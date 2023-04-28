Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q2FS | ISIN: NO0010405640 | Ticker-Symbol: 4QG
Frankfurt
28.04.23
08:02 Uhr
0,137 Euro
-0,012
-7,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2023 | 10:10
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PCI Biotech Holding ASA: Annual Report 2022

Oslo, Norway, April 28, 2023

The Board of Directors of PCI Biotech Holding ASA has approved the Annual Report 2022. Please find the report attached, as well as the report according to the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The Annual Report 2022 is also available on the company's website www.pcibiotech.com.

For further information, please contact:
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo
Ronny Skuggedal, CEO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 940 05 757

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • 2022 Annual report PCI Biotech Holding ASA (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4764bd1b-88e1-490b-b58d-838bcae307bf)
  • pcibiotechholdingasa_2022_12_31_en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e958fc79-7e2b-4f04-9ce6-5fe390064600)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.