INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC (FORMERLY CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC)

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc (the Company) and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the year ended 31 December 2022 which comprise the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the consolidated balance sheet, the consolidated cash flow statement, the consolidated statement of changes in equity, the company balance sheet, the company cash flow statement, the company statement of changes in equity, the notes to the consolidated financial statements and the notes to the company financial statements, including significant accounting policies. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and UK adopted international accounting standards and, as regards the Parent company financial statements, as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006.

In our opinion, except for the effect of the matter described in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph below:

· the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's and of the Parent company's affairs as at 31 December 2022 and of the group's loss for the year then ended;

· the Group financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards;

· the Parent Company financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006; and

· the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.

Basis for qualified opinion

In February 2019, the Group advanced a Euro 13,385,000 loan to Proger Managers & Partners Srl ("PMP"), a privately owned Italian company whose only asset is a 72.92% interest in Proger Ingegneria Srl ("Proger Ingegneria"), a privately owned company which itself held a 67.91% participating interest in Proger S.P.A ("Proger") at the date of the loan was advanced.

The loan carries an entitlement to interest at a rate of 5.5% per year, payable at maturity (which is 24 months after the execution date of February 2019 and assuming that the call option described below was not exercised). The principal of the loan is secured by a pledge over PMP's current participating interest in Proger Ingegneria Srl, up to a maximum guaranteed amount of Euro 13,385,000.

Through the Agreement, the Group was granted a call option to acquire, at its sole discretion, a 33% participating interest in Proger Ingegneria; the exercise of the option would have given Cadogan, through Cadogan Petroleum Holdings BV, an indirect 25% interest in Proger. The call option was granted at no additional cost and could be exercised at any time between the 6th and 24th months following the execution date of the loan agreement.

The call option was not exercised within the relevant timeframe (February 2021) and consequently in accordance with the loan agreement the principal amount and any accrued interest became repayable in full. At that date the Group reclassified the asset from a financial asset held at fair value through profit and loss to a financial asset held at amortised cost.

In March 2021, PMP requested arbitration to have the loan agreement recognised as an equity investment contract. In July 2022, the Arbitra Camera in Rome decided to reject the main claim of PMP to recognise the loan as an equity investment.

As part of our risk assessment we considered the recoverability of the loan note (page 100, note 27) to be a key audit matter, and in respect of this matter we:

· made enquiries of management and the Audit Committee regarding the structure of the transaction and the latest status of legal proceedings;

· obtained and reviewed the original loan documents including the call option agreement;

· obtained loan working papers and reviewed the accounting entries;

· met with management to obtain an understanding of their assessment of the recoverable amount of the loan and why management believes no impairment of the carrying value of the loan note is required ;

· discussed with management their understanding of the process of assessing recoverability of the loan note;

· requested and received information from Cadogan legal advisors on the current legal status and legal proceedings;

· based on available information to us we critically assessed the ability of the counterparty to repay the amounts due; and

· reviewed the disclosures in relation to financial instruments including the accounting policy, critical judgments and estimates and financial instrument disclosures.

Based on the procedures performed above we were unable to obtain sufficient, appropriate audit evidence regarding the recoverability of the loan note, and accordingly we were also unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to enable us to conclude whether the carrying value of the loan note is materially accurate.

In addition, the predecessor auditor was not able to obtain sufficient, appropriate audit evidence as to whether the carrying value of the loan note was materially accurate as at 31 December 2021 and as a result the audit opinion for the year ended 31 December 2021 was also qualified in respect of this issue. Consequently, we were unable to determine what impact this may have on the loss of the group for the year ended 31 December 2022.

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard as applied to listed public interest entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion. Our audit opinion is consistent with the additional report to the audit committee.

Our approach to the audit

We tailored the scope of our audit to ensure we performed sufficient work to be able to express an opinion on the financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group and the Company, its environment, including the group's system of internal control, and assessing the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements. We also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including assessing whether there was evidence of bias by the directors that may have represented a risk of material misstatement.

The significant majority of the Group's operations are located in the Ukraine and account for 100% of the Group's revenue. We instructed a component audit team in the Ukraine to perform a full scope audit of the Ukrainian sub-group. In our assessment the group comprises five significant components together with the Ukrainian sub-group. The audit of the Ukrainian sub-group was performed by Crowe Erfolg in the Ukraine under the supervision and direction of the Group audit engagement team, as described in more detail below. The remaining significant components of the Group namely Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc, Cadogan Petroleum Holdings Limited, Cadogan Petroleum Holdings B.V., and Zagoryanska Petroleum B.V. were audited by the Group audit engagement team.

Our involvement with the component auditors

As part of our supervision and direction of the component audit team, we determined the level of involvement needed in order to be able to conclude whether sufficient appropriate audit evidence has been obtained in respect of the Ukraine sub group as a basis for our opinion on the Group financial statements as a whole. Our involvement with the component auditors included the following:

· We issued detailed Group reporting instructions to the component auditor, which included the significant areas to be covered by the audit (including areas that were considered to be key audit matters as detailed below) and set out the information required to be reported to the Group audit team.

· Due to the travel restrictions resulting from the ongoing war in the Ukraine, the Group audit engagement partner and senior members of the Group audit engagement team were unable to visit the Ukraine to meet with component management and the component audit team during the audit. Accordingly, we performed a remote review of the component audit files in the Ukraine using appropriate technologies and held regular calls and video conferences with component management during the audit.

· The Group audit team performed reviews of relevant working papers and undertook additional procedures where necessary in respect of the significant risk areas that represented Key Audit Matters for the group.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) we identified, including those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy, the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matter described in the basis for qualified opinion section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our scope addressed this matter Valuation of development and production assets



Refer to page 85 (Accounting policy) and 95 (note 17 Property, plant and equipment).



As at 31 December 2022 the Group held development and production assets with a carrying value of $6.4m (2021: $9.3m).



Management has performed an impairment review of development and production assets and concluded that no impairment is required.



The assessment of the recoverable value of the development and production assets

required judgments and estimates by management regarding the inputs applied in the models including future oil and gas prices, production and reserves, operating and development costs and discount rates.

The carrying value of the Group's development and production assets were therefore considered to be a key audit matter. • We critically assessed management's impairment assessment which was based on the value in use model (ViU).

• We challenged the key judgements and estimates made by management, including forecast oil prices, production levels..

• We critically assessed management's assumptions in estimating the discount rates.

• We held discussions with operational management to evaluate the basis for forecast decreases in production associated with well stimulation activities, considered the historical impact of such activities and evaluated the extent to which appropriate costs were included in the forecasts.

• We performed sensitivity analysis on the impairment models to establish the impact of possible changes of key assumptions.



Based on our work performed we consider there is no material difference between the carrying value of these assets and their recoverable amounts.

Our application of materiality

The scope of our audit was influenced by our application of materiality. We set certain quantitative thresholds for materiality. These, together with qualitative considerations, helped us to determine the scope of our audit, the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures, both individually and in aggregate on the financial statements as a whole. Based on our professional judgement, we determined materiality for the financial statements as follows:

The Group The Company Overall group materiality $725,000 $400,000 Basis of determining materiality 2.0% of total assets 2.0% of total assets restricted to $400,000. Rationale for the benchmark applied When determining materiality, we determine an appropriate percentage of our chosen benchmark, with the choice of an appropriate benchmark as our starting point. We determined that an asset based measure of materiality is appropriate as the Group and the Company holds significant cash and loan balances and its principal activity is the exploration and development of oil and gas assets. As a result we concluded that the asset base is a key financial metric for users of financial statements. Performance materiality $362,500 $200,000 Basis for performance materiality We use performance materiality to reduce to an appropriately low level the probability that the aggregate of uncorrected and undetected misstatements exceeds overall materiality. Specifically, we use performance materiality in determining the scope of our audit and the nature and extent of our testing of account balances, classes of transactions and disclosures, for example in determining sample sizes.

Our performance materiality was 50% of overall materiality, amounting to £362,500) for the Group financial statements and $200,000 for the Company financial statements.

When considering the level at which to set performance materiality, we considered a number of factors, including the risk assessment and aggregation risk, and the effectiveness of controls and our knowledge of the business.

We agreed with the Board and Audit Committee that we would report to them misstatements identified during the audit greater than 5% of overall materiality. We also agreed to report differences below this threshold that, in our view, warranted reporting on qualitative grounds.

Conclusions relating to going concern

In auditing the financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate. Our evaluation of the directors' assessment of the Group's and the Parent Company' ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting included:

· Review of management's going concern assessment paper and the cash flow forecast prepared by management and approved by the Board.

· We critically assessed the going concern paper and the forecast taking into account key assumptions and various scenarios prepared by management and the impact they would have on the group's ability to continue operating on going concern basis.

· We performed sensitivity assessments over the key assumptions in the forecast to assess the impact of severe unlikely downside scenarios, and extending these beyond the 12 months from the date of approval these financial statements to assess the group's ability to continue as a going concern.

· As part of our sensitivity assessment of the forecast and scenario forecast for the period to April 2024 we critically assessed the level of headroom available and the assumptions including, potential geopolitical impacts, oil production, oil prices, operating expenditure and capital expenditure. In doing so we compared production forecasts to historical trends and considered the oil price assumptions against consensus market prices and historical discount levels between Brent oil prices and the local market. We compared forecast costs with historical expenditure.

· We reviewed the adequacy of the disclosures in the financial statements in respect of going concern against the requirements of UK-adopted international accounting standards.

Based on the work we have performed, we have not identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the Group's and Parent company's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least twelve months from when the financial statements are authorised for issue.

Our responsibilities and the responsibilities of the directors with respect to going concern are described in the relevant sections of this report.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 3 (b) on page 80 to the financial statements which describes the uncertainty related to the outcome of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Group have included various scenarios that take into account the ongoing war in its cash flow projections. However, due to the unpredictable outcome, length, scale and extent of the conflict its impact on the Group and the Company cannot be predicted with any certainty. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other information

The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. The directors are responsible for the other information contained within the annual report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement in the financial statements themselves. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

As described in the basis for qualified opinion section of our report, our audit opinion is qualified because we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence in respect of certain loan receivables. We have concluded that where the other information refers to these receivables or to related balances or classes of transactions it may also be materially misstated for the same reason.

Opinions on other matters prescribed by the Companies Act 2006

In our opinion the part of the directors' remuneration report to be audited has been properly prepared in accordance with the Companies Act 2006.

Except for the possible effect of the matter described in the basis for the qualified opinion section of our report, in our opinion, based on the work undertaken in the course of the audit:

· the information given in the Strategic report and the Directors' report for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements; and

· the Strategic report and the Directors' report have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

Matters on which we are required to report by exception

Except for the possible effect of the matter described in the basis for the qualified opinion section of our report, in the light of the knowledge and understanding of the Group and the Parent Company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the Strategic report or the Directors' report.

