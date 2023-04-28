Ontex announces details for its Q1 2023 results publication

Aalst, Belgium, April 28, 2023 - Ontex Group NV, a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, will release its results for the first quarter of 2023 at 07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Management will host a webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 12:00 CEST / 11:00 BST. Click on the link below to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device.

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/ontexgroup/20230504_1/

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation, and remain available on the same link for one year.

Would you wish to participate to the Q&A session at the end of the call, please contact investor.relations@ontexglobal.com prior to the date of publication. Note that the Q&A session is restricted to professional investors and analysts only.

Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

