Freitag, 28.04.2023
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
WKN: A116FD | ISIN: BE0974276082 | Ticker-Symbol: OT7
Tradegate
27.04.23
16:09 Uhr
7,590 Euro
+0,005
+0,07 %
28.04.2023 | 09:06
Ontex announces details for its Q1 2023 results publication

Aalst, Belgium, April 28, 2023 - Ontex Group NV, a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, will release its results for the first quarter of 2023 at 07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Management will host a webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 12:00 CEST / 11:00 BST. Click on the link below to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device.

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/ontexgroup/20230504_1/

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation, and remain available on the same link for one year.

Would you wish to participate to the Q&A session at the end of the call, please contact investor.relations@ontexglobal.com prior to the date of publication. Note that the Q&A session is restricted to professional investors and analysts only.

Enquiries

  • Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30investor.relations@ontexglobal.com
  • Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 9,000 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.