In respect solely of the limitation on our work relating to certain loan receivables, described above:

· we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit; and

· we were unable to determine whether adequate accounting records have been kept by the Parent Company

We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters where the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion:

· returns adequate for our audit have not been received from branches not visited by us; or

· the Parent Company financial statements and the part of the Directors' remuneration report to be audited are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or

· certain disclosures of Directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or

· a corporate governance statement has not been prepared by the Parent Company.

Responsibilities of directors

As explained more fully in the statement of directors' responsibilities set out on page 64, the directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the group's and the Parent company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or the Parent Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

A further description of our responsibilities is available on the FRC's website at https://www.frc.org.uk/auditors/auditor-assurance/auditor-s-responsibilities-for-the-audit-of-the-fi/description-of-the-auditor's-responsibilities-for

Explanation as to what extent the audit was considered capable of detecting irregularities, including fraud

Irregularities, including fraud, are instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations. We design procedures in line with our responsibilities, outlined above, to detect material misstatements in respect of irregularities, including fraud. The extent to which our procedures are capable of detecting irregularities, including fraud is detailed below.

The objectives of our audit in respect of fraud, are; to identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements due to fraud; to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the assessed risks of material misstatement due to fraud, through designing and implementing appropriate responses to those assessed risks; and to respond appropriately to instances of fraud or suspected fraud identified during the audit. However, the primary responsibility for the prevention and detection of fraud rests with both management and those charged with governance of the company.

Based on our understanding of the Group and its operations, we identified the principal risks of non-compliance with laws and regulations related to the UK and Ukrainian tax legislation, employment and health and safety regulations, licensing regulations and we considered the extent to which non-compliance might have a material effect on the financial statements. We also considered those laws and regulations that have a direct impact on the financial statements such as the Companies Act 2006 and Listing Rules.

· We obtained an understanding of how the Group and Company complies with these requirements by discussions with management and those charged with governance;

· Based on this understanding, we designed specific appropriate audit procedures to identify instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations. This included making enquiries of management and those charged with governance and obtaining additional corroborative evidence as required;

· We inquired of management and those charged with governance as to any known instances of non-compliance or suspected non-compliance with laws and regulations;

· We held calls and discussions with external legal advisers representing the Group to enquire about known non-compliance with laws and regulations;

· We performed a review of external press releases;

· We assessed the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, including the risk of material misstatement due to fraud and how it might occur, by holding discussions with management and those charged with governance.

· We challenged assumptions and judgements made by management in relation to the estimates made in respect of development and production assets; and

· Identifying and testing journal entries, in particular any journal entries posted with unusual account combinations, and unusual users.

There are inherent limitations in the audit procedures described above. We are less likely to become aware of instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations that are not closely related to events and transactions reflected in the financial statements. Also, the risk of not detecting a material misstatement due to fraud is higher than the risk of not detecting one resulting from error, as fraud may involve deliberate concealment by, for example, forgery or intentional misrepresentations, or through collusion.

Other matters which we are required to address

We were appointed by the Board of Directors on 17 February 2023 to audit the financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022. Our total uninterrupted period of engagement is 1 year, covering the period ended 31 December 2022 to 28 April 2023.

The non-audit services prohibited by the FRC's Ethical Standard were not provided to the Group or the Parent Company and we remain independent of the Group and the Parent Company in conducting our audit.

Our audit opinion is consistent with the additional report to the audit committee.

Use of our report

This report is made solely to the company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken for no purpose other than to draw to the attention of the company's members those matters which we are required to include in an auditor's report addressed to them. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to any party other than the company and company's members as a body, for our work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed.

Signature27 April 2023





Matthew Banton (Senior Statutory Auditor)

for and on behalf of Moore Kingston Smith LLP, Statutory Auditor

6th Floor

9 Appold Street

London

EC2A 2AP



Consolidated Income Statement

For the year ended 31 December 2022 Notes

2022

$'000

2021

$'000 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenues 6 8,472 8,793 Cost of sales 7 (5,553) (6,372) Gross profit 2,919 2,421 Administrative expenses 8 (3,441) (3,712) Impairment of gas and oil assets 16 (269) (2,474) Impairment of other assets 9 (27) (994) Reversal of impairment of other assets 9 20 20 Other operating expenses, net 10 (3) (18) Net foreign exchange (losses)/gain (1,131) (1,591) Operating loss (1,932) (6,348) Finance income, net 13 372 1,250 Loss before tax (1,560) (5,098) Taxation 14 - - Loss for the year (1,560) (5,098) Attributable to: Owners of the Company (1,562) (5,070) Non-controlling interest 2 (28) (1,560) (5,098) Loss per Ordinary share Cents Cents Basic and diluted 15 (0.6) (2.1)

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31 December 2022

2022

$'000

2021

$'000 Loss for the year (1,560) (5,098) Other comprehensive (loss)/profit

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Unrealised currency translation differences (3,287) 466 Other comprehensive (loss)/profit (3,287) 466 Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the year (4,847) (4,632) Attributable to: Owners of the Company (4,849) (4,604) Non-controlling interest 2 (28) (4,847) (4,632)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As at 31 December 2022 Notes

2022

$'000

2021

$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible exploration and evaluation assets 16 - - Property, plant and equipment 17 6,633 9,598 Right-of-use assets 23 108 200 Deferred tax asset 22 319 431 7,060 10,229 Current assets Inventories 19 295 177 Trade and other receivables 20 318 218 Loan receivable at amortised cost 27 15,825 16,724 Cash 21 13,934 15,011 30,372 32,130 Total assets 37,432 42,359 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liability 23 (28) (104) Provisions 25 (261) (300) (289) (404) Current liabilities Trade and other payables 24 (1,401) (1,479) Short-term lease liability 23 (79) (102) Current provisions 25 (136) - (1,616) (1,581) Total liabilities (1,905) (1,985) NET ASSETS 35,527 40,374 EQUITY Share capital 26 13,832 13,832 Share premium 514 514 Retained earnings 184,331 185,893 Cumulative translation reserves (164,976) (161,689) Other reserves 1,589 1,589 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 35,290 40,139 Non-controlling interest 237 235 TOTAL EQUITY 35,527 40,374



The consolidated financial statements of Cadogan Energy Solutions plc, registered in England and Wales no. 05718406, were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 27 April 2023. They were signed on its behalf by:

Fady Khallouf

Chief Executive Officer

27 April 2023

The notes on pages 79 to 111 form an integral part of these financial statements.



Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 31 December 2022 Share

capital

$'000

Retained earnings

$'000 Cumulative

translation

reserves

$'000 Non-controlling

interest

$'000 Total

$'000 Share premium account

$'000 Other reserves

$'000 Equity attributable to owners of the Company As at 1 January 2021 13,832 514 190,963 (162,155) 1,589 44,743 263 45,006 Net loss for the year - - (5,070) - - (5,070) (28) (5,098) Other comprehensive profit - - - 466 - 466 - 466 Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (5,070) 466 - (4,604) (28) (4,632) As at 1 January 2022 13,832 514 185,893 (161,689) 1,589 40,139 235 40,374 Net loss for the year - - (1,562) - - (1,562) 2 (1,560) Other comprehensive loss - - - (3,287) - (3,287) - (3,287) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (1,562) (3,287) - (4,849) 2 (4,847) As at 31 December 2022 13,832 514 184,331 (164,976) 1,589 35,290 237 35,527

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Note

2022

$'000

2021

$'000 Operating loss (1,932) (6,348) Adjustments for: Depreciation and depletion of property, plant and equipment 17,23 764 889 Impairment of oil and gas assets 16 269 2,474 (Reversal of impairment)/impairment of inventories 9 (20) 994 Impairment of receivables 9 16 - Impairment/(reversal of impairment) of VAT recoverable 9 11 (21) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 1,131 1,591 Operating cash inflow/(outflow) before movements in working capital 239 (421) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (155) 1,049 (Increase)/decrease in receivables (946) 1,526 (Increase)/decrease in payables (197) (28) Cash generated by operations (1,059) 2,126 Interest received 185 68 Net cash (outflow) /inflow from operating activities (874) 2,194

Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (93) (150) Purchases of intangible exploration and evaluation assets - (9) Interest received 97 8 Net cash used in investing activities 4 (151) Net(decrease)/increasein cash (870) 2,043 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (207) (285) Cash at beginning of year 15,011 13,253 Cash at end of year 13,934 15,011

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

1. General information

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), is registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Group principal activity has been up to now oil and gas exploration, development and production; the Group also conducts gas trading and provides services to other E&P operators. The strategy of the Group is to expand its activities along the energy value chain, beyond current activities to new forms of energy with a reduced impact on the environment.

The Company's shares have a standard listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

2. Adoption of new and revised Standards

New IFRS accounting standards, amendments and interpretations effective from 1 January 2022

The disclosed policies have been applied consistently by the Group for both the current and previous financial year with the exception of the new standards adopted.

The IFRS financial information has been drawn up on the basis of accounting policies consistent with those applied in the financial statements for the year to 31 December 2021, except for the following:

(a) COVID-19-related Rent Concessions beyond 30 June 2021 - Amendments to IFRS 16;

(b) Amendment to IFRS 16 Leases: COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions beyond 30 June 2022

(c) Amendments to IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets: Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract

(d) Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations: Reference to the Conceptual Framework

(e) Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020

The application of the above standards has had no impact on the disclosures or the amounts recognised in the Group's consolidated financial statements.

New IFRS accounting standards, amendments and interpretations not yet effective

Below is a list of new and revised IFRSs that are not yet mandatorily effective (but allow early application) for the year ending 31 December 2022 and have not been early adopted by the Group. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the Group in the future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions.

IFRS accounting standards Effective periods beginning on or after Amendments to IFRS 17 Insurance contracts: Initial Application of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 - Comparative Information 01 January 2023 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current - Amendments to IAS 1 01 January 2023 IFRS 17, 'Insurance contracts' 01 January 2023 Disclosure of Accounting Policies - Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 01 January 2023 Definition of Accounting Estimates - Amendments to IAS 8 01 January 2023 Amendments to IFRS 16 Leases: Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback 01 January 2024 Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction - Amendments to IAS 12 01 January 2023

3. Significant accounting policies

(a) Basis of accounting

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and in accordance with international financial reporting standards as adopted by the UK pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union.

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost convention basis.

The principal accounting policies adopted are set out below:

(b) Going concern

The Group's cash balance at 31 December 2022 was $13.9 million (2021: $15.0 million). The Directors believe that the funds available at the date of the issue of these financial statements are sufficient for the Group to manage its business risks and planned investments successfully.

The Directors' have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Group.

The Group's forecasts and projections, taking into account reasonably possible changes in trading activities, operational performance, flow rates for commercial production and the price of hydrocarbons sold to Ukrainian customers, show that there are reasonable expectations that the Group will be able to operate on funds currently held and those generated internally, for the foreseeable future.

Notwithstanding the Group's current financial performance and position, the Board are cognisant of the actual risks related to the war situation in Ukraine. The Board has considered possible reverse stress case scenarios for the impact on the Group's operations, financial position and forecasts. Whilst the potential future impacts of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia are unknown, the Board has considered operational disruption that may be caused by the factors such as a) restrictions applied by governments, illness amongst our workforce and disruption to supply chain and sales channels; b) market volatility in respect of commodity prices associated in addition to military and geopolitical factors.

In addition to sensitivities that reflect future expectations regarding country, commodity price and currency risks that the Group may encounter reverse stress tests have been run to reflect possible negative effects of the war in Ukraine. The Group's forecasts demonstrate that owing to its cash resources the Group is able to meet its operating cash flow requirements and commitments whilst maintaining significant liquidity for a period of at least the next 12 months allowing for sustained reductions in commodity prices and extended and severe disruption to operations should such a scenario occur.

After making enquiries and considering the uncertainties described above, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and consider the going concern basis of accounting to be appropriate and, thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements.

(c) Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries) made up to 31 December each year. IFRS 10 defines control to be investor control over an investee when it is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to control those returns through its power over the investee. The results of subsidiaries disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated income statement from the effective date of acquisition or up to the effective date of disposal, as appropriate. Where necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to bring accounting policies used into line with those used by the Group. All intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated on consolidation.

3. Significant accounting policies (continued)

(c) Basis of consolidation (continued)

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries are identified separately from the Group's equity therein. Those interests of non-controlling shareholders that are present ownership interests entitling their holders to a proportionate share of net assets upon liquidation may be initially measured at fair value or at the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of the fair value of the acquiree's identifiable net assets. The choice of measurement is made on an acquisition-by-acquisition basis. Other non-controlling interests are initially measured at fair value.

Subsequent to acquisition, the carrying amount of non-controlling interests is the amount of those interests at initial recognition plus the non-controlling interests' share of subsequent changes in equity. Total comprehensive income is attributed to non-controlling interests even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance.

Changes in the Group's interests in subsidiaries that do not result in a loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions. The carrying amount of the Group's interests and the non-controlling interests are adjusted to reflect the changes in their relative interests in the subsidiaries. Any difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interests are adjusted and the fair value of the consideration paid or received is recognised directly in equity and attributed to the owners of the Company.

(d)Investments in joint ventures

Financial statements of equity-accounted entities are prepared for the same reporting year as the Group. The Group assesses investments in equity-accounted entities for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. In doing so, the Group applies the criteria of IFRS 6 'Exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources' as the joint venture holds exploration phase assets. If any such indication of impairment exists, the carrying amount of the investment is compared with its recoverable amount, being the higher of its fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. If the carrying amount exceeds the recoverable amount, the investment is written down to its recoverable amount.

The Group ceases to use the equity method of accounting from the date on which it no longer has joint control over the joint venture or significant influence over the associate, or when the interest becomes classified as an asset held for sale.

(e) Revenue recognition

Revenue from contracts with customers is recognized when or as the Group satisfies a performance obligation by transferring a promised good or service to a customer. A good or service is transferred when the customer obtains control of that good or service. Revenue is measured based on measurement principles of IFRS 15 and represents amounts receivable for hydrocarbon products and services provided in the normal course of business, net of value added tax ('VAT') and other sales-related taxes, excluding royalties on production. Royalties on production are recorded within cost of sales.

The crude oil produced by the upstream operations is sold to external customers. Revenue from the sale of crude oil is recognised at the point in time when control of the product is transferred to the customer, which is typically when goods are despatched, and title has passed. The Group despatches oil at the production point (EXW incoterms) therefore the Group has no transportation and shipping costs associated with the transfer of the product to the customer.

The Group's sales of crude oil are priced based on the consideration specified in contracts with customers based on a conducted tender result on the opened tender platform. Invoices are typically paid at the day of product despatch.

3. Significant accounting policies (continued)

E&P and Trading business segments

The transfer of control of hydrocarbons usually coincides with title passing to the customer and the customer taking physical possession as the product passes a physical point such as a designated point in the pipeline for the sale of gas or loading point in the case of oil. The Group principally satisfies its performance obligations at a point in time.

To the extent that revenue arises from test production during an evaluation programme, an amount is credited to evaluation costs and charged to cost of sales, to reflect a zero-net margin.

Interest income is accrued on a time basis, by reference to the principal outstanding and at the effective interest rate applicable, which is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash receipts through the expected life of the financial asset to that asset's net carrying amount on initial recognition.

(f) Foreign currencies

The functional currency of the Group's Ukrainian operations is Ukrainian Hryvnia. The functional currency of the Group's UK subsidiaries and the parent company is US Dollar.

In preparing the financial statements of the individual companies, transactions in currencies other than the functional currency of each Group company ('foreign currencies') are recorded in the functional currency at the rates of exchange prevailing on the dates of the transactions. At each balance sheet date, monetary assets and liabilities that are denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated into the functional currency at the rates prevailing on the balance sheet date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at fair value that are denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rates prevailing at the date when the fair value was determined. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are not retranslated. Foreign exchange differences on cash are recognized in operating profit or loss in the period in which they arise.

Exchange differences are recognized in the profit or loss in the period in which they arise except for exchange differences on monetary items receivable from or payable to a foreign operation for which settlement is neither planned nor likely to occur. This forms part of the net investment in a foreign operation, which is recognized in the foreign currency translation reserve and in profit or loss on disposal of the net investment.

For the purpose of presenting consolidated financial statements, the results and financial position of each entity of the Group, where the functional currency is not the US dollar, are translated into US dollars as follows:

i. assets and liabilities of the Group's foreign operations are translated at the closing rate on the balance sheet date;

ii. income and expenses are translated at the average exchange rates for the period, where it approximates to actual rates. In other cases, if exchange rates fluctuate significantly during that period, the exchange rates at the date of the transactions are used; and

iii. all resulting exchange differences arising, if any, are recognized in other comprehensive income and accumulated equity (attributed to non-controlling interests as appropriate), transferred to the Group's translation reserve. Such translation differences are recognized as income or as expenses in the period in which the operation is disposed of.

Goodwill and fair value adjustments arising on the acquisition of a foreign entity are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign entity and translated at the closing rate.

The relevant exchange rates used were as follows: Year ended 31 December 2022 Year ended 31 December 2021 GBP/USD EURO/USD USD/UAH GBP/USD EURO/USD USD/UAH Closing rate 1.2104 1.0708 37.0663 1.3514 1.1344 27.5776 Average rate 1.2372 1.0539 32.4569 1.3761 1.1847 27.5112

3.Significant accounting policies (continued)

(g) Taxation

The tax expense represents the sum of the tax currently payable and deferred tax.

The tax currently payable is based on taxable profit for the year. Taxable profit differs from net profit as reported in the consolidated income statement because it excludes items of income or expense that are taxable or deductible in other years and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. The Group's liability for current tax is calculated using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the balance sheet date.

Deferred tax is the tax expected to be payable or recoverable on differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the financial statements and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable profit. This is accounted for using the balance sheet liability method. Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognized for all taxable temporary differences and deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which deductible temporary differences can be utilised. Such assets and liabilities are not recognized if the temporary difference arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or from the initial recognition (other than in a business combination) of other assets and liabilities in a transaction that affects neither the taxable profit nor the accounting profit. Deferred tax liabilities are recognized for taxable temporary differences arising on investments in subsidiaries and associates, and interests in joint ventures, except where the Group is able to control the reversal of the temporary difference and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future.

The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each balance sheet date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow all or part of the asset to be recovered. Deferred tax is calculated at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the period when the liability is settled or the asset is realized. Deferred tax is charged or credited in the income statement, except when it relates to items charged or credited in other comprehensive income, in which case the deferred tax is also dealt with in other comprehensive income.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset when there is a legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets against current tax liabilities and when they relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority and the Group intends to settle its current tax assets and liabilities on a net basis.

In case of the uncertainty of the tax treatment, the Group assess, whether it is probable or not, that the tax treatment will be accepted, and to determine the value, the Group use the most likely amount or the expected value in determining taxable profit (tax loss), tax bases, unused tax losses, unused tax credits and tax rates.

(h) Other property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment ('PP&E') are carried at cost less accumulated depreciation and any recognized impairment loss. Depreciation and amortization is charged so as to write-off the cost or valuation of assets, other than land, over their estimated useful lives, using the straight-line method, on the following bases:

Other PP&E 10% to 30%

The gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an asset is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognized in income.

(i) Intangible exploration and evaluation assets

The Group applies the modified full cost method of accounting for intangible exploration and evaluation ('E&E') expenditure, which complies with requirements set out in IFRS 6 Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources. Under the modified full cost method of accounting, expenditure made on exploring for and evaluating oil and gas properties is accumulated and initially capitalized as an intangible asset, by reference to

3.Significant accounting policies (continued)

(i)Intangible exploration and evaluation assets(continued)

appropriate cost centres being the appropriate oil or gas property. E&E assets are then assessed for impairment on a geographical cost pool basis, which are assessed at the level of individual licences.

E&E assets comprise costs of (i) E&E activities which are in progress at the balance sheet date, but where the existence of commercial reserves has yet to be determined (ii) E&E expenditure which, whilst representing part of the E&E activities associated with adding to the commercial reserves of an established cost pool, did not result in the discovery of commercial reserves.

Costs incurred prior to having obtained the legal rights to explore an area are expensed directly to the income statement as incurred.

Exploration and Evaluation costs

E&E expenditure is initially capitalized as an E&E asset. Payments to acquire the legal right to explore, costs of technical services and studies, seismic acquisition, exploratory drilling and testing are also capitalized as intangible E&E assets.

Tangible assets used in E&E activities (such as the Group's vehicles, drilling rigs, seismic equipment and other property, plant and equipment) are normally classified as PP&E. However, to the extent that such assets are consumed in developing an intangible E&E asset, the amount reflecting that consumption is recorded as part of the cost of the intangible asset. Such intangible costs include directly attributable overheads, including the depreciation of PP&E items utilised in E&E activities, together with the cost of other materials consumed during the exploration and evaluation phases.

E&E assets are not amortized prior to the conclusion of appraisal activities.

Treatment of E&E assets at conclusion of appraisal activities

Intangible E&E assets related to each exploration property are carried forward, until the existence (or otherwise) of commercial reserves has been determined. If commercial reserves have been discovered, the related E&E assets are assessed for impairment on individual assets basis as set out below and any impairment loss is recognized in the income statement. Upon approval of a development programme, the carrying value, after any impairment loss, of the relevant E&E assets is reclassified to the development and production assets within PP&E.

Intangible E&E assets which relate to E&E activities that are determined not to have resulted in the discovery of commercial reserves remain capitalized as intangible E&E assets at cost less accumulated amortization, subject to meeting a pool-wide impairment test in accordance with the accounting policy for impairment of E&E assets set out below.

Impairment of E&E assets

E&E assets are assessed for impairment when facts and circumstances suggest that the carrying amount may exceed its recoverable amount. Such indicators include, but are not limited to those situations outlined in paragraph 20 of IFRS 6 Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources such as, a) license expiry during year or in the near future and will not likely to be renewed; b) expenditure on E&E activity neither budgeted nor planned; c) commercial quantities of mineral resources have been discovered; and d) sufficient data exist to indicate that carrying amount of E&E asset is unlikely to be recovered in full from successful development or sale.

Where there are indications of impairment, the E&E assets concerned are tested for impairment. Where the E&E assets concerned fall within the scope of an established full cost pool, which are not larger than an operating segment, they are tested for impairment together with all development and production assets associated with that cost pool, as a single cash generating unit.

3. Significant accounting policies (continued)

The aggregate carrying value of the relevant assets is compared against the expected recoverable amount of the pool, generally by reference to the present value of the future net cash flows expected to be derived from production of commercial reserves from that pool. Where the assets fall into an area that does not have an established pool or if there are no producing assets to cover the unsuccessful exploration and evaluation costs, those assets would fail the impairment test and be written off to the income statement in full.

Impairment losses are recognized in the income statement and are separately disclosed.

(j) Development and production assets

Development and production assets are accumulated on a field-by-field basis and represent the cost of developing the commercial Reserves discovered and bringing them into production, together with E&E expenditures incurred in finding commercial Reserves transferred from intangible E&E assets.

The cost of development and production assets comprises the cost of acquisitions and purchases of such assets, directly attributable overheads, finance costs capitalized, and the cost of recognizing provisions for future restoration and decommissioning.

Depreciation of producing assets

Depreciation is calculated on the net book values of producing assets on a field-by-field basis using the unit of production method. The unit of production method refers to the ratio of production in the reporting year as a proportion of the Proved and Probable Reserves of the relevant field based on assessments of internal geologists utilising the most recent Competent Person Report and subsequent drilling and exploration, taking into account future development expenditures necessary to bring those Reserves into production.

Producing assets are generally grouped with other assets that are dedicated to serving the same Reserves for depreciation purposes, but are depreciated separately from producing assets that serve other Reserves.

(k) Impairment of development and production assets and other property, plant and equipment

At each balance sheet date, the Group reviews the carrying amounts of its PP&E to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered an impairment loss. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss (if any). Where the asset does not generate cash flows that are independent from other assets, the Group estimates the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit to which the asset belongs. The recoverable amount is the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset for which the estimates of future cash flows have not been adjusted. In determining fair value less cost to sell, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a post-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset for which the estimates of future cash flows have not been adjusted. Such cash flows include relevant development expenditure that a market participant would reasonably be expected to undertake.

If the recoverable amount of an asset (or cash-generating unit) is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset (cash-generating unit) is reduced to its recoverable amount. An impairment loss is recognised as an expense immediately.

Where an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carrying amount of the asset (cash-generating unit) is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, but so that the increased carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset (cash-generating unit) in prior years. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognized as income immediately.

(l) Inventories

Oil and gas stock and spare parts are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Costs comprise direct materials and, where applicable, direct labour costs and those overheads that have been incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition. Cost is allocated using the weighted average method. Net realisable value represents the estimated selling price less all estimated costs of completion and costs to be incurred in marketing, selling and distribution.

(m) Financial instruments

Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position when the Group becomes party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.

Loan classified at amortised cost

Loan is measured at the amount recognised at initial recognition minus principal repayments, plus or minus the cumulative amortization of any difference between that initial amount and the maturity amount, and any loss allowance. Interest income is calculated using the effective interest method and is recognised in profit and loss. Changes in fair value are recognised in profit and loss when the asset is derecognised or reclassified. In accordance with IFRS 9, the loan is measured at amortised cost. The Group applies the simplified approach to providing for expected credit losses (ECL) prescribed by IFRS 9, which permits the use of the lifetime expected loss provision for the loan. Expected credit losses are assessed on a forward-looking basis. The loss allowance is measured at initial recognition and throughout its life at an amount equal to lifetime ECL. Any impairment is recognized in the income statement.

Trade and other payables

Payables are initially measured at fair value, net of transaction costs and are subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method.

Trade and other receivables

Trade and other receivables are recognized initially at their transaction price in accordance with IFRS 9 and are subsequently measured at amortised cost. The Group applies the simplified approach to providing for expected credit losses (ECL) prescribed by IFRS 9, which permits the use of the lifetime expected loss provision for all trade receivables. Expected credit losses are assessed on a forward-looking basis. The loss allowance is measured at initial recognition and throughout its life at an amount equal to lifetime ECL. Any impairment is recognized in the income statement.

Cash

Cash comprise cash on hand and on-demand deposits. Deposits are recorded as cash and cash equivalents when they have a maturity of less than 90 days at inception.

(n) Provisions

Provisions are recognized when the Group has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event, it is probable that the Group will be required to settle that obligation and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. The amount recognized as a provision is the best estimate of the consideration required to settle the present obligation at the balance sheet date, taking into account the risks and uncertainties surrounding the obligation. When a provision is measured using the cash flows estimated to settle the present obligation, its carrying amount is the present value of those cash flows.

(o) Decommissioning

A provision for decommissioning is recognized in full when the related facilities are installed. The decommissioning provision is calculated as the net present value of the Group's share of the expenditure expected to be incurred at the end of the producing life of each field in the removal and decommissioning of the production, storage and transportation facilities currently in place. The cost of recognizing the decommissioning provision is included as part of the cost of the relevant asset and is thus charged to the income statement on a unit of production basis in accordance with the Group's policy for depletion and depreciation of tangible non-current assets. Period charges for changes in the net present value of the decommissioning provision arising from discounting are included within finance costs.

(p) Leases

At inception of a contract, the Group assesses whether a contract is, or contains, a lease based on whether the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Service agreements for equipment on the working sites are not considered leases as, based upon an assessment of the terms and nature of their contractual arrangements, the contracts do not convey the right to control the use of an identified asset.

The right-of-use asset is initially measured based on the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial direct costs incurred and an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, less any lease incentives received.

The asset is depreciated to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the lease term using the straight-line method as this most closely reflects the expected pattern of consumption of the future economic benefits. The lease term includes periods covered by an option to extend if the Group is reasonably certain to exercise that option. In addition, the right-of-use asset is periodically reduced by impairment losses, if any, and adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liability.

The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the incremental borrowing rate. The lease liability is measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. It is remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate, if there is a change in the Group's estimate of the amount expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee, or if the Group changes its assessment of whether it will exercise a purchase, extension or termination option. When the lease liability is remeasured in this way, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset, or the effect is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero.

The Group elected to apply the practical expedient not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for short-term leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets. The Group also made use of the practical expedient to not recognize a right-of-use asset or a lease liability for leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application.

The lease payments associated with these leases are recognized as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

4. Critical accounting judgementsand key sources of estimation uncertainty

In the application of the Group's accounting policies, which are described in note 3, the Directors are required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of the assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both the current and future periods.

The following are the critical judgements and estimates that the Directors have made in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the financial statements.

Critical judgements and estimates

(a) Impairment indicator assessment for E&E assets

Cadogan had fully complied with legislative requirements and submitted its application for a 20-year exploration and production license 5 months before its expiry on 23 December 2019. A decision on the award was expected to be provided by State Geological Service of Ukraine before 19 January 2020, since all other intermediary approvals had been secured in line with the applicable legislation requirements. Given the delay in granting of the new license beyond the regular timeline provided by legislation in Ukraine, Cadogan has launched a claim before the Administrative Court to challenge the non-granting of the 20-year production license by the Licensing Authority.

In 2022, the claims of Usenco Nadra have been rejected by the Court of 1st Instance, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

(b) Impairment of PP&E

Management assesses its development and production assets for impairment indicators and if indicators of impairment are identified performs an impairment test. Management performed an impairment assessment using a discounted cash flow model which required estimates including forecast oil prices, reserves and production, costs and discount rates (note 17).

(c) Recoverability and measurement of VAT

Judgment is required in assessing the recoverability of VAT assets and the extent to which historical impairment provisions remain appropriate, particularly noting the recent recoveries against historically impaired VAT. In forming this assessment, the Group considers the nature and age of the VAT, the likelihood of eligible future supplies to VAT, the pattern of recoveries and risks and uncertainties associated with the operating environment (note 9).

(d) Proger Loan recoverability

The recoverability of the carrying value of loan from PMP represents a significant accounting judgment. In making their assessment over estimated recoverability of the loan, management considered the latest outcome of arbitration, assessment of the security provided by the pledge over shares, and the delay in the recovery of the expected amount. As a result, management concluded that $15.8 million represents its best estimate of recoverable amount as at 31 December 2022 (2021: $16,7 million). For further detail please refer to the note 27.

(e) Well services and rental agreements

The Group's well rental arrangements in Ukraine for oil and gas extraction activities are outside of the scope of IFRS 16. Judgment was required in forming this assessment, based on analysis of the scope of IFRS 16 and the nature of the well rental arrangements. This assessment focused on the extent to which the rental agreements provided access to sub-surface well structures to extract hydrocarbons versus surface level infrastructure for the transport and processing of extracted hydrocarbons.

(f) Deferred tax assets

Deferred tax assets and liabilities require management judgement in determining the amounts to be recognised. In particular, significant judgement is used when assessing the extent to which deferred tax assets should be recognised, with consideration given to the timing and level of future taxable income in the relevant tax jurisdiction.

5. Segment information

Segment information is presented on the basis of management's perspective and relates to the parts of the Group that are defined as operating segments. Operating segments are identified on the basis of internal reports provided to the Group's chief operating decision maker ("CODM"). The Group has identified its senior management team as its CODM and the internal reports used by the senior management team to oversee operations and make decisions on allocating resources serve as the basis of information presented. These internal reports are prepared on the same basis as these consolidated financial statements.

Segment information is analysed on the basis of the type of activity, products sold, or services provided. The majority of the Group's operations and all Group's revenues are located within Ukraine. Segment information is analysed on the basis of the types of goods supplied by the Group's operating divisions. The Group's reportable segments under IFRS 8 are therefore as follows:

Exploration and Production

§ E&P activities on the exploration and production licences for natural gas, oil and condensate.

Trading

§ Import of natural gas from European countries; and

§ Local purchase and sales of natural gas operations with physical delivery of natural gas.

The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Group's accounting policies described in note 3. Sales between segments are carried out at rates considered to approximate market prices. The segment result represents operating profit under IFRS before unallocated corporate expenses. Unallocated corporate expenses include management remuneration, representative expenses and expenses incurred in respect of the maintenance of office premises. This is the measure reported to the CODM for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance. The Group does not present information on segment assets and liabilities as the CODM does not review such information for decision-making purposes.

As at 31 December 2022 and for the year then ended the Group's segmental information was as follows:

Exploration and Production Trading Consolidated $'000 $'000 $'000 Sales of hydrocarbons 8,465 - 8,465 Other revenue 7 - 7 Sales between segments - - - Total revenue 8,472 - 8,472 Cost of sales (5,553) - (5,553) Administrative expenses (450) (125) (575) Impairment of oil and gas assets (269) - (269) Other operating expenses, net (3) - (3) Impairment of other assets (16) (11) (27) Reversal of impairment of other assets 20 - 20 Finance income (1) 185 - 185 Segment results 2,386 (136) 2,250 Unallocated administrative expenses (2,866) Other finance income, net 187 Net foreign exchange loss (1,131) Loss before tax (1,560)

(1) Net finance income includes $185 thousand of interest on cash deposits used for operations.

As at 31 December 2021 and for the year then ended the Group's segmental information was as follows:

Exploration and Production Trading Consolidated $'000 $'000 $'000 Sales of hydrocarbons 7,017 1,769 8,786 Other revenue 7 - 7 Sales between segments - - - Total revenue 7,024 1,769 8,793 Cost of sales (5,268) (1,104) (6,372) Administrative expenses (487) (145) (632) Other operating costs (35) - (35) Impairment of other assets (974) - (974) Impairment of oil and gas assets (2,474) - (2,474) Finance income (2) - 68 68 Segment results (2,214) 588 (1,626) Unallocated administrative expenses - - (3,080) Other income, net(3) - - 1,199 Net foreign exchange loss - - (1,591) Loss before tax - - (5,098)

(2) Net finance income includes $68 thousand of interest on cash deposits used for trading.

(3) Includes interest on loan of $1,225 thousand

.

Fixed assets related to Exploration and Production segment are disclosed in the note 17.

6. Revenue

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Sale of hydrocarbons (exploration and production) - point in time 8,472 7,024 Sale of hydrocarbons (trading) - point in time - 1,769 Total 8,472 8,793

Revenue is generated in Ukraine. Refer to note 3 (e) for details of the performance obligations. Service revenue and associated contract assets and liabilities are immaterial.

Information about major customers

80% of exploration and production business segment revenue arose from sales to five largest customers. Three of them contributed for more than 10% of the total revenue of the exploration and production business segment revenue for the year ended 31 December 2022.

65% of prior year exploration and production business segment revenue arose from sales to four largest customers. Each of them contributed for more than 10% of the total revenue of the exploration and production business segment revenue for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Trading segment revenue for the year ended 31 December 2021 of $1.8 million arose from sales to the Group's four customers.

7. Cost of sales

2022 2021 $'000 $'000 Subsoil tax 3,522 3,061 Natural Gas cost (Inventory) - 1,101 Well rent 789 745 Depreciation 536 751 Staff cost 245 260 Materials (Inventory) 143 129 Machinery services 111 68 Electricity 67 55 Security services 65 77 Other expenses 75 125 Total 5,553 6,372

8. Administrative expenses

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Staff 1,774 1,897 Professional fees 872 827 Depreciation 217 251 Insurance 215 350 IT and communication 62 68 Cars and travel 61 75 Office costs including utilities and maintenance 51 73 Bank charges 34 43 Other 155 128 Total 3,441 3,712

9. Reversal of impairment/(impairment) of other assets

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Inventory 20 - Other receivables - 20 Reversal of impairment of other assets 20 20

$1.0 million (2021: $1.3 million) of historical VAT receivables remain impaired. Refer to Note 4 and 20.

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Inventories - (994) Other receivables (16) - VAT recoverable (11) - Impairment of other assets (27) (994)

10. Other operating expenses, net

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Other expenses (3) (18) Total (3) (18)

11. Auditor's remuneration

The analysis of auditor's remuneration is as follows:

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Audit fees Fees payable to the Company's auditor and their associates for the audit of the Company's annual accounts 192 156 Fees payable to the Company's auditor and their associates for other services to the Group: - The audit of the Company's subsidiaries 8 8 Total audit fees 200 164 Non-audit fees - Review of regulatory communications - - Non-audit fees - -

Audit fees for 2022, of $200 thousand, refer to Moore Kingstone Smith for the audit of group accounts and subsidiaries as of and for the year ended 31 December 2022.

12. Staff costs

The average monthly number of employees (including Executive Directors) was:

2022

Number 2021

Number Executive Director 1 1 Other employees 74 77 Total 75 78 Total number of employees at 31 December 75 78 $'000 $'000 Their aggregate remuneration comprised: Wages and salaries 1,596 1,671 Social security costs 301 307 Annual bonus - - Charge for bonus granted in shares - - Total 1,897 1,978

13. Finance income/(costs), net

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Interest on loan (note 27) 38 1,225 Investment revenue 97 8 Interest income on cash deposits in Ukraine 185 68 Change in provision (note 25) 93 - Total interest income on financial assets 413 1,301 Interest on lease (18) (28) Unwinding of discount on decommissioning provision (note 25) (23) (23) Total 372 1,250

14. Tax

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Current tax - - Deferred tax - - Total - -

The Group's operations are conducted primarily outside the UK, namely in Ukraine. The most appropriate tax rate for the Group is therefore considered to be 18 % (2021: 18%), the rate of profit tax in Ukraine, which is the primary source of revenue for the Group. Taxation for other jurisdictions is calculated at the rates prevailing in the respective jurisdictions.

The taxation charge for the year can be reconciled to the profit/(loss) per the income statement as follows:

2022

$'000 2022

% 2021

$'000 2021

% (Loss)/profit before tax (1,560) 100 (5,098) 100 Tax credit at Ukraine corporation tax rate of 18% (2021: 18%) (281) 18 (918) 18 Permanent differences (1,361) 87 (920) 20 Unrecognized tax losses generated in the year 1,682 (108) 1,969 (41) Effect of different tax rates (40) 3 (131) 3 - - - - Adjustments recognized in the current year in relation

with the current tax of prior years

-

-

-

- Income tax (benefit)/expense recognized in profit or loss - - - -

Permanent differences mostly represent items, including provisions, accruals and impairments related to taxation in Ukraine, these are items not deductible in tax computations.

15. Loss per Ordinary share

Loss attributable to owners of the Company 2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Loss for the purposes of basic loss per share being net loss attributable to owners of the Company (1,562) (5,070)

Number of shares Number

'000 Number

'000 Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used in calculation of earnings per share: Basic 244,128 244,128 Diluted 244,128 244,128 Cent Cent Loss per Ordinary share Basic and diluted (0.6) (2.1)

Basic loss per Ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of Ordinary shares outstanding during the year. The calculation of the basic loss per share is based on the following data:

In 2022 and 2021 the Group generated a loss and therefore there is no difference between basic and diluted EPS.

16. Intangible exploration and evaluation assets



Cost $'000 At 1 January 2021 16,211 Additions - Disposals - Change in estimate of decommissioning assets (note 25) 25 Exchange differences 465 At 1 January 2022 16,701 Additions - Disposals (5,878) Change in estimate of decommissioning assets (note 25) 269 Exchange differences (3,577) At 31 December 2022 7,515 Impairment At 1 January 2021 13,830 Disposals 2,474 Exchange differences 397 At 1 January 2022 16,701 Addition - Disposals (5,878) Impairment 269 Exchange differences (3,577) At 31 December 2022 7,515 Carrying amount At 31 December 2022 - At 31 December 2021 -

Disposal of $5.8 million relates to E&E assets impaired in previous years. Company was analysing on possibility to realise any benefits from those assets. In 2022, based on the conducted analysis management decided to dispose those assets from the balance sheet.

The carrying amount of E&E assets at 31 December 2022 relates to the Bitlyanska license.

Usenco Nadra has fully complied with legislative requirements and submitted its application for a 20-year exploration and production license 5 months before its expiry on 23 December 2019. A decision on the award was expected to be provided by State Geological Service of Ukraine before 19 January 2020, since all other intermediary approvals had been secured in line with the applicable legislation requirements. Given the delay to granting of the new license beyond the regular timeline provided by legislation in the Ukraine, Cadogan filed a claim before the Administrative Court to challenge the non-granting of the 20-year production license by the Licensing Authority.

After the rejection of its claims, in February 2022, the Company exercised its right for appeal. The Appeal Court and further on the Supreme Court rejected all the Company's claims.

Cadogan has fully impaired the Bitlyanska license.

17. Property, plant and equipment

Cost Development

and

production assets

$'000



Other

$'000 Total

$'000 At 1 January 2021 14,018 2,853 16,871 Additions 127 23 150 Change in estimate of decommissioning assets (note 25) 22 - 22 Disposal (2) (27) (29) Exchange differences 402 81 483 At 1 January 2022 14,567 2,930 17,497 Additions 71 30 101 Change in estimate of decommissioning assets (note 25) - - - Disposal (701) (7) (708) Exchange differences (3,651) (753) (4,404) At 31 December 2022 10,286 2,200 12,486 Accumulated depreciation and impairment At 1 January 2021 4,499 2,409 6,908 Charge for the year 647 150 797 Disposals - (2) (2) Exchange differences 127 69 196 At 1 January 2022 5,273 2,626 7,899 Charge for the year 604 68 672 Disposals (693) (7) (700) Exchange differences (1,338) (680) (2,018) At 31 December 2022 3,846 2,007 5,853 Carrying amount At 31 December 2022 6,440 193 6,633 At 31 December 2021 9,294 304 9,598

Other property, plant and equipment include fixtures and fittings for the development and production activities.

The carrying amount of development and production assets at 31 December 2022 of $6.4 million relates to the Blazhiv license. Depreciation includes $0.6 million for the Blazhiv license.

Management has performed an impairment review of Development and production assets based on the underlying discounted cash flow forecasts. The impairment review supported the conclusion that no impairment was applicable. Key assumptions used in the impairment assessment were: future oil prices which were assumed at a constant $408 (2021: $401), real per tonne; a production forecast with a natural decline; estimated reserves and a discount rate of 25%, nominal.

Sensitivity analysis for the Development and production assets

Any impairment is dependent on judgement used in determining the most appropriate basis for the assumptions and estimates made by management, particularly in relation to the key assumptions described above. Sensitivity analysis to potential changes in key assumptions to reach break-even has been provided below:

Change in the assumptions to be break-even Oil price (17%) Oil production volumes (25%) Discount rate 36%

18. Subsidiaries

The Company had investments in the following subsidiary undertakings at 31 December 2022:

Name Country of incorporation

and operation Proportion

of voting

interest % Activity Registered office Directly held Cadogan Petroleum Holdings Ltd UK 100 Holding company 6th Floor 60 Gracechurch Street, London, United Kingdom, EC3V 0HR Indirectly held Cadogan Petroleum Holdings BV Netherlands 100 Holding company Hoogoorddreef 15, 1101 BA Amsterdam Cadogan Bitlyanske BV Netherlands 100 Holding company Hoogoorddreef 15, 1101 BA Amsterdam Zagoryanska Petroleum BV Netherlands 100 Holding company Hoogoorddreef 15, 1101 BA Amsterdam LLC Cadogan Ukraine Ukraine 100 Holding company 48/50a, Zhylyanska Street, Kyiv, Ukraine LLC Astro Gas Ukraine 100 Dormant 5a, Pogrebnyak Street, ap. 2, Zinkiv, Poltava region, Ukraine, 38100 LLC Astroinvest-Energy Ukraine 100 Trading 5a, Pogrebnyak Street, ap. 2, Zinkiv, Poltava region, Ukraine, 38100 SE USENCO Ukraine Ukraine 100 Production 8, Mitskevycha sq.,Lviv, Ukraine,79000 LLC USENCO Nadra Ukraine 95 Production 9a, Karpenka-Karoho str., Sambir, Lviv region, Ukraine LLC Astro-Service Ukraine 100 Service Company 3 Petro Kozlaniuk str, Kolomyia, Ukraine Exploenergy s.r.l. Italy 90 Exploration Via Adige 17, San Donato Milanese_ Milano, CAP 20097, Italy

There were no changes to the Group structure during 2022.

19. Inventories



2022

$'000

2021

$'000 Natural gas 45 - Crude oil 182 101 Other inventories 1,184 1,599 Impairment provision (1,116) (1,523) Carrying amount 295 177

The impairment provision at 31 December 2022 and 2021 is made so as to reduce the carrying value of the inventories to the net realizable value.

20. Trade and other receivables

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Trade receivables 166 38 VAT recoverable 77 64 Prepayments 60 89 Other receivables 15 27 318 218

The Group considers that the carrying value of receivables approximates their fair value.

VAT recoverable is presented net of the cumulative provision of $1.0 million (2021: $1.3 million) against Ukrainian VAT receivable that has been recognized as at 31 December 2022. VAT recoverable relates to the oil production and gas trading operations and is expected to be recovered through the gas and oil sales VAT.

21. Notes supporting statement of cash flows

Cash at 31 December 2022 of $13.9 million (2021: $15.0 million) comprise cash held by the Group. Ukrainian subsidiaries of the Group hold $3.6 million as at 31 December 2022.

With the start of the Russian invasion into Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the Ukrainian government introduced Martial Law affecting, among others, aspects relating to lending agreements, foreign exchange and currency controls and banking activities. As a result of the introduced Martial Law, the National Bank of Ukraine ("NBU") has introduced significant currency and capital control restrictions in Ukraine. These measures are affecting the Group in terms of its cross-border payments to be made, which are restricted and may be carried out only in exceptional cases specified in the amendments to the resolution No. 18. Based on the regulations, Ukrainian subsidiaries of the Group are not able to pay dividends to the parent Company but are able to use the cash in normal course of business.

The Directors consider that the carrying amount of these assets approximates to their fair value. There were no cash transactions from financing activities for the year 2022.

22. Deferred tax

The following are the major deferred tax liabilities and assets recognised by the Group and movements thereon during the current and prior reporting period:

Temporary differences

$'000 Asset at 1 January 2021 419 Deferred tax benefit - Exchange differences 12 Asset at 1 January 2022 431 Deferred tax benefit - Exchange differences (112) Asset at 31 December 2022 319

At 31 December 2022, the Group had the following unused tax losses available for offset against future taxable profits:

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 UK 17,541 19,949 Ukraine 43,138 50,782 60,679 70,731

Deferred tax assets have been recognized in respect of those tax losses where there is sufficient certainty that profit will be available in future periods against which they can be utilized. The Group's unused tax losses of $17.5 million (2021: $19.9 million) relating to losses incurred in the UK are available to shelter future non-trading profits arising within the Company. These losses are not subject to a time restriction on expiry. No deferred tax asset is recorded.

Unused tax losses incurred by Ukraine subsidiaries amount to $43.1 million (2021: $50.8 million). Under general tax law provisions, these losses may be carried forward indefinitely to be offset against any type of taxable income arising from the same company. Tax losses may not be surrendered from one Ukraine subsidiary to another. The deferred tax asset recorded is expected to be utilized based on forecasts and relates to oil production subsidiaries which are generating taxable profits in the foreseeable future.

23. Lease liabilities

The Group recognized right-of-use assets and lease liabilities based on rental contract for a rent of Kyiv office with maturity date end of February 2024 which was entered into in the period. The Group initially recognized right-of-use assets of $292 thousand as of 31 December 2020. Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the useful life of the underlying asset. Depreciation of $92 thousand is recognized for the year 2022 and represented as a part of other administrative expenses. Carrying value of right-of-use assets is $108 thousand as of 31 December 2022.

The following table sets out a maturity analysis of lease liability, showing the undiscounted lease payments to be paid after the reporting date.

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 2022 - 110 2023 99 118 2024 20 20 Less: unearned interest (12) (42) Lease liabilities 107 206

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Analysed as: Current 79 102 Non-current 28 104 Lease liabilities 107 206

24. Trade and other payables

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Accruals 281 194 Trade creditors 569 481 Prepayments received 32 17 Other payables 519 787 1,401 1,479

Trade creditors and accruals principally comprise amounts outstanding for ongoing costs. The average credit period taken for trade purchases is 30 days (2021: 29 days). The Group has financial risk management policies to ensure that all payables are paid within the credit timeframe.

Other payables include unused vacation reserve provision of $0.37 million (2021: $0.34 million), subsoil tax payables of $0.13 million (2021: $0.35) and other payables of $0.02 million (2021: $0.1).

The Directors consider that the carrying amount of trade and other payables approximates to their fair value. No interest is generally charged on outstanding balances.

25. Provisions

The provisions at 31 December 2022 comprise of $0.4 million (2021: $0.3 million) of decommissioning provision.

Decommissioning

$'000 At 1 January 2021 223 Change in estimate (note 16 and 17) 25 Additional provisions recognized in the period - Utilization of provision on impaired oil and gas assets - Unwinding of discount on decommissioning provision (note 13) 22 Exchange differences 30 At 1 January 2022 300 Change in estimate: exploration and evaluation assets (note 16) 269 Change in estimate: development and production assets (93) Additional provisions recognized in the period - Utilization of provision on impaired oil and gas assets - Unwinding of discount on decommissioning provision (note 13) 23 Exchange differences (102) At 31 December 2022 397

$'000 At 1 January 2021 223 Non-current 300 Current - At 1 January 2022 300 Non-current 261 Current 136 At 31 December 2022 397

In accordance with the Group's environmental policy and applicable legal requirements as of 31stDecember 2022, the Group intends to restore the sites it is working on after completing the exploration or development activities.

Provision for the decommissioning and site restoration used by development and production assets has been decreased by $93 thousand due to change in discounting rate used for the provision calculation (2022: 21%; 2021: 9%). The change in the provision has been recognised as other financial income/(loss) for the year together with unwinding of discount on decommissioning provision.

A long-term provision of $0.26 million (2021: $0.3 million) has been made for decommissioning costs for Borynya-3 well, which is expected to be incurred in 2024, and Blazhiv-10 well, which is to be incurred at the end of Blazhiv licenses period as a result of the demobilization of gas and oil facilities and respective site restoration. Current provision of $0.14 million (2021: nil) has been made for decommissioning costs, which are expected to be incurred in 2023 as a result of the demobilization of gas and oil facilities and respective site restoration on Bitlyanska license.

26. Share capital

Authorised and issued equity share capital

2022 2021 Number ('000) $'000 Number ('000) $'000 Authorized

Ordinary shares of £0.03 each 1,000,000 57,713 1,000,000 57,713 Issued

Ordinary shares of £0.03 each

244,128

13,832

244,128

13,832

Authorized but unissued share capital of £30 million has been translated into US dollars at the historic exchange rate of the issued share capital. The Company has one class of Ordinary shares, which carry no right to fixed income.

Issued equity share capital

Ordinary shares

of £0.03 At 31 December 2020 244,128,487 Issued during year - At 31 December 2021 244,128,487 Issued during year - At 31 December 2022 244,128,487

27. Financial instruments

Capital risk management

The Group manages its capital to ensure that entities in the Group will be able to continue as a going concern, while maximising the return to shareholders.

The capital resources of the Group consist of cash arising from equity attributable to owners of the Company, comprising issued capital, reserves and retained earnings as disclosed in the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.

Externally imposed capital requirement

The Group is not subject to externally imposed capital requirements.

Categories of financial instruments

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Financial assets (includes cash) Loan provided at amortised cost 15,825 16,724 Cash 13,934 15,011 Other receivables - amortized cost 181 154 29,940 31,889 Financial liabilities - measured at fair value Trade creditors 569 498 Lease liabilities 107 206 Accruals 281 194 Other payables 519 787 1,476 1,685

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

$'000 Financial assets

at amortised cost

$'000 As at 1 January 2021 16,812 - Reclassification from FVPL to AC (16,812) 16,812 Addition 1,225 Exchange differences (1,313) As at 31 December 2021 16,724

The Proger loan is recorded at management's best estimate of recoverable amount as set out in note 4(d) although management have not been able to undertake a valuation exercise under the income method based on Proger's underlying cash flows or market-based method which would incorporate relevant recent financial information on the investee or its prospects.

The Group has applied a level 3 valuation under IFRS as inputs to the valuation have included assessment of the cash repayments anticipated under the loan terms at maturity, delayed by the arbitration process requested by PMP (the Borrower), historical financial information for the periods prior to 2020 and assessment of the security provided by the pledge over shares together with the impact of the Covid-19 on the activity of Proger. As a result, $ 16.8 million was determined as the best estimate of fair value as at 31 December 2020, being equal to anticipated receipts and timing thereof discounted at an estimated market rate of interest of 7.8%.

In February 2021, Cadogan notified PMP that according to the Loan Agreement, the Maturity Date occurred on 25 February 2021. As the Call Option was not exercised, PMP must fulfil the payment of EUR 14,857,350, being the reimbursement of the Loan in terms of principal and the accumulated interest. PMP is in default since 25 February 2021. In case of default payment, the terms of the agreement provide for the application of an increased interest rate on the amount of the debt.

Since the Call Option was not exercised before the Maturity Date and the asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets in order to collect contractual cash flows, the Loan provided was reclassified from 'Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss' to 'Financial assets at amortized cost'.



$'000 As at 1 January 2021 16,812 Movement in amortised at cost 1,225 Exchange differences (1,313) As at 1 January 2022 16,724 Movement in amortised at cost 38 Exchange differences (937) As at 31 December 2022 15,825

The Group considers that the carrying amount of financial instruments approximates their fair value.

Financial risk management objectives

Management co-ordinates access to domestic and international financial markets and monitors and manages the financial risks relating to the operations of the Group in Ukraine through internal risks reports, which analyse exposures by degree and magnitude of risks. These risks include commodity price risks, foreign currency risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and cash flow interest rate risk. The Group does not enter into or trade financial instruments, including derivative financial instruments, for speculative purposes.

The Audit Committee of the Board reviews and monitors risks faced by the Group at meetings held throughout the year.

Interest rate risk

Interest rate risk arises from the possibility that changes in interest rates will affect the value of the financial instruments. The Group is not exposed to interest rate risk because entities of the Group borrow funds at fixed interest rates.

Commodity price risk

The commodity price risk related to Ukrainian gas and condensate prices and prices for crude oil are the Group's most significant market risk exposures. World prices for gas and crude oil are characterised by significant fluctuations that are determined by the global balance of supply and demand and worldwide political developments, including actions taken by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The Group does not hedge market risk resulting from fluctuations in gas, condensate and oil prices, and holds no financial instruments, which are sensitive to commodity price risk.

Foreign exchange risk and foreign currency risk management

The Group holds a large portion of its monetary assets in the US Dollars and Euro, mitigating the exchange risk between the US Dollars and Euro and monetary liability in the US Dollars.

Sensitivity analysis is represented below based on 10% exchange rate deviation:

As at 31 December 2022 Change in EURO/USD exchange rate $'000 +10% -10% Cash positions 13,934 222 (222) Loan receivable at amortised cost 15,825 1,582 (1,582) Net assets 35,527 1,804 (1,804)

Inflation risk management

Inflation in Ukraine and in the international market for oil and gas may affect the Group's cost for equipment and supplies. The Directors will proceed with the Group's practices of keeping deposits in US dollar accounts until funds are needed and selling its production in the spot market to enable the Group to manage the risk of inflation.

Credit risk management

Credit risk refers to the risk that counterparty will default on its contractual obligations resulting in financial loss to the Group. The Group's credit management process includes the assessment, monitoring and reporting of counterparty exposure on a regular basis. Credit risk with respect to receivables is mitigated by active and continuous monitoring the credit quality of its counterparties through internal reviews and assessment. There was no material past due receivables as at year end.

The Group makes allowances for expected credit losses on receivables in accordance with its accounting policy.

The credit risk on liquid funds (cash) is considered to be limited because the counterparties are financial institutions with high and good credit ratings, assigned by international credit-rating agencies in the UK and Ukraine respectively.

The carrying amount of financial assets recorded in the financial statements represents the Group's maximum exposure to credit risk.

Liquidity risk management

Ultimate responsibility for liquidity risk management rests with the Board of Directors, which has built an appropriate liquidity risk management framework for the management of the Group's short, medium and long-term funding and liquidity management requirements. The Group manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate cash reserves and by continuously monitoring forecast and actual cash flows.

The following tables sets out details of the expected contractual maturity of financial liabilities.



Within

3 months 3 months to 1 year More than 1 year

Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 At 31 December 2021 Trade and other payables

Lease liability 1,479

- -

110 -

138 1,479

248 At 31 December 2022 Trade and other payables

Lease liability 1,401

- -

99 -

20 1,401

119

28. Commitments and contingencies

Licence contingent liability

The Group has working interests in Blazhiv license to conduct its exploration and development activities in Ukraine. The license is not held any obligation on a settlement of exploration activities within its term.

Tax contingent liabilities

The Group assesses its liabilities and contingencies for all tax years open for audit by UK, Netherlands and Ukraine tax authorities based upon the latest information available. Where management concludes that it is not probable that a particular tax treatment is accepted, a provision is recorded based on the most likely amount or the expected value of the tax treatment when determining taxable profit (tax loss), tax bases, unused tax losses, unused tax credits and tax rates. The decision should be based on which method provides better predictions of the resolution of the uncertainty. Inherent uncertainties exist in estimates of tax contingencies due to complexities of interpretation and changes in tax laws.

Whilst the Group believes it has adequately provided for the outcome of these matters, certain periods are under audit by the UK, Netherlands and Ukraine tax authorities, and therefore future results may include favourable or unfavourable adjustments to these estimated tax liabilities in the period the assessments are made or resolved. The final outcome of tax examinations may result in a materially different outcome than assumed in the tax liabilities.

29. Related party transactions

All transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries, which are related parties, have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note.

In February 2019, the Group entered in a 2-year loan agreement with Proger Management & Partners Srl with an option to convert it into a direct 33% equity interest in Proger Ingegneria. At that time, Mr Michelotti was a non-executive Director of Proger Ingegneria Srl and Proger Spa, and CEO of Cadogan Petroleum PLC. Mr Michelotti did not participate to the voting for the approval of the loan agreement at the Board of Cadogan.

Directors' remuneration

The remuneration of the Directors, who are the key management personnel of the Group, is set out below in aggregate for each of the categories specified in IAS 24 Related Party Disclosures. Further information about the remuneration of individual Directors is provided in the audited part of the Annual Report on Remuneration 2022 on page 43.

Purchase of services Amounts owing 2022

$'000 2021

$'000 2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Directors' remuneration 693 754 83 - Social contribution on Directors' remuneration 72 126 - -

The total remuneration of the highest paid Director was $0.5 million in the year (2021: $0.5 million).

No guarantees have been given or received and no provisions have been made for doubtful debts in respect of the amounts owed by related parties.

30. Events after the balance sheet date

In April 2023, SE Usenco Ukraine (a Cadogan subsidiary in Ukraine) completed the acquisition of the 5% minority interest of Usenco Nadra LLC. As a result, SE Usenco Ukraine consolidates now 100% of Usenco Nadra LLC in its ownership.

This acquisition will allow the Company to further optimize its operating structure in Ukraine and be more cost effective at Blazhiv field.

PJSC Ukrnafta, the largest oil company in Ukraine, and Cadogan have signed the extension of Blazhiv-3 and Blazhiv-Monastyrets-3 wells' lease contracts for a 5-year period (the past term was 3 years). The signature of this lease extension ahead the expiry period will allow to avoid a production stoppage and secure profit inflows for both parties during this unprecedented severe and challenging context which Ukraine is facing now.

Company Balance Sheet

As at 31 December 2022 Notes 2022

$'000 2021

$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Receivables from subsidiaries 34 35,918 36,769 35,918 36,769 Current assets Trade and other receivables 34 - 3 Cash 34 2,391 3,857 2,391 3,860 Total assets 38,309 40,629 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 35 (337) (255) (337) (255) Total liabilities (337) (255) Net assets 37,972 40,374 EQUITY Share capital 36 13,832 13,832 Share premium 514 514 Retained earnings[17] 132,345 134,747 Cumulative translation reserves 37 (108,719) (108,719) Total equity 37,972 40,374

As permitted by section 408 of the Act, the Company has elected not to present its profit and loss account for the year.

The financial statements of Cadogan Petroleum plc, registered in England and Wales no. 05718406, were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on 27 April 2023.

They were signed on its behalf by:

Fady Khallouf

Chief Executive Officer

27 April 2023

The notes on pages 108 to 111 form part of these financial statements.

Company Cash Flow Statement

For the year ended 31 December 2022 2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Operating activities

Profit/(loss) for the year

(2,402)

(3,746) Adjustments for:

Interest received

Impairment of receivables from subsidiaries

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

Movement in provisions

(4)

-

1,053

(11)

-

665

1,451

58 Operating cash outflows before movements in working capital (1,364) (1,572) Decrease/(Increase) in receivables 2 (4) Increase/(Decrease) in payables 99 (38) Cash used in operations (1,263) (1,614) Income taxes paid - - Net cash outflow from operating activities (1,263) (1,614)

Investing activities Interest received 4 - Net cash generated in investing activities 4 - Net decrease in cash (1,259) (1,614) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (207) (288) Cash at beginning of year 3,857 5,759 Cash at end of year 2,391 3,857



Company Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Share

capital

$'000 Share

premium account

$'000

Retained earnings

$'000

Other Reserve

$'000 Cumulative translation reserves

$'000



Total

$'000 As at 1 January 2021 13,832 514 138,493 - (108,719) 44,120 Net loss for the year - - (3,746) - - (3,746) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (3,746) - - (3,746) Issue of ordinary shares - - - - - - As at 1 January 2022 13,832 514 134,747 - (108,719) 40,374 Net income for the year - - (2,402) - - (2,402) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (2,402) - - (2,402) As at 31 December 2022 13,832 514 132,345 - (108,719) 37,972

Notes to the Company Financial Statement

For the year ended 31 December 2022

31. Significant accounting policies

The separate financial statements of the Company are presented as required by the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"). As permitted by the Act, the separate financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") adopted by the UK.

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis. The principal accounting policies adopted are the same as those set out in note 3 to the Consolidated Financial Statements except as noted below.

As permitted by section 408 of the Act, the Company has elected not to present its profit and loss account for the year. Cadogan Energy Solutions plc reports a loss for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of $2.4 million (2021: loss $3.7 million).

Investments

Investments in subsidiaries are stated at cost less, where appropriate, provisions for impairment.

Receivables from subsidiaries

Loans to subsidiary undertakings are subject to IFRS 9's new expected credit loss model. As all intercompany loans are repayable on demand, the loan is considered to be in stage 3 of the IFRS 9 ECL model on the basis the subsidiary does not have enough liquid assets in order to repay the loans if demanded. Lifetime ECLs are determined using all relevant, reasonable and supportable historical, current and forward-looking information that provides evidence about the risk that the subsidiaries will default on the loan and the amount of losses that would arise as a result of that default. Analysis indicated that the Company will fully recover the carrying value of the loans (net of historic credit loss provisions) so no additional ECL has been recognised in the current period.

Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty

The Company's financial statements, and in particular its investments in and receivables from subsidiaries, are affected by certain of the critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty.

The critical estimates and judgments referred to application of the expected credit loss model to intercompany receivables (note 33). Management determined that the interest free on demand loans were required to be assessed on the lifetime expected credit loss approach and assessed scenarios considering risks of loss events and the amounts which could be realised on the loans. In doing so, consideration was given to factors such as the cash held by subsidiaries and the underlying forecasts of the Group's divisions and their incorporation of prospective risks and uncertainties.

32. Auditor's remuneration

The auditor's remuneration for audit and other services is disclosed in note 11 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

33. Investments

The Company's subsidiaries are disclosed in note 18 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. The investments in subsidiaries are all stated at cost less any provision for impairment.

34. Financial assets

The Company's principal financial assets are bank balances and cash and receivables from related parties none of which are past due. The Directors consider that the carrying amount of receivables from related parties approximates to their fair value.

34. Financial assets (continued)

Receivables from subsidiaries

At the balance sheet date gross amounts receivable from the fellow Group companies were $349.1 million (2021: $350 million). The Company did not recognise additional expected credit loss provisions in relation to receivables from subsidiaries in 2022 (2021: $0.7 million). The accumulated provision on receivables at 31 December 2022 was $313.2 million (2021: $312.2 million). The carrying value of the receivables from the fellow Group companies at 31 December 2022 was $35.9 million (2021: $36.8 million). Receivables from subsidiaries are interest free and repayable on demand. There are no past due receivables. The receivables are classified as non-current based on the expected timing of receipt notwithstanding their terms.

Cash

Cash comprises cash held by the Company and short-term bank deposits with an original maturity of three months or less. The carrying value of these assets approximates to their fair value.

35. Financial liabilities

Trade and other payables

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Accruals 141 174 Unused vacation provision 85 63 Amounts owing to Directors 82 - Trade creditors 29 18 337 255

Trade payables principally comprise amounts outstanding for trade purchases and ongoing costs. The average credit period taken for trade purchases is 29 days (2021: 30 days).

Unused vacation provision of $85 thousand accrued for CEO of the Company (2021: $63 thousand).

The Directors consider that the carrying amount of trade and other payables approximates to their fair value. No interest is charged on balances outstanding.

36. Share capital

The Company's share capital is disclosed in note 26 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

37. Cumulative translation reserve

The directors decided to change the functional currency of the Company from sterling to US dollars with effect from 1 January 2016. The effect of a change in functional currency is accounted for prospectively. In other words, the Company translates all items into the US dollar using the exchange rate at the date of the change. The resulting translated amounts for non-monetary items are treated as their historical cost. Exchange differences arising from the translation of an operation previously recognised in other comprehensive income in accordance with paragraphs 32 and 39(c) IAS 21 "Foreign Currency" are not reclassified from equity to profit or loss until the disposal of the operation.

38. Financial instruments

The Company manages its capital to ensure that it is able to continue as a going concern while maximising the return to shareholders. Refer to note 27 for the Group's overall strategy and financial risk management objectives.

The capital resources of the Company consist of cash arising from equity, comprising issued capital, reserves and retained earnings.

Categories of financial instruments

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Financial assets - measured at amortised cost Cash 2,391 3,857 Amounts due from subsidiaries 35,918 36,769 38,309 40,626 Financial liabilities - measured atfair value Trade creditors (196) (81) (196) (81)

Interest rate risk

All financial liabilities held by the Company are non-interest bearing. As the Company has no committed borrowings, the Company is not exposed to any significant risks associated with fluctuations in interest rates.

Credit risk

Credit risk refers to the risk that counterparty will default on its contractual obligations resulting in financial loss to the Company. For cash, the Company only transacts with entities that are rated equivalent to investment grade and above. Other financial assets consist of amounts receivable from related parties.

The Company's credit risk on liquid funds is limited because the counterparties are banks with high credit ratings assigned by international credit-rating agencies.

The carrying amount of financial assets recorded in the Company financial statements, which is net of any impairment losses, represents the Company's maximum exposure to credit risk.

Liquidity risk management

Ultimate responsibility for liquidity risk management rests with the Board of Directors, which has built an appropriate liquidity risk management framework for the management of the Company's short, medium and long-term funding and liquidity management requirements. The Company maintains adequate reserves, by continuously monitoring forecast and actual cash flows.

The Company's financial liabilities are not significant and therefore no maturity analysis has been presented.

Foreign exchange risk and foreign currency risk management

The Company holds a large portion of its monetary assets in the US Dollars and Euro, mitigating the exchange risk between the US Dollars and Euro and monetary liability in the US Dollars. More information on the foreign exchange risk and foreign currency risk management is disclosed in note 27 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

39. Related parties

Amounts due from subsidiaries

The Company has entered into a number of unsecured related party transactions with its subsidiary undertakings. The most significant transactions carried out between the Company and its subsidiary undertakings are mainly for short and long-term financing. Amounts owed from these entities are detailed below:

2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Cadogan Petroleum Holdings Limited 35,918 36,769 35,918 36,769

Refer to note 34 for details on the Company's receivables due from subsidiaries.

The remuneration of the Directors, who are the key management personnel of the Group, is set out below in aggregate for each of the categories specified in IAS 24 Related Party Disclosures. In 2022 there were no other employees in the Company. Further information about the remuneration of individual Directors is provided in the audited part of the Annual Report on Remuneration 2022 on pages 43 to 49.

Purchase of services Amounts owing 2022

$'000 2021

$'000 2022

$'000 2021

$'000 Directors' remuneration 693 754 83 - Social contribution on Directors' remuneration 72 126 - -

The total remuneration of the highest paid Director was $0.5 million in the year (2021: $0.6 million).

40. Events after the balance sheet date

Events after the balance sheet date are disclosed in note 30 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Glossary

IFRSs International Financial Reporting Standards

JAA Joint activity agreement

UAH Ukrainian hryvnia

GBPGreat Britain pounds

$United States dollars

bbl Barrel

boe Barrel of oil equivalent

mmboe Million barrels of oil equivalent

mboe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent

mboepd Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

boepd Barrels of oil equivalent per day

bcf Billion cubic feet

mmcm Million cubic metres

mcm Thousand cubic metres

Reserves Those quantities of petroleum anticipated to be commercially recoverable by application of development projects to known accumulations from a given date forward under defined conditions. Reserves include proved, probable and possible reserve categories.

Proved Reserves Those additional Reserves which analysis of geoscience and engineering data can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be commercially recoverable, from a given date forward, from reservoirs and under defined economic conditions, operating methods and government regulations.

Probable Reserves Those additional Reserves which analysis of geoscience and engineering data indicate are less likely to be recovered than proved Resources but more certain to be recovered than possible Reserves.

Possible Reserves Those additional Reserves which analysis of geoscience and engineering data indicate are less likely to be recoverable than probable Reserves.

Contingent Resources Those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations by application of development projects, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies.

Prospective Resources Those quantities of petroleum which are estimated as of a given date to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations.

P1 Proved Reserves

P2 Probable Reserves

P3 Possible Reserves

1P Proved Reserves

2P Proved plus Probable Reserves

3P Proved plus Probable plus Possible Reserves

Workover The process of performing major maintenance or remedial treatment of an existing oil or gas well

E&E / E&P Exploration and Evaluation / Exploration and Production

LTI Lost time incidents

Shareholder Information

Enquiries relating to the following administrative matters should be addressed to the Company's registrars: Link Group, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL.

Telephone: 0371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

§ Loss of share certificates.

§ Notification of change of address.

§ Transfers of shares to another person.

§ Amalgamation of accounts: if you receive more than one copy of the Annual Financial Report, you may wish to amalgamate your accounts on the share register.

You can access your shareholding details and a range of other services at the Shareholder Portal www.signalshares.com.

Information concerning the day-to-day movement of the share price of the Company can be found on the Group's website www.cadoganpetroleum.com or that of the London Stock exchange www.prices.londonstockexchange.com.

Unsolicited mail

As the Company's share register is, by law, open to public inspection, shareholders may receive unsolicited mail from organisations that use it as a mailing list. To reduce the amount of unsolicited mail you receive, contact: The Mailing Preference Service, FREEPOST 22, London W1E 7EZ. Telephone: 0845 703 4599. Website: www.mpsonline.org.uk.

Financial calendar 2022/2023

Annual General MeetingJune 2023

Half Yearly results announcedSeptember 2022

Annual results announcedApril 2023



Investor relations

Enquiries to: info@cadoganpetroleum.com



Registered office

Shakespeare Martineau LLP,

6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR

Registered in England and Wales no. 05718406



Ukraine

48/50A Zhylyanska Street

Business center "Prime", 8th floor

01033 Kyiv

Ukraine

Email: info@cadoganpetroleum.com

Tel: +38 044 594 58 70

Fax: +38 044 594 58 71

www.cadoganenergysolutions.com

References to page numbers throughout this announcement relates to the page numbers within the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2022. In addition all graphs and graphics have been removed for the purposes of the announcement.

[1] Average realized price is calculated as total revenue from oil sales for the period divided by total volume of sold oil for the period

[2] Gross revenues of $8.5 million (2021: $8.8 million) included nil (2021: $1.8 million) from trading of natural gas, $8.5 million (2021: $7.0 million) from exploration and production

[3] Administrative expenses ("G&A")

[4] LTI: Lost Time Incidents; TRI: Total Recordable Incidents

[5] Taxable benefits include insurance provided to the executive and leased car.

[6] 2015 CEO's salary is the sum of Mr. des Pallieres' salary for the period January to June and of Mr. Michelotti's salary for the period July to December.

[7] In relation to performance in 2016 and 2015, the CEO used the entire amount of the bonus to buy at market price newly issued company shares on 22 September 2017.

[8] 2019 Annual bonus is a sum of Mr Michelotti's bonus of $112,140 and welcome bonus for Mr Khallouf equivalent in value of 5,500,000 ordinary shares based on share's price of £0.0525. Welcome bonus for Mr Khallouf was provided in May 2020 based on share's price of £0.03. Respective correction of the bonus reserve equivalent to $185 thousand was recognised through share premium account in 2020.

[9] Includes a welcome bonus for Mr Khallouf equivalent in value of 5,500,000 ordinary shares based on share's price of £0.0525.

[10] Mr Michelotti undertook to use the entire bonus to buy company's share at market price in order to leave the Company cash neutral.

[11] Year-end performance-based bonus was an alternative to an up-front sign-on bonus. Mr Michelotti use the entire bonus to buy company's share at market price on 22 September 2017.

[12] $280,298 paid as fees, pension and loss of office.

[13] From 1 August, 2011.

[14] From 19 March 2009.

[15] All employees mean all employees of the Group, including CEO and other Directors (note 12, page 92).

[16] Please note that the salary of the CEO for 2022 remain at €440,000.

[17] Included in retained earnings, loss for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 was $2.4 million (2021: profit $3.7 million).